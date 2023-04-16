Notion Espresso 321 South Frankfort Avenue

No reviews yet
321 South Frankfort Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
2 oz Single Origin Espresso / Served with Soda Water
Traditional Macchiato: 2 oz Espresso / 1 oz Whole Milk / Served with Soda Water
2 oz Espresso / 1 oz Whole Milk / Served with Soda Water
2 oz Espresso / 4 oz Whole Milk
Espresso / Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor
*All lattes are served in 16 oz to-go cups
12 oz Pour Over
2 oz Espresso / 2 oz Tonic / 8 oz Soda Water
Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor
Unsweetened Matcha / Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor
Chai Syrup / Whole Milk
Lemon // Lavender // Sparkling Water
Enjoy a springtime twist on a classic latte, blossoming with