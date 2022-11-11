Restaurant header imageView gallery

TIPS Roadside - Kenwood

337 Reviews

$$

8445 Sonoma Hwy

Kenwood, CA 95452

Order Again

Popular Items

Trixie's Fried Chicken
All Natural TIPS Cheese Burger
house tater tots

Starters

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$12.00

Ain't your mama's brussel sprouts crumbled cotija/dipping sauces

Grilled Tri-Tip Bites

Grilled Tri-Tip Bites

$18.00

1/2 lb. cubed marinated tri-tip/dipping sauces

PB & J Bacon Steak

PB & J Bacon Steak

$19.00

house made thick cut bacon/skippy blackberry habanero jelly

Skillet Creole Mac-n-cheese

Skillet Creole Mac-n-cheese

$22.00+

Vermont white cheddar & Monterey jack cheese/green onions/creole seasoning/bread crumbs/pasta shells

The NOLA

The NOLA

$19.00

New Orleans bbq shrimp/NOLA sauce/housemade biscuit

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00+

Clam Chowder

$10.00+

From The Garden

Baby Kale & Spinach Caesar Salad

$14.00

Roadside Salad

$15.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Large Plates/ Specials

All Natural TIPS Cheese Burger

All Natural TIPS Cheese Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb. grass fed burger/Vermont white cheddar cheese/garlic mustard aioli/house made tomato jam/brioche bun

Trixie's Fried Chicken

Trixie's Fried Chicken

$22.00

Gluten free/dark meat/andouille sausage red eye gravy/mashed Yukons /snap peas carrots

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

white cheddar grits/arugula/smoked tomatoes

Mt. Lassen Steelhead

$29.00

cooked to medium rare/sauteed mustard greens/stewed black eyed peas with bacon and onions

Sonoma Mountain Ribeye 14oz

Sonoma Mountain Ribeye 14oz

$42.00

As local as it gets, our rib eye is from Sonoma Mountain meat company 1 mile up the road. Served with smoked sea salt/fennel pollen/blistered vine ripened tomatoes. Chef suggests medium rare.

Side Plates

Grilled Bread

Grilled Bread

$2.00
house tater tots

house tater tots

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00
polenta fries

polenta fries

$6.00
red eye gravy

red eye gravy

$3.00
Side Fried Chicken

Side Fried Chicken

$9.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Steelhead

$11.00
Side Tri-Tip

Side Tri-Tip

$9.00
smoked mushrooms

smoked mushrooms

$12.00

Side Pit Beans

$5.00
Side Chipolte Slaw

Side Chipolte Slaw

$4.00

house made slaw/chipotle sauce

Side Cornbread

$3.00
roasted vegtables

roasted vegtables

$9.00

kids bites

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.00

Plain cheese burger/tots/fruit

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Gluten free fried chicken strips, 3 tots/fruit

Kids Tri tip

Kids Tri tip

$8.00

4-5 pieces of tri tip, 3 tots, fruit

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

mac 'n cheese/ fruit

Desserts

Country Style Carrot Cake

Country Style Carrot Cake

$10.00
Five Layer Chocolate Cake

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00
House Beignets

House Beignets

$10.00

spiced sugar / Meyer lemon sauce

Gelato

Gelato

$5.00
Affogato w/ Baily's

Affogato w/ Baily's

$13.00

Sauces

Chipotle Aoili - 8oz

$10.00

Garlic Aoili - 8oz

$10.00

Horseradish Arugula Aoili - 8oz

$10.00

BBQ Sauce - 8oz

$10.00

Alabama Sauce - 8oz

$10.00

Apple Butter - 8oz

$10.00

Blackberry Habanero Jam - 8oz

$10.00

Tri-tip Rub - 8oz

$15.00

House Louisiana Hot Sauce - 8oz

$10.00

3 Pepper Blend Louisiana Hot Sauce - 8oz

$10.00

Goat Cheese Ranch - 8oz

$12.00

Crowlers

Civil Discourse IPA Crowler

$10.00

Golden Bear Blonde Crowler

$10.00

Hero Red Ale Crowler

$10.00

Cocktails To Go

Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$10.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$11.00Out of stock

Martini

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Mimosa

$8.00

Blood Mary

$14.00

house made mix / chili pepper vodka / pickled vegetables / house smoked bacon

House Beer Crowler To Go 32oz

Hero Red Ale Crowler

$10.00

Black Crow Porter Crowler

$10.00

Golden Bear Blonde Crowler

$10.00

Civil Discourse IPA Crowler

$10.00

Premium IPA 22oz. Bottle

$10.00

Blonde 22oz Bottle

$8.00

Amber 22oz Bottle

$8.00

House IPA 22oz Bottle

$8.00

Cocktail Crowler To go 32oz

Bloody Mary 32oz

$30.00

Makes 4 Bloody Marys! All the "fixins" included. Just pour over ice!

Gin & Tonic 32oz

$48.00

Makes 6 Gin & Tonics!

Margarita 32oz

$45.00

Makes 9 Margaritas!

Martini 32oz

$72.00

Makes 9 Martinis (Select Gin or Vodka)

Mojito 32oz

$48.00

Old Fashioned 32oz

$60.00

Makes 9 Old Fashions

Warm Mulled Wine 32oz

$50.00Out of stock

Wine To Go

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

House Rose

$10.00

House Sparkling

$10.00

House Craft Beer - 48 hour notice required

20oz. Bottle

$8.00

32oz. Crowler

$12.00

64oz. Growler

$24.00

5 gallon Mini Keg

$110.00

15.5 gallon Keg

$300.00

$1 Refill

$1.00

Appetizers/Salads

marinated tri tip bites

$180.00+

Served with sides of garlic aioli, chipotle aioli, and horseradish arugula cream sauce

nola bbq shrimp

$130.00+

Mini buttermilk biscuits, gulf shrimp, nola sauce.

fried brussel sprouts

$100.00+

Cotija cheese, roasted garlic aioli, and chipotle aioli.

field of greens salad

$75.00+

field greens mix, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and house vinaigrette.

seasonal mixed green salad

$50.00+

Smoked cherry tomatoes, english cucumber, house dressing

Build Your Own Sando Platter - feeds 8-10 people

cubed grilled tri-tip sando platter

$175.00

chipotle slaw, chipotle aioli, green onion, bolio roll

southern style pulled pork sando platter

$140.00

apple slaw, alabama sauce, brioche bun

Sides & Sauces

bbq baked beans

$80.00+

house made bacon, traditional bbq beans

cole slaw

$80.00+

Chipotle or Apple slaw

pan roasted mixed vegetables

$80.00+

Zucchini, yellow squash, smoked mushrooms, smoked cherry tomatoes, sugar peas, carrots (selection may change by season)

BBQ by the pound - minimum of 72 hr notice required

Texas style brisket - by the pound

$34.00

competition style ribs

$26.00+

smoked pork spare ribs

southern style pulled pork - by the pound

$28.00

southwest chicken

$28.00

house-made sausage - 4 links

$20.00

sliced smoked tri-tip - by the pound

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
It is our hope that you will feel the love of community, passion for food and the comfort of home everytime you walk through the door.

8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452

