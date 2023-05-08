Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Boylan Black Cherry

$5.00

Side of crispy brussel sprouts - sumac silan and walnuts

$15.00
Yuzu Truffle Salmon

Yuzu Truffle Salmon

$20.00

Citrus Based Sauce Mixed Scottish salmon, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy

Little Bird - Cuban Rotisserie

Little Bird - Picar

Queso Croquetas

Queso Croquetas

$10.00

Cabra y Gouda, Mango Marmalade - Contains eggs

Huevos Rotos

Huevos Rotos

$16.00

Natural Fries, Pollo guisado, Fried Egg, Truffle Aioli

Shrimp Adobo Tacos

$17.50

Queso

Beef Birria Tacos

Beef Birria Tacos

$17.50

Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chipotle

Ropa Vieja Tostones

$16.50

Aji, Pickled Onion

Pollito Pibil Tacos

Pollito Pibil Tacos

$14.50

Cotija, Red onion, Cilantro

Little Bird - Rotisserie & Grill

Half Citrus Marinade Rotisserie Chicken

Half Citrus Marinade Rotisserie Chicken

$22.00
Brisket Butter Burger

Brisket Butter Burger

$19.00

Pimento Cheese, Brioche, Thick Pickle, Truffle Sauce

Pollo a la Plancha

$23.00

Mojo Marinade, Roasted Tomato, Chimi, Arroz con Maiz

Camaron Al Ajilo, Tomato Sofrito

$27.00

Arroz Con Maiz, Platano Maduro

Sticky St Louis Duroc Pork Ribs

Sticky St Louis Duroc Pork Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Hot & sour citrus glaze, latin slaw

Rotisserie Arroz Imperial

Rotisserie Arroz Imperial

$19.00

Aji Aioli, Maduros - Contains Milk

Little Bird - Platters To Share

Gran Combo

$48.00

Garlic Flatiron Steak, Quarter Pollo, Chorizo Argentina, Roasted Tomato Chimi

El Jefe

$54.00

Sticky Ribs, Chorizo, Pollo A La Plancha, Tostones, Slaw

Little Bird - Smalls

Rotisserie Baby Potatoes

$11.50

Huancaina, Cotija

Garlic Queso Fries

Garlic Queso Fries

$11.50

Truffle Aioli

Baby Gem Salad

Baby Gem Salad

$14.00

Queso, Buttermilk Peppercorn

Arroz Con Mais

$8.00
Elote Frito

Elote Frito

$11.00

Chipotle, Queso

Little Bird - Batidos "Shakes" and Lemonade

Batido Guava

$13.00

Contains milk

Batido Florida Mango

$13.00

Contains milk

Batido Banana & Pretzel Espuma

Batido Banana & Pretzel Espuma

$13.00

Contains milk

Batido Mamey

$13.00

Contains milk

Lemonade Lemon/Lime

$7.00

Cuban Style Lemonade w/ Fresh Cane Srup

Lemonade Mango

$7.50

Cuban Style Lemonade w/ Fresh Cane Srup

Lemonade Mint

$7.50

Cuban Style Lemonade w/ Fresh Cane Srup

MAC - Modern Asian Cuisine

MAC - Soup & Salads

Miso Dashi Hot Pot

$9.00

Seawed and Tofu (Vegetarian)

Steamed Kuro Edamame

$10.00

Soy Ban and Sea Salt

MAC Chicken Salad

MAC Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Hearty Greens and Umami Dressing - Contains eggs

Wok Charred Filet Mignon Salad

Wok Charred Filet Mignon Salad

$18.00

Indonesian Flavors, Fresh Hervs and Crushed Peanuts

MAC - Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$23.00

Ginger Soy, Aji Amarillo and Avocado

King Salmon Tacos

King Salmon Tacos

$22.00

Tobiko, Cucumber, Chili Thread, Aji Panca

Filet Mignon Tacos

$23.00

Crunchy Shallots, Cilantro, Tasazu and Chimichurri Aioli

MAC - Nigiri

6 Piece Chef Choice

$24.00

10 Piece Chef Choice

$42.00

MAC - Rolls & Crispy Rice

Wild Mushroom Truffle Roll

Wild Mushroom Truffle Roll

$21.00

Asian Mushrooms, Black Truffle and White Truffle Aioli (Vegetarian)

Lobster Dynamite Roll

Lobster Dynamite Roll

$27.00

Wild Caught Lobster, Crispy Quinoa and Caviar

Japanese Pepper Tuna Tataki Roll

Japanese Pepper Tuna Tataki Roll

$24.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado and Wasabi Aioli

Hamachi Crispy Rice

$18.00

Jalapeno, Yuzu Shoyu Ponzu and Miso Flakes

Salmon Crispy Rice

$16.00

Passion Fruit Leche de Tigre, Ginger and Volcanic Sea Salt. Contains milk

Tuna Crispy Rice

$17.00

Spicy Mayo, Furikake and Yuzu Koshu

MAC - Plates

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$19.00

Indonesian Soy, Birds Eye Chili and Peanuts (Vegetarian)

Shanghai Seabass

$29.00

Warm Tomato Vinaigrett, Bok Choy and Potato Sticks

Grilled King Salmon

$26.00

Plum Wine, Ginger and Miso - Contains milk

Tare Chicken Skewers

$19.00

Soy Blend, Scallion and Grilled Lime

Grilled Filet Mignon

Grilled Filet Mignon

$29.00

Korean Chili, Shallot and Mirin Soy

MAC - Sides

Wok Bok Choy

$12.00

Snap Peas

$13.00

Yoso Ramen - Pokes & Ramens

Yoso Ramen - Poke Bowls

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Mix, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy

Yuzu Truffle Salmon

Yuzu Truffle Salmon

$20.00

Citrus Based Sauce Mixed Scottish salmon, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy

Yuzukosho Salmon

Yuzukosho Salmon

$20.00

Mayo Based Mild Sauce, Mixed Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy

Grilled Salmon Bowl

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$20.00

Mayo Based Mild Sauce, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg, soy and gluten

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$20.00

Seasonal Veggies, Tempura Veggies, Seaweed Salad, Avocado - Contains soy and glutten

Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$20.00

Avocado, Edemame, Cucumber - Contains egg, soy and gluten

Yoso Ramen - Ramens

Yoso Tonkotsu

Yoso Tonkotsu

$21.50

Pork Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, 63 Degree Egg, Mushrooms, Nori, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots - Contains fish egg and gluten

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$21.50

Spicy Miso with Shoyu Broth, Ramen Noddles, Pork Belly, 63 Degree Egg, Mushrooms, Nori, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots - Contains fish egg and gluten

Green Curry Vegan Ramen

Green Curry Vegan Ramen

$19.50

Spicy Japanese Citrus Broth with Coconut Milk, Noodles, Fried Tofu, Thai Basil, Scallions - Contains gluten

Yoso Ramen - Sides

Edemames

Edemames

$7.00

Contains soy

Vegetal Spring Roll

Vegetal Spring Roll

$8.00

Japanese Barbecue - Contains egg, soy and gluten

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Yoso Ramen - Desserts

Japanese Cheesecake

$9.00

Dal Plin - Italian Eatery

Dal Plin - Pizzas

Margheritha

Margheritha

$16.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$19.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Nduja and Ricotta

Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Ricotta, Gorgonzola Cheese Topped with Green Pear and Almonds. Side of Honey - Contains nuts

Burrata

$19.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce with Basil, Grape Tomatoes and Burrata, Topped with Glazed Balsamic and Olive Oil

Prosciutto

$22.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Topped with Arugula, Prosciutto, Candied Tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese

Truffle

$19.00

White Base with Mozzarella Cheese, Black Truffle and Porcinis

Kids Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Dal Plin - Appetizers

Bruschetta Board

Bruschetta Board

$16.00

Mixed Bruschettas: Tomato, Burrata and Basil - Prosciutto and Ricotta - Honey and Artichokes - Pesto and Burrata

Toasted Bread with Olive Oil and Parmesan

$7.00

Dal Plin - Mains

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Eggplant Lasagna with Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Tomato Sauce and Side of Bread

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

$20.00

Beef, Veal and Pork Meatballs, House made San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta and Side of Bread

Dal Plin - Pastas

Burrata Bucatini Pomodoro

Burrata Bucatini Pomodoro

$22.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes Topped with Burrata Cheese

Basilico Bucatini Pomodoro

$17.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Basil and Fresh Tomatoes

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Toasted Tellicherry Black Peppercorn, Pecorino and Parmesan Cheese

Bucatini Pesto

Bucatini Pesto

$22.00

Homemade Pesto Sauce with Pecorino and Parmsan Cheese - Contains peanuts

Fettuccine Carbonara

$23.00

White Parmesan Sauce with Bacon and Fresh Pepper

Fettuccine Bolognese

$22.00

Pomodoro Sauce with Homemade Bolognese

Fettuccine Funghi e Tartufo

Fettuccine Funghi e Tartufo

$36.00

Oven Roasted Mushrooms, Parsley and Parmesan cheese Topped with Fresh Italian Black Truffle

Rigatoni Salsa Rosa e Gamberoni

$27.00

Homemade Pink Vodka Sauce with Jumbo Shrimp

Orecchiette alla Pugliese

$22.00

Vegetable Base Homemade Sauce with Broccoli, Olivs and Red Pepper

Parma Tortelloni

Parma Tortelloni

$24.00

Freshly Made Tortellini filled with Ground Pork and Prosciutto, Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese and Green Peas

Kids Fresh Pasta with Butter

$15.00

Kids Fresh Pasta Pomodoro

$15.00

Dal Plin - Desserts

Pizza Nuttela e Fragola

$19.00

Nutella, fresh strawberries and a touch of torched marshmallow

Dal Plin - Speciality Drinks

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$5.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

Jaffa - Mediterranean Cuisine

Jaffa - Pita Sandwiches

Pita Shwarma

$19.00

Glatt Kosher Meat - Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side

Pita Falafel

Pita Falafel

$17.00

Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side

Pita Crispy Beef Kibbeh

$19.00

Glatt Kosher Meat - Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side

Pita Sabich

Pita Sabich

$17.00

Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side - Contains egg

Jaffa - Classics

Classic Shakshuka

Classic Shakshuka

$19.00

Contains egg

Whole Roasted Turmeric Cauliflower

Whole Roasted Turmeric Cauliflower

$19.00

With tahini and cilantro sauce

Deconstructed Babaganoush

Deconstructed Babaganoush

$19.00

Whole grilled eggplant with tahini, chickpeas and fresh pita

Israeli Salad with Feta

Israeli Salad with Feta

$19.00

Israeli Salad, Sheep Milk Feta and Zaatar with Lemon Dressing

Hummus Classico

Hummus Classico

$18.00

Served with Pickles, Hot Sauce and Pita

Jaffa - Platters

Platter Shwarma

Platter Shwarma

$29.00

Glatt Kosher Meat - Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce

Platter Falafel

$27.00

Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce

Platter Crispy Beef Kibbeh

$29.00

Glatt Kosher Meat - Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce

Platter Sabich

$27.00

Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce

Jaffa's Mezza Platter

Jaffa's Mezza Platter

$41.00

Includes: Pita, Pickles, Hot Sauces, Hummus, Tabouleh, Chickpeas Salad, Olives, Israeli Salad

Jaffa - Basmati Rice Bowls

Rice Shwarma

$26.00

Glatt Kosher Meat - Served with Fresh Chickpeas, Tabouleh, Tahini and Pickles

Rice Falafel

Rice Falafel

$24.00

Served with Fresh Chickpeas, Tabouleh, Tahini and Pickles

Rice Crispy Beef Kibbeh

$26.00

Glatt Kosher Meat - Served with Fresh Chickpeas, Tabouleh, Tahini and Pickles

Jaffa - Sides

Crispy Zaatar French Fries

Crispy Zaatar French Fries

$10.00

Side of crispy brussel sprouts - sumac silan and walnuts

$15.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

Labneh

$17.00

With Olive oil, Zaatar and Pita Bread

Dolmas

$13.00

Grape Leaves stuffed with rice and herbs, served with citrus vinaigrette

Jaffa - Speciality Drinks

Frozen Limonana

Frozen Limonana

$7.00

Green Mint Lemonade

Hot Sage & Mint Morrocan Tea Pot

$7.00

Ice Tea - Longevity

$7.00

Chaga, Apple and Cinnamon

Ice Tea - Liquid Gold

$7.00

Turmeric and Ginger

Ice Tea - Tranquility

$7.00

Lavander, Chamomile and Ashwagandha

Pina Caliente Radiate Kambucha

$7.00

Organic Pineapple Juice with Turmeric and Cayenne

Green Apple Radiate Kambucha

$7.00

Organic Grapefruit Juice with Rose and Activated Charcoal

Black Rose Radiate Kambucha

$7.00

Apple Juice, Organic Lime Juice with Spirulina and Chlorophyl

Mermaid Majic Radiate Kambucha

$7.00

Organic Fresh Ginger, Blue Majik and Algae

Flower Power Radiate Kambucha

$7.00

Hibiscus Flower, Lemongrass and Lemon Juice

Coffee Break - Breakfast & More

Coffee Break - Breakfast All Day

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Multiseeds homemade bread with smashed avocado

Salmon Avocado Toast

$17.00

Multiseeds homemade bread, smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cherry tomato & dill cream cheese

Organic Acai Bowl

Organic Acai Bowl

$15.00

Organic Acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries, granola, coconut & honey - Contains nuts

Deluxe Smoked Salmon Bagel

Deluxe Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.00

Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion

Classic Cream Cheese Bagel

Classic Cream Cheese Bagel

$7.00

Light Power Bowl

$14.00

Seasonal fruit, greek yogurt, granola, honey

Croissant Ham & Cheese

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$8.00

French croissant with ham and cheese

Croissant Tuna Salad

Croissant Tuna Salad

$12.00

French croissant with tuna salad, tomato & select mixed greens

Croissant Deluxe

Croissant Deluxe

$15.00

French croissant with smoked salmon, red onions, cream cheese, tomato & capers

Signature Waffle

Signature Waffle

$15.00

Strawberries, banana, blueberries, powdered sugar & syrup

Homemade Empanadas

Homemade Empanadas

$4.00

Coffee Break - Lunch

Quiche of the day

Quiche of the day

$14.00

Quiche of the day served with house salad

Vegan Organic Quiche

$12.00

Spinach & artichoke / corn, squah & cashew mozzarella

Tuna Break Salad

Tuna Break Salad

$16.00

Tuna salad, mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, carrot, black olives, boiled egg, cucumber

Greek Signature Salad

Greek Signature Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onions, black olives, feta cheese & greek dressing

Tuna Salad Wrap

$15.00

Tuna salad, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella cheese in spinach tortilla

Deluxe Wrap

Deluxe Wrap

$16.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, mixed greens, avocado, red onion, dill dressing in spinach tortilla

Coffee Break - Sweet break

Berries Cheesecake

Berries Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Contains nuts

Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Apple Crumble

$9.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Pie

$9.00
Maicena Alfajor

Maicena Alfajor

$3.00

Banana Bread

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Gluten Free Alfajor

$5.00

White Chocolate Gluten Free Alfajor

$5.00

Gluten Free Frolita

$7.00
French Croissant

French Croissant

$5.00
Chocolat Croissant

Chocolat Croissant

$5.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Dairy Free Apple Cinnamon Cake

$5.00

Coffee Break - Coffee and Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Double Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee Break Cappuccino

$6.00

American Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Organic Tea

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00

Ice Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Brew Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee Break - Fresh juices & Smoothies

Energy

$11.00

Red apple, pineapple, carrot, ginger

Vitamix

$11.00

Orange, carrot

Digestive

$11.00

Orange, carrot, pineapple

Detox

Detox

$11.00

Green apple, celery, cucumber, ginger, lemon

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Fresh squeezed orange juice

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Winter

$10.00

Smoothie peach, mango, orange juice

Spring

$10.00

Smoothie mango, banana, milk

Summer

$10.00

Smoothie strawberry, banana, milk

Autumn

$10.00

Smoothie pineapple, strawberry, orange juice

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Okeydokey is a new innovative food hall concept - 3 floors and a sprawling outdoor patio.

268 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33131

