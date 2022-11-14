City Watch Coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We offer a variety of different coffee and tea drinks. We also have free Wi-Fi for our dine in guest.
Location
1501 East Cumberland Street, Suite 5, North Lebanon Township, PA 17042
