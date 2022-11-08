Ozona Grill and Bar 401-Dallas

Mexican Platter (2)

$13.25

Choice of any 2 homemade Mexican items served with Spanish rice & refried or borracho beans: Chicken Chili Relleno (Ozona Favorite. Stuffed with Chicken, Jack Cheese, Pico and Topped with Queso) Shrimp Chili Relleno (Ozona Favorite. Stuffed with Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Pico and Topped with Queso) Handmade Pork Tamales (Served with our Famous Ozona Chili, Red Onion and Chives) Crispy Chicken Taco (Shredded Chicken Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Crispy Beef Taco (Seasoned Ground Beef Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Beef Enchilada (Rolled in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Ozona Chili and Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Chicken Enchilada (Rolled in a Flour Tortilla with Homemade Sour Cream Sauce and Topped with Green Onion) Traditional Cheese Enchilada (Rolled in a Corn Tortilla with Red Onion and Topped with Ozona Chili, Jack and Cheddar Cheese)