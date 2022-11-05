- Home
Flavor Juicery & Eatery
4620 Kimball Bridge Rd, 2
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Popular Items
Cold Press Juice packs
The Energizer bunny
Select any combination of 4, 16 OZ. juices. A great way to start kids on juicing. Carrot is considered king of vegetable. No wonder Bugs bunny loves it to match its energy. It contains Beta carotene which helps body produce vitamin A to boost immunity. Also good amount of lupin for eye.
Detox and Glow
Detox and rejuvenate your skin. This combination for someone who wants enjoy the juices but also detox at the same time.
Just Greens
This one is for alkalize your body with solid green cleanse.
Create Your Zen
We have variety and you be the selector. Select any combination of 4, 8, or 12, 16 OZ. juices.
Flavor Juices
Gusto
Liquid Green lunch Zero Fruit Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Ginger, and Lemon.
Beetit
Mid Morning energizer. Apple, Beetroot, Carrot. This is a blood builder by cleansing the liver and enriching the quality of blood by building red blood cells. This also tastes delicious.
VIM Z Carrot
Great anytime. Carrot, Orange, and Ginger. King of vegetables is the carrot which is loaded with beta carotene. The liver converts it to vitamin A on an as needed basis. It is also liver friendly. Orange provides vitamin C to fight many infections.
Fennel Care
Cooling and digestive aid. Fennel, Apple, Ginger. A digestive tonic with soluble fiber from apple along with the cool from fennel and heat from ginger makes this a great digestive aid.
Dad's Caddy
Great for Joints, digestion. Turmeric, Carrot, Pineapple and Orange. Digestion and joint relief from pineapple along with Turmeric. A great anti inflammatory tonic.
The Bluish
Pineapple, Coconut Water, Blue Algae. Super hydrator, anti-inflammatory and source of B12 coming from algae
The Burner
Ginger, Apple, Coconut water, Lemon. Feel the burn with strong ginger, hydrate with coconut water. Soluble fiber from apple and digestive aid.
TruBliss
Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Apple, Ginger, and Lemon. First thing in the morning to kick start all vital digestive organs.
Flavor Blast
Green Blast
Meal replacement Green protein shake. Green Juice + Frozen Banana + Organic Vegan gluten free Plant based protein.
Red Blast
Meal replacement Red protein shake. Beet, carrot, Apple Juice + Frozen Banana + Organic Vegan gluten free Plant based protein.
Orange Blast
Meal replacement Orange protein shake. Carrot, Orange Juice + Frozen Banana + Organic Vegan gluten free Plant based protein.
Flavor Protein Shake
Taz
Peanut butter, Cacao, Banana, Strawberry, cold pressed Apple Juice, and organic, gluten free vegan plant based protein. 17 to 25 gms of protein.
RoadRunner
Site made raw Almond milk, Cacao, frozen Banana, organic vegan gluten free plant based protein with 20 to 25 gms of protein.
Sprinter
Site made Raw Almond milk, Cold press Carrot, CACAO, Frozen Banana, Almond Butter, Ginger. @10 to 20 gms protein. Liquid carrot cake seriously.
Wave Rider
Site made almond milk, Blue Algae (B12+Energy), Mango, Pineapple, frozen Banana, organic gluten free vegan plant based protein.
Root Buds
Most Popular. Cold pressed juices of Carrots, Beetroot, Orange, Apple, Ginger blended with Banana, organic gluten free vegan plant based protein (17gm).
Garden Shake
Cold pressed juices of Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Cilantro, Apple, ginger, lemon blended with Frozen Pears, Protein (17gm).
Java Shake
Coffee, Almond milk, Cacao, Protein, Oats, Banana 17 to 23 gm of protein
Super Fruit shakes
Acai Hiker
Acai, mixed Berries, Almond milk, Banana, cold pressed Apple, Ginger.
Acai Rower
Acai, Cacao, Almond milk, Almond butter, Ginger, Banana, Orange J.
Tropical Dragon
Dragon Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Banana, Ginger.
Tangy Dragon
Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Orange J, Almond Milk, ,Turmeric, Lemon.
Flavor Fruit Smoothie
NanaBerry
Mainly kids and everyone's Favorite! Strawberry, Banana. and apple
Tropics
Pineapple, banana and Mango.
BerryGood
Heart healthy! Strawberries, blue berries, raspberries, blackberries, orange and banana.
MelonFresh
Lose weight with this one. Orange j, honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes.
Green Smoothie
Flavor Solo juices
Power Shots
Ginger Lemon
Cleanse, detoxify and boost metabolism. Aids in digestion, helps with nausea, sinus cleaner.
Turmeric Lemon
Ancient Ayurvedic ingredient anti Cancer, anti-inflammatory, for RA
Aloe Vera
A healer desert plant.
WheatGrass
Complete nutrition. Chlorophyll, Amino acids, minerals and vitamins A, C, B12.
Bitter Melon
Ancient Ayurvedic thought to control diabetes and boost metabolism (liver) Limited availability, will replace with other shot if out.
GUT CHECK
Combination shots. 2 oz shots of Wheat Grass, Ginger lemon, Turmeric lemon and Aloe vera.
Ginger Bottle
17 oz bottle of Ginger and lemon.
Wellness elixir
17 oz. Ginger, Turmeric, honey, lemon bottle. Directions: 1 to 2 oz. every 2 to 4 hours, or make it a hot tea.
Essential oil
Clarity - A refresher
served with pineapple juice. Lemon, Lavender, Peppermint.
ProArmor - Immune booster
served with pineapple juice. OnGuard, Lemon, Melaleuca.
Resist - Get well soon
served with pineapple juice. Wild Orange, OnGuard, Turmeric
Tummy Tamer
Served with pineapple juice. DigestZen, Peppermint, Ginger
Juice Cleansfast
Fresh Begining
Most popular cleanse. Total 6 Regular size of Flavorade, Trubliss, Beetit, Fennelcare, Vimzcarrot, and Almond milk. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.
Juice Till Dinner
Most popular cleanse. Total 5, Regular size of Flavorade, Trubliss, Beetit, Dad's Caddy and Almond milk. shot of Ginger. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.
Easy One
Keep systems in check with this easy one. Total 3, regular size of Flavorade, Trubliss, Beetit. Shot of Ginger. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.
The Pusher
More greener cleanse. Total 6 Regular size of Flavorade, 2 X Trubliss, Beetit, Gusto, and Fennelcare. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.
MISC
Gourmet Bowls
Java bowl
Coffee lovers choice, nutrient power house made with Organic Acai Berries, site made Columbian coffee, Bananas, Organic CACAO, topped with Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, shavings of antioxidant rich dark Chocolate, Coconut flakes. It is bitter sweet and trained coffee pallets will love it. Get your coffee kick with added nutrition.
Berry ACAI
Acai, Mixed Berries (Blue berries, blackberries, raspberries), Strawberries, Banana, Apple topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.
Surfer
Acai berry, Organic CACAO, Organic Peanut butter, Mixed Berries (Blue berries, blackberries, raspberries), Apple, Strawberries, Banana, topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.
Acai Runner
Nutrient power house made with Organic Acai Berries, site made Almond milk, Bananas, Organic CACAO, Peanut Butter, topped with Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, shavings of antioxidant rich dark Chocolate, Coconut flakes
Ocean Bowl
Get a good anti inflammatory response and good dose of B12 coming from the blue green algae along with Pineapple, Mango, Banana topped with Banana, Coconut, Blueberries, Strawberries, Granola.
Cardio Acai
Heart healthy combination of Acai, Beet juice, Avocado, Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Lemon topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, and Coconut flakes.
Tropical Acai
Acai berry, Mango, Pineapple, Banana topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.
Tropical Pitaya
Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple, Banana topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.
Orange Glow
A nutrient packed bowl with Banana, Pineapple, Carrots, almond milk, real Turmeric, Organic Protein with Orange, Granola, Banana, Coconut flakes.
Valentine Bowl
A love in the air combination of Banana, Strawberries, Apple, Almond Milk, Chia seed, topped with Banana, Granola, Strawberries, coconut flakes.
Mermaid
Scoop, Top & Eat at home
Berri Acai Base (Quat)
Enjoy same high quality Acai bowl right at home with your favorite toppings. One base can make 4 bowls. Just thaw the base, scoop it out, top it with your choice of toppings and eat. OR you can make a super-fruit smoothie with your choice of liquid. Super value with ZERO WASTE. *Store in freezer.
Ocean bowl Base (Quat)
Enjoy same high quality Acai bowl right at home with your favorite toppings. One base can make 4 bowls. Just thaw the base, scoop it out, top it with your choice of toppings and eat. OR you can make a super-fruit smoothie with your choice of liquid. Super value with ZERO WASTE. *Store in freezer.
Acai Runner Base (Quat)
Enjoy same high quality Acai bowl right at home with your favorite toppings. One base can make 4 bowls. Just thaw the base, scoop it out, top it with your choice of toppings and eat. OR you can make a super-fruit smoothie with your choice of liquid. Super value with ZERO WASTE. *Store in freezer.
Overnight Oats
Toast
Sandwich
Southern Delight SW
Inspired by southern taste a vegan veggie patty with black beans, corn, potatoes, carrots, garlic, cayenne pepper, cumin served with cilantro chutney spread, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and mix greens on a multigrain bread.
Bombay SW
Prepared with house made Cilantro Chutney, Spiced potatoes, Cucumber, Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Mozzarella on a multigrain bread.
Mediterranian SW
Prepared with house made Hummus, Mix Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Mozzarella on a multigrain bread.
Cilantro Chutney container
Wraps
Southern Delight Wrap
Inspired by southern taste a vegan veggie patty with black beans, corn, potatoes, carrots, garlic, cayenne pepper, cumin served with cilantro chutney spread, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and mix greens on a spinach wrap.
Mediterranian Wrap
Prepared with house made Hummus, Mix Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Mozzarella on a spinach wrap.
Bombay Wrap
Prepared with house made Cilantro Chutney, Spiced potatoes, Cucumber,Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Mozzarella on a spinach wrap.
Salads
Mediterranian Salad
Prepared with house made Hummus dressing, Mix Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Mozzarella.
Bombay Salad
Prepared with house made Spiced potatoes, Cucumber, Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Mozzarella with cilantro dressing.
Veggie Box
Veggie Soup
Mix vegetable soup with various spices to keep you warm. The soup is not bland and has touch of spicy kick.
Bars and Bites
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
