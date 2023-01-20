Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palooza Brewery and Gastropub

8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY

Kenwood, CA 95452

Order Again

Popular Items

PIZZA
Fried Chicken Sando
Classic Burger

Starters

Chicken Wings

$14.00

choice of buffalo, bbq, or ghost with blue cheese dipping sauce

Ahi Poke

$19.00

crispy wontons, cucumber salad, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds

Mozzarella Balls

$12.00

house made fried mozzarella, smokey ranch

Chips Bowl

$4.50

House made potato chips

Regular Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Prawn Tacos

$16.00

Barbacoa Tacos

$17.00

Salmon Belly Fritters

$12.00Out of stock

Blistered Shishitos

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$14.00

Hummus App

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Lil Gem Caesar

$14.00

crutons, anchovies, parmesean

Side Green House salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, beets, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinagrette

Green House salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, beets, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinagrette

Beet Salad

$14.00

whipped goat cheese, arugula, citrus, almonds, champagne vinagrette

Shredded Kale Salad

$14.00Out of stock

shredded kale, sliced apples, quinoa, roasted apples, feta, lemon vinaigrette, pepita seeds

Southwestern Chicken

$18.00

napa cabbage, black beans, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle ranch dressing, grilled chicken

Large Soup

$12.00

Small Soup

$7.00

Plates

Fish & Fries

$24.00

8oz Beer battered cod, fries, and a malt vinegar aioli

Hummus Plate

$20.00Out of stock

House made hummus, paprika oil, pickled onions, warm pita bread, falafel, tzatziki salad

Grilled NY Steak

$34.00Out of stock

Mushroom Risotto

$20.00

cremini, porcini, maitake mushrooms, shallots, parmesan

Short Ribs

$34.00

red wine braised Short ribs, truffle mashed potatoes, button mushrooms, delicata squash, button mushrooms, au jus sauce

Seared Scallops

$24.00Out of stock

Salmon Special

$27.00Out of stock

PIZZA

Burgers

Classic Burger

$20.00

half pound burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli

Burger Special

$23.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sando

$17.00

crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, buttermilk dressing, served with house potato chips

Pulled Pork Sando

$16.00

house made pulled pork, spicy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, served with chips

Soup And Sandwich

$18.00

French Dip Sandwich

$20.00

house made roast beef, grilled onions, swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, au jus, on a french sourdough roll, served with house made potato chips

DESSERT

CAST IRON COOKIE

$10.00

fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, sea salt

AFFOGATO

$8.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

Cakeage

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

House made cheese cake topped with blackberry sauce

Bread Pudding

$10.00

chocolate chip bread pudding, served hot topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Sides/Additions

Side Toast

$2.00

Plain Chicken Breast

$7.00

Plain Salmon Filet

$15.00

Plain Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Prawns

$9.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side coleslaw

$3.50

Side Pulled Pork

$7.00

Add Extra Ahi

$10.00

Side Poke

$10.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

KIDS (Copy)

KIDS BURGER

$12.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

KIDS FISH & FRIES

$13.00

KIDS NUGGETS & FRIES

$12.00

LIQUOR

SGL Well Vodka

$8.00

SGL Tito's

$11.00

SGL Belvedere

$12.00

SGL Chopin

$12.00

SGL Ketel One

$11.00

SGL Ketel Grapefruit and Rose

$10.00

SGL Grey Goose

$13.00

SGL Ketel Peach and Orange

$10.00

SGL Ketel Cucumber and Mint

$10.00

SGL Stoli

$10.00

SGL Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

SGL Hangar One

$11.00

SGL Hansons

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$17.00

DBL Belvedere

$23.00

DBL Chopin

$21.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Ketel Grapefruit and Rose

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL Ketel Peach and Orange

$17.00

DBL Ketel Cucumber and Mint

$17.00

DBL Stoli

$17.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$17.00

DBL Hangar One

$17.00

DBL Hansons

$19.00

SGL Well Gin

$8.00

SGL Benhams

$11.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

SGL Bombay Original

$12.00

SGL Hendricks

$12.00

SGL Tanqueray

$10.00

SGL Junipero

$11.00

SGL Ada Lovelace

$14.00

SGL Jacks Gin

$12.00

SGL Ginny's Gin

$11.00

SGL Uncle Val's Zested Gin

$12.00

SGL Seedlip Herbal N/A Spirit

$10.00

SGL Seedlip Citrus N/A Spirit

$10.00

SGL Seedlip Aromatic N/A Spirit

$10.00

SGL Aviation Gin

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$15.00

DBL Benhams

$21.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$21.00

DBL Bombay Original

$19.00

DBL Hendricks

$21.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Junipero

$19.00

DBL Ada Lovelace

$23.00

DBL Jacks Gin

$19.00

DBL Ginny's Gin

$17.00

SGL Well Rum

$8.00

SGL Kraken

$10.00

SGL Captain Apple

$10.00

SGL Captain Pineapple

$10.00

SGL Captain White

$10.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$10.00

SGL Meyers Dark

$11.00

SGL Meyers Silver

$10.00

SGL Rumhaven

$10.00

SGL Malibu

$10.00

SGL Ratu 8yr

$13.00

SGL Zacapa 23yr

$14.00

SGL Diplomatico Reserve

$12.00

SGL Rumchata

$10.00

SGL Captain Cherry Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Kraken

$17.00

DBL Captain Apple

$17.00

DBL Captain Pineapple

$17.00

DBL Captain White

$17.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Well Rum

$15.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$19.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$17.00

DBL Rumhaven

$17.00

DBL Malibu

$17.00

DBL Ratu 8yr

$23.00

DBL Zacapa 23yr

$25.00

DBL Diplomatico Reserve

$19.00

SGL Well Tequila

$8.00

SGL Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

SGL Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

SGL Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

SGL Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

SGL Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

SGL Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

SGL Patron Blanco

$11.00

SGL Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

SGL Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

SGL Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

SGL Cazadores Cristallino

$13.00

SGL Bandero

$11.00

SGL Don Julio 1942

$25.00

SGL El Union Mezcal

$12.00

SGL Clase Azul

$26.00

SGL Hornitos Plata

$10.00

SGL Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

SGL Donkey Piss

$11.00

SGL El Viejo Mezcal

$12.00

SGL Ensamble Mezcal

$14.00

SGL Tobala Reserva Mezcal

$22.00

SGL Cuishe Mezcal

$17.00

SGL Herradura Ultra

$15.00

DBL Well Tequila

$15.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$19.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$27.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$21.00

DBL Patron Blanco

$19.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$17.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$19.00

DBL Cazadores Anejo

$23.00

DBL Cazadores Cristallino

$25.00

DBL Bandero

$19.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$48.00

DBL El Union Mezcal

$21.00

DBL Clase Azul

$50.00

DBL Hornitos Plata

$17.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$17.00

DBL Donkey Piss

$19.00

DBL El Viejo Mezcal

$21.00

SGL Well Whiskey

$8.00

SGL Angels Envy

$14.00

SGL Basil Hayden

$13.00

SGL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

SGL Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

SGL Bulleit Rye

$10.00

SGL Bulleit 10yr

$12.00

SGL Knob Creek

$13.00

SGL Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

SGL Knob Cask Strength

$15.00

SGL Lost Republic Bourbon

$10.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

SGL Woodinville Rye

$11.00

SGL Woodinville Bourbon

$11.00

SGL Blantons

$14.00

SGL Buffalo Trace

$10.00

SGL Dickel 15 yr

$14.00

SGL Jack Rye

$10.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$10.00

SGL Stranahans

$11.00

SGL Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

SGL Crown Royal

$10.00

SGL Kikori

$10.00

SGL Toki

$10.00

SGL Nikka Coffey Grain

$14.00

SGL Templeton Rye

$10.00

SGL Michters Rye

$12.00

SGL Michters

$12.00

SGL High West Rye

$12.00

SGL High West Bourbon

$12.00

SGL Redwood Emerald Giant

$11.00

SGL Redwood Lost Monarch

$11.00

SGL Redwood Pipe Dream

$11.00

SGL Screwball

$9.00

SGL Crown Peach

$10.00

SGL Jameson

$10.00

SGL Makers Mark

$10.00

SGL Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

$10.00

SGL Lost Republic Rye

$10.00

SGL Limavaday

$10.00

SGL Knappogue Castle 14yr

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$15.00

DBL Angels Envy

$25.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$23.00

DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$23.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$19.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$19.00

DBL Bulleit 10yr

$21.00

DBL Knob Creek

$23.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$23.00

DBL Knob Cask Strength

$27.00

DBL Lost Republic Bourbon

$17.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$23.00

DBL Woodinville Rye

$17.00

DBL Woodinville Bourbon

$23.00

DBL Blantons

$25.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$17.00

DBL Dickel 15 yr

$28.00

DBL Jack Rye

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Stranahans

$19.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$25.00

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Kikori

$21.00

DBL Toki

$17.00

DBL Nikka Coffey Grain

$23.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$17.00

DBL Michters Rye

$23.00

DBL Michters

$23.00

DBL High West Rye

$23.00

DBL High West Bourbon

$23.00

DBL Redwood Emerald Giant

$19.00

DBL Redwood Lost Monarch

$19.00

DBL Redwood Pipe Dream

$19.00

DBL Screwball

$17.00

DBL Crown Peach

$19.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Makers Mark

$19.00

SGL Dewars White

$10.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

SGL Jane Walker Black

$11.00

SGL Lagavulin 16

$20.00

SGL Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

SGL The Macallan 12

$14.00

SGL The Balvenie 12

$14.00

SGL Great Kings Glasgow

$11.00

SGL Great Kings Artist

$11.00

DBL Dewars White

$17.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

DBL Jane Walker Black

$17.00

DBL Lagavulin 16

$35.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$25.00

DBL The Macallan 12

$25.00

DBL The Balvenie 12

$25.00

DBL Great Kings Glasgow

$17.00

DBL Great Kings Artist

$17.00

SGL Fernet

$10.00

SGL Sambuca

$11.00

SGL Pernod

$12.00

SGL Campari

$10.00

SGL Green Chartreuse

$13.00

SGL VEP Chartreuse

$18.00

SGL Calvados

$12.00

SGL Aperol

$10.00

SGL Hennessey

$12.00

SGL Godiva

$10.00

SGL St. Germaine

$10.00

SGL Passoa

$10.00

SGL Cointreau

$10.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$10.00

SGL Kahlua

$10.00

SGL Frangelico

$10.00

SGL Baileys

$10.00

SGL Ancho Reyes

$10.00

SGL Luxardo

$10.00

SGL Creme de Yvette

$10.00

SGL Amaro Nonino

$12.00

SGL Carpano Antica

$11.00

SGL Martini and Rossi Dry

$10.00

SGL Martini and Rossi Sweet

$10.00

SGL Chambord

$12.00

SGL Disaronno

$11.00

SGL Amaretto

$10.00

SGL Well Brandy

$8.00

DBL Amaretto

$15.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$23.00

DBL Ancho Reyes

$17.00

DBL Aperol

$17.00

DBL Baileys

$17.00

DBL Calvados

$23.00

DBL Campari

$17.00

DBL Carpano Antica

$21.00

DBL Chambord

$19.00

DBL Cointreau

$19.00

DBL Creme de Yvette

$19.00

DBL Disaronno

$21.00

DBL Fernet

$17.00

DBL Frangelico

$19.00

DBL Godiva

$19.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$19.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

$21.00

DBL Hennessey

$23.00

DBL Kahlua

$17.00

DBL Luxardo

$19.00

DBL Martini and Rossi Dry

$15.00

DBL Martini and Rossi Sweet

$15.00

DBL Passoa

$17.00

DBL Pernod

$23.00

DBL Sambuca

$19.00

DBL St. Germain

$19.00

DBL VEP Chartreuse

$35.00

DBL Well Brandy

$15.00

COCKTAILS

Strawberry Fields

$14.00

Regular Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Watermelon Jalapeno Marg

$14.00

Midnight In Jalisco

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

White Pumpkin

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$16.00

32oz to-go cocktails

$32.00

Irish Car Bomb

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Lemmy Drop

$14.00

Spice Invaders

$14.00

Peach Palmer

$14.00

Tamarind and Chill

$14.00

Tenochtitlan

$14.00

Benedict Fizz

$14.00

Rum Your Mouth

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Shake Down

$15.00

Cherries Jubilee

$15.00

Cinco De Mayo Marg

$10.00

Roller Derby

$14.00

Blood, Shrimp, and Cheers!

$18.00

Rosemary's Baby

$16.00

Strawberry Mojito

$14.00

HOPSCOTCH

$14.00

THERE WILL BE BLOOD

$15.00

CINNAMON SPICE AND EVERYTHING RICE

$14.00

FRISKY SOUR

$15.00

SPICE IS RIGHT

$15.00

Dont Take Me For Pomegranate

$15.00

RUM INTO TROUBLE

$15.00

MARTINI

$17.00

Pumpkin Peanut Brittle

$15.00

Under the mistletoe

$14.00

WINE

GL Altos Cab

$10.00Out of stock

GL Enkidu Humbaba

$16.00Out of stock

GL La Rochelle Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Kunde Zin

$12.00

GL Fathia Cab

$14.00Out of stock

GL Vaughn Duffy Red Blend

$15.00

GL Kenwood Zin

$12.00

GL Benzinger Cab

$12.00

GL Seamus Cuvee

$10.00

BTL Enkidu Humbaba

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Fathia Cabernet

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Kendall Jackson Cabernet

$48.00Out of stock

BTL La Rochelle Pinot Meunier

$68.00Out of stock

BTL La Rochelle Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL La Rochelle POLYPHONY

$399.00

BTL Ty Caton Cabernet

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Ty Caton Entycement Zin

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Vaughn Duffy Pinot

$60.00

Corkage

$10.00

BTL Enkidu Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Enkidu Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Kunde Zin

$44.00

BTL Kenwood Zin

$44.00

BTL Skyside Blend

$50.00

BTL Altos Del Plata Cab

$40.00Out of stock

Vaughn Duffy Red Blend

$50.00

BTL Benzinger Cab

$45.00

Seamus Cuvee

$40.00

GL Ledson Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL St. Francis Chardonnay

$11.00

GL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Trefethen Riesling

$13.00

BTL Ledson Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Fathia Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL St. Francis Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Kunde Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Trefethen Dry Riesling

$48.00

BTL La Rochelle Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Hamilton Family Sauv Blanc

$47.00

GL Fathia Rosé

$12.00Out of stock

BTL Fathia Rosé

$48.00

GL Vaughn Duffy Rose

$12.00

BTL Vaughn Duffy Rose

$45.00

GL Sangria

$12.00

BTL Hamilton Family Rose

$65.00Out of stock

GL Hamilton Rose

$17.00Out of stock

GL Chandon Blanc de Pinot

$13.00

BTL Chandon Blanc de Pinot

$48.00

GL Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling

$11.00

BTL Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling

$40.00

BTL Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs

$46.00

BEER

16oz Red Seal A!e

$8.00

16oz Henhouse Stout

$8.00

Kenwood Haze

$8.00

16oz Juice is Loose IPA

$7.00

16oz Drakes Amber Ale

$8.00

16oz Poppin Pils #1

$7.00

Buy a Bud a Beer

$8.00

Belgium Blonde Tripple 10oz

$7.00

16oz Taco Truck Lager

$8.00

10 oz North Coast Old #38 Stout

$6.00

10 oz Poppin Pils

$5.00

10 oz Kenwood Haze Ipa

$6.00

10 oz Juice is Loose IPA

$5.00

10 oz Taco Truck Lager

$6.00

10 oz Drake's Amber Ale

$6.00

10 oz Downtown Brown

$6.00

10oz Tripple Belgium Blonde

$7.00

Single

$3.50

Flight of Three

$10.00

BTL Lagunitas NAIPA

$6.00

BTL Heineken Zero

$6.00

BTL Lagunitas Hop Water

$6.00

CAN Goat Rock Dry Cider

$10.00Out of stock

CAN Goat Rock Rose Cider

$10.00

CAN Goat Rock Guavicot cider

$10.00Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer

$8.00

TOLAGO CHERRY ROSE

$8.00

TOLAGO GUAVA MANGO

$8.00

TOLAGO PEAR-GINGER

$8.00Out of stock

GOLDEN STATE CIDER MIGHTY DRY

$9.00

N/A BEVS

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Peach Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Lemonade

$7.00

Lavender Lemonade

$7.00

Elderflower Lemonade

$7.00

Watermelon Basil Spritz

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.00

Large Pellegrino

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.50

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$8.50

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

LATTE

$5.00

MOCHA

$6.00

CARAMEL LATTE

$6.00

DRIP COFFEE

$4.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$6.00

