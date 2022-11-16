  • Home
  • Glendale
  • OHYA Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar - 4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. #117
OHYA Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar 4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. #117

No reviews yet

4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. #117

Glendale, AZ 85306

Call

Hours

Directions

Rolls

K-Pop Roll

$14.95

spicy crab, cucumber/baked Bulgogi with spicy mayo, chopped jalapeno/spicy mayo, sriracha

Poco Loco Cali Roll

$10.95

crab mix, cream cheese, avocado/deep fried/wasabi mayo, eel sauce

Ohya Crunch Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy crab, crunch on top/spicy mayo, eel sauce

House Roll

$8.95

Bulgogi, crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, top with eel sauce

Golden Alaska Roll

$12.95

spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, baked salmon on top, eel sauce

D-backs Roll

$13.95

crab mix, cucumber, avocado topped with cooked shrimp, crunch, wasabi aioli, eel sauce

Baked Sakana Roll

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab mix rolled in tempura crunch & eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$13.95

baked fresh water eel, crab meat cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

california roll topped with 5 different pieces of sashimi

Vegas Roll

$9.95

salmon, crab mix and cream cheese, avocdo deep fried and topped with eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$14.95

crab mix, cucumber topped with baked fresh water eel avocado and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$15.95

avocado, white fish cream cheese, spicy crab rolled in seaweed salmon with spicy aioli, sriracha, sweet miso,eel sauce

Bubba Gump Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab, shrimp, cucumber topped with Rock shrimp & drizzled with rock star sauce & eel sauce with

Mango Pop Roll

$15.25

tempura white fish, cream cheese, fresh sweet mango, crab meat, avocado rolled in soy paper, drizzled with spicy mango sauce, crunch

Sonoran Roll

$10.95

spicy tuna, cucumber, minced cilantro topped with jalapeno massago, sriracha

The Gangster Roll

$14.75

spicy crab, tempura eel, cucumber roled and topped with salmon, avocado & spicy galic ponzu sauce, eel sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$13.95

spicy crab, cucumber, pineapple rolled, topped with fresh salmon, pico de gallo & spicy mango sauce

Thunderbird Roll

$13.95

grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, avocado rolled in soy paper served with wasabi sauce, eel sauce

Crispy Tuna Roll

$12.95

spicy crab mix, avocado rolled and deep fried topped with spicy tuna and drizzled with spicy aioli & eel sauce

Hamachi Popper Roll

$12.95

cream cheese, jalapeno, yellowtail, tempura, served with sweet miso, sriracha, eel sauce

Lollipop Roll

Lollipop Roll

$14.85

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, spicy crab, avocado rolled in cucumber ponzu sauce

Latin Lover Roll

$14.55

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab meat topped with tuna and pico del gallo

Dynamite Roll

$14.75

spicy crab roll topped with baked scallop with spicy creamy mayo baked, eel sauce

Ohya I forgot Roll

$15.75

salmon, tuna, avocado, crab mix, fresh mango, shrimp tempura, soy paper topped with sweet spicy mango sauce

California Roll

$7.95

crab mix, avocado & cucumber

Crunch California Roll

$8.35

california roll topped with crunch & eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.45

spicy ground tuna & cucumber

Phily Roll

$10.50

salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Tootsie Roll

$10.50

crab mix, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, cooked shrimp topped with tempura crunch & eel sauce

Spider Roll

$11.95

deep fried soft-shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, massago with eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$7.85

Tuna

Salmon Roll

$7.85

Salmon

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.35

spicy salmon and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.35

spicy yellowtail and cucumber

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.35

spicy shrimp and cucumber

Spicy Scallop

$8.45

spicy scallop and cucumber

Spicy Crab

$8.25

spicy crab mix and cucumber

Cucumber

$4.95

cucumber

Eel Roll

$7.95

baked freshwater eel, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel sauce

Salmon Skin

$8.25

crispy salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish

Yellowtail Scallion

$7.95

chopped yellowtail and scallions

Avocado

$5.45

Avocado

Vegetable

$4.95

avocado, cucumber, lettuce, pickled radish

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri 2pc

$6.95

Salmon Nigiri 2pc

$6.45

Squid Nigiri 2pc

$4.95

Albacore Nigiri 2pc

$5.85

Octopus Nigiri 2pc

$5.95

Mackarel Nigiri 2pc

$4.75

Yellowtail Nigiri 2pc

$5.95

Shrimp Nigiri 2pc

$4.95

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri 2pc

$6.95

Egg Nigiri 2pc

$4.25

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri 2pc

$8.95

Scallop Nigiri 2pc

$5.95

Salmon Egg Nigiri 2pc

$5.95

Smelt Egg Nigiri 2pc

$4.75

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri 2pc

$4.75

Sushi Combo A

$18.95

Sushi Combo B

$24.95

Sashimi

Sashimi Combo A

$23.95

chef choice of 16 pc sliced fresh sh

Sashimi Combo B

$33.95

chef choice of 25 pc sliced fresh fish

Tuna Sashimi

$13.95

Octopus Sashimi

$11.95

Tuna tataki Sashimi

$14.95

Salmon Sashimi

$13.95

Unagi Sashimi

$15.95

Albacore tataki Sashimi

$12.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.95

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.95

Extra

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Starter

Edamame

$3.95

steamed soybeans sprinkled sea salt

Garlic Edamame

$4.55

pan-fried edamame with garlic

Sweet Chili Edamame

$4.55

pan-fried edamame with sweet chili

Appetizers

Bulgogi Fries

$13.95

Wings

$6.95

4pc / 8pc Deep fried in choice of your sauce

Gyoza

$5.95

Deep fried Dumplings

Egg Roll

$4.95

2pc Deep fried pork & vegetable roll

Spring Roll

$4.95

3pc Deep fried veggie roll

Shumai

$6.95

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Deep-fried Shrimp

Mix Tempura

$9.95

Deep-fried 3pc Shrimp & Veggies

Vegetable Tempura

$7.95

Battered deep-fried Veggies

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Grilled and sauteed yellowtail(jaw portion)

Salmon Kama

$9.95

Grilled and sauteed salmon(jaw portion)

Fire Cracker

$6.95

Jalapeno stuffed w/crab mix deep fried

Dduk Bokk E

$13.95

Spicy Korean rice cake with veggies

Ra Bokk E

$14.95

Dduk Bokk E with Ramen noodle

Salad

Tini Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens & avocado with house dressing

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

seasoned cucumber in rice vinegar

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Squid Salad

$7.95

Tuna Poke Salad

$11.95

cucumber, daikon, seaweed, marinated wasabi juice dressing topped with fresh tuna

Sashimi Salad

$16.95

fresh sashimi with spring mix & house dressing

Korean BBQ

K1 Galbi

$36.95

3” cut Beef Short Rib Marinated in a House Special Sauce

K2 LA Galbi

$27.95

3/8”Lateral(LA) cut Marinated Choice Beef short rib

K3 Rancho Galbi

$24.95

House marinated Thin cut Beef NY Strip

K4 Bulgogi

$21.95

Thinly Sliced Beef Marinated in a House Special Sauce

K5 Ribeye Steak

$26.95

K6 Daeji Bulgogi

$19.95

Sliced Pork Marinated in hot & Spicy Sauce

K7 Sam Gyup Sal

$19.95

Sliced Pork Bellies

K8 Chadol Baegi

$20.95

Non Marinated thin sliced beef brisket

K9 Jumuluck

$20.95

Sesame Oil, Lightly Salt & Pepper Chunk Beef

K10 Tongue

$27.95

Thin Sliced Beef Tongue

K11 Lamb Bulgogi

$21.95

Thin Sliced house special marinated lamb

K12 Dalk Bulgogi

$18.95

Boneless B.B.Q. Chicken Marinated in a Special House Sauce

K13 Oh Jing Uh Gui

$19.95

Squid in House Special Sauce

K14 Saewo Goui

$19.95

Jumbo Shrimp in House Special Sauce

K15 Pa Jeol-E

$2.50

Spiced Salad, (Shreded Green Onion, Cabbage, Lettuce)

Japanese Entree

J1 Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Choice of Teriyaki or Spicy Sauce

J2 Beef Teriyaki

$16.95

Choice of Teriyaki or Spicy Sauce

J3 Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Grilled Salmon Fillet served with Teriyaki Sauce

J4 Katsu Plate

$16.95

Breaded Cutlet of Chicken or Pork

J5 Katsu Curry Plate

$17.95

Breaded Cutlet of Chicken, or Pork, with Curry on top

J6 Curry Rice

$15.95

Japanese Style curry on top of Rice

J7 Nagasaki Champong

$16.95

Seafood noodle soup in white non spicy creamy broth

J8 Udon

$10.95

Flour Noodle with Vegetable & tsuyu soup with 2pc shrimp tempura

J9 Yakisoba

$12.95

Stir-Fried Noodle and vegetable Chicken +$3, Beef +$4 Shrimp +4

J10 Yaki Udon

$11.95

Stir Fried Udon Noodle and vegetable Chicken +$3, Beef+$3 Shrimp+$4

J12 Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Chicken teriyaki over rice in bowl

J13 Fried Rice

$9.95

Add Chicken $3, Beef $3, Shrimp $4

J11 Ramen

$12.95

Japanese style with special marinated pork. Warning Contains peanuts

Entree

E1 Galbi Tang

$15.95

Beef Short Rib Stew with Clear Noodle Vegetable

E2 Maeun Galbi Tang

$16.95

Spicy Beef Short Rib Stew with Clear Noodle & Vegetable

E3 Yuk Gae Jang

$13.95

Hot & Spicy Slice Beef and Vegetable Soup

E4 Yang Ji Tang

$15.95

Hot & Spicy Beef Marrow Gut and Tripe Soup

E5 Denjang Chigae

$11.95

Bean Paste Stew

E6 Kimchi Chigae

$11.95

Hot & Spicy Kimchi Stew with choice of Pork or Beef

E7 Sanchae Bibim Bap

$13.95

Assorted Sauteed Vegetables and Bulgogi Meat

E8 Galbi Dolsot Bibim Bap

$16.95

Bibim Bap with marinated rib meat served in Hot Stone Bowl

E9 Haemul Dolsot Bibim Bap

$16.95

Bibim Bap with spicy seafood served in hot stone bowl

E10 Hoe Deop Bap

$19.95

Bibim Bap with Fresh cut sashimi

E11 Kimchi Fried Rice

$19.95

Served in hot stone plate with Pork, cheese and egg

Tofu Soup

T1 Assorted Soft Tofu

$10.95

Beef, Seafood mix & Veggies

T2 Seafood Soft Tofu

$10.95

T3 Kimchi Soft Tofu

$10.95

T4 Gut Soft Tofu

$10.95

T5 Dumpling Soft Tofu

$10.95

T6 Vegetable Soft Tofu

$10.95

T7 Meat Soft Tofu

$10.95

T10 Galbi with Soft Tofu Combo

$21.95

T11 Bulgogi with Soft Tofu Combo

$20.95

T12 Daeji Bulgogi with Soft Tofu Combo

$20.95

T13 Chicken Teriyaki with Soft Tofu Combo

$20.95

T14 Bibimbap with Soft Tofu Combo

$20.95

Stirfried

Jap Chae

$13.95

Ojing Ah Bokum

$21.95

Spicy pan-fried squid with vegetables

Kimchi Jae Yook Bokum

$21.95

Spicy stir-fried Kimchi with sliced Pork Belly

Noodles

Jjam Bbong

$15.95

Hot & Spicy Noodle soup with seafood and vegetables

Jja jang Myun

$14.95

Noodle with Black bean paste w/pork & veggies

Anju

Bul Dalk

$17.95

Chicken Stirfried in extra spicy sauce topped with melted cheese

Korean Fried Chicken

$33.95

Kids Menu

Kids Bulgogi Bowl

$7.50

Kids Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$7.00

Kids Katsu

$7.50

Casserole

Bu Dae Chigae

$29.95

Haemul Jun Gol

$35.95

Gop Chang Jun Gol

$35.95

Extra

Rice

$2.00

Miso Soup

$1.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Drink

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Desserts

Macaron Ice Cream

$4.25

Mochi Ice Cream 2pc

$3.95

Tempura Cheese Cake

$4.95

Tempura Ice Cream

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. #117, Glendale, AZ 85306

Directions

