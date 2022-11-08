  • Home
Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta 3070 Windward Plz

No reviews yet

3070 Windward Plz

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Gyros
Greek Salad
Spartan Gyros

Pita Wraps

Classic Gyros

Classic Gyros

$10.49

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, lettuce, onion, tomato, house-made tzatziki sauce

Spartan Gyros

$10.99

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, grilled onion, green pepper and mushroom, mozzarella, house-made tzatziki sauce

Athenian Gyros

$10.49

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, French fries, onions, tomatoes, Greek mustard sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$10.49

marinated & grilled chicken breast, zhug, French fries, tomato, onion, house-made tzatziki sauce (H)

Lamb Bifteki Wrap

$11.49

feta stuffed ground lamb with fresh herbs, zhug, French fries, tomato, onion, house-made tzatziki sauce (H)

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.49

fried patties of ground chickpeas, herbs & spices, pickled radish, tabbouleh, lettuce, tomato, onion, tahini sauce (V+)

Starters

Spanakopitas

Spanakopitas

$5.49

petite Greek pies of spinach, feta and herbs baked between layers of filo (V)

Falafel Bites

$4.49

ground chickpeas, onions, fresh herbs, spices, fried, served with pickled radish and tahini sauce (V+, GF)

Dolmas

$4.49

grape leaves stuffed with rice & herbs (V+, GF)

Marinated Olives

$4.99

Kalamata, black and green Greek olives, herbs and spices (V+, GF)

Greek Fries

$4.99

tossed with herbs, spices, feta and lemon (V, GF)

Humus

$5.49

chickpeas, sesame tahini, and seasonings served with pita (V+, GF w/ no pita)

Babaganouj

$5.49

roasted eggplant, sesame tahini, yogurt and seasoning served with pita (V, GF w/ no pita)

Mediterranean Sampler

Mediterranean Sampler

$7.49

hummus, babaganouj, dolmas, tzatziki and marinated olives with pita (V, GF w/ no pita)

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Papouli’s Greek vinaigrette and pita (V, GF w/o pita)

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

lettuce, green onion, bulgur wheat, fava beans, mint, parsley, lemon, cucumber dressing, chicken souvlaki and pita (H)

Fattoush Salad

$9.99

lettuce, toasted pita pieces, tomato, onions, cucumber, parsley, mint, sumac, pickled radish, pomegranate vinaigrette, falafel patties, sesame tahini and pita (V+)

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

mozzarella melted between grilled pita slices, French fries (V)

Kids Souvlaki

$4.99

marinated & grilled chicken breast kebab, rice pilaf (H, GF)

Kids Pastitsio

$4.99

ground beef, white sauce, noodles

Beverages

16oz Beverage

$2.49

Acqua Panna

$2.49

San Pellegrino Natural

$2.49

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$1.99

Lemon San Pellegrino

$1.99

Pomegranate Orange San Pellegrino

$1.99

Plates

Regular Gyros Plate

Regular Gyros Plate

$11.99

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish

Large Gyros Plate

$14.99

choice of chicken or beef/lamb, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish

Spanakopita Plate

$10.99

savory Greek pie of spinach, feta and herbs baked between layers of filo (V)

Pastitsio Plate

$12.49

“Greek lasagna” macaroni, ground beef & cheeses topped with béchamel sauce

Falafel Plate

$10.99

fried chickpea patties, tahini sauce, pickled radish, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish (V+)

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$12.99

marinated & grilled chicken breast kebabs, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish (H, GF w/o pita & tabbouleh)

Lamb Bifteki Plate

Lamb Bifteki Plate

$13.99

feta stuffed ground lamb with fresh herbs, house-made tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & tabbouleh garnish (H)

Chicken Riganato Plate

$12.99

roasted half chicken marinated Greek style in lemon, olive oil & herbs (H, GF w/o pita)

Tour Of Greece

$14.49

spanakopita, pastitsio, souvlaki and tzatziki

Family Meal To Go

$57.99

feeds 4-6 people.1.5 lbs of chicken or beef & lamb* gyros meat, 16oz tzatziki, classic veggies, 10ct bag pita,16oz hummus, large greek salad

Sides

Fries

$3.49

V+, GF

Rice Pilaf

$2.49

white rice, veggie broth, sauteed onion (V+, GF)

Fava Bean Salad

$3.99

fava beans, chickpeas, green onion, yellow onion,parsley, spices, oil and lemon dressing

Tabbouleh Salad

$3.99

parsley, green onion, tomato, mint, bulghar wheat, spice, oil and lemon dressing

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Papouli’s Greek vinaigrette and pita (V, GF)

Greek Fries

$4.99

our regular fries tossed in spices, herbs, feta and lemon (V, GF)

Soups

Cup Lentil Soup

Cup Lentil Soup

$4.49

lentils, aromatics, vegetable broth (V+, GF)

Bowl Lentil Soup

$5.99

lentils, aromatics, vegetable broth (V+, GF)

Cup Avgolemono Soup

$4.49

chicken, rice, lemon sauce, chicken broth

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

$5.99

chicken, rice, lemon sauce, chicken broth

Extras

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.99

yogurt, cucmber, spices, lemon (V, GF)

Feta Dip

$0.99

feta cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, spices (V, GF)

Tahini Sauce

$0.99

ground sesame, spices, garlic, lemon (V+, GF)

Greek Mustard

$0.99

dijon mustard, yogurt, honey, spices (V, GF)

Zhug

$0.99

cilantro, parsley, green pepper, lemon, spices (V+, GF)

Side Gyros Meat

$3.99

Souvlaki Kebab

$3.99

Feta Cheese

$0.99

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.99

Grilled Pita Slice

$0.99

Sweets

Baklava

Baklava

$2.99

filo, spice, walnuts, honey syrup

Floyeres

$2.99

filo, walnuts, almonds, honey syrup, chocolate drizzle

Kourabiethes

Kourabiethes

$1.99

butter “cookie”, almonds, powdered sugar

Almond Crescent

Almond Crescent

$3.49

almond pastry, sweet glaze

Karithopita

$4.99

walnut cake, honey lemon syrup

Greek Pastry Sampler

$7.49

baklava, floyeres, kourabiethes

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned and operated cafe & market proudly serving authentic Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine since 1986

Website

Location

3070 Windward Plz, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

