Palooza Brewery and Gastropub
8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY
Kenwood, CA 95452
Popular Items
Starters
Chicken Wings
choice of buffalo, bbq, or ghost with blue cheese dipping sauce
Ahi Poke
crispy wontons, cucumber salad, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds
Mozzarella Balls
house made fried mozzarella, smokey ranch
Chips Bowl
House made potato chips
Regular Fries
Garlic Fries
Truffle Fries
Prawn Tacos
Barbacoa Tacos
Salmon Belly Fritters
Blistered Shishitos
Smoked Salmon Crostini
Hummus App
Brussel Sprouts
Carnitas Tacos
Salads
Lil Gem Caesar
crutons, anchovies, parmesean
Side Green House salad
Mixed greens, beets, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinagrette
Green House salad
Mixed greens, beets, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinagrette
Beet Salad
whipped goat cheese, arugula, citrus, almonds, champagne vinagrette
Shredded Kale Salad
shredded kale, sliced apples, quinoa, roasted apples, feta, lemon vinaigrette, pepita seeds
Southwestern Chicken
napa cabbage, black beans, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle ranch dressing, grilled chicken
Large Soup
Small Soup
Plates
Fish & Fries
8oz Beer battered cod, fries, and a malt vinegar aioli
Hummus Plate
House made hummus, paprika oil, pickled onions, warm pita bread, falafel, tzatziki salad
Grilled NY Steak
Mushroom Risotto
cremini, porcini, maitake mushrooms, shallots, parmesan
Short Ribs
red wine braised Short ribs, truffle mashed potatoes, button mushrooms, delicata squash, button mushrooms, au jus sauce
Seared Scallops
Salmon Special
PIZZA
Burgers
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sando
crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, buttermilk dressing, served with house potato chips
Pulled Pork Sando
house made pulled pork, spicy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, served with chips
Soup And Sandwich
French Dip Sandwich
house made roast beef, grilled onions, swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, au jus, on a french sourdough roll, served with house made potato chips
DESSERT
CAST IRON COOKIE
fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, sea salt
AFFOGATO
SCOOP ICE CREAM
Cakeage
Cheesecake
House made cheese cake topped with blackberry sauce
Bread Pudding
chocolate chip bread pudding, served hot topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
Sides/Additions
KIDS (Copy)
LIQUOR
SGL Well Vodka
SGL Tito's
SGL Belvedere
SGL Chopin
SGL Ketel One
SGL Ketel Grapefruit and Rose
SGL Grey Goose
SGL Ketel Peach and Orange
SGL Ketel Cucumber and Mint
SGL Stoli
SGL Stoli Vanilla
SGL Hangar One
SGL Hansons
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Tito's
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel Grapefruit and Rose
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel Peach and Orange
DBL Ketel Cucumber and Mint
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Vanilla
DBL Hangar One
DBL Hansons
SGL Well Gin
SGL Benhams
SGL Bombay Saphire
SGL Bombay Original
SGL Hendricks
SGL Tanqueray
SGL Junipero
SGL Ada Lovelace
SGL Jacks Gin
SGL Ginny's Gin
SGL Uncle Val's Zested Gin
SGL Seedlip Herbal N/A Spirit
SGL Seedlip Citrus N/A Spirit
SGL Seedlip Aromatic N/A Spirit
SGL Aviation Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Benhams
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Bombay Original
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Junipero
DBL Ada Lovelace
DBL Jacks Gin
DBL Ginny's Gin
SGL Well Rum
SGL Kraken
SGL Captain Apple
SGL Captain Pineapple
SGL Captain White
SGL Captain Morgan
SGL Meyers Dark
SGL Meyers Silver
SGL Rumhaven
SGL Malibu
SGL Ratu 8yr
SGL Zacapa 23yr
SGL Diplomatico Reserve
SGL Rumchata
SGL Captain Cherry Vanilla
DBL Kraken
DBL Captain Apple
DBL Captain Pineapple
DBL Captain White
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Well Rum
DBL Meyers Dark
DBL Meyers Silver
DBL Rumhaven
DBL Malibu
DBL Ratu 8yr
DBL Zacapa 23yr
DBL Diplomatico Reserve
SGL Well Tequila
SGL Casamigos Blanco
SGL Casamigos Reposado
SGL Casamigos Anejo
SGL Don Julio Blanco
SGL Don Julio Anejo
SGL Don Julio Reposado
SGL Patron Blanco
SGL Cazadores Blanco
SGL Cazadores Reposado
SGL Cazadores Anejo
SGL Cazadores Cristallino
SGL Bandero
SGL Don Julio 1942
SGL El Union Mezcal
SGL Clase Azul
SGL Hornitos Plata
SGL Hornitos Reposado
SGL Donkey Piss
SGL El Viejo Mezcal
SGL Ensamble Mezcal
SGL Tobala Reserva Mezcal
SGL Cuishe Mezcal
SGL Herradura Ultra
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Patron Blanco
DBL Cazadores Blanco
DBL Cazadores Reposado
DBL Cazadores Anejo
DBL Cazadores Cristallino
DBL Bandero
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL El Union Mezcal
DBL Clase Azul
DBL Hornitos Plata
DBL Hornitos Reposado
DBL Donkey Piss
DBL El Viejo Mezcal
SGL Well Whiskey
SGL Angels Envy
SGL Basil Hayden
SGL Basil Hayden Dark Rye
SGL Bulleit Bourbon
SGL Bulleit Rye
SGL Bulleit 10yr
SGL Knob Creek
SGL Knob Creek Rye
SGL Knob Cask Strength
SGL Lost Republic Bourbon
SGL Woodford Reserve
SGL Woodinville Rye
SGL Woodinville Bourbon
SGL Blantons
SGL Buffalo Trace
SGL Dickel 15 yr
SGL Jack Rye
SGL Jack Daniels
SGL Stranahans
SGL Four Roses Small Batch
SGL Crown Royal
SGL Kikori
SGL Toki
SGL Nikka Coffey Grain
SGL Templeton Rye
SGL Michters Rye
SGL Michters
SGL High West Rye
SGL High West Bourbon
SGL Redwood Emerald Giant
SGL Redwood Lost Monarch
SGL Redwood Pipe Dream
SGL Screwball
SGL Crown Peach
SGL Jameson
SGL Makers Mark
SGL Roe & Co Irish Whiskey
SGL Lost Republic Rye
SGL Limavaday
SGL Knappogue Castle 14yr
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Bulleit 10yr
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL Knob Cask Strength
DBL Lost Republic Bourbon
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Woodinville Rye
DBL Woodinville Bourbon
DBL Blantons
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Dickel 15 yr
DBL Jack Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Stranahans
DBL Four Roses Small Batch
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Kikori
DBL Toki
DBL Nikka Coffey Grain
DBL Templeton Rye
DBL Michters Rye
DBL Michters
DBL High West Rye
DBL High West Bourbon
DBL Redwood Emerald Giant
DBL Redwood Lost Monarch
DBL Redwood Pipe Dream
DBL Screwball
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Jameson
DBL Makers Mark
SGL Dewars White
SGL Johnnie Walker Black
SGL Jane Walker Black
SGL Lagavulin 16
SGL Glenfiddich 12
SGL The Macallan 12
SGL The Balvenie 12
SGL Great Kings Glasgow
SGL Great Kings Artist
DBL Dewars White
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Jane Walker Black
DBL Lagavulin 16
DBL Glenfiddich 12
DBL The Macallan 12
DBL The Balvenie 12
DBL Great Kings Glasgow
DBL Great Kings Artist
SGL Fernet
SGL Sambuca
SGL Pernod
SGL Campari
SGL Green Chartreuse
SGL VEP Chartreuse
SGL Calvados
SGL Aperol
SGL Hennessey
SGL Godiva
SGL St. Germaine
SGL Passoa
SGL Cointreau
SGL Grand Marnier
SGL Kahlua
SGL Frangelico
SGL Baileys
SGL Ancho Reyes
SGL Luxardo
SGL Creme de Yvette
SGL Amaro Nonino
SGL Carpano Antica
SGL Martini and Rossi Dry
SGL Martini and Rossi Sweet
SGL Chambord
SGL Disaronno
SGL Amaretto
SGL Well Brandy
DBL Amaretto
DBL Amaro Nonino
DBL Ancho Reyes
DBL Aperol
DBL Baileys
DBL Calvados
DBL Campari
DBL Carpano Antica
DBL Chambord
DBL Cointreau
DBL Creme de Yvette
DBL Disaronno
DBL Fernet
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Green Chartreuse
DBL Hennessey
DBL Kahlua
DBL Luxardo
DBL Martini and Rossi Dry
DBL Martini and Rossi Sweet
DBL Passoa
DBL Pernod
DBL Sambuca
DBL St. Germain
DBL VEP Chartreuse
DBL Well Brandy
COCKTAILS
Strawberry Fields
Regular Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Watermelon Jalapeno Marg
Midnight In Jalisco
Irish Coffee
White Pumpkin
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Whiskey Sour
Long Island Ice Tea
32oz to-go cocktails
Irish Car Bomb
Aperol Spritz
Lemmy Drop
Spice Invaders
Peach Palmer
Tamarind and Chill
Tenochtitlan
Benedict Fizz
Rum Your Mouth
Espresso Martini
Shake Down
Cherries Jubilee
Cinco De Mayo Marg
Roller Derby
Blood, Shrimp, and Cheers!
Rosemary's Baby
Strawberry Mojito
HOPSCOTCH
THERE WILL BE BLOOD
CINNAMON SPICE AND EVERYTHING RICE
FRISKY SOUR
SPICE IS RIGHT
Dont Take Me For Pomegranate
RUM INTO TROUBLE
MARTINI
Pumpkin Peanut Brittle
Under the mistletoe
WINE
GL Altos Cab
GL Enkidu Humbaba
GL La Rochelle Pinot Noir
GL Kunde Zin
GL Fathia Cab
GL Vaughn Duffy Red Blend
GL Kenwood Zin
GL Benzinger Cab
GL Seamus Cuvee
BTL Enkidu Humbaba
BTL Fathia Cabernet
BTL Kendall Jackson Cabernet
BTL La Rochelle Pinot Meunier
BTL La Rochelle Pinot Noir
BTL La Rochelle POLYPHONY
BTL Ty Caton Cabernet
BTL Ty Caton Entycement Zin
BTL Vaughn Duffy Pinot
BTL Enkidu Cabernet
BTL Enkidu Pinot Noir
BTL Kunde Zin
BTL Kenwood Zin
BTL Skyside Blend
BTL Altos Del Plata Cab
Vaughn Duffy Red Blend
BTL Benzinger Cab
Seamus Cuvee
GL Ledson Sauvignon Blanc
GL St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc
GL St. Francis Chardonnay
GL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
GL Trefethen Riesling
BTL Ledson Sauvignon Blanc
BTL St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Fathia Sauvignon Blanc
BTL St. Francis Chardonnay
BTL Kunde Chardonnay
BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
BTL Trefethen Dry Riesling
BTL La Rochelle Chardonnay
BTL Hamilton Family Sauv Blanc
GL Fathia Rosé
BTL Fathia Rosé
GL Vaughn Duffy Rose
BTL Vaughn Duffy Rose
GL Sangria
BTL Hamilton Family Rose
GL Hamilton Rose
GL Chandon Blanc de Pinot
BTL Chandon Blanc de Pinot
GL Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling
BTL Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling
BTL Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs
BEER
16oz Red Seal A!e
16oz Henhouse Stout
Kenwood Haze
16oz Juice is Loose IPA
16oz Drakes Amber Ale
16oz Poppin Pils #1
Buy a Bud a Beer
Belgium Blonde Tripple 10oz
16oz Taco Truck Lager
10 oz North Coast Old #38 Stout
10 oz Poppin Pils
10 oz Kenwood Haze Ipa
10 oz Juice is Loose IPA
10 oz Taco Truck Lager
10 oz Drake's Amber Ale
10 oz Downtown Brown
10oz Tripple Belgium Blonde
Single
Flight of Three
BTL Lagunitas NAIPA
BTL Heineken Zero
BTL Lagunitas Hop Water
CAN Goat Rock Dry Cider
CAN Goat Rock Rose Cider
CAN Goat Rock Guavicot cider
High Noon Seltzer
TOLAGO CHERRY ROSE
TOLAGO GUAVA MANGO
TOLAGO PEAR-GINGER
GOLDEN STATE CIDER MIGHTY DRY
N/A BEVS
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Club Soda
Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Elderflower Lemonade
Watermelon Basil Spritz
Raspberry Lemonade
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Small Pellegrino
Large Pellegrino
Apple Juice
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Salted Caramel Milkshake
SINGLE ESPRESSO
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
CAPPUCCINO
LATTE
MOCHA
CARAMEL LATTE
DRIP COFFEE
AMERICANO
PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
Pepsi Refill
Diet Pepsi Refill
Sierra Mist Refill
Root Beer Refill
Lemonade Refill
Ginger Ale Refill
Club Soda Refill
Tonic Refill
Fancy Lemonade Refill
Drip Coffee Refill
Arnold Palmer Refill
Iced Tea Refill
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A friendly neighborhood restaurant serving high quality food and drinks with a casual atmosphere
8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY, Kenwood, CA 95452