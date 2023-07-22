Shareables

Bavarian Pretzel with Queso

$14.00

Authentic Bavarian pretzel with salt and served with a side of our queso and German mustard.

Smoked Pork Sliders

$16.00

Four smoked and slow-braised pulled pork sliders, topped with our house-made BBQ sauce and served with a side of coleslaw.

Lost Rhino Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips and BBQ chicken topped with our house-made queso, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and diced white onions. (Substitute the BBQ chicken for Black Bean Salad at no additional cost)

Pesto Caprese French Bread

$10.00

Toasted French bread topped with house-made pesto, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, diced tomatoes, basil, and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Rhino Wings

$16.00

Eight all-natural wings, oven-roasted and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

House-made Buffalo Chicken Dip with tortilla chips.

Pretzel Nachos

$16.00

Authentic Bavarian pretzel bites and BBQ chicken topped with our queso, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and diced white onions.

Sandwiches & Wraps

The Spicy Mike

$12.00

Sliced turkey, ham, pepperoni, sauerkraut, red onion, jalapeños, provolone, and house-made Ranch served on ciabatta bread.

Black Bean Wrap

$10.00

House-made Black Bean Salad, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, diced onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.00

Sliced oven-roasted chicken, house-made pesto, arugula, sliced tomato, pepperoni, and provolone, on ciabatta bread.

Classic Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and house-made Thousand Island dressing served on rye bread.

The Rachel

$11.00

Sliced roasted turkey topped with our house-made Thousand Island, melted Swiss cheese, house-made slaw on toasted rye bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)

$11.00

Sliced chicken breast, crispy bacon strips, lettuce, sliced tomato, provolone, and spicy Ranch served on French bread.

The Cubano

$13.00

Smoked pork carnitas, sliced ham, pepper jack cheese, house-made pickles, and German mustard on ciabatta bread.

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork, topped with house-made slaw and served on a toasted potato bun.

Hot Dogs

New River Griller

$12.00

Sausage made exclusively for Lost Rhino Brewing Co. by our friends at Olde Towne Butcher in Fredericksburg, VA. Made with organic pork and New River Pale Ale. Served on a bun, and topped with mustard and caramelized onions.

Chicago Dog

$11.00

House-made pickle spear, sliced tomato, jalapeños, German mustard, and celery salt.

Rhino Dog

$11.00

House-made queso and crispy bacon bits.

Family Faves

Grilled Hot Dog

$8.00

Sausage made exclusively for Lost Rhino Brewing Co. by our friends at Olde Towne Butcher in Fredericksburg, VA. Made with organic pork and New River Pale Ale. Served on a bun, and topped with mustard and caramelized onions.

Georgia’s Mac & Cheese

$7.00

A classic for all ages! Al dente cavatappi noodles served in a white cheddar cheese sauce.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Melted provolone cheese between two slices of toasted white bread

Desserts

Root Beer Float

$6.50

A scoop of vanilla ice cream in our house-made Lost Rhino Root Beer.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Apple Strudel

$6.00

Apple Strudel by Little Austria in Sterling, VA. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.

Dreamscicle Float

$6.50

A scoop of vanilla ice cream in Mandarin Orange Soda.

Sides

Miss Vickies Potato Chips

$2.00

Black Bean Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Tortilla Chips & Queso

$4.00