Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palio's Pizza Cafe - Grapevine

review star

No reviews yet

1000 texan trail # 100

Grapevine, TX 76051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

X-Large Pizza 16 Inch
Medium Pizza 12 Inch
Large Pizza 14 Inch

Appetizer

Small Cheese Bread

$5.99

Large Cheese Bread

$7.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fries topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapenos, and served with a side of ranch

Baked Wings

Baked Wings

$12.99

10 wings, with choice of Buffalo, Bbq, Asian zing sauce, or naked

Greek Bread

$8.99

Palios pesto, roma tomatos, olive oil, feta, and mozzarella

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 mozzarella sticks served with side of ranch

Custom Pizza

Small Pizza 10 Inch

$7.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Pizza 12 Inch

$9.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Pizza 14 Inch

$11.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

X-Large Pizza 16 Inch

$12.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Calzone 10 Inch

$7.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Calzone 12 Inch

$9.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Calzone 14 Inch

$11.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

X-Large Calzone 16 Inch

$12.99

Starts with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Specialty Pizza/Calzone

Small Pizza of the Month

$10.99

The BBQ TEX MEX Spicy BBQ Base, Chicken, Bell pepper, Onion, Corn, Jalapeno, Shredded Mozzarella

Small Classic

$10.99

Small Mollys

$10.99

Small Cade & Blake

$10.99

Small Graces

$10.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Small Nutty Chicken

$10.99

Small Palios Vegetable

$10.99

Small King

$10.99

Small Meat & Cheese Deluxe

$10.99

Small Noahs

$10.99

Small Mediterranean

$10.99

Small Gianna

$10.99

Small Hawiian Sunrise

$10.99

Small Quattro Formaggio

$10.99

Small Marias BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Small Texas Rancher

$10.99

Small Scorcher

$10.99

Small Fresh Margarita

$10.99

Small Ralphies

$10.99

Small Mean Green

$10.99

Medium Specialty Pizza/Calzone

Medium Pizza of the Month

$13.99

The BBQ TEX MEX Spicy BBQ Base, Chicken, Bell pepper, Onion, Corn, Jalapeno, Shredded Mozzarella

Medium Classic

$13.99

Medium Mollys

$13.99

Medium Cade & Blake

$13.99

Medium Graces

$13.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Medium Nutty Chicken

$13.99

Medium Palios Vegetable

$13.99

Medium King

$13.99

Medium Meat & Cheese Deluxe

$13.99

Medium Noahs

$13.99

Medium Mediterranean

$13.99

Medium Gianna

$13.99

Medium Hawiian Sunrise

$13.99

Medium Quattro Formaggio

$13.99

Medium Marias BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Medium Texas Rancher

$13.99

Medium Scorcher

$13.99

Medium Fresh Margarita

$13.99

Medium Ralphies

$13.99

Medium Mean Green

$13.99

Medium Cheese

$13.99

Large Specialty Pizza/Calzone

Large Pizza of the Month

$15.99

The BBQ TEX MEX Spicy BBQ Base, Chicken, Bell pepper, Onion, Corn, Jalapeno, Shredded Mozzarella

Large Classic

$15.99

Large Mollys

$15.99

Large Cade & Blake

$15.99

Large Graces

$15.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Large Nutty Chicken

$15.99

Large Palios Vegetable

$15.99

Large King

$15.99

Large Meat & Cheese Deluxe

$15.99

Large Noahs

$15.99

Large Mediterranean

$15.99

Large Gianna

$15.99

Large Hawiian Sunrise

$15.99

Large Quattro Formaggio

$15.99

Large Marias BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Large Texas Rancher

$15.99

Large Scorcher

$15.99

Large Fresh Margarita

$15.99

Large Ralphies

$15.99

Large Mean Green

$15.99

Large Cheese

$11.99

X-Large Specialty Pizza/Calzone

X-Large Pizza of the Month

$18.99

X-Large Classic

$18.99

X-Large Mollys

$18.99

X-Large Cade & Blake

$18.99

X-Large Graces

$18.99

X-Large Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

X-Large Nutty Chicken

$18.99

X-Large Palios Vegetable

$18.99

X-Large King

$18.99

X-Large Meat & Cheese Deluxe

$18.99

X-Large Noahs

$18.99

X-Large Mediterranean

$18.99

X-Large Gianna

$18.99

X-Large Hawaiian Sunrise

$18.99

X-Large Quattro Formaggio

$18.99

X-Large Marias BBQ Chicken

$18.99

X-Large Texas Rancher

$18.99

X-Large Scorcher

$18.99

X-Large Fresh Margarita

$18.99

X-Large Ralphies

$18.99

X-Large Mean Green

$18.99

X-Large Cheese

$18.99

Kids

Kids Pizza - 8 Inch

$6.49

Choose one topping

Kids Spaghetti

$6.49

with red sauce

Kids Dino Nuggets

$6.49

with fries or chips, and one side of dipping sauce

Kids Baked Ziti

$6.49

with red sauce and mozzarella

Kids Palios Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Penne pasta

Kids Alfredo

$6.49

Fettucinne pasta with alfredo sauce

Sides

Chicken

$1.99

Meatballs (4)

$1.50

Dressing (2)

$1.00

Ranch (2)

$1.00

Marinara (2)

$1.00

Garlic Butter (2)

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Alfredo

$2.00

Pesto

$1.00

Fries

$3.99

Applesauce

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Dough ball

$3.00

Plates/Utensils

$0.50

Cups/Plates/Utensils

$1.00

Salads

SIDE Salad

$4.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Tomatos, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons & your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Parmesan Cheese, Crouton

Greek Salad

$6.99

Roma tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, kalamta olive, pepperoncini

Caprese Salad

$7.99

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, contains no lettuce

Nutty Hawaiian Salad

$6.99

Pineapple, cashews, dried cranberries, sundried tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Cali-Spinach Salad

$6.99

Spinach base, onion, pineapple, sundried cranberries, cashews

Sedona Salad

$8.99

Southwest style Chicken. bacon, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, served with side of bbq and ranch

Pastas

Chicken Il Palio

$10.99

Roasted Chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, alfredo sauce

Spaghetti

$10.99

Vegetable Spaghetti

$10.99

Red Sauce with black olives, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushroom, and bell peppers

Pasta Arrabiata

$10.99

Penne with spicy marinara and alfredo sauce, italian sausage, rostd chicken, mushrooms, onions, and sundried tomatoes

Palios Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.99

"Palios" Style

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce, roasted chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Breaded chicken, spaghetti pasta, with red sauce or meat sauce

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Penne pasta with red sauce or meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches

Pesto Chicken

$8.99

Pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing

Greek Gyro

$8.99

Sliced gyro meat on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta, and a side of tzatziki

Chicken Pita

$8.99

Roasted chicken on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, and italian sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Roasted chicken with melted cheese, ranch, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and italian sauce

Hot Italian

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and italian sauce

Meatball & Cheese

$8.99

Meatballs, parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara

Hot Club

$8.99

Ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and italian sauce

Desserts

Small Apple Strudel Pizza

$7.99

Large Apple Strudel Pizza

$8.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.99

Plain Cheesecake

$4.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Regular Cannoli

$4.99

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.25

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

2 Liter Soft Drink (To-go only)

$3.99

Can Soft Drink (To-go only)

$1.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Kid's Drink (10 & Under only)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re a neighborhood Italian restaurant conveniently located in the heart of Grapevine, Texas. We offer a variety of authentic Italian dishes including pizzas, calzones, and pastas as well as sandwiches, salads, and more! Order carry-out, delivery through uber eats and door dash, or come grab a table in our friendly and comfortable dining room. All of our food is prepared fresh to order with only the finest ingredients, and we work very hard to give you the best possible food experience.

Website

Location

1000 texan trail # 100, Grapevine, TX 76051

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
orange starNo Reviews
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051 GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Oldwest Cafe - Grapevine
orange starNo Reviews
600 West Northwest Highway Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bistro & Market - 316 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 South Main Street Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Harvest Hall
orange starNo Reviews
815 s. Main St Grapevine, TX 76105
View restaurantnext
Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine
orange star4.6 • 1,681
919 W Northwest Hwy Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX - Dallas / Grapevine
orange starNo Reviews
1450 W State Highway 114 Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grapevine

Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine
orange star4.6 • 1,681
919 W Northwest Hwy Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Baja Mex Grill - Baja Grapevine, TX
orange star4.7 • 496
1212 William D Tate Ave Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Peace Burger - Peace Grapevine, TX
orange star4.1 • 404
1228 William D Tate Ave. Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grapevine
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston