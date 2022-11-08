Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta 3070 Windward Plz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A family owned and operated cafe & market proudly serving authentic Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine since 1986
Location
3070 Windward Plz, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill - 5815 Windward prky
No Reviews
5815 Windward prky Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant