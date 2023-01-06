Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ole's Tex Mex

review star

No reviews yet

600 East Sandy Lake Road

Coppell, TX 75019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadillas

Apps

White Queso

$8.95+

White Queso

Primos Queso

$8.95+

Tableside Guac

$11.25

Fajita Melt

$11.95

Queso Flameado

$10.95

Chile Con Queso

$8.95+

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.95

Flautitas

$9.95

Ole's Platter

$13.95

Hongos Monterrey

$10.95

Mini Chimichangas

$13.95

guacamole

$3.95+

Large Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Small Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Large Salsa

$5.00

Small Salsa

$3.00

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.25+

Fajita Nachos

$12.95+

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$11.95+

Brisket Nachos

$11.95+

Beans & Cheese Nachos

$9.95+

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.95+

Chorizo Nachos

$10.95+

Shrimp Nachos

$12.95+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.95+

Ground Beef Quesadillas

$6.95+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.95+

Carnitas Quesadilla

$6.95+

Fajita Quesadillas

$7.95+

Brisket Quesadillas

$6.95+

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$6.95+

Veggie Quesadillas

$6.95+

shredded chicken quesadilla

$6.95+

Soups/Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Chicken & Rice Soup

$5.95+

Texas Taco Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$13.25

Charro beans Soup

$4.95+

Shrimp Soup

$7.95+

Fajita Salad

$12.95

Garlic Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Enchiladas

Ground Beef & Chili Enchilada

$12.95

Brisket Enchiladas

$13.95

Mole Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

Perla's Enchiladas

$13.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.95

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Suizas Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Fajitas Enchiladas

$14.95

Poblano Enchiladas

$14.95

House Plates

Chile Rojo Plate

$14.95

Carnitas Plate

$14.95

Chile Relleno Plate

$13.95

Poblano Fajita Pepper

$14.95

Santa Fe Burrito

$13.95

Brisket Tacos

$14.95

Carne Asada

$15.95

House Tacos

$14.95

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Tilapia Dinner

$16.95

Chile Verde Plate

$14.95

Odessa Burrito

$13.95

Chimichanga Plate

$13.95

Mexican Pizza

$13.95

Camila's Shrimp Burrito

$16.95
Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon

$16.95

Stuffed Avocado

$14.95

Roberts Chicken

$14.95

Jesse's Chicken

$13.95

Combo Dinner

Tamale Dinner

$13.95

Mexican Dinner

$13.95

Lupe's Diner

$14.95

Puffed Taco Dinner

$13.95

Crispy Taco Dinner

$13.95

Burrito Dinner

$13.95

Bobby's Dinner

$13.95

Chalupa Dinner

$12.95

Flautas Dinner

$11.95

Tampiquena

$17.95

Pechugas

Pechuga Con Veggies

$14.90

Pechuga Con Mole

$13.95

Pechuga Con Crema

$13.95

Pechuga Con Rellena

$14.95

Pechuga Con Hongo

$14.95

Fajitas

Pollo Fajitas

$15.95

Combo Fajitas

$16.95

Spicy Queso Fajitas

$17.95

Fajita Family Pack

$63.95

Veggie Fajitas

$14.95

Beef Fajitas

$16.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Especial Fajitas

$20.95

Parrillada for 4

$80.00

Pollo Fajitas For 2

$31.95

Combo Fajitas for 2

$32.95

Spicy Queso Fajitas for 2

$34.95

Veggie Fajitas for 2

$27.95

Beef Fajitas for 2

$32.95

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$35.95

Especial Fajitas for 2

$40.95

Desserts

Kids Sundae

$3.95

Sopapillas

$5.25

Fried Ice Cream

$7.25

Flan

$5.25

Sopapillas Supreme

$6.95

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$7.95

Churro Plate

$8.00

Churro Single

$3.00

Sopapilla Single

$1.75

Sides

Chiles Toreados

$2.75

Chipotle Sauce

$2.75

Molcajete Sauce

$1.75

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$5.00

Cilantro

$1.50

Corn

$3.00

Onions

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.25

Jalapeno Slices

$1.50

Mushrooms

$3.50

Veggies

$4.95

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

Guacamole

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.75

Ranch

$1.25

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.25

Fajita Meat

$7.95

French Fries

$2.50

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Side salad

$5.00

Camarones

mojo de ajo

$16.95

mexican style

$16.95

shrimp tacos

$17.95

enchipotleados

$16.95

bacon wrapped shrimp

$16.95

a la plancha

$16.95

shrimp cocktail

$16.95

cabo shrimp ceviche

$16.95

A la Carte

Street Taco a la carte

$2.50

Carnitas Taco a la carte

$3.75

Brisket Taco a la carte

$3.75

Fish Taco a la carte

$3.75

Fajita Taco a la carte

$3.95

Taco al Carbon a la carte

$4.99

Camaron Taco a la carte

$4.99

Crispy Taco a la carte

$3.00

Enchilada a la carte

$3.50

Chalupa a la carte

$3.25

Kid's Quesadilla a la carte

$4.75

Burrito a la carte

$5.00

Camaron a la carte

$2.00

Chile Relleno a la carte

$7.95

3 street tacos

$7.50

2 street tacos

$5.00

2 crispy tacos a la carte

$5.00

3 crispy tacos a la carte

$7.50

Large Rice

$6.00

Large Beans

$6.00

Kids

K Tacos

$7.95

K Quesadilla

$7.95

K Cheeseburger

$8.95

K enchilada

$6.95

K Chicken Tenders

$8.95

K Grilled Cheese

$7.95

K Fajitas

$8.95

Brunch

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.95

Huevos Zacatecas

$12.25

Huevos Con Papas

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Huevos Con Fajitas

$12.25

Huevos Con Brisket

$12.25

Lunch

#1 Enchilada Dinner

$9.95

#2 Beef Tacos & Enchilada

$9.95

#3 Taco Dinner

$9.95

#4 Tamale Dinner

$9.95

#5 Burrito Plate

$9.95

#6 Lunch Chalupas

$9.95

#7 Soup & Salad

$9.95

Super Lunch

#1 Lunch Fajita

$12.95

#2 House Tacos

$11.95

#3 Chimichanga

$11.95

#4 Brisket Tacos

$12.95

#5 Lunch Pechuga

$11.95

#6 Soup & Quesadilla

$12.95

Margarita

House Rocks Margarita

$9.00

House Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Yadiras Margarita

$13.00

Britney's Margarita

$13.00

Junior's Margarita

$13.00

Camila's Margarita

$13.00

Margarita Rocks Tower

$40.00

happy hour margarita

$5.50

monday $3

$3.00

Top Shelf

$13.00

Special Drinks

Paloma

$12.00

Meltdown

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Cerveza Rita

$13.00

Diablita Rita

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Martha's

$13.00

Jessica's Martini

$13.00

El Jefe

$13.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Coronita

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Dos Equis Lager

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

draft small

$4.75

draft tall

$6.99

draft $2 pint

$2.00

hh draft domestic

$4.75

hh draft import

$5.25

hh domestic

$2.75

hh import

$3.75

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Red Wine Bottle

$25.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

White Wine Bottle

$25.00

n/a beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Mr Palmer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Corralejoo Reposado

$12.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Jimador

$10.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Socorro Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Buchanans

$8.00

vodka

titos

$10.00

grey goose

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mixed drinks best fajitas in Coppell best margaritas in Coppell cheap drinks

Website

Location

600 East Sandy Lake Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JC's Burger Bar - Coppell
orange starNo Reviews
160 W. Sandy Lake Road Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Chowrastha - 121 SH 121
orange starNo Reviews
121 SH 121 Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Eno's Pizza Tavern - The Sound @ Cypress Waters (Coppell)
orange starNo Reviews
3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110 COPPELL, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Cypress Waters
orange starNo Reviews
9610 Wharf Road Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Coral Reef Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Round Grove Road #300 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Lewisville
orange starNo Reviews
360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coppell

Salata - C - 048 - Coppell
orange star4.7 • 1,302
150 S. Denton Tap Rd Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coppell
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston