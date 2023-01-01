Overrice - Lee Road 1084 Lee Road, Suite 2
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Filipino and Hawaiian Plate Lunches & more....!!!
Location
1084 Lee Road, Suite 2, Orlando, FL 32810
Gallery
