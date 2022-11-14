Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Watch Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1501 East Cumberland Street

Suite 5

North Lebanon Township, PA 17042

Order Again

Popular Items

Boba Tea
City Irish Cream Cold Brew
City Toasted Marshmallow Iced Latte with Almond Milk, Sweet Cream Cold Foam and Chocolate Drizzle

City Signature Drinks

City Toasted Marshmallow Iced Latte with Almond Milk, Sweet Cream Cold Foam and Chocolate Drizzle

$6.95

20 oz. Toasted Marshmallow Iced Latte with Almond Milk, Sweet Cream Cold Foam and Chocolate Drizzle... it is Delicious.

City Coconut Iced Latte or Frappe

$6.25

20 OZ, Latte or Frappe. Made with Coconut syrup and coconut milk, topped with coconut shavings

City Strawberry Vanilla Frappe

$6.25

20 OZ Strawberry Vanilla Frappe

City Passionfruit/Mango Frappe

$6.25

20 oz Passionfruit/Mango Frappe

City Oreo Frappe

$6.25

Perfect the Kiddos or someone with a sweet tooth! This is caffeine free but you can always add the espresso if you need a pick me up.

City Irish Cream Cold Brew

$5.25

20 OZ Irish Cream Flavored Cold Brew with Sweet Cream Foam

Seasonal Beverages

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Hazelnut Truffle Latte

$6.25

Enjoy this seasonal beverage Hot or Iced. Taste like a delicious Hazelnut Mocha

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$6.25

Hot Espresso Menu

Hot City Latte

$4.25+

Two shots of Espresso blended with steamed milk and light foam

Hot Cappuccino

$3.95+

Two shots of espresso, steamed milk and frothy foam yuminess

Double Espresso Shot

$2.75

Hot Americano (Double Shot)

$3.50+

Two shots of espresso diluted with hot water

Cortado

$3.25

Two Equal parts Espresso and warmed milk

Hot City Drip Coffee

$2.09+

Freshly Ground Coffee Beans brewed through out day

Hot City Café Au Lait

$3.15+

Coffee with steamed milk added

Cold Espresso Menu

City Iced Latte

$4.50+

Two shots of espresso over ice and smooth cold milk

City Cold Brew

$3.50+

Created by brewing small batches of ground coffee for up to 24 hours and then refrigerated for a refreshing coffee concentrate

City Frappes

$5.00+

Double Espresso Shots or None Caffeine Flavor blended with milk and ice

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Mochas

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Iced or Hot Latte with Mocha sauce and topped with Whip

Carmel Macchiato

Carmel Macchiato

$5.10+

Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$4.35+

Chai

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.95+

Mix of Spices and Black Tea with steamed Milk

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

City Energy Drinks

City Energy Drinks

$6.50

20 OZ Iced Red Bull with your choice of flavor

City Lemonade

City Lemonade

$5.00

20 OZ Iced Mixed Fruit Lemonade

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$6.00

20 oz Tea, can be served with or without Boba Pearls

Steeped Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Hot Steeped Green or Black Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

20oz Iced Steeped Black or Green Tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

City Crew Drink Favorites !!

The "Oh My''

$6.85

The " Oh My" is an Iced Latte Macchiato with whole milk, Toffee Nut and Caramel syrup and a Caramel Drizzle. Topped with Whipped Cream and Brown Sugar Crystals.

Toasty Coconut Café Au Lait

$4.90+

Hot Brewed Coffee with a single shot of Espresso. Sweetened with Coconut Syrup and Steamed Milk.

Vanmel Latte

$6.75+

Vanilla and Caramel Iced or Hot Latte with Oatmilk

City Dragonfruit Tea

$5.00

Iced 20 Oz Steeped Green Tea sweetened with Raspberry Syrup and served with Dragonfruit Bursting Boba

Pastries

Danish

$3.00

Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Raspberry Crumble Cookies

$2.00

Coffee Bags

Single Origin Indonesia Sumatra Dark Roast Coffee

$13.50

12 ounce Coffee bag

Single Origin Guatemala

$13.50Out of stock

12 ounce coffee bag

Single Origin Columbian

$13.50Out of stock

12 ounce coffee bag

Peruvian Single Origin- Certified Organic

$13.50Out of stock

12 ounce coffee bag

Brazilian Decaff

$13.50

12 Ounce coffee bag

French Vanilla Coffee Blend

$12.95Out of stock

12 ounce coffee bag

Jamaican Me Crazy Coffee Blend

$12.95

12 ounce coffee bag

City Watch World Famous Blueberry Crumble Coffee

$12.95

12 ounce coffee bag

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Blend

$12.95

12oz Coffee Bag, Tastes like Fresh Pumpkin Puree and Autumn Spices

Apple Pie Coffee Blend

$12.95

12oz Coffee Bag, Tastes like Sweet Apples and Warm Pastry

2.5 Ounce Sumatra

$2.50

2.5 ounce Sumatra pack

Mug/Tumbler/ Merchandise

Black Coffee Mug

$9.95

11 OZ Black Coffee Mug with White City Watch logo

Steel Tumbler

$16.95

Cooper Steel Tumbler With Black City Watch Logo

City Key Chain

$4.00

Display City Logo Cup

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We offer a variety of different coffee and tea drinks. We also have free Wi-Fi for our dine in guest.

Location

1501 East Cumberland Street, Suite 5, North Lebanon Township, PA 17042

Directions

