Oltre Mare

review star

No reviews yet

4286 Cass St

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Burrata
Tiramisù
Wild Boar Pappardelle

Antipasti

Salad

$11.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, carrots and black olives

Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

Burrata cheese with cherry tomatoes, salt pepper oregano and evoo

Antipasto di terra

$19.00

Thin sliced zucchini with salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, evoo and lemon, brie cheese and prosciutto crudo

Antipasto di mare

$19.00

Thin sliced zucchini with salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, evoo and lemon, brie cheese and smoked salmon

Tartare

$19.00

Diced raw tuna served with cherry tomatoes, evoo, black olives, salt, pepper and lemon

Primi

Spaghetti alla Pescatora

$27.00

Homemade pasta served with manila clams, mussels, shrimps and squids in red sauce

Risotto alla Pescatora For Two

$61.00

Risotto served with manila clams, mussels, shrimps and squids

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$25.00

Homemade pasta with clams, parsley and garlic

Pappardelle ai funghi Porcini

Pappardelle ai funghi Porcini

$25.00

Homemade pappardelle pasta with a porcini mushrooms and cream sauce

Risotto ai Funghi Porcini For Two

$56.00

Risotto with porcini mushrooms

Wild Boar Pappardelle

$27.00

Homemade pappardelle served with wild boar meat sauce

Wild Boar Gnocchi

$29.00

Homemade ricotta gnocchi served with wild boar meat sauce

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$21.00

Homemade flour and ricotta gnocchi served with gorgonzola cheese, cream and parmesan

Gnocchi Butter Parmesan

$21.00

Homemade flour and ricotta gnocchi served with butter, parmesan and cream

Gnocchi Marinara

$21.00

Homemade flour and ricotta gnocchi served with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Ravioli con Gamberoni

$25.00Out of stock

Ravioli with shrimps, cherry tomatoes and capers in a pink sauce

Secondi

Gamberoni Grigliati

Gamberoni Grigliati

$37.00Out of stock

Grilled shrimps served on arugula salad, with cherry tomatoes and garlic

Pesce alla griglia

$39.00

Grilled fish served with arugula salad and cherry tomatoes

Pesce al forno

$39.00

Baked fish served with cherry tomatoes, potatoes, black olives and spices

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Pepperoni

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Pizza Parmigiana

Pizza Parmigiana

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, grilled eggplant, garlic, parmesan cheese and evoo

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, brie and gorgonzola cheese

Pizza Quattro Stagioni

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, mushrooms, artichokes and black olives

Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and mushrooms

Pizza Vegetale

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, onion, mushrooms, artichoke, black olives and fresh tomatoes

Pizza Crudo e Rucola

Pizza Crudo e Rucola

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto crudo, arugula salad, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Pizza Crudo e Porcini

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto crudo and porcini mushroom

Pizza Crudo e Burrata

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto crudo, burrata cheese evoo and oregano

Dessert

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$11.00

Panna cotta

$11.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$11.00

Beverages

Sparkling water

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
4286 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109

