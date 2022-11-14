Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paperfish Sushi Brickell

review star

No reviews yet

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307

MIAMI, FL 33130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Furai
Sake Sashimi

Combos

Combo #1

Combo #1

$62.00

Spicy tuna roll (10 pcs), Salmon sashimi (5pcs) & Salmon Aburi Nigiri (5Pcs)

Combo #2

Combo #2

$63.00

New York Maki (10 pcs), Salmon Aburi (5pcs) & Maguro Sashimi (5Pcs)

Combo #3

Combo #3

$72.00

Paper Tuna roll (10 pcs), Salmon Aburi (5 pcs), Salmon Sashimi (3 pcs) & Maguro Sashimi (3 pcs)

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00
Shishito Miso

Shishito Miso

$11.00

Sweet miso / Yuzu / Sesame seeds

Crispy Rice (4pc)

Crispy Rice (4pc)

$16.00
Crispy Rice (2pc)

Crispy Rice (2pc)

$9.00
P.F.Bao

P.F.Bao

Baby Corn

Baby Corn

$14.00

Grilled baby corn, teriyaki sauce, garlic mayo, togorashi, parmesan cheese, lime

Tempura Rock Shrimp

$19.00

Spicy mayo, yuzu-lemon, chives

Black Cod Bites

$24.00

Miso black cod, butter lettuce, crispy phyllo dough

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, Zucchini spaghetti, Avocado, Cucumber, Heirloom tomatoes and Sesame Dressing

Raw Bar

Tiradito Apasionado

Tiradito Apasionado

$16.00

Salmon Tiradito with yuzu passion sauce and philo strips

Signature Maki

Salmon Furai

Salmon Furai

$18.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cream cheese, Crispy panko, and Eel sauce (no modifications available)

Misuna

Misuna

$19.00

Tuna, Avocado, Sweet Miso, Salmon Tataki, and Sesame seeds

Acevichado

Acevichado

$19.00

Shrimp Katsu, Avocado, Shiromi, ACV Sauce, and Togarashi

Ebi Katsu

Ebi Katsu

$19.00

Shrimp Katsu, Cream cheese, Salmon, Lime, and Tare

Paper Tuna

Paper Tuna

$21.00

Tuna Tartar, Avocado, Torched Tuna, Nikkei sauce, and Chives

Classic Maki

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.00
Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

$17.00

Yellowtail tartare, Avocado, Scallion, Wasabi aioli, and Jalapeño

California Roll

California Roll

$15.00

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, and Masago

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Tuna, Chives, Furikake, Spicy Mayo, Sesame seed and Cucumber

Veggie Roll

$13.00

Avocado / Cucumber / Sesame Seeds

New York Roll

New York Roll

$15.00

Salmon, Avocado, and Sesame seed

Tokusen / Entrees

Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$32.00

48hrs marinated fresh black cod with housemade miso sauce

Crispy Truffle Fried Rice

Crispy Truffle Fried Rice

$18.00

Crispy puffed rice, broccoli, carrots, onion, garlic, mushrooms, chives, soy sauce, truffle oil

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$39.00

Slow braised short ribs, truffle edamame ravioli, braising jus

Ichiban Sando

$22.00Out of stock

Steam Grouper Nikkei

$36.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Furikake Rice

Side Furikake Rice

$5.00
Side Truffle Fried Rice

Side Truffle Fried Rice

$8.00

Sakana a la Carte

Maguro Nigiri

Maguro Nigiri

$9.00

Tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Sake Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

Shrimp nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

Hotate Nigiri

Hotate Nigiri

$11.00

Japanese Scallop Nigiri

Maguro Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Tuna sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$9.00
Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$9.00

Shrimp sashimi

Unagi Sashimi

Unagi Sashimi

$11.00
Hotate Sashimi

Hotate Sashimi

$13.00

Japanese Scallop Sashimi

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

Molten Lava Cake With Matcha Ice Cream & Amarea Strawberries

Molten Caramel Lava Cake

Molten Caramel Lava Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Candy Bar

$14.00

Honey Roasted Peanut, Caramelized Bananas, Chocolate Mousse, Coconut Gelato

Thai Tea Creme Brule

$12.00

Infused Thai Tea, Caramelized Crust, Berries, Madeleine Cookie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Contemporary Tokyo-inspired Izakaya with masterfully crafted Nikkei cuisine

Location

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Paperfish image
Paperfish image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fourteen Eatery- Brickell
orange star3.9 • 54
1401 Brickell Ave. Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Sproutz - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
60 SW 10 ST. Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Pilo's Street Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,062
28 SW 11th St Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Brickell
orange star4.7 • 2,662
1000 S. Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 55
1414 Brickell Ave Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
50 SW 10th Street Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MIAMI

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston