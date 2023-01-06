Ole's Tex Mex
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Mixed drinks best fajitas in Coppell best margaritas in Coppell cheap drinks
Location
600 East Sandy Lake Road, Coppell, TX 75019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eno's Pizza Tavern - The Sound @ Cypress Waters (Coppell)
No Reviews
3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110 COPPELL, TX 75019
View restaurant