Overrice - Lee Road 1084 Lee Road, Suite 2

No reviews yet

1084 Lee Road, Suite 2

Orlando, FL 32810

Food Menu

PLATE LUNCHES

Filipino Plate Lunch

$13.00

Served over Jasmine Rice, Pancit, Lumpia Shanghai (pork) & your choice of meat.

Filipino Mixed Plate Lunch

$15.00

Served over Jasmine Rice, Pancit, Lumpia Shanghai (pork) & 2 choice of meat.

Hawaiian Plate Lunch

$12.00

Served over 2 scoops Jasmine Rice & 1 Scoop Mac Salad & your choice of meat.

Hawaiian Mixed Plate Lunch

$14.00

Served over 2 scoops Jasmine Rice & 1 Scoop Mac Salad & 2 choices of meat.

Entrees

PUPUS

Lumpia Shanghai 3 pieces

$6.00

Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls

Lumpia Shanghai 6 pieces

$11.00

Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls

Extra Lumpia for Plate Lunches

$3.00

Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls

Ono Salad

$4.00

Elbow noodles smothered with mayonnaise, eggs, carrots, potatoes, seasoned to perfection.

Pancit

$6.00

Rice & Wheat noodles sauteed with garlic, carrots, edamame & seasonal veggies.

Musubi

$3.50

Hawaiian snack.

Musubi Trio

$9.00

Hawaiian snack.

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hawaiian Sun

$3.00

Food Menu (3PD)

PLATE LUNCHES

Filipino Plate Lunch

$15.60

Served over Jasmine Rice, Pancit, Lumpia Shanghai (pork) & your choice of meat.

Filipino Mixed Plate Lunch

$18.00

Served over Jasmine Rice, Pancit, Lumpia Shanghai (pork) & 2 choice of meat.

Hawaiian Plate Lunch

$14.40

Served over 2 scoops Jasmine Rice & 1 Scoop Mac Salad & your choice of meat.

Hawaiian Mixed Plate Lunch

$16.80

Served over 2 scoops Jasmine Rice & 1 Scoop Mac Salad & 2 choices of meat.

Entrees

PUPUS

Lumpia Shanghai 3 pieces

$7.20

Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls

Lumpia Shanghai 6 pieces

$13.20

Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls

Extra Lumpia for Plate Lunches

$3.60

Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls

Ono Salad

$4.80

Elbow noodles smothered with mayonnaise, eggs, carrots, potatoes, seasoned to perfection.

Pancit

$7.20

Rice & Wheat noodles sauteed with garlic, carrots, edamame & seasonal veggies.

Musubi

$4.20

Hawaiian snack.

Musubi Trio

$10.80

Hawaiian snack.

Drinks

Water

$2.40

Coke

$2.40

Sprite

$2.40

Diet Coke

$2.40

Hawaiian Sun

$3.60
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Filipino and Hawaiian Plate Lunches & more....!!!

1084 Lee Road, Suite 2, Orlando, FL 32810

