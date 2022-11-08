Ozona Grill and Bar 401-Dallas
4615 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Beverages (OLO)
Appetizers (OLO)
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa with Queso
Chips & Guac
Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa with Guacamole
Queso Con Carne
Chips & Our Award-Winning Salsa with Queso Con Carne
Barnhart
The Works! Refried beans, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico, jalapeños & sour cream with fajita steak and fajita chicken
Chicken Flautas
Served with sour cream & queso
Chicken Tender Basket
Hand-battered-to-order served with honey mustard and ranch dressings
French Fries App
Jalapeño Fries
Strips of jalapeño battered, fried & served with ranch dressing
Fried Mushrooms
Hand-battered-to-order served with ranch dressing
Homemade Onion Rings
Texas-sized, hand-battered-to-order & served with honey mustard dressing
Ozona Cheese Fries
Fries on a bed of queso topped with jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chives & ranch dressing
Quesadillas
12" flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita steak, fajita chicken or spinach with jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, pico and sour cream.
Skewers (Beef/Chicken/Veggie)
2 skewers served with cilantro-lime & jalapeño ranch dressings -- choose grilled fajita chicken, fajita beef, grilled veggies or combination
Ozona Sliders
4 all-natural beef sliders topped with American cheese, mustard, pickle & one of Ozona's favorite jalapeño fries
Ozona Steak Finger Sliders
4 sliders topped with mashed potatoes, cream gravy and steak fingers stacked between 2 buns
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spiced up with jalapeños, topped with parmesan cheese & served with salsa
Steak Finger Basket
Hand-battered-to-order served with cream gravy
Sweet Potato Fries
Ozona Wings
Choice of original wing sauce, sweet & spicy Dr Pepper bbq sauce, or mango habanero sauce, served with celery, carrots & choice of ranch, jalapeño ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Salads (OLO)
Texas Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed with honey mustard dressing & topped with bacon, eggs, Texas pecans, fried jalapeños, mushrooms, croutons & jack & cheddar cheese
The Caesar
Fresh romaine tossed with our zesty homemade caesar dressing, topped with croutons & grated parmesan cheese
The Garden Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cabbage and carrots, croutons, and jack & cheddar cheese
Southwestern Steak Salad
8 oz. top sirloin steak peppered & grilled atop mixed greens, garden veggies, tomatoes, tortilla strips & jack & cheddar cheese - all topped off with a homemade onion ring
The 3G Salad
100% whole wheat tortilla layered with a special mix of guacamole, greens & goat cheese as well as red bell peppers, carrots, jack & cheddar cheese, served with cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Side Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed with honey mustard dressing & topped with bacon, eggs, Texas pecans, fried jalapeños, mushrooms, croutons & jack & cheddar cheese
Side Caesar
Fresh romaine tossed with our zesty homemade caesar dressing, topped with croutons & grated parmesan cheese
Side Garden Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cabbage and carrots, croutons, and jack & cheddar cheese
Soups (OLO)
Bowl Homemade Chili
An old roper's favorite! Homemade tostada chips topped with Ozona chili, jack & cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, fresh sliced avocado & a flour tortilla
Bowl Tortilla Soup
An Ozona staple, homemade chicken tortilla soup topped with fresh tomatoes, chives, tortilla strips and jack cheese
Ozona Chili Pie
An old roper's favorite! Homemade tostada chips topped with Ozona chili, jack & cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, fresh sliced avocado & a flour tortilla
Bowl French Onion
Traditional French onion soup topped with a large crouton, jack and parmesan cheese
Cup French Onion
Traditional French onion soup topped with a large crouton, jack and parmesan cheese
Cup Homemade Chili
Spicy hot beef chili with no beans, of course! Topped with jack & cheddar cheese & red onion
Cup Tortilla Soup
An Ozona staple, homemade chicken tortilla soup topped with fresh tomatoes, chives, tortilla strips and jack cheese
Burgers, Sandwiches, & Wraps (OLO)
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. all-natural Nolan Ryan beef patty, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese (add bacon +1.00)
Ozona Burger
Double-meat & Double-cheese! Two 1/2 lb. all-natural Nolan Ryan beef patties, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese
Mas Mejor
Grilled or fried chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, Swiss cheese, bacon & honey mustard
Big Fat Frank
Grilled all-beef 1/2 lb. hot dog smothered in queso, chili, red onion, mustard and jack & cheddar cheese
Buddy's Club
Toasted sourdough bread stacked high with ham, bacon, grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & cheddar cheese served with a pickle spear
Shrimp Po-Boy
Marinated baby shrimp lightly breaded in our spicy batter served on French bread with lettuce, tomato & spicy mayonnaise
Blackened Steak Sandwich
Sliced blackened steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread with onion rings
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle served on Texas toast with a side of cream gravy
Chicken Caeser Wrap
100% whole wheat tortilla filled with fried or grilled chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese tossed in our zesty homemade caesar dressing (make it spicy for +75¢)
Turkey Wrap
100% whole wheat tortilla with cream cheese spread, Boar's Head turkey, sunflower seeds, sprouts & tomatoes served with side of honey mustard and cranberry relish
Platters (OLO)
Chicken Tender Platter
Hand-battered-to-order with Texas toast & cream gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-battered-to-order topped with cream gravy & served with Texas toast
Steak Finger Platter
Hand-battered-to-order with Texas toast & cream gravy
Stockman Sirloin
8 oz. sirloin Ozona spiced & charbroiled, served with garlic bread
Baby Back Ribs
Full rack slow grilled for tenderness, topped with classic bbq or Dr Pepper bbq sauce & served with Texas toast
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-battered-to-order topped with cream gravy & served with Texas toast
Grilled Shrimp
1/2 lb. of marinated, grilled jumbo shrimp served on a bed of Spanish rice with garlic bread
Queso Catfish
Tortilla crusted catfish topped with queso & pico
Salmon Filet
6 oz. salmon filet Ozona spiced & grilled, served with garlic bread
Pork Chops
2 thick-cut bone-in Ozona spiced & charbroiled pork chops served with cranberry relish & garlic bread
Herb Chicken
Two 6 oz. “Airline” chicken breasts marinated in an herb citrus blend served with garlic bread
Tex-Mex (OLO)
Mexican Platter (2)
Choice of any 2 homemade Mexican items served with Spanish rice & refried or borracho beans: Chicken Chili Relleno (Ozona Favorite. Stuffed with Chicken, Jack Cheese, Pico and Topped with Queso) Shrimp Chili Relleno (Ozona Favorite. Stuffed with Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Pico and Topped with Queso) Handmade Pork Tamales (Served with our Famous Ozona Chili, Red Onion and Chives) Crispy Chicken Taco (Shredded Chicken Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Crispy Beef Taco (Seasoned Ground Beef Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Beef Enchilada (Rolled in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Ozona Chili and Jack and Cheddar Cheese) Chicken Enchilada (Rolled in a Flour Tortilla with Homemade Sour Cream Sauce and Topped with Green Onion) Traditional Cheese Enchilada (Rolled in a Corn Tortilla with Red Onion and Topped with Ozona Chili, Jack and Cheddar Cheese)
Tacos Al Carbon
3 tacos served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese, pico, Spanish rice & borracho beans - choose fajita steak, fajita chicken, grilled veggies or a combination (add grilled onions & peppers for +1.00)
Seafood Tacos
3 blackened salmon or shrimp tacos in corn tortillas with cabbage mix, served with guacamole, pico, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeño ranch, cilantro-lime vinaigrette with Spanish rice & Borracho beans
Desserts (OLO)
Bowl Of Ice Cream
2 scoops of your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Peach Cobbler
Just like mom used to make served hot with vanilla ice cream on top
Cookies & Ice Cream Sundae
Choice of mini chocolate chip or mini Oreo cookies with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Mexican Churros
Crispy churros sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar served with hot chocolate & raspberry sauce for dipping
Cup of Ice Cream
Cup Peach Cobbler
Kids (OLO)
ALC Sides (OLO)
Margaritas (OLO)
Domestic Bottle (OLO)
Premium Bottle (OLO)
Wine Bottle (OLO)
13 Celsius Sav Blanc-BT
New Zealand
Brennan Vineyards-BT
Texas
Cavit Prosecco-BT
Italy
Cupcake Chardonnay-BT
California
Evolution: Wht Blend BT
Oregon
Kenwood Cuvee Brut-BT
California
King Estate PG -BT
Oregon
Placido Pinot Grigio- BT
Oregon
A to Z Pinot Noir - BT
Oregon
Ava Grace Merlot-BT
California
Cupcake Cab-BT
California
Cupcake Merlot-BT
California
Dona Paula Cab-BT
Argentina
Campo Viejo Rose-BT
Spain
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206