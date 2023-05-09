Oola Bowls - Lebanon 111 Springwood Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
111 Springwood Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
City Watch Coffee
No Reviews
1501 East Cumberland Street North Lebanon Township, PA 17042
View restaurant