Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

84 Broad Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Eggrolls
Brick Oven Wings

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Served with spicy mustard and cheddar bacon cheese sauce

BREAD

$3.00

Brick Oven Maryland Crab Dip

$21.00

Lump crab meat, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and Old Bay seasoning. Served in our brick oven bread bowl.

Brick Oven Roasted Clams

$16.00

Little neck clams roasted with garlic. Served with drawn butter and lemon.

Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Fried calamari and cherry peppers. Served with marinara and cajun remoulade

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$15.00

Housemade with ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese and onions.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

8 butterflied jumbo shrimp served with orange-chili dipping sauce

Drunken Clams

$16.00

Brick oven roasted clams with garlic, butter, cherry peppers, bacon and Yuengling lager. Served with brick oven crostini.

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Housemade served with marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Fresh baked flatbread topped with roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Sauteed with garlic and tossed with cherry tomatoes, herbs and sherry.

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$12.00

Brick oven baked with roasted jalapenos, cheddar and cream cheese. Topped with crispy bacon and served with freshly baked flatbread

Loaded Meatballs

$16.00

Housemade and stuffed with mozzarella.

Mini Crab Cakes

$18.00

3 mini jumbo lump crab caes over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and white balsamic vinaigrette. Drizzled with house made remoulade.

Short Rib Sliders

$16.00

Mini short rib sandwiches topped with arugula, cheddar cheese, red onion and pickles.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with frshly baked flatbread

Wings

Brick Oven Wings

$18.00

Pizza

Old Glory Special

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil and parmigiano-reggiano

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, chopped celery, cheddar jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing

Spinach and Artichoke

$18.00

Roasted artichokes, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke cream sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano and ricotta

Vodka Pie

$18.00

Vodka sauce, peas, mushrooms, prosciutto do parma, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano and basil

Spicy Joey

$18.00

Sausage, cherry peppers, carmelized onions, cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Breaded chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

Traditional

$15.00

Shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce

Margherita

$15.00

Tuscan Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pine nuts, black olives and fresh pesto sauce. Topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Green Goat

$18.00

Roasted kale, herb goat cheese, beet pesto, roasted pine nuts and shredded mozzarella. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Seafood Pie

$21.00

Chopped little neck clams, jumbo shrimp, alfredo sauce, spinach, ricotta, red pepper flakes. Topped with EVOO and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Spicy Hawaiian

$18.00

Grilled pineapple, Jersey style pork roll, cherry peppers, tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella.

Pizza Dough Togo

$7.50

Cauliflower Crust Togo

$9.00

Gluten Free Crust Togo

$9.00

Salad/Soup

Classic Cobb

$15.00

Romaine, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and tomatoes

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, parmigiano-reggiano and caesar dressing

Arugula

$15.00

Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, apples, candied pecans, sundried cranberries with white balsmic vinaigrette

Garden State

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, carrots, kalamata olives, chopped celery, chick peas and shaved parmigiano reggiano

Memphis Rib Wedge

$22.00

Slow cooked 1/2 rack of dry rubbed ribs alongside our iceberg wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy bacon crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.

Beer Battered Buffalo Shrimp

$18.00

8 beer battered jumbo shrimp tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce over romaine, chopped celery, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and ranch dressing.

Beer and Cheese Soup

$7.00

Wisconsin cheddar, Yuengling lager and crumbled bacon.

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Pureed roasted plum tomatoes, vegetable stock, basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Tomato Bisque Bread Bowl

$10.00

Beer And Cheese Soup Bread Bowl

$10.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Wedge salad NO RIB

$14.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Soup Of The Day Bread Bowl

$10.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil on french bread

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, potato sticks and our house made BBQ sauce

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fress mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers and pesto. Served on French bread

Freedom Dip

$19.00

Thily sliced NY Strip, Wisconsin cheddar and caramelized onions. Served with au jus

American Burger

$18.00

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion with our house special sauce

Cheyenne Burger

$18.00

Wisconsin cheddar jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce topped with beer battered onion rings

Swiss and Shroom Burger

$18.00

Sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with Swiss cheese and curry aioli

Veggie Burger

$15.00

(Vegan without the bun) lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions topped with cranberry aioli

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.00

Breaded chicken, Jersey pork roll, swiss cheese and dijon mustard on French Bread.

Keyport Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato and onion topped with cajun remoulade.

Hungry Man

$18.00

Homemade meatloaf, frsh mozzarella and frizzled onions on sourdough topped with gravy.

Big Lou

$21.00

10oz burger topped with slow cooked short ribs, cheddar cheese, candied jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce and arugula.

Bayou

$18.00

Arugula, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized onions and cajun seasoning.

Basic Burger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Portobello Burger

$15.00

Entrees

Short Rib Mac and Cheese

$24.00

Slow cooked short ribs, three cheese sauce. cavatappi pasta and zesty bread crumbs

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$22.00

Topped with frizzled onions and gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Braised Short Ribs

$26.00

Slow roasted with mashed potatoes. Topped with gravy and potato sticks

Classic Penne Vodka

$14.00

Housemade vodka sauce with peas, prosciutto di Parma and parmigiano-reggiano

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano with penne

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and fresh mozzarella. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil

Jumbo Shrimp Kebobs

Jumbo Shrimp Kebobs

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp skewered with peppers and onions, over rice pilaf and topped with a lemon garlic butter sauce

New York Strip

$34.00

14oz cut. Grilled and served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Beer battered cod filet fried to perfection. Served with fries and tartar sauce.

Crabby Mac and Cheese

$26.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat, cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce topped with Old Bay breadcrumbs.

Old Bay Crab Cakes

$34.00

2 jumbo lump crab cakes topped with cajun remoulade served with mashed potatoes and vegetables,

Cajun Catfish

$22.00

Pan seared cajun catfish topped with mango salsa. Served with rice pilaf and vegetables.

Broiled Cod

$26.00

8oz cod filet topped with lemon butter sauce over rice pilaf with vegetables.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

Slow cooked 1/2 rack with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.

Pork Chop

$26.00

10oz bone-in center cut pork chop topped with caramelized brandy apples and a whole grain mustard sauce over mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Strip and Shrimp

$28.00

8oz NY strip and shrimp skewer. Served with mashed otatoes and vegetables.

Adult Chx Fingers

$16.00

Adult Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Sides

$ French Fries

$6.00

$ Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

$ Onion Rings

$8.00

$ Pita Bread

$2.00

$ Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

$ Side Caesar

$6.00

$ Side Chx Cutlet

$8.00

$ side grilled chicken

$8.00

$ Side House Salad

$6.00

$ Side Penne Marinara

$6.00

$ side shrimp

$9.00

$ Side Steak

$8.00

$ Spinach and Garlic

$6.00

$ side crabcake

$11.00

$ Side Rice

$3.00

$ side sweet potatoe fries

$8.00

$ Side Gravy

$1.50

$ Side Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Brownie

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

MnM Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Espresso Shake

$7.00

Plain Shake

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$7.00

Reese's Shake

$7.00

Smores Skillet

$9.00

Nutella Pizza

$11.00

Smores Milkshake

$8.00

Sub Sides $$

$ NO FF Sub Onion Rings

$3.00

$ NO FF Sub Spinach & Garlic

$3.00

$ NO FF Sub Side Salad

$3.00

$ NO FF Sub Side Ceasar Salad

$3.25

$ NO FF Sub Sweet Pot Fries

$3.50Out of stock

$ No FF Sub Rice

$3.00

$ NO FF Sub Veg

$3.00

$ No FF Sub Penne Marinara

$3.00

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

Side Honey Mustard

Side Balsamic Dressing

Side Ceasar Dressing

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

No Dressing

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Water

Club Soda

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Mtn Dew

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

SODA REFILL

$1.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Saratoga Still Water

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mango Daq

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cold Brew Caramel

$6.75Out of stock

Cold Brew French Vanilla

$6.75Out of stock

Cold Brew Plain

$6.00

Soda Pitcher

$16.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chx Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Pasta W/ vodka sauce

$10.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Coffee Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta W/ Butter

$10.00

Kids Beverage

Kids Cone Special

$5.00

Chef Specials

Short Rib Pappardelle

$24.00

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$18.00

Couscous Salmon

$22.00

Campfire Shake

$7.00

Jade's Sweet Tea

$13.00Out of stock

Jimmy's Lemon Tea

$13.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$18.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Cowboy Corn Fritters

$12.00

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Shake

$9.00

The Juliet <3

$21.00

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel

$18.00

Cheesesteak

$18.00

Short Rib Calzone

$18.00

Feta & Spinach Calzone

$16.00

Chicken Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.66

Po'Boy Scallop Sandwich

$19.00

CATERING MENU

1/2 Tray Wings

$100.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Tenders

$65.00

1/2 Tray Eggrolls

$55.00

1/2 Tray Meatballs

$65.00

1/2 Tray Sliders

$60.00

1/2 Tray Popper Dip

$65.00

1/2 Tray Spinach Dip

$65.00

1/2 Tray Crab Dip

$110.00

1/2 Coconut Shrimp

$80.00

1/2 Tray Mini Crabcakes

$70.00

1/2 Tray Roasted Clams

$68.00

1/2 Tray Breaded Chicken

$60.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Parm Sand

$60.00

1/2 Tray Freedom Dip

$65.00

1/2 Tray Meatloaf Sandwich

$60.00

1/2 Tray Cordon Bleu

$58.00

1/2 Tray Penne Vodka

$55.00

1/2 Tray Penne Vodka w/ Chicken

$75.00

1/2 Tray Mac n' Cheese

$54.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Parm Entree

$76.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Milanese

$76.00

1/2 Tray Short Ribs

$100.00

1/2 Tray Crabby Mac

$95.00

Catering Beer Soup

$25.00

Catering Tomato Soup

$25.00

Catering Arugula Salad

$55.00

Catering Cobb Salad

$55.00

Catering State Salad

$50.00

Catering House Salad

$45.00

Catering Caesar Salad

$45.00

Catering Mashed Potato

$45.00

Catering Veggies

$45.00

Catering Rice

$40.00

clothing

T-shirt

$20.00

Employee Zipup

$25.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$35.00

Customer Zipup

$30.00

Customer Sweatshirt

$40.00

Promotional Items

$293.22

Employee Uniform

$10.00

Twisted Tea Cup

$2.00

PARTY FOOD PACKAGES

Appetizer Package 1 $45 PP

$45.00

Appetizer Package 2 $55 PP

$55.00

Appetizer Package 3 $60 PP

$60.00

Appetizer Kids Package $30 PP

$30.00

Buffet Package Adult $50 PP

$50.00

Buffet Kids Package $30 PP

$30.00

Shrimp Cocktail Add On $9 PP

$9.00

Buffet Crabby Mac Add On $9 PP

$9.00

Short Rib Mac Add On

$9.00

Buffet Crab Cake Add On $9 PP

$9.00

Family Style Package 1 $45 PP

$45.00

Family Style Package 2 $50 PP

$50.00

Family Style Package 3 $60 PP

$60.00

Family Style Kid Package 1 $32 PP

$32.00

Family Style Kid Package 2 $36 PP

$36.00

Family Style Kid Package 3 $39 PP

$39.00

Family Style Crab Cake Add On

$11.00

Family Style Crabby Mac Add On

$11.00

Cold Platters Add On $15 PP

$15.00

Crab Dip Add On $15 PP

$15.00

Roasted Clams Add On $11 PP

$11.00

PARTY LIQUOR PACKAGES

BEER & WINE 2 HRS $30 PP

$30.00

HOUSE OPEN BAR 2 HRS $40 PP

$40.00

PREMIUM OPEN 2 HRS $50 PP

$50.00

WHITE SANGRIA DISPENSER $200

$200.00

RED SANGRIA DISPENSER $200

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Host Your Next Private Event With Us!

Location

84 Broad Street, Keyport, NJ 07735

Directions

Gallery
Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits image
Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits image

