Paperfish Sushi Brickell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Contemporary Tokyo-inspired Izakaya with masterfully crafted Nikkei cuisine
Location
1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI, FL 33130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in MIAMI
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant