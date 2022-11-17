Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Ox Brewery Ashburn

No reviews yet

44652 Guilford Dr

Ste 114

Ashburn, VA 20147

Ernest

$12.00

Crisp, dry and refreshing! One sip and you'll have a new BFF! ABV: 4.8%

Golden Ox Belgian Ale

$12.00

Golden Ale. 5.9% ABV

Hoppy Place West Coast IPA

$13.00

West Coast Style IPA. 6.5% ABV

Black Ox Rye Porter

$12.00

Rye Porter. 6.0% ABV

Hop Camo

$15.00

Juicy DDH IPA with Mosaic and Azacca. 6.8% ABV

Billionaire Space Party

Just the right amount of nutmeg, vanilla and cinnamon and a silky mouthfeel...one Dickens of an ale! ABV: 8.0%

$16.00

Oxorcist

$20.00

Imperial Brown Porter with pumpkin, spices, vanilla bean, and maple syrup (9% ABV)

Oxplorer Variety Pack (12pk 12oz)

Mixed twelve pack of Motor Goat Bock, Golden Ox, Hoppy Place, and Black Ox.
$22.00

Mixed twelve pack of Golden Ox, Hoppy Place, Black Ox, and a limited release beer!

Raspberry Lemonade Robot Dreams

$18.00

Collaborator

This winter warmer is malt forward with noble hop character and subtle American hop fruitiness. A beverage fit for a king! ABV: 8.2%

$16.00

Malt forward with noble hop character and subtle American hop fruitiness. ABV: 8.2%

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Choose curbside or home delivery!

44652 Guilford Dr, Ste 114, Ashburn, VA 20147

