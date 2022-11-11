TIPS Roadside - Kenwood
337 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
It is our hope that you will feel the love of community, passion for food and the comfort of home everytime you walk through the door.
Location
8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
No Reviews
4100 Montgomery Drive C Santa Rosa, CA 95405
View restaurant
Corner Park Cafe - 4275 Montgomery Drive
No Reviews
4275 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95405
View restaurant