Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
84 Broad Street
Keyport, NJ 07735
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel
Served with spicy mustard and cheddar bacon cheese sauce
BREAD
Brick Oven Maryland Crab Dip
Lump crab meat, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and Old Bay seasoning. Served in our brick oven bread bowl.
Brick Oven Roasted Clams
Little neck clams roasted with garlic. Served with drawn butter and lemon.
Calamari
Fried calamari and cherry peppers. Served with marinara and cajun remoulade
Cheeseburger Eggrolls
Housemade with ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese and onions.
Coconut Shrimp
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp served with orange-chili dipping sauce
Drunken Clams
Brick oven roasted clams with garlic, butter, cherry peppers, bacon and Yuengling lager. Served with brick oven crostini.
Fried Mozzarella
Housemade served with marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh baked flatbread topped with roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed with garlic and tossed with cherry tomatoes, herbs and sherry.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Brick oven baked with roasted jalapenos, cheddar and cream cheese. Topped with crispy bacon and served with freshly baked flatbread
Loaded Meatballs
Housemade and stuffed with mozzarella.
Mini Crab Cakes
3 mini jumbo lump crab caes over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and white balsamic vinaigrette. Drizzled with house made remoulade.
Short Rib Sliders
Mini short rib sandwiches topped with arugula, cheddar cheese, red onion and pickles.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with frshly baked flatbread
Pizza
Old Glory Special
Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil and parmigiano-reggiano
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, chopped celery, cheddar jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing
Spinach and Artichoke
Roasted artichokes, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke cream sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano and ricotta
Vodka Pie
Vodka sauce, peas, mushrooms, prosciutto do parma, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano and basil
Spicy Joey
Sausage, cherry peppers, carmelized onions, cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing
Traditional
Shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce
Margherita
Tuscan Chicken
Grilled chicken, spinach, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pine nuts, black olives and fresh pesto sauce. Topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Green Goat
Roasted kale, herb goat cheese, beet pesto, roasted pine nuts and shredded mozzarella. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Seafood Pie
Chopped little neck clams, jumbo shrimp, alfredo sauce, spinach, ricotta, red pepper flakes. Topped with EVOO and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Spicy Hawaiian
Grilled pineapple, Jersey style pork roll, cherry peppers, tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella.
Pizza Dough Togo
Cauliflower Crust Togo
Gluten Free Crust Togo
Salad/Soup
Classic Cobb
Romaine, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and tomatoes
Caesar
Romaine, parmigiano-reggiano and caesar dressing
Arugula
Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, apples, candied pecans, sundried cranberries with white balsmic vinaigrette
Garden State
Romaine, tomato, onion, carrots, kalamata olives, chopped celery, chick peas and shaved parmigiano reggiano
Memphis Rib Wedge
Slow cooked 1/2 rack of dry rubbed ribs alongside our iceberg wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy bacon crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.
Beer Battered Buffalo Shrimp
8 beer battered jumbo shrimp tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce over romaine, chopped celery, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and ranch dressing.
Beer and Cheese Soup
Wisconsin cheddar, Yuengling lager and crumbled bacon.
Tomato Bisque
Pureed roasted plum tomatoes, vegetable stock, basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Tomato Bisque Bread Bowl
Beer And Cheese Soup Bread Bowl
Large House Salad
Wedge salad NO RIB
Soup Of The Day
Soup Of The Day Bread Bowl
Burrata Salad
Burgers/Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil on french bread
Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, potato sticks and our house made BBQ sauce
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fress mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers and pesto. Served on French bread
Freedom Dip
Thily sliced NY Strip, Wisconsin cheddar and caramelized onions. Served with au jus
American Burger
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion with our house special sauce
Cheyenne Burger
Wisconsin cheddar jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce topped with beer battered onion rings
Swiss and Shroom Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with Swiss cheese and curry aioli
Veggie Burger
(Vegan without the bun) lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions topped with cranberry aioli
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken, Jersey pork roll, swiss cheese and dijon mustard on French Bread.
Keyport Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato and onion topped with cajun remoulade.
Hungry Man
Homemade meatloaf, frsh mozzarella and frizzled onions on sourdough topped with gravy.
Big Lou
10oz burger topped with slow cooked short ribs, cheddar cheese, candied jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce and arugula.
Bayou
Arugula, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized onions and cajun seasoning.
Basic Burger
Cheeseburger
Portobello Burger
Entrees
Short Rib Mac and Cheese
Slow cooked short ribs, three cheese sauce. cavatappi pasta and zesty bread crumbs
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Topped with frizzled onions and gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Braised Short Ribs
Slow roasted with mashed potatoes. Topped with gravy and potato sticks
Classic Penne Vodka
Housemade vodka sauce with peas, prosciutto di Parma and parmigiano-reggiano
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano with penne
Chicken Milanese
Breaded chicken breast topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and fresh mozzarella. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil
Jumbo Shrimp Kebobs
Jumbo shrimp skewered with peppers and onions, over rice pilaf and topped with a lemon garlic butter sauce
New York Strip
14oz cut. Grilled and served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod filet fried to perfection. Served with fries and tartar sauce.
Crabby Mac and Cheese
Jumbo lump crabmeat, cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce topped with Old Bay breadcrumbs.
Old Bay Crab Cakes
2 jumbo lump crab cakes topped with cajun remoulade served with mashed potatoes and vegetables,
Cajun Catfish
Pan seared cajun catfish topped with mango salsa. Served with rice pilaf and vegetables.
Broiled Cod
8oz cod filet topped with lemon butter sauce over rice pilaf with vegetables.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked 1/2 rack with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.
Pork Chop
10oz bone-in center cut pork chop topped with caramelized brandy apples and a whole grain mustard sauce over mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Strip and Shrimp
8oz NY strip and shrimp skewer. Served with mashed otatoes and vegetables.
Adult Chx Fingers
Adult Mac and Cheese
Sides
$ French Fries
$ Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$ Onion Rings
$ Pita Bread
$ Sauteed Vegetables
$ Side Caesar
$ Side Chx Cutlet
$ side grilled chicken
$ Side House Salad
$ Side Penne Marinara
$ side shrimp
$ Side Steak
$ Spinach and Garlic
$ side crabcake
$ Side Rice
$ side sweet potatoe fries
$ Side Gravy
$ Side Chips
Desserts
Sub Sides $$
Side Sauces
N/A Beverages (Copy)
Water
Club Soda
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mtn Dew
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Coffee/Tea
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappucino
Pineapple Juice
Virgin Mary
SODA REFILL
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Saratoga Still Water
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Gatorade
Orange Crush
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Mango Daq
Pellegrino
Bottled Water
Cold Brew Caramel
Cold Brew French Vanilla
Cold Brew Plain
Soda Pitcher
KIDS MENU
Kids Pizza
Kids Chx Fingers & Fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Pasta Marinara
Kids Pasta W/ vodka sauce
Kids Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Chocolate Ice Cream
Kids Strawberry Ice Cream
Kids Coffee Ice Cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Pasta W/ Butter
Kids Beverage
Kids Cone Special
Chef Specials
Short Rib Pappardelle
Cheesesteak
Pumpkin Ravioli
Couscous Salmon
Campfire Shake
Jade's Sweet Tea
Jimmy's Lemon Tea
Meatball Sub
Meat Lovers Pizza
Cowboy Corn Fritters
Lemon Cake
Chili
Chocolate Cake
Pumpkin Shake
The Juliet <3
Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel
Cheesesteak
Short Rib Calzone
Feta & Spinach Calzone
Chicken Soup
Garlic Cheese Bread
Po'Boy Scallop Sandwich
CATERING MENU
1/2 Tray Wings
1/2 Tray Chicken Tenders
1/2 Tray Eggrolls
1/2 Tray Meatballs
1/2 Tray Sliders
1/2 Tray Popper Dip
1/2 Tray Spinach Dip
1/2 Tray Crab Dip
1/2 Coconut Shrimp
1/2 Tray Mini Crabcakes
1/2 Tray Roasted Clams
1/2 Tray Breaded Chicken
1/2 Tray Chicken Parm Sand
1/2 Tray Freedom Dip
1/2 Tray Meatloaf Sandwich
1/2 Tray Cordon Bleu
1/2 Tray Penne Vodka
1/2 Tray Penne Vodka w/ Chicken
1/2 Tray Mac n' Cheese
1/2 Tray Chicken Parm Entree
1/2 Tray Chicken Milanese
1/2 Tray Short Ribs
1/2 Tray Crabby Mac
Catering Beer Soup
Catering Tomato Soup
Catering Arugula Salad
Catering Cobb Salad
Catering State Salad
Catering House Salad
Catering Caesar Salad
Catering Mashed Potato
Catering Veggies
Catering Rice
PARTY FOOD PACKAGES
Appetizer Package 1 $45 PP
Appetizer Package 2 $55 PP
Appetizer Package 3 $60 PP
Appetizer Kids Package $30 PP
Buffet Package Adult $50 PP
Buffet Kids Package $30 PP
Shrimp Cocktail Add On $9 PP
Buffet Crabby Mac Add On $9 PP
Short Rib Mac Add On
Buffet Crab Cake Add On $9 PP
Family Style Package 1 $45 PP
Family Style Package 2 $50 PP
Family Style Package 3 $60 PP
Family Style Kid Package 1 $32 PP
Family Style Kid Package 2 $36 PP
Family Style Kid Package 3 $39 PP
Family Style Crab Cake Add On
Family Style Crabby Mac Add On
Cold Platters Add On $15 PP
Crab Dip Add On $15 PP
Roasted Clams Add On $11 PP
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
