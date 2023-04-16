  • Home
Notion Espresso 321 South Frankfort Avenue

No reviews yet

321 South Frankfort Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74120

Main Menu

Coffee

2 oz Espresso Shot

2 oz Espresso Shot

$2.95

2 oz Single Origin Espresso / Served with Soda Water

3 oz Macchiato

3 oz Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato: 2 oz Espresso / 1 oz Whole Milk / Served with Soda Water

4 oz Cortado

4 oz Cortado

$3.75

2 oz Espresso / 1 oz Whole Milk / Served with Soda Water

6 oz Cappuccino

6 oz Cappuccino

$3.95

2 oz Espresso / 4 oz Whole Milk

Latte

Latte

$5.95+

Espresso / Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor *All lattes are served in 16 oz to-go cups

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.25+
Pour Over

Pour Over

$4.50

12 oz Pour Over

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50+
Espresso Citrus-Tonic

Espresso Citrus-Tonic

$4.50

2 oz Espresso / 2 oz Tonic / 8 oz Soda Water

Non-Coffee Drinks

Steamer

$3.95+

Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor

Matcha

Matcha

$5.95+

Unsweetened Matcha / Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor

Chai

Chai

$5.95+

Chai Syrup / Whole Milk

Signature Drinks

Lavender Fields Lemonade

Lavender Fields Lemonade

$6.95

Lemon // Lavender // Sparkling Water Enjoy a springtime twist on a classic latte, blossoming with