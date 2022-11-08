Main picView gallery

Ozona Grill and Bar 401-Dallas

review star

No reviews yet

4615 Greenville Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Spinach Salad
Chicken Flautas
Chicken Fried Chicken

Beverages (OLO)

Apple Cider

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Saint Arnold's Root Beer

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Appetizers (OLO)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.25

Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa with Queso

Chips & Guac

$7.25

Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa with Guacamole

Queso Con Carne

$11.25

Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa with Queso Con Carne

Barnhart

Barnhart

$17.25

The Works! Refried beans, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico, jalapeños & sour cream with fajita steak and fajita chicken

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.25

Served with sour cream & queso

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.25

Hand-battered-to-order served with honey mustard and ranch dressings

French Fries App

$4.95
Jalapeño Fries

Jalapeño Fries

$11.25

Strips of jalapeño battered, fried & served with ranch dressing

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$11.25

Hand-battered-to-order served with ranch dressing

Homemade Onion Rings

Homemade Onion Rings

$10.25

Texas-sized, hand-battered-to-order & served with honey mustard dressing

Ozona Cheese Fries

Ozona Cheese Fries

$10.25

Fries on a bed of queso topped with jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chives & ranch dressing

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.25

12" flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita steak, fajita chicken or spinach with jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, pico and sour cream.

Skewers (Beef/Chicken/Veggie)

Skewers (Beef/Chicken/Veggie)

$9.25

2 skewers served with cilantro-lime & jalapeño ranch dressings -- choose grilled fajita chicken, fajita beef, grilled veggies or combination

Ozona Sliders

Ozona Sliders

$14.25

4 all-natural beef sliders topped with American cheese, mustard, pickle & one of Ozona's favorite jalapeño fries

Ozona Steak Finger Sliders

Ozona Steak Finger Sliders

$14.25

4 sliders topped with mashed potatoes, cream gravy and steak fingers stacked between 2 buns

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.25

Spiced up with jalapeños, topped with parmesan cheese & served with salsa

Steak Finger Basket

Steak Finger Basket

$14.25

Hand-battered-to-order served with cream gravy

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95
Ozona Wings

Ozona Wings

$15.25

Choice of original wing sauce, sweet & spicy Dr Pepper bbq sauce, or mango habanero sauce, served with celery, carrots & choice of ranch, jalapeño ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Salads (OLO)

Texas Spinach Salad

Texas Spinach Salad

$12.25

Fresh spinach tossed with honey mustard dressing & topped with bacon, eggs, Texas pecans, fried jalapeños, mushrooms, croutons & jack & cheddar cheese

The Caesar

The Caesar

$11.25

Fresh romaine tossed with our zesty homemade caesar dressing, topped with croutons & grated parmesan cheese

The Garden Salad

The Garden Salad

$11.25

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cabbage and carrots, croutons, and jack & cheddar cheese

Southwestern Steak Salad

Southwestern Steak Salad

$19.25

8 oz. top sirloin steak peppered & grilled atop mixed greens, garden veggies, tomatoes, tortilla strips & jack & cheddar cheese - all topped off with a homemade onion ring

The 3G Salad

The 3G Salad

$12.25

100% whole wheat tortilla layered with a special mix of guacamole, greens & goat cheese as well as red bell peppers, carrots, jack & cheddar cheese, served with cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Side Spinach Salad

$3.95

Fresh spinach tossed with honey mustard dressing & topped with bacon, eggs, Texas pecans, fried jalapeños, mushrooms, croutons & jack & cheddar cheese

Side Caesar

$3.50

Fresh romaine tossed with our zesty homemade caesar dressing, topped with croutons & grated parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

$2.95

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cabbage and carrots, croutons, and jack & cheddar cheese

Soups (OLO)

Bowl Homemade Chili

Bowl Homemade Chili

$7.25

An old roper's favorite! Homemade tostada chips topped with Ozona chili, jack & cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, fresh sliced avocado & a flour tortilla

Bowl Tortilla Soup

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.25

An Ozona staple, homemade chicken tortilla soup topped with fresh tomatoes, chives, tortilla strips and jack cheese

Ozona Chili Pie

Ozona Chili Pie

$11.25

An old roper's favorite! Homemade tostada chips topped with Ozona chili, jack & cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, fresh sliced avocado & a flour tortilla

Bowl French Onion

Bowl French Onion

$7.25

Traditional French onion soup topped with a large crouton, jack and parmesan cheese

Cup French Onion

Cup French Onion

$5.25

Traditional French onion soup topped with a large crouton, jack and parmesan cheese

Cup Homemade Chili

Cup Homemade Chili

$5.25

Spicy hot beef chili with no beans, of course! Topped with jack & cheddar cheese & red onion

Cup Tortilla Soup

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.25

An Ozona staple, homemade chicken tortilla soup topped with fresh tomatoes, chives, tortilla strips and jack cheese

Burgers, Sandwiches, & Wraps (OLO)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.25

1/2 lb. all-natural Nolan Ryan beef patty, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese (add bacon +1.00)

Ozona Burger

Ozona Burger

$17.25

Double-meat & Double-cheese! Two 1/2 lb. all-natural Nolan Ryan beef patties, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese

Mas Mejor

Mas Mejor

$15.25

Grilled or fried chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, Swiss cheese, bacon & honey mustard

Big Fat Frank

Big Fat Frank

$14.25

Grilled all-beef 1/2 lb. hot dog smothered in queso, chili, red onion, mustard and jack & cheddar cheese

Buddy's Club

Buddy's Club

$15.25

Toasted sourdough bread stacked high with ham, bacon, grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & cheddar cheese served with a pickle spear

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.25

Marinated baby shrimp lightly breaded in our spicy batter served on French bread with lettuce, tomato & spicy mayonnaise

Blackened Steak Sandwich

Blackened Steak Sandwich

$16.25

Sliced blackened steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread with onion rings

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$15.25

Chicken fried steak with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle served on Texas toast with a side of cream gravy

Chicken Caeser Wrap

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$15.25

100% whole wheat tortilla filled with fried or grilled chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese tossed in our zesty homemade caesar dressing (make it spicy for +75¢)

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$15.25

100% whole wheat tortilla with cream cheese spread, Boar's Head turkey, sunflower seeds, sprouts & tomatoes served with side of honey mustard and cranberry relish

Platters (OLO)

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$18.25

Hand-battered-to-order with Texas toast & cream gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.25

Hand-battered-to-order topped with cream gravy & served with Texas toast

Steak Finger Platter

Steak Finger Platter

$19.25

Hand-battered-to-order with Texas toast & cream gravy

Stockman Sirloin

Stockman Sirloin

$26.25

8 oz. sirloin Ozona spiced & charbroiled, served with garlic bread

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$27.25

Full rack slow grilled for tenderness, topped with classic bbq or Dr Pepper bbq sauce & served with Texas toast

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.25

Hand-battered-to-order topped with cream gravy & served with Texas toast

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$26.25

1/2 lb. of marinated, grilled jumbo shrimp served on a bed of Spanish rice with garlic bread

Queso Catfish

Queso Catfish

$17.25

Tortilla crusted catfish topped with queso & pico

Salmon Filet

$24.25

6 oz. salmon filet Ozona spiced & grilled, served with garlic bread

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$25.25

2 thick-cut bone-in Ozona spiced & charbroiled pork chops served with cranberry relish & garlic bread

Herb Chicken

Herb Chicken

$20.25

Two 6 oz. “Airline” chicken breasts marinated in an herb citrus blend served with garlic bread

Tex-Mex (OLO)

Mexican Platter (2)

Mexican Platter (2)

$13.25

Choice of any 2 homemade Mexican items served with Spanish rice & refried or borracho beans: Chicken Chili Relleno (Ozona Favorite. Stuffed with Chicken, Jack Cheese, Pico and Topped with Queso) Shrimp Chili Relleno (Ozona Favorite. Stuffed with Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Pico and Topped with Queso) Handmade Pork Tamales (Served with our Famous Ozona Chili, Red Onion and Chives) Crispy Chicken Taco (Shredded Chicken Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Crispy Beef Taco (Seasoned Ground Beef Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Beef Enchilada (Rolled in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Ozona Chili and Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Chicken Enchilada (Rolled in a Flour Tortilla with Homemade Sour Cream Sauce and Topped with Green Onion) Traditional Cheese Enchilada (Rolled in a Corn Tortilla with Red Onion and Topped with Ozona Chili, Jack and Cheddar Cheese)

Tacos Al Carbon

Tacos Al Carbon

$18.25

3 tacos served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese, pico, Spanish rice & borracho beans - choose fajita steak, fajita chicken, grilled veggies or a combination (add grilled onions & peppers for +1.00)

Seafood Tacos

Seafood Tacos

$20.25

3 blackened salmon or shrimp tacos in corn tortillas with cabbage mix, served with guacamole, pico, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeño ranch, cilantro-lime vinaigrette with Spanish rice & Borracho beans

Desserts (OLO)

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$4.25

2 scoops of your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$5.25

Just like mom used to make served hot with vanilla ice cream on top

Cookies & Ice Cream Sundae

Cookies & Ice Cream Sundae

$5.25

Choice of mini chocolate chip or mini Oreo cookies with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Mexican Churros

Mexican Churros

$5.25

Crispy churros sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar served with hot chocolate & raspberry sauce for dipping

Cup of Ice Cream

$1.95

Cup Peach Cobbler

$2.95

Kids (OLO)

Kid Burger

$8.95

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kid Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Kid Corndog

$6.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kid PB&J

$5.95

Kid Steak Fingers

$11.95

ALC Sides (OLO)

Side Borracho Beans

Side Borracho Beans

$2.00
Side Fresh Fruit

Side Fresh Fruit

$2.00
Side Fried Okra

Side Fried Okra

$2.00
Side Green Beans

Side Green Beans

$2.00
Side Jalapeńo Fries

Side Jalapeńo Fries

$2.00
Side Macaroni & Cheese

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$2.00
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.00
Side Sautéed Spinach

Side Sautéed Spinach

$2.00
Side Spanish Rice

Side Spanish Rice

$2.00
Side Steamed Broccoli

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.00
Side Vegetable Skewer

Side Vegetable Skewer

$2.00

Margaritas (OLO)

Mickey's Margarita (OLO)

$10.00

Frozen Ozonarita (OLO)

$8.00

Domestic Bottle (OLO)

Bud - BT

$4.50

Bud Light - BT

$4.50

Coors Light - BT

$4.50

Coors Original - BT

$4.50

Lone Star - BT

$4.50

Mich Ultra - BT

$4.50

Miller Lite - BT

$4.50

O'Doul's - BT

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

Shiner - BT

$4.50

Ziegenbock - BT

$4.50

Premium Bottle (OLO)

Corona - BT

$5.00

Corona Light - BT

$5.00

Dos XX - BT

$5.00

Heineken - BT

$5.00

Modelo Espcial - BT

$5.00

Negra Modelo - BT

$5.00

Pacifico - BT

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wine Bottle (OLO)

13 Celsius Sav Blanc-BT

$36.00

New Zealand

Brennan Vineyards-BT

$36.00

Texas

Cavit Prosecco-BT

$36.00

Italy

Cupcake Chardonnay-BT

$28.00

California

Evolution: Wht Blend BT

$42.00

Oregon

Kenwood Cuvee Brut-BT

$26.00

California

King Estate PG -BT

$42.00

Oregon

Placido Pinot Grigio- BT

$28.00

Oregon

A to Z Pinot Noir - BT

$36.00

Oregon

Ava Grace Merlot-BT

$28.00

California

Cupcake Cab-BT

$28.00

California

Cupcake Merlot-BT

$28.00

California

Dona Paula Cab-BT

$32.00

Argentina

Campo Viejo Rose-BT

$32.00

Spain

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Shug's After Hours
orange starNo Reviews
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Shug's Bagels
orange star4.2 • 462
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. at Mockingbird Station
orange starNo Reviews
5319 E Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
360 Brunch House - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
5331 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
The People's Last Stand
orange starNo Reviews
5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210 Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston