Palio's Pizza Cafe - Grapevine
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We’re a neighborhood Italian restaurant conveniently located in the heart of Grapevine, Texas. We offer a variety of authentic Italian dishes including pizzas, calzones, and pastas as well as sandwiches, salads, and more! Order carry-out, delivery through uber eats and door dash, or come grab a table in our friendly and comfortable dining room. All of our food is prepared fresh to order with only the finest ingredients, and we work very hard to give you the best possible food experience.
1000 texan trail # 100, Grapevine, TX 76051
