Okeydokey
No reviews yet
268 SW 8th Street
Miami, FL 33131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bar 2nd Floor
Wine & Sake - by the bottle
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne
Dom Perignon Champagne
Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne
Chardonnay - Ferrari Carano (Sonoma Coast - California) - by the bottle
Pinot Grigio - Santa Margherita (Valdadige - Italy) - by the bottle
Red Blend - The Prisoner (Napa Valley, California)
Zinfandel - Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert (California)
Merlot - Rodney Strong (Sonoma Coast - California) - by the bottle
Daiginjo - Joto (720ml)
Non Alcoholic
Boylan Black Cherry
Boylan Ginger Ale
Evian Sparkling (330ml)
Evian Sparkling (750ml)
Evian Water (330ml)
Evian Water (750ml)
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
Mexican Coke
Mexican Diet Coke
Mexican Fanta
Mexican Sprite
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Kid's Orange Juice
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Cranberry Juice
Employee Red Bull
Beverages
Wine & Sake - by the bottle
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne
Dom Perignon Champagne
Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne
Chardonnay - Ferrari Carano (Sonoma Coast - California) - by the bottle
Pinot Grigio - Santa Margherita (Valdadige - Italy) - by the bottle
Red Blend - The Prisoner (Napa Valley, California)
Zinfandel - Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert (California)
Merlot - Rodney Strong (Sonoma Coast - California) - by the bottle
Daiginjo - Joto (720ml)
Non Alcoholic
Boylan Black Cherry
Boylan Ginger Ale
Evian Sparkling (330ml)
Evian Sparkling (750ml)
Evian Water (330ml)
Evian Water (750ml)
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
Mexican Coke
Mexican Diet Coke
Mexican Fanta
Mexican Sprite
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Kid's Orange Juice
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Cranberry Juice
Little Bird - Cuban Rotisserie
Little Bird - Picar
Queso Croquetas
Cabra y Gouda, Mango Marmalade - Contains eggs
Huevos Rotos
Natural Fries, Pollo guisado, Fried Egg, Truffle Aioli
Shrimp Adobo Tacos
Queso
Beef Birria Tacos
Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chipotle
Ropa Vieja Tostones
Aji, Pickled Onion
Pollito Pibil Tacos
Cotija, Red onion, Cilantro
Little Bird - Rotisserie & Grill
Half Citrus Marinade Rotisserie Chicken
Brisket Butter Burger
Pimento Cheese, Brioche, Thick Pickle, Truffle Sauce
Pollo a la Plancha
Mojo Marinade, Roasted Tomato, Chimi, Arroz con Maiz
Camaron Al Ajilo, Tomato Sofrito
Arroz Con Maiz, Platano Maduro
Sticky St Louis Duroc Pork Ribs
Hot & sour citrus glaze, latin slaw
Rotisserie Arroz Imperial
Aji Aioli, Maduros - Contains Milk
Little Bird - Platters To Share
Little Bird - Smalls
Little Bird - Batidos "Shakes" and Lemonade
Batido Guava
Contains milk
Batido Florida Mango
Contains milk
Batido Banana & Pretzel Espuma
Contains milk
Batido Mamey
Contains milk
Lemonade Lemon/Lime
Cuban Style Lemonade w/ Fresh Cane Srup
Lemonade Mango
Cuban Style Lemonade w/ Fresh Cane Srup
Lemonade Mint
Cuban Style Lemonade w/ Fresh Cane Srup
MAC - Modern Asian Cuisine
MAC - Soup & Salads
MAC - Tacos
MAC - Rolls & Crispy Rice
Wild Mushroom Truffle Roll
Asian Mushrooms, Black Truffle and White Truffle Aioli (Vegetarian)
Lobster Dynamite Roll
Wild Caught Lobster, Crispy Quinoa and Caviar
Japanese Pepper Tuna Tataki Roll
Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado and Wasabi Aioli
Hamachi Crispy Rice
Jalapeno, Yuzu Shoyu Ponzu and Miso Flakes
Salmon Crispy Rice
Passion Fruit Leche de Tigre, Ginger and Volcanic Sea Salt. Contains milk
Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy Mayo, Furikake and Yuzu Koshu
MAC - Plates
Kung Pao Cauliflower
Indonesian Soy, Birds Eye Chili and Peanuts (Vegetarian)
Shanghai Seabass
Warm Tomato Vinaigrett, Bok Choy and Potato Sticks
Grilled King Salmon
Plum Wine, Ginger and Miso - Contains milk
Tare Chicken Skewers
Soy Blend, Scallion and Grilled Lime
Grilled Filet Mignon
Korean Chili, Shallot and Mirin Soy
MAC - Sides
Yoso Ramen - Pokes & Ramens
Yoso Ramen - Poke Bowls
Spicy Tuna Poke
Spicy Tuna Mix, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy
Yuzu Truffle Salmon
Citrus Based Sauce Mixed Scottish salmon, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy
Yuzukosho Salmon
Mayo Based Mild Sauce, Mixed Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy
Grilled Salmon Bowl
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg and soy
Shrimp Tempura Bowl
Mayo Based Mild Sauce, Avocado, Edemame, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber - Contains egg, soy and gluten
Vegan Bowl
Seasonal Veggies, Tempura Veggies, Seaweed Salad, Avocado - Contains soy and glutten
Fried Chicken Bowl
Avocado, Edemame, Cucumber - Contains egg, soy and gluten
Yoso Ramen - Ramens
Yoso Tonkotsu
Pork Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, 63 Degree Egg, Mushrooms, Nori, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots - Contains fish egg and gluten
Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy Miso with Shoyu Broth, Ramen Noddles, Pork Belly, 63 Degree Egg, Mushrooms, Nori, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots - Contains fish egg and gluten
Green Curry Vegan Ramen
Spicy Japanese Citrus Broth with Coconut Milk, Noodles, Fried Tofu, Thai Basil, Scallions - Contains gluten
Yoso Ramen - Sides
Yoso Ramen - Desserts
Dal Plin - Italian Eatery
Dal Plin - Pizzas
Margheritha
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Basil
Pepperoni
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Nduja and Ricotta
Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Ricotta, Gorgonzola Cheese Topped with Green Pear and Almonds. Side of Honey - Contains nuts
Burrata
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Basil, Grape Tomatoes and Burrata, Topped with Glazed Balsamic and Olive Oil
Prosciutto
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Topped with Arugula, Prosciutto, Candied Tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese
Truffle
White Base with Mozzarella Cheese, Black Truffle and Porcinis
Kids Cheese Pizza
Dal Plin - Appetizers
Dal Plin - Mains
Dal Plin - Pastas
Burrata Bucatini Pomodoro
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes Topped with Burrata Cheese
Basilico Bucatini Pomodoro
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Basil and Fresh Tomatoes
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
Toasted Tellicherry Black Peppercorn, Pecorino and Parmesan Cheese
Bucatini Pesto
Homemade Pesto Sauce with Pecorino and Parmsan Cheese - Contains peanuts
Fettuccine Carbonara
White Parmesan Sauce with Bacon and Fresh Pepper
Fettuccine Bolognese
Pomodoro Sauce with Homemade Bolognese
Fettuccine Funghi e Tartufo
Oven Roasted Mushrooms, Parsley and Parmesan cheese Topped with Fresh Italian Black Truffle
Rigatoni Salsa Rosa e Gamberoni
Homemade Pink Vodka Sauce with Jumbo Shrimp
Orecchiette alla Pugliese
Vegetable Base Homemade Sauce with Broccoli, Olivs and Red Pepper
Parma Tortelloni
Freshly Made Tortellini filled with Ground Pork and Prosciutto, Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese and Green Peas
Kids Fresh Pasta with Butter
Kids Fresh Pasta Pomodoro
Dal Plin - Desserts
Dal Plin - Speciality Drinks
Jaffa - Mediterranean Cuisine
Jaffa - Pita Sandwiches
Pita Shwarma
Glatt Kosher Meat - Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side
Pita Falafel
Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side
Pita Crispy Beef Kibbeh
Glatt Kosher Meat - Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side
Pita Sabich
Served Humus, Tehina, Israeli Salad, Pickles and Hot Sauce on Side - Contains egg
Jaffa - Classics
Classic Shakshuka
Contains egg
Whole Roasted Turmeric Cauliflower
With tahini and cilantro sauce
Deconstructed Babaganoush
Whole grilled eggplant with tahini, chickpeas and fresh pita
Israeli Salad with Feta
Israeli Salad, Sheep Milk Feta and Zaatar with Lemon Dressing
Hummus Classico
Served with Pickles, Hot Sauce and Pita
Jaffa - Platters
Platter Shwarma
Glatt Kosher Meat - Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce
Platter Falafel
Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce
Platter Crispy Beef Kibbeh
Glatt Kosher Meat - Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce
Platter Sabich
Served on 3 tiers with Hummus, Tahini, Israeli Salad, Pitas, Pickles and Hot Sauce
Jaffa's Mezza Platter
Includes: Pita, Pickles, Hot Sauces, Hummus, Tabouleh, Chickpeas Salad, Olives, Israeli Salad
Jaffa - Basmati Rice Bowls
Jaffa - Sides
Jaffa - Speciality Drinks
Frozen Limonana
Green Mint Lemonade
Hot Sage & Mint Morrocan Tea Pot
Ice Tea - Longevity
Chaga, Apple and Cinnamon
Ice Tea - Liquid Gold
Turmeric and Ginger
Ice Tea - Tranquility
Lavander, Chamomile and Ashwagandha
Pina Caliente Radiate Kambucha
Organic Pineapple Juice with Turmeric and Cayenne
Green Apple Radiate Kambucha
Organic Grapefruit Juice with Rose and Activated Charcoal
Black Rose Radiate Kambucha
Apple Juice, Organic Lime Juice with Spirulina and Chlorophyl
Mermaid Majic Radiate Kambucha
Organic Fresh Ginger, Blue Majik and Algae
Flower Power Radiate Kambucha
Hibiscus Flower, Lemongrass and Lemon Juice
Coffee Break - Breakfast & More
Coffee Break - Breakfast All Day
Avocado Toast
Multiseeds homemade bread with smashed avocado
Salmon Avocado Toast
Multiseeds homemade bread, smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cherry tomato & dill cream cheese
Organic Acai Bowl
Organic Acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries, granola, coconut & honey - Contains nuts
Deluxe Smoked Salmon Bagel
Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion
Classic Cream Cheese Bagel
Light Power Bowl
Seasonal fruit, greek yogurt, granola, honey
Croissant Ham & Cheese
French croissant with ham and cheese
Croissant Tuna Salad
French croissant with tuna salad, tomato & select mixed greens
Croissant Deluxe
French croissant with smoked salmon, red onions, cream cheese, tomato & capers
Signature Waffle
Strawberries, banana, blueberries, powdered sugar & syrup
Homemade Empanadas
Coffee Break - Lunch
Quiche of the day
Quiche of the day served with house salad
Vegan Organic Quiche
Spinach & artichoke / corn, squah & cashew mozzarella
Tuna Break Salad
Tuna salad, mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, carrot, black olives, boiled egg, cucumber
Greek Signature Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onions, black olives, feta cheese & greek dressing
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella cheese in spinach tortilla
Deluxe Wrap
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, mixed greens, avocado, red onion, dill dressing in spinach tortilla
Coffee Break - Sweet break
Berries Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Contains nuts
Chocolate Brownie
Apple Crumble
Caramel Cheesecake
Lemon Pie
Maicena Alfajor
Banana Bread
Dark Chocolate Gluten Free Alfajor
White Chocolate Gluten Free Alfajor
Gluten Free Frolita
French Croissant
Chocolat Croissant
Almond Croissant
Dairy Free Apple Cinnamon Cake
Coffee Break - Coffee and Tea
Coffee Break - Fresh juices & Smoothies
Energy
Red apple, pineapple, carrot, ginger
Vitamix
Orange, carrot
Digestive
Orange, carrot, pineapple
Detox
Green apple, celery, cucumber, ginger, lemon
Fresh squeezed orange juice
Lemonade
Apple juice
Winter
Smoothie peach, mango, orange juice
Spring
Smoothie mango, banana, milk
Summer
Smoothie strawberry, banana, milk
Autumn
Smoothie pineapple, strawberry, orange juice
Desserts
Pizza Nuttela e Fragola
Nutella, fresh strawberries and a touch of torched marshmallow
Japanese Cheesecake
Batido Guava
Contains milk
Batido Florida Mango
Contains milk
Batido Banana & Pretzel Espuma
Contains milk
Batido Mamey
Contains milk
Berries Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Contains nuts
Chocolate Brownie
Apple Crumble
Caramel Cheesecake
Lemon Pie
Maicena Alfajor
Banana Bread
Dark Chocolate Gluten Free Alfajor
White Chocolate Gluten Free Alfajor
Gluten Free Frolita
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Okeydokey is a new innovative food hall concept - 3 floors and a sprawling outdoor patio.
268 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33131