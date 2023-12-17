- Home
- /
- Morgan Hill
- /
- Odeum Modern Artisanal Cuisine - 17500 Depot St #180
Odeum Modern Artisanal Cuisine 17500 Depot St #180
No reviews yet
17500 Depot St #180
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch Menu
Omelettes
- Greek Omelette$23.00
Housemade strawberry butter, strawberries.
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$22.00
Applewood smoked bacon, green peppers, onion, sharp cheddar, country potato, arugula salad.
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$23.00
Ham, Mozzarella, green peppers, potatoes, cracked pepper
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelette$21.00
Sauteed mushrooms, green onions, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, arugula salad.
Brunch Sfizi
- Tzatziki$8.00
Greek yogurt, dill, cucumber, garlic, sea salt, lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Hummus$8.00
Garbanzo beans, roasted garlic, lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Tyrokafteri$8.00
Roasted anaheim pepper, barrel-aged feta, shallots, oregano.
- Smoked Eggplant$8.00
Wood fire roasted eggplant, yogurt, garlic, mint, bacon, E.V.O.O.
- Ricotta$8.00
Ricotta, Greek honey, sea salt, praline
- Quintet$23.00
All five artisanal spreads.
- Cucumber Sticks$5.00
- Pita$6.00
Greek yogurt, dill, cucumber, garlic, sea salt, lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Haloumi$18.00
- Funghi$17.00
- Croissants$7.00
Brunch Classics
- Chilaquiles$21.00
Corn tortillas, chorizo, fried egg, cilantro, salsa verde, feta.
- Strawberry Praline French Toast$22.00
Brioche, brandy, warm salted caramel, Vermont maple, apple, praline.
- Huevos Ranchero$22.00
Corn tortilla, chorizo, red onion, crema, salsa verde, avocado, fried egg.
- Eggs Benedict$22.00
English muffin, creamed spinach, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise.
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$25.00
Garlic toasted brioche, creamed spinach, smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise.
- Grilled Sausage & Pepper Benedict$25.00
Grilled Italian sausage, tomatoes, English muffin, poached eggs.
- Steak & Eggs$27.00
Grilled 5 oz skirt steak, pan fried eggs, lemon potatoes, salad of wild arugala, red onion, Kalamata olives.
- Smoked Salmon Scramble$24.00
Smoked salmon, green onion, goat cheese, herb potatoes, wild arugula salad.
- Odeums Country$24.00
- Breakfast Burrito$18.00
Classic Brunch Cocktails
Brunch Desserts
- Panna Cotta$13.00
Orange & Vanilla Bean Panna cotta, Raspberry Puree, Bourbon Creme
- Louisianna Butter Cake$15.00
Warm Salted Caramel, Vanilla Gelato, Berries, Pralines, Whipped Cream
- Yiaourti$17.00
Greek Yogurt, Wild Honey, Mixed Friut & Berries, Pralines, Crispy Honet Tuile
- Galaktoboureka$14.00
- Nutella Tart$18.00
- Gelato Trio$13.00
- 1 Scoop Gelato$3.00
- Birthday Dessert
- Congratulations
- Happy Anniversary
Salads
Lunch Menu
Lunch Sfizi
- Tzatziki$8.00
Greek yogurt, dill, cucumber, garlic, sea salt, lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Hummus$8.00
Garbanzo beans, roasted garlic, lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Tyrokafteri$8.00
Roasted anaheim pepper, barrel-aged feta, shallots, oregano.
- Smoked Eggplant$8.00
Wood fire roasted eggplant, yogurt, garlic, mint, bacon, E.V.O.O.
- Ricotta$8.00
Ricotta, Greek honey, sea salt, praline
- Quintet$23.00
All five artisanal spreads.
- Cucumber Sticks$5.00
- Pita$6.00
Greek yogurt, dill, cucumber, garlic, sea salt, lemon, E.V.O.O.
Lunch Entree Salad
- Solmos Salad$24.00
Wood-fired oven Dijon crusted Atlantic salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, olives, green peppers, cannellini beans, barrel aged feta, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
- Gyro Salad$24.00
Gyro meat, tzatziki, salad of romaine hearts, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, cannellini beans, red onion, pepper, greek oregano, feta, red wine vinaigrette, pita.
- Skirt Steak Salad$23.00
Grilled 4 oz marinated skirt steak, salad of wild arugula, red onion, tomatoes, crostini, Kalamata olives, romaine lettuce, lemon/black pepper vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, shaved parmesan.
- Kreas Salad Chicken$24.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Beans, Feta, Cucumber, Egg, Tomato, Creamy Lemon/ Tomato Dressing - 24
- Kreas Salad Filet$28.00
Lunch Pizza
- L Margarita Pizza$24.00
Plum Tomatoes, Basil, Burrata, Parmesan Cheese, E.V.O.O.
- L Calabrese Pizza$26.00
Tomatoes, Calabrese Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Thyme, Honey
- L Toscana Pizza$26.00
Toscano salami, onion, roasted garlic, tomato, basil, peccorino Romano.
- L Prosciutto Pizza$26.00
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Wild Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, E.V.O.O.
- L Bosco Pizza$26.00
Mushrooms, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Truffle Oil, Mozzarella, Cracked Black Pepper
- L Cheese Steak Pizza$27.00
Roasted Garlic Crema, Mozzarella, Sauteed Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Fries, Basil -
- L Gyro Pizza$27.00
Gryo Meat ( Beef and Lamb), Mozzarella, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Tzatziki, Fries, Feta,
Gyro/Panini
- Odeum Gyro$20.00
Lamb, tzatziki, wild arugula, Kalamata olives, red onion, tomato, Tuscan fries, feta cheese, wrapped in house-made pita.
- Grilled Chicken Gyro$20.00
All-natural chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Tuscan garlic fries, tomato, eggplant, feta, and red onion, wrapped in our house-made pita.
- Smoked Salmon Panini$22.00
Truffle-scented cream cheese, Norwegian smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, arugula, dill, parmesan cheese.
Lunch Primi
- Crack Bread$9.00
Wood-fired oven-toasted baguette, garlic butter, parsley, parmesan.
- Funghi$17.00
Crispy shitake, oyster, cremini mushrooms, asparagus, crispy herbs, lemon, sea salt
- Polipo$22.00
Grilled Spanish octopus, Greek oregano, E.V.O.O., roasted carrot puree, tomato and basil compote, Kalamata olives, fennel dust
- Spanakopita$17.00
Garlic, sauteed Spinach, Feta, Wrapped in a Crispy Philo Pastry
- Cavatelli$18.00
- Soup of the Day$14.00
Lunch Insalate
- Mapakia Salad$14.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, lemon, champagne poached pear, shaved pecorino, crostini, lemon vinaigrette.
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Romaine hearts, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cannellini beans, radish, kalamata olives, green peppers, barrel-aged feta cheese, greek oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
- Kale and Quinoa Salad$14.00
Tuscan Kale, Granny smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Quinoa, Crispy Onions, Barrel Aged Feta, Lemon Vinaigrette
Lunch Entree
- L Chicken Soulvaki$25.00
Grilled all natural chicken skewer, Greek oregano, grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, tzatziki.
- L Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
Handmade potato dumplings, ragout of beef, tomato, red wine, basil, shaved parmesan.
- L Branzino$46.00
Whole Branzino roasted in our wood fired oven, grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, E.V.O.O., sea salt, lemon.
- L Eggplant Parmesan$23.00
Baked in our wood fired oven, layers of eggplant, tomato, basil, parmesan, mozzarella.
- L Pappardelle Al Pastore$24.00
House made Pappardelle pasta, slow roasted lamb ragout, Kalamata olives, white wine, roasted garlic, rosemary, cracked black pepper pecorino.
- L Veal Cheeks$26.00
Wood oven slow roasted veal cheeks, red wine, tomato, garlic confit, creamy mascarpone, parmesan, truffle polenta, overnight tomato, grilled asparagus.
- L Weinerschnitzel$25.00
- L AHI$27.00
Lunch Sides
- Zucchini Spaghetti$11.00
Toasted Garlic, E.V.O.O., Shaves Zucchini, Chilies, Mint
- Lemon Potatoes$11.00
Feta, Lemon, Oregano
- Grilled Asparagus$11.00
Lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Truffle Polenta$12.00
Creamy mascarpone & truffle polenta, parmesan.
- Brown Butter Orzo$15.00
Orzo, Brown Butter, Mizithra Cheese
- Grilled Mixed Vegetables$19.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Lemon, Basil, Balsamic, E.V.O.O.
- Tuscan Fries$11.00
Lunch Desserts
- Panna Cotta$13.00
Orange & Vanilla Bean Panna cotta, Raspberry Puree, Bourbon Creme
- Louisianna Butter Cake$15.00
Warm Salted Caramel, Vanilla Gelato, Berries, Pralines, Whipped Cream
- Yiaourti$17.00
Greek Yogurt, Wild Honey, Mixed Friut & Berries, Pralines, Crispy Honet Tuile
- Birthday Dessert
- Congratulations
- Happy Anniversary
- 1 Scoop Gelato$3.00
- Galaktoboureka$14.00
- Nutella Tart$18.00
- Gelato Trio$13.00
Lunch Kids Entree
Lunch Specials
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Refills
Cocktails & Liquor
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$17.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$16.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Greyhound$15.00
- Hot Toddy$15.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Martini$16.00
- Mimosa$15.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Mudslide$15.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey Smash$16.00
- Whiskey Sour$17.00
- White Russian$13.00
- Last Word$15.00
- Vesper$17.00
- French 75$17.00
- Smoked Old Fashion$17.00
- Sex on the Beach$15.00
- Mimosa$15.00
- Mango Belini$15.00
- Birthday Cake Shots$12.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Gibson$13.00
- Mocktail$9.00
- Rusty Nail$14.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- REAL DEY VALLE - WELL$15.00
- CASAMIGOS BLANCO$18.00
- CASAMIGOS REPOSADO$22.00
- DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL$18.00
- DON JULIO 1942$32.00
- DON JULIO BLANCO$17.00
- CLASE AZULE$27.00
- DON JULIO ANEJO$20.00
- HERRADURA$18.00
- PROSPERO$16.00
- DBL REAL DEY VALLE - WELL$30.00
- DBL CASAMIGOS BLANCO$36.00
- DBL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO$44.00
- DBL DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL$36.00
- DBL DON JULIO 1942$64.00
- DBL DON JULIO BLANCO$34.00
- DBL CLASE AZULE$54.00
Whiskey
- EVAN WILLIAMS- WELL$15.00
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Bulliet Rye$15.00
- MAKERS MARK$16.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$19.00
- WHISTLE PIG$18.00
- BUFFALO TRACE$16.00
- ELIJAH CRAIG$18.00
- BLANTONS$25.00
- JAMESON$15.00
- Crown$18.00
- DBL EVAN WILLIAMS- WELL$30.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$34.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$30.00
- DBL MAKERS MARK$32.00
- DBL WOODFORD RESERVE$38.00
- DBL WHISTLE PIG$36.00
- DBL BUFFALO TRACE$32.00
- DBL ELIJAH CRAIG$36.00
- DBL BLANTONS$50.00
- DBL JAMESON$30.00
Scotch
- CHIVAS 18YR -SCOTCH WHISKEY$18.00
- GLENFIDDICH 15YR- SCOTCH WHISKEY$22.00
- GLENLEVIT 12YR - SCOTCH WHISKEY$16.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLACK - SCOTCH$18.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLUE - SCOTCH$44.00
- LAPHROIG 10 YR - SCOTCH$18.00
- OBAN 14 -SCOTCH$17.00
- LAGUAVULIN 16 YR - SCOTCH$20.00
- MACALLAN 12YR - SCOTCH$19.00
- MACALLAN 18 YR- SCOTCH$50.00
- MONKEY SHOULDER - SCOTCH$16.00
- NOAHS MILL$22.00
- ROWANS CREEK$18.00
- DBL CHIVAS 18YR -SCOTCH WHISKEY$36.00
- DBL GLENFIDDICH 15YR- SCOTCH WHISKEY$44.00
- DBL GLENLEVIT 12YR - SCOTCH WHISKEY$32.00
- DBL JOHNNY WALKER BLACK - SCOTCH$36.00
- DBL JOHNNY WALKER BLUE - SCOTCH$88.00
- DBL LAPHROIG 10 YR - SCOTCH$36.00
- DBL OBAN 14 -SCOTCH$34.00
- DBL LAGUAVULIN 16 YR - SCOTCH$40.00
- DBL MACALLAN 12YR - SCOTCH$38.00
- DBL MACALLAN 18 YR- SCOTCH$100.00
- DBL MONKEY SHOULDER - SCOTCH$32.00
- DBL NOAHS MILL$44.00
- DBL ROWANS CREEK$36.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$8.00
- SANDMAN TAWNY PORT 20 YRS$23.00
- AMARO NONINO$16.00
- BAILEYS$13.00
- SAMBUCA RAMONO$13.00
- FERNET$12.00
- LIMONCELLO$12.00
- REMMY MARTIN XO$35.00
- MARTEL CORDON BLEU$40.00
- MARTEL VS$15.00
- DBL Aperol$16.00
- DBL SANDMAN TAWNY PORT 20 YRS$46.00
- DBL AMARO NONINO$32.00
- DBL BAILEYS$26.00
- DBL SAMBUCA RAMONO$26.00
- DBL FERNET$24.00
- DBL LIMONCELLO$24.00
- DBL REMMY MARTIN XO$70.00
- DBL MARTEL CORDON BLEU$80.00
- DBL MARTEL VS$30.00
After Dinner Liqueurs & Amaro
After Dinner Cognac & Scotch
- Remy Martin XO$35.00
- MARTEL VS$15.00
- MARTEL CORDON BLEU$40.00
- MACALLAN 12YR - SCOTCH$19.00
- MACALLAN 18 YR- SCOTCH$50.00
- LAGUAVULIN 16 YR - SCOTCH$20.00
- OBAN 14 -SCOTCH$17.00
- Highland Park 12yr$19.00
- GLENFIDDICH 15YR- SCOTCH WHISKEY$22.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLUE - SCOTCH$44.00
- Chivas Regal$18.00
- LAPHROIG 10 YR - SCOTCH$18.00
- GLENLEVIT 12YR - SCOTCH WHISKEY$16.00
Beer & Wine
Beer
Red Bottles
- BTL Faust - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019 (375ML )$63.00
- BTL Beringer - Cabernet, Knights Valley, 2019$68.00
- BTL Napa Cellars - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019$79.00
- BTL Galerie - Cabernet, Pieinair, Napa Valley, 2017$100.00
- BTL Boekenhoutskloof - Cabernet, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2014$100.00
- BTL Daou - Cabernet, Paso Robles, 2021$80.00
- BTL Mount Veeder Winery - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019$115.00