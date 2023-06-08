Pampa
25707 Westheimer Parkway
Katy, TX 77494
Menu
Empanadas
Appetizers
Provoleta - Grilled Provolone
$9.95
Choriza & Morcilla - Sausage & Blood Sausage
$11.95
Beer Bites
$16.95
Choripan - Argentinian Sausage Sandwich
$8.95
Mollejas - Sweetbread
$9.50
Chinchulines - Grilled Intestines
$9.50
Grill Sausage - Salchicha Parrillera
$9.95
Soup of the Day
$8.95
2 Argentine Chorizos
$11.95
2 Morcillas - Blood Sausage
$11.95
Charcuterie & Cheese
From The Grill
Parrilladas - Meat Trays
Milanesas
Sandwiches
Pasta
Sides
Rice
$3.50
Mashed Potatoes
$3.50
Steamed vegetables
$3.50
Broccoli
$3.50
Asparagus
$5.00
Corn on the Cob (2)
$4.50
Mushrooms
$4.50
French Fries
$4.50
Sweet Potatoe Fries
$5.00
French Fries Provenzal
$5.50
French Fries a Caballo
$6.95
Small Fries
$3.00
Huevo Frito (1) - Fried Egg (1)
$1.50
Huevo Frito (2) - Fried Egg (2)
$3.00
Ensalada Mixta Pequena - Small Mixed Salad
$3.50
Corn on the COb (1)
$2.50
Dessert
Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
Soda
$3.20
Pellegrino Large
$7.00
Pellegrino Small
$3.70
Topo Chico
$3.70
Ginger Ale
$3.80
Limonada Natural
$3.30
Orange Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Pinapple Juice
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Ice Tea
$3.20
Water Bottle
$3.00
Mate Cocido
$3.00
Machiato
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Latte
$5.00
Espresso
$3.00
Ristretto
$3.00
Cortado
$3.00
Lagrima
$4.00
Americano
$3.50
Double Espresso
$4.00
Coffe Latte Almond
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Mocachino
$5.00
Frapuccino
$6.00
Hot Tea
$3.50
Irish Coffe
$8.00
Carajillo Pampa
$8.50
Carajillo Gaucho
$8.50
Coffe with Fernet
$7.50
Decafeinado
$3.50
Wine
Tilia
$30.00
Portillo
$30.00
El Enemigo Malbec
$57.00
Catena - Paraje Altamira
$58.00
Catena Vista Flores
$38.00
Doña Paula Estate
$40.00
Angelo Innocenti - Altamira
$40.00
Bianchi Famiglia
$48.00
Luca - Paraje Altamira
$55.00
Santa Julia Red Blend
$40.00
Tikal - Catena
$50.00
DV Catena Tinto Historico
$53.00
Lapostiolle Closs Apalta
$45.00
Salentine Cabernet Sauvignon
$38.00
Doau
$45.00
Mon Frere - Pinot Noir
$36.00
Aranwa - Pinot
$35.00
El Enemigo Cab Franc
$60.00
Grazie Mile - Cab Franc
$39.00
Salentein - Cab Franc
$40.00
El Enemigo Bonarda
$60.00
Faustino - Rioja
$35.00
Marques de Caceres Garnacha
$35.00
High Heaven
$35.00
Yealands
$36.00
Batasiolo Moscato d'asti
$38.00
Torresela
$35.00
Chic Barcelona
$28.00
Coppola Prosecco
$28.00