  • Home
  • /
  • Fort Worth
  • /
  • Pacos Mexican Cuisine - Downtown Fort Worth - 156 w 4th Street
A map showing the location of Pacos Mexican Cuisine - Downtown Fort Worth 156 w 4th StreetView gallery

Pacos Mexican Cuisine - Downtown Fort Worth 156 w 4th Street

review star

No reviews yet

156 w 4th Street

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria de Res
Queso
Quesadilla

Huevos

Pacos Chilaquiles

$7.95

Paco's Huevos Divorciados

$7.95

Huevos Rancheros

$6.95

Huevos A La Mexicana

$6.95

Huevos c/ Nopales

$6.95

Huevos c/ Chorizo

$6.95

Huavos y Arachera

$9.95

Specialties

Taxi Taco

$6.95

Migas

$6.95

Breakfast Platter

$7.95

Chicken & Waffles

$8.95

French Toast

$6.95

Sandwiches

Pambaso

$8.95

Good Morning Torta

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Torta

$6.95

BLTA

$6.95

Molletes

$8.95

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Omelettes

BYO Omelette

$6.95

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$4.95

Sides

3 slices of Bacon

$1.45

Refried Black Beans

$1.25

Breakfast Potatos

$1.25

Ratatuya

$1.45

Cup of Fresh Fruit

$1.95

Add Egg

$1.25

Grilled Jalapeño

$0.75

2oz Sauce

$0.75

Toast

$0.25

Waffle

$3.95

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Taco

$2.50

Chorizo Taco

$2.50

Sausage Taco

$2.50

Ham Taco

$2.50

Salmon Taco

$2.50

Potato Taco

$2.50

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Bean y Cheese Taco

$2.50

Barbacoa y Egg Taco

$4.00

Appetizers

Chapulin

$11.95

Ceviche

$10.95

Calamari

$10.95

Queso

$6.95

Guacamole

$6.95

Fundido

$9.95

Elote

$6.95

Nachos

$8.95

Chips & Salsa

$2.25

Chili Lime Pot Sticks

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Tostadas

$6.95

Kids Taco

$4.95

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Pozole

$6.95+

Fideo Soup

$6.95+

Taco Salad

$11.95

Entrees

Tacos a la Carte

Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.

Enchilada

$5.95

Quesadilla

Burrito

Nachos

Tortas

Taco Plate

$5.95

House Specialties

Tlacoyos

$16.95

Fajita Platter

Chile Relleno

$15.95

Flautas

$13.95

Molcajete

$29.95

Birria de Res

$15.95

Barbacoa Platter

$17.95

Flautas con mole

$16.95

Sides

2oz Guacamole

$1.75

Side Chile-Lime Potato Sticks

$3.25

Side Ratatuya

$3.25

Side Rice

$1.85

Side Beans

$1.85

Side Pico

$0.85

Side Jalapenos

$0.85

Side Cheese

$0.85

Side Sour Cream

$0.85

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side of Tortillas

$0.85

Side Consome

$2.75

Side 2oz Salsa

$0.85

Side 8oz Salsa

$3.25

Fajita Side Dish

$7.95

Costra

$1.25

Side Cilantro

$0.20

Side Onions

$0.20

Side Butter

Specials

Barbacoa

$15.00+

Paella Family

$60.00

Desserts

Flan

$4.95

Tres Leches

$3.75

Jelatina

$2.95

Churro con Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Paleta

$2.75

Milkshake

$4.99

Manzana Loca

$6.95

Arroz con leche

$4.95

Churro

$2.75

Crepe

$4.99

Mangonada

$6.25

Aguas

Horchata

$3.95

Jamaica

$3.95

Tamarindo

$3.95

Cucumber

$3.95

Sandia

$3.95

Melon

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Kiwi

$3.95

Strawberry

$3.95

Piña

$3.95

Elotes

Corn on the cob

$4.99

Corn in a cup S

$3.45

Corn in a cup L

$4.45

Cochinadas

$4.45

Signature

Mangonadas

$6.95

Fresas con Crema

$6.95

Duritos

$6.95

Cochinada

$6.95

Bionico

$6.50

Escamocha

$4.99

Pina colada

$8.00

Fruity Mix

$7.25

Chilindrina

$4.99

LN Nachos

LN Nachos

$6.00

Margarita's

Margarita De La Casa

$6.00

Paleta

Paleta

$3.00

Pastor Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

156 w 4th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

High Tower Cafe - Cherry St
orange star4.9 • 55
801 Cherry St Fort Worth, TX 76102
View restaurantnext
Curfew Bar - 350 West 5th St.
orange starNo Reviews
350 West 5th St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Nickel City - Fort Worth
orange star4.0 • 20
212 South Main street Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
THE BEARDED LADY - 300 S Main St
orange star3.5 • 556
300 S Main St Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Coco Shrimp - 318 Bryan Ave
orange star4.5 • 249
318 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
High Top Grub & Pub - Near Southside
orange star4.4 • 24
609 S Jennings Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston