Original Pancake House Woodbridge
61 US-1
Woodbridge Township, NJ 08840
Breakfast, Brunch, & Lunch
Oven Baked Pancakes
APPLE PAN
APPLE PANCAKE - The one and only! made with fresh cream and eggs, baked in the oven to make a sweet cinnamon sugar and Granny Smith apple glaze .
DUTCH
DUTCH BABY - Fresh cream and egg, oven baked until light, airy and golden brown, served with fresh lemon butter glaze
BIG DUTCH
BIG DUTCH BABY -Fresh cream and egg, oven baked until light, airy and golden brown, served with fresh lemon butter glaze
STRAW DUTCH
STRAWBERRY DUTCH BABY - Our mini dutch filled with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce
DUTCH GARDEN
DUTCH GARDEN - Sweet and savory combined to make this delicious treat. Broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes baked in and topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese .
Omelettes
OMEL
OMELETTE BUILD YOUR OWN - Oven baked omelette (use this to build your own as this is just a plain omelette)
OMEL EW
OMELETTE BUILD YOUR OWN - Oven baked omelette with fresh egg whites (please note the egg whites make the texture of this dish slightly soft) - use this to build your own as this is just a plain omelette
VEG OMEL
VEGETARIAN OMELETTE - Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms
WESTN OMEL
WESTERN OMELETTE - Diced ham, peppers, and onions
SANTE FE OMEL
SANTE FE OMELETTE - Cilantro, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, topped with our spicy salsa verde
CALI OMEL
CALIFORNIA OMELETTE - Avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and sour cream drizzle
Egg Combos
TWO x FOUR
2 eggs any style served with 4 buttermilk pancakes
HMF & EGG
HOMEFRIES & EGGS - Idaho potatoes seasoned and fried golden brown in butter served with 2 eggs and toast or mini pancakes
BAC & EGG
BACON & EGG - Our famous thick center cut strips of bacon
LKS & EGG
LINKS & EGGS - 1 ounce pork sausage links made with our special OPH seasoning
CHX PATTY & EGG
CHICKEN PATTY & EGGS - Custom blend chicken sausage patties
CHX GRILLED & EGG
GRILLED CHICKEN & EGGS - Marinated chicken breasts grilled and served with eggs
HASH & EGG
CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS - Made fresh every day with onions + potatoes, two (2) eggs any style + homefried potatoes, served with choice of toast or mini pancakes
HAM & EGG
HAM & EGGS - Thick sliced honey maple ham and eggs
CB & EGG
CANADIAN BACON & EGGS - Pulaski canadian bacon and eggs
TAYLOR & EGG
Taylor ham and eggs
TURKEY BAC & EGG
TURKEY BACON & EGGS - Thin cut turkey bacon and eggs
STEAK & EGG
STEAK & EGGS - Marinated steak and eggs
Specialties
EGG BENE
English muffin + poached eggs and Canadian bacon topped with our original hollandaise
EGG FLOR
Meat free, made with sauteed spinach + mushrooms and topped with hollandaise
EGG BLACK
English muffin + poached eggs and thick sliced bacon, thick slice tomato topped with our original hollandaise
SKILLET
Over easy eggs, crisp bacon bits, potatoes, avocado, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese
HUEVOS
Eggs, crisp tortillas, frijole beans, topped with chilled pico de gallo, salsa verde, cheddar, sour cream
HAM N SCRAM
Diced ham, potatoes, onions, peppers, eggs and cheddar cheese melted in a tortilla
TACO
Bacon bits, avocado, creamy salsa, eggs, and pepper jack served in double taco shells
CHILAQ
fried tortilla crisps, avocado, eggs, salsa verde and sour cream
AVO TOAST
Smashed avocados (guacamole style) topped with grilled tomato, served with salsa verde and frijole beans (NO EGGS)
Classic Pancakes
BM PAN
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes Hand mixed each morning—we haven’t changed this recipe since 1953
5 DOLLAR
Silver dollar sized mini buttermilk pancakes (5 to and order)
10 DOLLAR
Silver dollar sized mini buttermilk pancakes (10 to and order)
BAN PAN
Bananas are baked in, then topped with banana-infused syrup
BB PAN
Blueberries baked in and served with real blueberry syrup
CHIP PAN
Infused with melted Hershey’s chips topped with fresh whipped cream
PUMPK PAN
This fall treat is dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream. If you like pumpkin pie try our pumpkin crepes
FRUIT PAN
Buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal fresh fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and whipped cream
COCO PAN
Baked in and topped with freshly toasted coconut and topped with whipped cream
BAC PAN
They do exist! Crispy bacon bits filled inside and topped.
PEC PAN
Toasted pecans baked in and topped.
GF PAN
Gluten Friendly Pancakes
VEGAN PAN
Vegan Pancakes
Flap Jacks
Crepes
SHELLS
Classic crepes delicately rolled and served with lemon butter glaze
BAN NUT CREPE
French crepes, topped with bananas, warm nutella and served with banana infused syrup
FRUIT CREPE
Seasonal fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) on top of our french crepes and served with strawberry syrup . . . . .
SPIN FETA CREPE
sautéed spinach + mushrooms tossed with feta and dressed with hollandaise
French Toast
FRT TOAST
Fresh baked Challah bread dipped in our vanilla infused cream batter, and then fried in butter on the grill
CIN ALM FRT
Our challah french toast fried with cinnamon sugar and crunchy sliced almonds
FRUIT FRT
Seasonal fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) on top of our challah french toast and served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream
Waffles
WAFFLE
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle
FRUIT WAF
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle topped with fresh seasonal berries (usually strawberries & blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and fresh whipped cream
CHIP WAF
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle infused with melted Hershey’s chips, and topped with fresh whipped cream
BB WAF
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle with blueberries baked in served with real blueberry syrup
PEC WAF
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle filled and topped with toasted pecans
COCO WAF
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle filled and topped with toasted coconuts and topped with fresh whipped cream
Sandwiches
BECHEESE
Thick sliced bacon, egg and American cheese on a brioche roll
CHX E CHEESE
Chicken Sausage patty, egg and american cheese on a brioche roll
GRL CHEESE
Classic Grilled Cheese on Sourdough Bread
BLT
Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on our sourdough bread
BLT EA
Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on our sourdough bread + 1 Egg over medium and sliced Avocados
CHK AVO CLUB
Sourdough bread with melted american cheese, bacon, chicken, lettuce, tomato and avocado
CHK CLUB
triple decker, layered with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo with multi-grain bread
CHK AVO WRAP
tomato, cucumber, hummus, fresh mozzerella, lettuce and lemon oregano vinaigrette in a soft tortilla wrap
Salads
Bowls
Greek Yogurt
Authentic Greek yogurt servied with fruit, nuts and honey
Fruit Salad
Bowl of all our fresh fruit of the day (usually Strawberries, bananas, blueberries) served with whipped cream
Oatmeal
Hearty and healthy served with fresh fruit, brown sugar and pecans
Overnight Soaked Oats
Overnight soaked oats made with cinnamon, apples, bananas and almonds - served with pecans, coconut and banana cream.
Sides
Eggs
Sweet Condiments
Breads
Meats
Veggies
Drinks
Coffee
Juice
Shakes
Kids
DIDI
half waffle
CARA
bacon eggs and pancakes
TOMMY
mini pancakes
TOMMY CHIP
mini pancakes + whipped cream
LILLIAN
1 egg scrambled with 3 buttermilk pancakes
PHILIP
2 sausage links OR 2 bacon strips with 3 buttermilk pancakes
SPIKE
2 sausage links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes
CHUCKIE
french toast
ANGELICA
grilled cheese
PETER
mini 49er flap jacks
CHLOE
mini crepe shells
Retail
Mugs
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Breakfast, Lunch and Brunch. James Beard Award winning classic breakfast. Specializing in Pancakes, Crepes, Waffles, Omelettes, Eggs, Sandwich, and Salads.
61 US-1, Woodbridge Township, NJ 08840