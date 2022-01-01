Restaurant header imageView gallery

OneZo - Pasadena

353 Reviews

$

14 S Fair Oaks Ave

Pasadena, CA 91105

Order Again

One Zo Milk Tea

One Zo Milk Tea

One Zo Milk Tea

$5.75+
One Zo Milk Green Tea

One Zo Milk Green Tea

$5.25+
Roasted Rice Milk Tea

Roasted Rice Milk Tea

$5.25+

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.75+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$5.75+
Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$5.75+

One Zo Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Milk With Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Milk With Brown Sugar Boba

$6.95+
Brown Sugar Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba

$6.75+
Brown Sugar Green Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Green Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba

$6.25+
Brown Suger Matcha Latte With Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Suger Matcha Latte With Brown Sugar Boba

$6.95+
Brown Suger Black Tea Latte With Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Suger Black Tea Latte With Brown Sugar Boba

$6.75+
Brown Sugar Red Bean With Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Red Bean With Brown Sugar Boba

$6.95+

One Zo Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.95+
Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$5.75+
Black Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte

$5.75+

Wintermelon Tea Latte

$5.75+

One Zo Brulee

Brulee Oreo Brown Sugar Milk

Brulee Oreo Brown Sugar Milk

$7.25

Brulee Oreo Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$7.25
Brulee Oreo Brown Sugar Milk Slush

Brulee Oreo Brown Sugar Milk Slush

$7.25
Brulee Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

Brulee Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

$7.25
Brulee Red Bean Matcha Slush

Brulee Red Bean Matcha Slush

$7.25

One Zo Original

Honey Green Tea

Honey Green Tea

$5.25
Roasted Rice Tea

Roasted Rice Tea

$4.95+
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.95+
Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$4.95+

Wintermelon Tea

$4.95+

One Zo Chrysanthemum

Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

$6.25

Chrysanthemum Wintermelon Tea

$5.95+
Chrysanthemum Milk Tea

Chrysanthemum Milk Tea

$5.95+

One Zo Fruit Tea

One Zo Fruit Tea

One Zo Fruit Tea

$6.25
Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$6.25Out of stock

Watermelon Juice

$6.25Out of stock
Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.95

Mango Green Tea

$5.95
Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.95
Grape Green Tea

Grape Green Tea

$5.45

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.45

Lychee Green Tea

$5.45

Lychee Black Tea

$5.45

Lychee Lemon Green Tea

$5.45

Lychee Lemon Black Tea

$5.45

Jasmine Lychee Slush

$5.45
Ice Lemon Black Tea

Ice Lemon Black Tea

$5.45

One Zo Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.45
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.45
Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.45

One Zo Special

Sakura Cha-Strawberry yogurt green tea

$6.45

Mango Splash-Mango yogurt green tea

$6.45

Starry Night

$5.95

Toast

Sweet Butter Toast

$4.75

Peanut Butter Toast

$4.75

Toast with Pork Floss On Top

$5.25

Brulee Brown Sugar Boba Toast

$5.95
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

14 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105

Directions

One Zo Boba image
One Zo Boba image
One Zo Boba image

