  • Oola Bowls - Lebanon - 111 Springwood Drive
A map showing the location of Oola Bowls - Lebanon 111 Springwood DriveView gallery

Oola Bowls - Lebanon 111 Springwood Drive

No reviews yet

111 Springwood Drive

Lebanon, PA 17042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Bowls

Oola Bowl

Oola Bowl

$9.95+

Organic Açaí Base, Peanut Butter, Grandmas Granola, Strawberries, Banana's, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Honey

Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl

$9.25+

Organic Açaí Base, Pacoca, Strawberries, Bananas, and Hemp Seed

What The Flax?

What The Flax?

$8.95+

Organic Açaí Base, Grandma's Granola, Blueberries, Pineapple, and Flax Seeds

Holy Cacao!

Holy Cacao!

$10.95+

Organic Açaí Base, Almond Dust, Bananas, Cacao Nibs, and Honey

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$9.25+

Organic Pitaya base, Paçoca or Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, and Coconut Flakes

Create Your Own Açaí Bowl

$9.95+

Start with our Organic Açaí base and add up to 5 free toppings!

Create Your Own Pitaya Bowl

$9.95+

Start with our Organic Pitaya (aka dragon fruit) base and add up to 5 free toppings!

Bulk Items

The Oola At Home Kit

The Oola At Home Kit

$64.00

Kit includes: 1/2 Gallon of Açaí or Pitaya, 12oz Peanut Butter, 16oz Strawberries, 16oz Blueberries, Bunch of Bananas, 16oz Granola, 16oz Paçoca, 8oz Coconut.

Almond Butter

Almond Butter

$9.00+

Bring home our delicious house-made almond butter to make your own bowls at home! Made with just almonds and salt!

Almond Dust

Almond Dust

$9.00+

Choose a small or large sized container of our house-made Almond Dust!

Açaí

Açaí

$7.00+

Stock up on our organic açaí to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home

Pitaya

Pitaya

$7.00+

Stock up on our Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home.

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$7.00+

Bring home the delicious peanut butter to make your own bowls

Paçoca

Paçoca

$7.00+

Take home our house-made sweet and salty peanut mixture to add to your own bowls or even to just have in the pantry!

Oola's Famous Grandma's Granola

Oola's Famous Grandma's Granola

$5.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola - Made fresh in-house each week!

Coconut

Coconut

$3.00

Unsweetened Coconut flakes give your bowls an extra delicious taste!

Toasted Coconut

Toasted Coconut

$4.00Out of stock

Our unsweetened Coconut toasted to give bowls an extra delicious taste!

Vegan Grandmas Granola

Vegan Grandmas Granola

$5.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola made with Agave instead of honey!

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grab N Go

PB Chip Oola Bites

PB Chip Oola Bites

$4.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

$3.50

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Nutella Oola Bites

Nutella Oola Bites

$3.50

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Combo Oola Bites

Combo Oola Bites

$3.50

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites (2 PB & 2 Nutella) for those who need a quick snack on go

Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Featured/Seasonal Items

Sunshine Bowl

Sunshine Bowl

$9.95+

Açaí, Almond Butter, Grandma's Granola, Bananas, Pineapple, Coconut, Chia Seeds

Piña-Oolada

Piña-Oolada

$9.00Out of stock

Our first ever seasonal smoothie!! made with pineapple, coconut cream, almond milk, and blue spirulina!

Blue Agave Lemonade

Blue Agave Lemonade

$3.50+Out of stock

Made with Blue Spirulina and Fresh Lemons

Lavender Oolay

Lavender Oolay

$5.50+

Another yummy Oolay flavor coming in hot! (or cold...😉) – Drop coffee with Lavender frothed foam

Coffee

Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Oolay

Oolay

$4.50+

Hot or cold drip coffee with frothed foam Flavor options: Mocha, French Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut

Caramel Cascade

Caramel Cascade

$5.00+

Hot or cold drip coffee with caramel frothed foam and caramel drizzle

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Springwood Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

