OneZo - Pasadena
353 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunright Tea Studio - Pasadena
No Reviews
16 West Colorado Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurant