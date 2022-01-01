Main picView gallery

Corner Park Cafe 4275 Montgomery Drive

4275 Montgomery Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Popular Items

Chicken Noodle Soup
Crispy eggrolls (4)
Eggroll & BBQ Pork Vermicelli Noodle

Noodle Soup

Beef Combination

$14.25

Steak, flank, brisket, meatball, tripe

Bun bo Hue

$15.25

Flank, brisket, pork blood, pork feet

Beef Steak

$14.25

Steak

Beef Steak & Brisket

$14.25

Steak and brisket

Organic Tofu & Vegetables Pho

$16.25

Tofu and mixed vegetables

Steak and Meatball Pho

$14.25

Steak and meatball

$14.25

Chicken

Spicy Lemongrass & Beef Pho

$16.25

Steak, brisket, flank, steam pork roll

Seafood Noodle Soup

$16.25

Shrimp, squid, fish balls, imitation crab

Plain Noodles and Broth

$8.00

No meat, no beansprout

Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$14.25

Beef Stew

$16.25

With Egg Noodle

$2.00

Sides

Side noodle

$4.00

Noodle

Side of broth

$4.00

Beef

Side of steam vegetables

$3.50

Steam vegetables

Side Katsu chicken

$5.50

Bread Katsu chicken

Side Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side Meat

$4.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.65

Side Tofu

$3.50

Side Korean Shrot Rib

$4.00

Appetizer

BBQ pork spring rolls (3)

$9.95

BBQ pork, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables

BBQ chicken spring rolls (3)

$9.95

BBQ chicken, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables

Shrimp Spring rolls (3)

$10.95

Shrimp, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables

Organic Tofu Spring Rolls (3)

$9.95

Organic tofu, noodles, lettuce, carrots, cilantro, mint, house vinagrette

Vegan Roll

$9.95

Crispy eggrolls (4)

$8.95

Fried eggrolls

Crispy shrimp rolls (5)

$8.95

Fried shrimprolls

Spicy Korean chicken wings (6)

$13.95

Spicy Korean sauce & basil

Hanio-style Chicken Wings

$13.95

Pork wonton & special spicy sauce

Basil chicken wings (6)

$12.95

Six fried chicken wings, basil, seasoning

Spicy popcorn chicken (large)

$10.50

Fried & Spicy seasoned chicken

Cajun Popcorn chicken Lg

$9.95

Fried & Seasoned chicken

Spicy pork wontons 10pc

$9.95

Pork wonton & special spicy sauce

Crispy pork wontons (4)

$5.50

Fried pork wonton with sauce

Popcorn Organic Tofu

$8.95

Fried Organic Tofu

Grill Pork Satay Skewer 4pc

$11.95

BBQ Beef Skewer

$9.95

Spicy Pork Bell Rice

$15.00

Salad

Steamed white chicken salad

$12.95

Steamed chicken, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, house vinagrette, peanuts, herbs, and shallots

Shrimp salad

$13.95

Steamed shrimp, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, house vinagrette with peanuts, herbs, and shallots

House Salad

$4.95

Salad, cucumbers, and carrots

Shrimp Cucumber salad

$6.95

Savor Papaya Salad

$13.95

Banh Mi sandwich

BBQ Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi

$11.25

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

BBQ Five Spice Chicken Banh Mi

$11.25

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Spicy Pork Saute Banh Mi

$11.25

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Crispy Organic Tofu Banh Mi

$11.25

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Hot Crispy Chicken Banh Mi

$11.25

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Cold Cut Deli Combo Banh Mi

$11.25

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Miss Combo Pork Banh Mi

$11.75

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Crispy Cod Banh Mi

$11.75

Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi

$12.00

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

BBQ Chicken Vermicelli Noodle

$14.25

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

BBQ Lemongrass Pork Vermicelli Noodle

$14.25

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

Spicy Pork Vermicelli Noodle

$14.25

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

Crispy Prawn Vermicelli Noodle

$16.25

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

House Special Vermicelli Noodle

$18.25

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

Eggroll & BBQ Pork Vermicelli Noodle

$15.95

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

Tofu Vermicelli Noodle

$16.25

BBQ Chicken Curry Vermicelli Noodle

$15.95

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

Tofu Curry Vermicelli Noodle

$16.25

Shrimp curry With Vermicelli

$17.95

Red Curry With Egg Noodle

$15.25

Rice

Lemongrass BBQ chicken rice plate

BBQ Chicken Fried Rice

$16.25

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$16.25

Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.25
Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.25

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.25

Chicken Katsu Fried Rice

$17.25

BBQ Lemongrass Pork Rice plate

$14.25

Five Spice BBQ Chicken Rice plate

$14.25

House Special Combo Rice plate

$18.25

Spicy Pork Saute Rice Bowl

$14.25

Crispy Katsu Chicken Rice Plate

$14.25

Stir Fry Steak Rice+egg

$16.25

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.25

Teriyaki chicken, steamed mixed vegetables over rice

Bbq Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

$14.95

Half Chicken Half Pork Rice Plate

$15.25

Korean BBQ Short Rib

$17.50

Spicy Basil Fried Fish

$25.00

Seafood Egg Noodle Stir Fry

$17.20

Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.20

Spicy Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$15.00

Vegan

Spicy Tofu Rice Bowl

$16.25

Organic tofu, steamed mixed vegetables, spicy Korean sauce over rice

Vegan Spring Rolls (3)

$8.95

Avocado, cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, lettuce wrapped

$16.25

Crispy organic tofu, vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.

Organic Tofu Curry

$16.25

Tofu with choice of rice, egg or vermicelli noodle

$16.25

Tofu and mixed vegetables

$11.25

Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Breakfast + Pasty

Meat w/ Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.95

Cream cheese Bagel

$3.45

Harvest Bagel

$6.95

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Egg, cheese, potato, meat

Spicy Burrito

$8.95

Egg, cheese, potato, pepper jack, meat, salsa, avocado

Veggie Burrito

$7.95

Egg, potato, spinach, onion, tomato, cheese

Spicy Mexi

$7.95

Pepper jack, egg, avocado, salsa

Healthy Choice

$6.95

Egg, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, cheese

Sunshine

$7.95

Egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, cheese

Double Eggle

$7.95

Ham, bacon, egg, ,cheese

Ham & cheese croissant

$5.95

Pink Loxy

$8.95

Cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomato, onion, pepper

Danish

$2.95

Plain Croissant

$2.95

Flavor Croissant

$3.25

Big Cookie

$2.95

Holiday Cookie

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Muffin

$3.25

Turn Over

$3.25

Cafe

$1.95

Cafe Small

$1.95

Egg Tart

$4.00

Smoothie

Yo Panda Favorite

$6.95

Fresh strawberry with strawberry bits

Monkey Strawberry

$6.95

Fresh banana, strawberry blend with non-dairy cream

Strawberry Pina Cola

$6.95

Coconut, pineapple blend with non-dairy cream

Pink Lychee

$6.95

Lychee blend with strawberry bits

Matcha Tea Night

$6.95

Sweetened green tea blend with non-dairy cream

Aloha Mango

$6.95

Mango, pineapple blend with non-dairy cream

Thai Tea Freeze

$6.95

Thai tea blend

Fancy Taro

$6.95

Taro root blend

Mango Passion Smoothie

$6.95

Avocado Smoothie

$6.95

Yo Panda

$6.95

Slushy

Honeydew Crush

$6.95

Mango Passion

$6.95

Mango Sunset

$6.95

Mango with raspberry bits

Mangonada

$6.95

Mango with chamoy sauce

Lychee Freeze

$6.95

Lcyhee and coconut

Peach Freeze

$6.95

Peach, strawberry with strawberry bits

Amazing Raspberry

$6.95

Strawberry, raspberyr with strawberry bits

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.95

Mango Fresh Milk Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Fresh Milk

$5.95

Green Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.95

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95

Black Milk Tea

$5.95

Thai Tea

$5.95

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.95

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Mango Milk Tea

$5.95

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.95

Black Ice Tea

$3.25

Green Ice Tea

$3.25

Ice Coffee+ Hot Coffee

$4.00

$4.00

Coconut Ice Coffee

$5.95

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.95

Matcha Ice Coffee

$5.95

Almond Ice Coffee

$5.95

Small Coffee

$2.00

M Coffee

$2.75

L Coffee

$2.95

Special Tea

Princess Peach

$5.95

Strawberry & peach bits

Lychee Peachee

$5.95

Lady Bug

$5.95

Mango Attraction

$5.95

Paradise Lime

$5.95

Tea Shaker

$5.95

Strawberry Sangria

$5.95

Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.75

Small Sparkling Water

$2.50

Yerba Mate

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$2.50

1L Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coconut Water

$4.25

Red Bull

$3.95

FIJI Water

$2.50

Small Coconut Water

$2.50

Sparkling water Can

$2.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.95

Beer

$5.50

LA CREME

$12.00

KUNDE

$9.00

Nigori Sake

$13.00
Sunday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Vietnamese cuisine.

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

