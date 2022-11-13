  • Home
  • /
  • Spokane
  • /
  • Outsider - Spokane - 908 North Howard Street
A map showing the location of Outsider - Spokane 908 North Howard StreetView gallery

Outsider - Spokane 908 North Howard Street

review star

No reviews yet

908 North Howard Street

Spokane, WA 99201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Burger

$18.00

Chx Salad Sando

$15.00

Cubano

$15.00

Grilled cheese

$14.00

Korean BBQ

$14.00

Pastrami

$16.00

Green Machine

$15.00

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Mediterranean

$15.00

Tangerine & Beet

$16.00

Sd Bread

$2.00

Shares

Burrata & Plum

$16.00

Heart Oven Feta

$16.00

Ribeye Poke

$21.00

Pizza

Cacio e Peppe

$20.00

Guanciale

$20.00

Papillon Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni

$18.00

Prosciutto

$20.00

Cheese

$17.00

Kids

Kids

$8.00

Shares Dinner

Oven Feta

$16.00

Plum & Burrata

$16.00

Ribeye Poke

$21.00

Open Tab

Brand

Out of stock

Plates Dinner

Burger

$20.00

Cauliflower

$19.00

Prawns

$26.00

Steak

$36.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$28.00

Pizza Dinner

Cacio E Pepe Pizza

$20.00

Guanciale

$20.00

Papillon Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto pizza

$20.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Soup & Lettuce Dinner

Beet & Tangerine Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Kids

Kids

$8.00

Cake

Jaffa Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Plum Crumb

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cherry Roll

$10.00

Chocolate

$10.00

Brand

Brand

Red Wine

House Red Blend

$7.00+

Pinot Noir Battle Cr

$12.00+

Pendulum Cabernet

$14.00+

Waterbrook Red Blend

$8.00+

White Wine

House Sparkling Wine

$7.00

Chard Abor Crest

$12.00+

Pinot Gris Cavatappi

$8.00+

Sauv Blanc CR Exp

$8.00+

Gruet Brut Rose (BO)

$42.00

Brand

Brand

$12.00+

Brand

$7.00+

Corkage

Corkage

$15.00

Bottle

Iron Horse Mid Light Low Cal

$5.00

J. J. Scotch Ale

$5.00

L.C. Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

N.B Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.00

Session Lager

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale

$5.00

Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Brand

On Tap

Elysian Cont Haze IPA

$7.00

P.F. Cheap Prick Lager

$7.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Brokers

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Uncle V's Botanical

$9.00

New Am Gin

$7.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Tequila/Mezcal

Lunazul

$7.00

Cazadores Repo

$10.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Pendleton Rye 1910

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Scotch Etc

Dewars

$7.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Liqueurs

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

GR Chartreuse

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Rumchata

$8.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Brand

Brand

Open

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Open Tab

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Vodka

Ketel 1

$9.00

Skyy

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Special Cocktail

Pap Sour

$15.00

Don't Chai Me

$12.00

Mulian

$12.00

BBKF

$14.00

Blues @ Beach

$13.00

Monkey Tail

$14.00

Rosey Appleseed

$12.00

Basil Bee

$12.00

Brand

Brand

Cocktails

Mai Tai

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Papillon

$12.00

hugo spritz

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Molokai mule

$12.00

Whiskey Sour Egg

$14.00

Hurricane

$10.00

New Tab

French 75

$12.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Brand

Jameson

$8.00

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

Brand

HH Cocktails

Molokai mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Papillon

$11.00

hugo spritz

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Brand

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Brand

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Brand

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

New Tab

$9.00

Whiskey Sour Egg

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

HH Red Wine

Pinot Noir Battle Cr

$12.00+

Pendulum Cabernet

$14.00+

Waterbrook Red Blend

$8.00+

GLS Waterbrook Red 9 Oz.

$11.00

House Red Blend

$7.00+

GLS Brown Cabernet

$11.00

HH White Wine

GLS Waterbrook Chard 6 Oz.

$7.00

Chard Abor Crest

$12.00+

Brand

$12.00+

Sauv Blanc CR Exp

$8.00+

Pinot Gris Cavatappi

$8.00+

GLS Brown Rose

$11.00

GLS Brown Rose Brut

Gruet Brut Rose (BO)

House Sparkling Wine

$6.00

Brand

$7.00+

Open

Open Food

Open Beer

Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Drip

$2.00

Cappacino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

Macchiato

$3.75+

Add Shot

$0.50

Add Flavor

$0.25

SS Caramel

$0.25

Chai

$3.00+

Non- Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Pellagrino

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

908 North Howard Street, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

North Bowl - Bar & Grill - 125 W Sinto Ave
orange starNo Reviews
125 W Sinto Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Kalico Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 327
1829 N monroe Spokane, WA 99205
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square
orange star4.0 • 500
808 W Main St #322 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Lord Stanley's - 108 N. Washington St. Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - -157 S Howard Street Ste #102
orange starNo Reviews
-157 S Howard Street Ste #102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spokane

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spokane
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston