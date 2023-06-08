Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pampa

25707 Westheimer Parkway

Katy, TX 77494

Menu

Empanadas

Beef Empanada (Carne)

$2.99

Chicken Empanada (Pollo)

$2.99

Corn Empanada (Humita)

$2.99

4 Cheese Empanada (4 Quesos)

$2.99

Capresse Empanada

$2.99

Ham & Cheese Empanada (Jamon & Queso)

$2.99

Onion & Cheese Empanada (Cebolla & Queso)

$2.99

Chorizo Empanada

$2.99

Dozen Plus

$35.88

Appetizers

Provoleta - Grilled Provolone

$9.95

Choriza & Morcilla - Sausage & Blood Sausage

$11.95

Beer Bites

$16.95

Choripan - Argentinian Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Mollejas - Sweetbread

$9.50

Chinchulines - Grilled Intestines

$9.50

Grill Sausage - Salchicha Parrillera

$9.95

Soup of the Day

$8.95

2 Argentine Chorizos

$11.95

2 Morcillas - Blood Sausage

$11.95

Salads

Mixta

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Pampa Salad

$16.95

Argentine Salad

$16.95

Charcuterie & Cheese

Cheese Plate

$17.00

Charcuterie Plate

$21.00

Picada Pampa

$31.00

Picada Argentina

$35.00

From The Grill

Asado de tira - Beef Ribs (2)

$36.00

Bife de Chorizo - New York Steak 12oz

$36.50

Entraña - Outside Skirt

$22.99

Entraña Pampa - Outside Skirt 14oz

$39.00

Lomo - Tenderloin

$35.99

Ojo de Bife - Ribeye

$34.99

Picaña

$22.00

Vacio - Bottom Sirloin

$22.99

Pechuga de Pollo - Chicken Breast

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Parrilladas - Meat Trays

Starter Parrillada - Starter Tray

$39.00

Parrillada Pampa - Pampa Tray

$69.00

Argentina Parrillada - Argentina Tray

$67.00

Beef Parrillada - Beef Tray

$76.99

Picaña Parrillada - Picaña Tray

$67.00

Milanesas

Milanesa

$16.99

Napolitana

$19.00

Fugazzeta

$19.00

Blue Cheese

$19.00

a caballo

$19.00

Four Cheese

$19.00

Serrana

$19.00

Capresse

$19.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich de Prosciutto & Cheese

$14.50

Sandwich de Milanesa

$14.50

Sandwich de Entraña

$15.95

Sandwich de Lomito

$18.50

Pampa Burger

$15.50

Vegan Burger

$15.50

Pasta

Pastas

$8.50

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Steamed vegetables

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Asparagus

$5.00

Corn on the Cob (2)

$4.50

Mushrooms

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$5.00

French Fries Provenzal

$5.50

French Fries a Caballo

$6.95

Small Fries

$3.00

Huevo Frito (1) - Fried Egg (1)

$1.50

Huevo Frito (2) - Fried Egg (2)

$3.00

Ensalada Mixta Pequena - Small Mixed Salad

$3.50

Corn on the COb (1)

$2.50

Dessert

Chocotorta

$7.30

Flan

$5.50

Alfajor de Dulce de Leche

$4.50

Chocotorta to share (2-3)

$13.00

Chocotorta Full

$55.00

Chocotorta Mega

$75.00

Extras

Chimichurri

$1.50

Chorizo or Morcilla Pack

$8.99

Salchicha Parrillera Pack

$5.00

Kids Menu

Milanesa Kids

$9.95

CheeseBurger

$8.95

Choripan Kids

$8.95

Pasta Kids

$9.50

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Beverage Menu

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.20

Pellegrino Large

$7.00

Pellegrino Small

$3.70

Topo Chico

$3.70

Ginger Ale

$3.80

Limonada Natural

$3.30

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pinapple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.20

Water Bottle

$3.00

Mate Cocido

$3.00

Machiato

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ristretto

$3.00

Cortado

$3.00

Lagrima

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Coffe Latte Almond

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocachino

$5.00

Frapuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Irish Coffe

$8.00

Carajillo Pampa

$8.50

Carajillo Gaucho

$8.50

Coffe with Fernet

$7.50

Decafeinado

$3.50

Wine

Tilia

$30.00

Portillo

$30.00

El Enemigo Malbec

$57.00

Catena - Paraje Altamira

$58.00

Catena Vista Flores

$38.00

Doña Paula Estate

$40.00

Angelo Innocenti - Altamira

$40.00

Bianchi Famiglia

$48.00

Luca - Paraje Altamira

$55.00

Santa Julia Red Blend

$40.00

Tikal - Catena

$50.00

DV Catena Tinto Historico

$53.00

Lapostiolle Closs Apalta

$45.00

Salentine Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Doau

$45.00

Mon Frere - Pinot Noir

$36.00

Aranwa - Pinot

$35.00

El Enemigo Cab Franc

$60.00

Grazie Mile - Cab Franc

$39.00

Salentein - Cab Franc

$40.00

El Enemigo Bonarda

$60.00

Faustino - Rioja

$35.00

Marques de Caceres Garnacha

$35.00

High Heaven

$35.00

Yealands

$36.00

Batasiolo Moscato d'asti

$38.00

Torresela

$35.00

Chic Barcelona

$28.00

Coppola Prosecco

$28.00

Beer

16oz Bllue Moon

$5.50

16oz Yellow Rose

$5.50

16oz Pacifico

$5.50

16oz Yuengling

$5.50