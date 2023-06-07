Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Pancake House Woodbridge

review star

No reviews yet

61 US-1

Woodbridge Township, NJ 08840

Breakfast, Brunch, & Lunch

Oven Baked Pancakes

APPLE PAN

APPLE PAN

$16.00

APPLE PANCAKE - The one and only! made with fresh cream and eggs, baked in the oven to make a sweet cinnamon sugar and Granny Smith apple glaze .

DUTCH

DUTCH

$12.00

DUTCH BABY - Fresh cream and egg, oven baked until light, airy and golden brown, served with fresh lemon butter glaze

BIG DUTCH

$16.00

BIG DUTCH BABY -Fresh cream and egg, oven baked until light, airy and golden brown, served with fresh lemon butter glaze

STRAW DUTCH

STRAW DUTCH

$14.00

STRAWBERRY DUTCH BABY - Our mini dutch filled with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce

DUTCH GARDEN

DUTCH GARDEN

$14.00

DUTCH GARDEN - Sweet and savory combined to make this delicious treat. Broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes baked in and topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese .

Omelettes

OMEL

$14.00

OMELETTE BUILD YOUR OWN - Oven baked omelette (use this to build your own as this is just a plain omelette)

OMEL EW

$15.00

OMELETTE BUILD YOUR OWN - Oven baked omelette with fresh egg whites (please note the egg whites make the texture of this dish slightly soft) - use this to build your own as this is just a plain omelette

VEG OMEL

$18.00

VEGETARIAN OMELETTE - Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms

WESTN OMEL

$18.00

WESTERN OMELETTE - Diced ham, peppers, and onions

SANTE FE OMEL

$18.00

SANTE FE OMELETTE - Cilantro, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, topped with our spicy salsa verde

CALI OMEL

$20.00

CALIFORNIA OMELETTE - Avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and sour cream drizzle

Egg Combos

BM MINI

UPGRADE

BM SHORT

$1.25

TWO x FOUR

$12.75

2 eggs any style served with 4 buttermilk pancakes

HMF & EGG

$12.75

HOMEFRIES & EGGS - Idaho potatoes seasoned and fried golden brown in butter served with 2 eggs and toast or mini pancakes

BAC & EGG

$14.75

BACON & EGG - Our famous thick center cut strips of bacon

LKS & EGG

$14.75

LINKS & EGGS - 1 ounce pork sausage links made with our special OPH seasoning

CHX PATTY & EGG

$14.75

CHICKEN PATTY & EGGS - Custom blend chicken sausage patties

CHX GRILLED & EGG

$14.75Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN & EGGS - Marinated chicken breasts grilled and served with eggs

HASH & EGG

$16.75

CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS - Made fresh every day with onions + potatoes, two (2) eggs any style + homefried potatoes, served with choice of toast or mini pancakes

HAM & EGG

$14.75

HAM & EGGS - Thick sliced honey maple ham and eggs

CB & EGG

$14.75

CANADIAN BACON & EGGS - Pulaski canadian bacon and eggs

TAYLOR & EGG

$14.75Out of stock

Taylor ham and eggs

TURKEY BAC & EGG

$14.75

TURKEY BACON & EGGS - Thin cut turkey bacon and eggs

STEAK & EGG

$21.00Out of stock

STEAK & EGGS - Marinated steak and eggs

Specialties

EGG BENE

$14.00

English muffin + poached eggs and Canadian bacon topped with our original hollandaise

EGG FLOR

$14.00

Meat free, made with sauteed spinach + mushrooms and topped with hollandaise

EGG BLACK

$14.00

English muffin + poached eggs and thick sliced bacon, thick slice tomato topped with our original hollandaise

SKILLET

$16.00

Over easy eggs, crisp bacon bits, potatoes, avocado, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese

HUEVOS

$14.00

Eggs, crisp tortillas, frijole beans, topped with chilled pico de gallo, salsa verde, cheddar, sour cream

HAM N SCRAM

$14.00

Diced ham, potatoes, onions, peppers, eggs and cheddar cheese melted in a tortilla

TACO

$16.00

Bacon bits, avocado, creamy salsa, eggs, and pepper jack served in double taco shells

CHILAQ

$16.00

fried tortilla crisps, avocado, eggs, salsa verde and sour cream

AVO TOAST

$12.00

Smashed avocados (guacamole style) topped with grilled tomato, served with salsa verde and frijole beans (NO EGGS)

Classic Pancakes

BM PAN

BM PAN

$11.50

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes Hand mixed each morning—we haven’t changed this recipe since 1953

BM SHORT $$

$9.50

Half Stack of our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes Hand mixed each morning—we haven’t changed this recipe since 1953

5 DOLLAR

$8.00

Silver dollar sized mini buttermilk pancakes (5 to and order)

10 DOLLAR

$11.50

Silver dollar sized mini buttermilk pancakes (10 to and order)

BAN PAN

$13.50

Bananas are baked in, then topped with banana-infused syrup

BAN SHORT $$

$12.50

Half Stack Bananas are baked in, then topped with banana-infused syrup

BB PAN

$13.50

Blueberries baked in and served with real blueberry syrup

BB SHORT $$

$12.50

Half Stack Blueberries baked in and served with real blueberry syrup

CHIP PAN

$13.50

Infused with melted Hershey’s chips topped with fresh whipped cream

CHIP SHORT $$

$12.50

Half Stack Infused with melted Hershey’s chips topped with fresh whipped cream

PUMPK PAN

$13.50

This fall treat is dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream. If you like pumpkin pie try our pumpkin crepes

PUMPK SHORT $$

$12.50

Half Stack This fall treat is dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream. If you like pumpkin pie try our pumpkin crepes

FRUIT PAN

$14.50

Buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal fresh fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and whipped cream

FRUIT SHORT $$

$13.50

Half Stack Buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal fresh fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and whipped cream

COCO PAN

$13.50

Baked in and topped with freshly toasted coconut and topped with whipped cream

COCO SHORT $$

$12.50

Half Stack Baked in and topped with freshly toasted coconut and topped with whipped cream

BAC PAN

$14.50

They do exist! Crispy bacon bits filled inside and topped.

BAC SHORT $$

$13.50

Half Stack They do exist! Crispy bacon bits filled inside and topped.

PEC PAN

$13.50

Toasted pecans baked in and topped.

PEC SHORT $$

$12.50

Half Stack Toasted pecans baked in and topped.

GF PAN

$11.50

Gluten Friendly Pancakes

GF SHORT $$

$9.50

Half Stack Gluten Friendly Pancakes

VEGAN PAN

$13.50Out of stock

Vegan Pancakes

VEGAN SHORT $$

$12.50Out of stock

Half Stack Vegan Pancakes

Flap Jacks

49ER FLAP

$14.00

Thin and flat, looks like a crepe but tastes like a pancake .

STRW NUT FLAP

$16.00

Topped with fresh cut strawberries, warm nutella, and fresh whipped cream

BAN FLAP

$16.00

Topped with bananas and our banana infused syrup

Crepes

SHELLS

$12.00

Classic crepes delicately rolled and served with lemon butter glaze

BAN NUT CREPE

$15.50

French crepes, topped with bananas, warm nutella and served with banana infused syrup

FRUIT CREPE

$15.50

Seasonal fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) on top of our french crepes and served with strawberry syrup . . . . .

SPIN FETA CREPE

$16.00

sautéed spinach + mushrooms tossed with feta and dressed with hollandaise

French Toast

FRT TOAST

$12.00

Fresh baked Challah bread dipped in our vanilla infused cream batter, and then fried in butter on the grill

CIN ALM FRT

$16.00

Our challah french toast fried with cinnamon sugar and crunchy sliced almonds

FRUIT FRT

$15.50

Seasonal fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) on top of our challah french toast and served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream

Waffles

WAFFLE

$11.50

Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle

FRUIT WAF

$15.50

Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle topped with fresh seasonal berries (usually strawberries & blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and fresh whipped cream

CHIP WAF

$13.50

Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle infused with melted Hershey’s chips, and topped with fresh whipped cream

BB WAF

$13.50

Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle with blueberries baked in served with real blueberry syrup

PEC WAF

$13.50

Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle filled and topped with toasted pecans

COCO WAF

$13.50

Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle filled and topped with toasted coconuts and topped with fresh whipped cream

Sandwiches

BECHEESE

$8.00Out of stock

Thick sliced bacon, egg and American cheese on a brioche roll

CHX E CHEESE

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Sausage patty, egg and american cheese on a brioche roll

GRL CHEESE

$7.00Out of stock

Classic Grilled Cheese on Sourdough Bread

BLT

$12.00

Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on our sourdough bread

BLT EA

$14.00Out of stock

Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on our sourdough bread + 1 Egg over medium and sliced Avocados

CHK AVO CLUB

$18.00Out of stock

Sourdough bread with melted american cheese, bacon, chicken, lettuce, tomato and avocado

CHK CLUB

$16.00Out of stock

triple decker, layered with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo with multi-grain bread

CHK AVO WRAP

$16.00Out of stock

tomato, cucumber, hummus, fresh mozzerella, lettuce and lemon oregano vinaigrette in a soft tortilla wrap

Salads

COBB

$16.00

Grilled chicken

CRISPY CHK

$16.00

Crispy Chicken

WEDGE

$16.00

Wedge Salad

GREEK

$16.00

Healthy Greek Salad

Bowls

Greek Yogurt

$9.00Out of stock

Authentic Greek yogurt servied with fruit, nuts and honey

Fruit Salad

$8.99

Bowl of all our fresh fruit of the day (usually Strawberries, bananas, blueberries) served with whipped cream

Oatmeal

$8.99Out of stock

Hearty and healthy served with fresh fruit, brown sugar and pecans

Overnight Soaked Oats

$8.99Out of stock

Overnight soaked oats made with cinnamon, apples, bananas and almonds - served with pecans, coconut and banana cream.

Sides

Fruit

SIDE STRAW

$4.00

SIDE FRUIT

$4.00

Eggs

2 EGG

$4.00

Sweet Condiments

WHIP CRM

$2.50

COCONUT

$2.00

CHIPS

$2.00

NUTELLA

$2.00

CHOC SYRUP

$2.00

PECAN

$2.00

ALMOND

$2.00

BAC BITS

$4.00

JELLY

$0.50

CIN SUGAR

$0.50

BRWN SUGAR

$0.50

P.S.

$0.50

VAN ICE

$4.00

LEMON BUTTER

$2.00

MAPLE BUTTER

$4.00

Breads

TOAST

$2.00

TORTILLA

$2.00

Meats

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage Links

$5.50

Chicken Sausage Patties

$5.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.50

Corned Beef Hash

$8.50

Ham

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.50Out of stock

Taylor Ham

$5.50Out of stock

Veggies

Potatoes Homefried

$3.75

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.75

Smashed Avocados

$4.00

Frijole Beans

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Egg Condiments

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Creamy Salsa

$2.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Syrups

Specialty Syrups

$2.00

100% Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

Drinks

Coffee

Kona Blend Coffee (Medium Roast)

$3.50

Organic Brazilian Cerato (Dark Roast)

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Greek Frappe Iced Coffee

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50Out of stock

Red Eye

$6.50

Black Eye

$7.00

Juice

Orange Juice (fresh squeezed)

$5.75

Strawberry Orange Juice (fresh squeezed)

$7.50

Apple Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

OJ SMALL

$3.75

Milks

Chocolate Milk

$5.75Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$5.75

MILK WHOLE

$5.75

ALMOND MILK

$5.75Out of stock

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Shakes

Vanilla Milk Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Banana Milk Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Milk Shake

$9.00Out of stock

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$9.00Out of stock

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Tea lemonade

$5.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kids

DIDI

$8.99

half waffle

CARA

$8.99

bacon eggs and pancakes

TOMMY

$8.99

mini pancakes

TOMMY CHIP

$8.99

mini pancakes + whipped cream

LILLIAN

$8.99

1 egg scrambled with 3 buttermilk pancakes

PHILIP

$8.99

2 sausage links OR 2 bacon strips with 3 buttermilk pancakes

SPIKE

$8.99

2 sausage links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes

CHUCKIE

$8.99

french toast

ANGELICA

$8.99

grilled cheese

PETER

$8.99

mini 49er flap jacks

CHLOE

$8.99

mini crepe shells

Retail

Mugs

OPH handmade coffee mugs

Coffee Mug

$20.00

Clothes

Shirt Short Sleeve

$12.00

Shirt Long Sleeve

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Lunch and Brunch. James Beard Award winning classic breakfast. Specializing in Pancakes, Crepes, Waffles, Omelettes, Eggs, Sandwich, and Salads.

Location

61 US-1, Woodbridge Township, NJ 08840

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

