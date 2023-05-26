Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rupa Vira's The Signature

review star

No reviews yet

21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A

Ashburn, VA 20147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

SOUPS

TOMATO SOUP

$8.95

Lightly spiced creamy tomato soup

SWEET CORN SOUP

$8.95

The classic medley of sweet corn in a creamy broth

MANCHOW SOUP

$9.95

Spicy garlic flavor with mixed vegetables

HOT & SOUR SOUP

$9.95

Spicy and sour soup with vegetables

LEMON CORIANDER SOUP

$9.95

A lemony flavor soup with coriander and carrots

APPETIZERS

MANGO PALAK CHAAT

MANGO PALAK CHAAT

$11.95

Crispy spinach, and mango, drizzled with chutneys

HARA BHARA KABOB

HARA BHARA KABOB

$9.45

Spinach and mixed vegetable patties

HARIYALI PANEER TIKKA

HARIYALI PANEER TIKKA

$13.95

Paneer marinated in signature green sauce

PANEER SHASHLIK

PANEER SHASHLIK

$13.95

Assorted vegetables, cottage cheese chunks mildly spiced and char grilled

MIX PAKORA

$9.95

Assorted vegetable fritters

PANEER CHILLI

PANEER CHILLI

$13.95

Stir-fried cottage cheese cubes sautéed with diced onions, bell peppers, garlic sauce

SAMOSA

SAMOSA

$5.95

Spiced potatoes, onions, peas, lentils and spices

SAMOSA CHAAT

SAMOSA CHAAT

$11.95

Samosa with chick peas, onion and chutneys

KHAMAN DHOKLA

KHAMAN DHOKLA

$9.95

Savory steamed cake made with gram flour

BATATA VADA

BATATA VADA

$7.95

Spicy potato filling deep fried in a gram flour batter

CHINESE BHEL

CHINESE BHEL

$11.95

Crispy noodles, cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a spicy sauce

CRISPY CHILLI BABY CORN

$13.95

Stir-fried baby corn with onions and scallions, served in garlic sauce

GOBI MANCHURIAN

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$11.95

Crispy cauliflower sautéed in manchurian sauce

KHANDVI

$12.95

Tightly rolled bite size snack made from gram flour and curd

LILVA KACHORI

$7.95

Pigeon peas, green peas, and spices

PANEER PAKORA

$12.95

SIGNATURE STREET SNACKS

BOMBAY BHEL

BOMBAY BHEL

$8.95

Puffed rice, sev, onions, potatoes, raw mango and chutneys

BOMBAY SEV PURI

BOMBAY SEV PURI

$10.95

Flattened puris (canape), sev, onions, potatoes and chutneys

BOMBAY DAHI PURI

BOMBAY DAHI PURI

$9.95

Crispy puris, potatoes, yogurt, tangy sauces

PAV BHAJI

PAV BHAJI

$16.95

Assorted vegetables cooked with masalas and served with pav and handi pulao

MASALA PAV

MASALA PAV

$11.95

Spicy tomato onion gravy stuffed in buttered pav

CHOLLE BHATURE

CHOLLE BHATURE

$14.95

Chick peas served with deep fried flour puri

PANI PURI

PANI PURI

$10.95

Crispy puris, sprouts, potatoes, signature mint spiced water

VADA PAV

VADA PAV

$10.95

Bread stuffed with spicy potato filling deep fried in a gram flour batter

DABELI

DABELI

$10.95

Potatoes, pomegranate, peanuts and chutneys

RAGDA PATTICE

RAGDA PATTICE

$12.95

All pattice (tikki) served with thick ragda made from chickpea

THALI

SIGNATURE - GUJARATI THALI

$20.95

SIGNATURE - RAJASTHANI THALI

$20.95

INDO CHINESE

HAKKA NOODLES

HAKKA NOODLES

$12.45

Hakka noodles stir-fried with vegetables and sauces

GOBI MANCHURIAN

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$11.95

Crispy cauliflower sautéed in manchurian sauce

CHINESE BHEL

CHINESE BHEL

$11.95

Crispy noodles, cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a spicy sauce

FRIED RICE

$9.95

Basmati rice and vegetables sautéed in light brown sauce

SCHEZUAN FRIED RICE

$10.95

Basmati rice and vegetables sautéed in a Sczechuan sauce

CHILLI GARLIC FRIED RICE

$10.95

Basmati rice and vegetables sautéed in a chili garlic sauce

PANEER CHILLI

PANEER CHILLI

$13.95

Stir-fried cottage cheese cubes sautéed with diced onions, bell peppers, garlic sauce

CRISPY CHILLI BABY CORN

$13.95

Stir-fried baby corn with onions and scallions, served in garlic sauce

CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

Noodles and vegetables sauteed in a chili garlic sauce.

SOUTH INDIAN

PLAIN DOSA

$13.14

Thin rice / lentil crépe

MASALA DOSA

MASALA DOSA

$15.54

Dosa filled with mashed potatoes, onion, peas

ONION CHILI UTTHAPAM

ONION CHILI UTTHAPAM

$15.54

Indian style pancake made of rice and lentil with onion and chili

IDLI SAMBAR

IDLI SAMBAR

$10.74

Steamed rice cable served with sambar and chutney

MENDU VADA

$11.94

Fried lentil served with sambar and chutney

BOMBAY BHAJI DOSA

$19.14

Dosa cooked with Bombay Bhaji

SCHEZUAN DOSA

$19.14

Dosa cooked with schezuan sauce and vegetables

CHINESE DOSA

CHINESE DOSA

$19.14

Dosa cooked with chinese spices and vegetables

IDLI VADA

$11.94

"Combination of Idli and Vada served with sambar and chutney.

ENTREE

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

$14.95

Lightly fried paneer simmered in mild tomato cream sauce

PALAK PANEER

PALAK PANEER

$14.95

Spinach, garlic, with cottage cheese

UNDHIYU

UNDHIYU

$14.95

Mixed vegetables, fried dumplings cooked with signature spices

VEGETABLE KORMA

$14.95

Mixed vegetable, yogurt, curry leaf

MALAI KOFTA

MALAI KOFTA

$14.95

Paneer balls, cashew tomato sauce

DUM ALOO

DUM ALOO

$14.95

Whole potatoes, kashmiri chillies and regional spices

TINDORA FRY

TINDORA FRY

$15.95

Marinated tindora sauteed in signature spices

BAINGAN BHARTA

BAINGAN BHARTA

$16.95

Mashed Eggplant, onion, tomato, signature spices

METHI MALAI MUTTER

METHI MALAI MUTTER

$14.95

Fresh methi, green peas in white cream sauce

CHOLLE

$13.95

Chick Peas, signature blend of spices

PANEER KADAI

PANEER KADAI

$15.95

Cubed paneer with spicy kadai gravy

VEG. KOLHAPURI

$15.95

Mixed vegetable, thick spiced gravy

ALOO GOBI

$15.95

Potatoes, cauliflower, signature blend of spices

ALOO PYAZ BHINDI

ALOO PYAZ BHINDI

$15.95

Deep fried crispy okra with potatoes and onions

PANEER BHURJI

$15.95

Crumbled Paneer, onion with signature spices

Methi Malai Mutter

$15.95

RICE

JEERA RICE

$7.95

Basmati rice stir fried with cumin seeds

FRIED RICE

$9.95

Basmati rice and vegetables sautéed in light brown sauce

VEG. BIRYANI

$13.95

Basmati rice with chopped vegetables, spices, saffron and dry fruits

SCHEZUAN FRIED RICE

$10.95

Basmati rice and vegetables sautéed in a Sczechuan sauce

CHILLI GARLIC FRIED RICE

$10.95

Basmati rice and vegetables sautéed in a chili garlic sauce

HANDI PULAO

$10.95

Basmati rice with chopped vegetables, spices, prepared in Handi

DAAL / LENTILS

DAL MAKHNI

DAL MAKHNI

$12.95

Black lentils cooked in butter based gravy

YELLOW TADKA DAL

YELLOW TADKA DAL

$12.95

Onion, tomato and flavored with signature spices

DHABA DAL

$12.95

3 different types of slow simmered lentils with butter, fresh garlic, and ginger

KADHI PAKODA

KADHI PAKODA

$14.95

A thick yogurt based gravy with fried vegetable pakoras

GUJARATI KADHI

$12.95

Buttermilk, yogurt, gram flour

GUJARATI DAAL

$12.95

BREADS

BUTTER NAAN

$3.45

GARLIC NAAN

$3.95

ONION KULCHA

$5.95

PANNER KULCHA

$5.95

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.95

PHULKA ROTI

$2.25

TANDOORI ALOO PARATHA

$8.45

TANDOORI PANEER PARATHA

$9.45

TANDOORI CAULIFLOWER PARATHA

$8.45

ASSORTED BREAD BASKET

$12.45

Assorted Tandoori Breads (Naan, Garlic Naan, Tandoori Roti)

PURI

$7.95

5 Count

PLAIN NAAN

$3.45

CHILLI GARLIC NAAN

$3.95

LACHHA PARATHA

$3.95

ACCOMPANIMENTS

RAITA

$3.95

PAPAD

$1.95

SALAD

$4.95

MASALA PAPAD

$3.95

ONION SALAD

$3.95

PICKLE

$3.95

DESSERT

ANGOORI

ANGOORI

$9.95
FALOODA

FALOODA

$8.45

KULFI FALOODA

$10.45

KULFI

$6.95
MOONG DAL HALWA

MOONG DAL HALWA

$8.45

GULAB JAMUN

$5.95

GAJAR HALWA

$8.45
SRIKHAND

SRIKHAND

$7.95

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

PAN GULKAND

$10.00

KALA KHATTA

$10.00

MELON LEMONADE

$10.00

GINGER LEMON

$10.00

PASSION FRUIT BELLINI

$10.00

MASALA SODA

$10.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$10.00

Pink Guava

$10.00

AAM PANNA

$6.00

MASALA CHAAS

$6.00

MANGO LASSI

$6.00

SALTY LASSI

$6.00

SHAHI GULAB

$6.00

COFFEE

$5.00

MASALA CHAI TODDY

$5.00

MASALA CHAI

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Finest Indian Cuisine

Website

Location

21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
orange starNo Reviews
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150 ASHBURN, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Old Ox Brewery - Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
44652 Guilford Dr Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Ashburn - Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
44305 Ice Rink Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Celebration by Rupa Vira
orange starNo Reviews
44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Bungalow Alehouse
orange star4.3 • 283
44042 Pipeline Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Wing Factory - Sterling
orange starNo Reviews
22034 Shaw Rd Sterling, VA 20164
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashburn

The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Bungalow Alehouse
orange star4.3 • 283
44042 Pipeline Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
City Tap House
orange star4.3 • 251
20376 Exchange St Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 136
20937 Ashburn Rd #125 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fox
orange star4.5 • 57
20374 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashburn
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston