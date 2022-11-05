Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flavor Juicery & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

4620 Kimball Bridge Rd, 2

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Runner
Beetit
VIM Z Carrot

Cold Press Juice packs

You all have been asking for ability to create your own juice packs, little tastier and sweeter then our Juice Cleanses. So here they are. Create your own Juice packs with these juices. You are gonna love them.

The Energizer bunny

Select any combination of 4, 16 OZ. juices. A great way to start kids on juicing. Carrot is considered king of vegetable. No wonder Bugs bunny loves it to match its energy. It contains Beta carotene which helps body produce vitamin A to boost immunity. Also good amount of lupin for eye.

Detox and Glow

Detox and rejuvenate your skin. This combination for someone who wants enjoy the juices but also detox at the same time.

Just Greens

This one is for alkalize your body with solid green cleanse.

Create Your Zen

We have variety and you be the selector. Select any combination of 4, 8, or 12, 16 OZ. juices.

Flavor Juices

Gusto

$8.99

Liquid Green lunch Zero Fruit Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Ginger, and Lemon.

Beetit

Beetit

$8.99

Mid Morning energizer. Apple, Beetroot, Carrot. This is a blood builder by cleansing the liver and enriching the quality of blood by building red blood cells. This also tastes delicious.

VIM Z Carrot

VIM Z Carrot

$8.99

Great anytime. Carrot, Orange, and Ginger. King of vegetables is the carrot which is loaded with beta carotene. The liver converts it to vitamin A on an as needed basis. It is also liver friendly. Orange provides vitamin C to fight many infections.

Fennel Care

$8.99

Cooling and digestive aid. Fennel, Apple, Ginger. A digestive tonic with soluble fiber from apple along with the cool from fennel and heat from ginger makes this a great digestive aid.

Dad's Caddy

$8.99

Great for Joints, digestion. Turmeric, Carrot, Pineapple and Orange. Digestion and joint relief from pineapple along with Turmeric. A great anti inflammatory tonic.

The Bluish

$8.99

Pineapple, Coconut Water, Blue Algae. Super hydrator, anti-inflammatory and source of B12 coming from algae

The Burner

$8.99

Ginger, Apple, Coconut water, Lemon. Feel the burn with strong ginger, hydrate with coconut water. Soluble fiber from apple and digestive aid.

TruBliss

TruBliss

$8.99

Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Apple, Ginger, and Lemon. First thing in the morning to kick start all vital digestive organs.

Flavor Blast

Green Blast

$11.49

Meal replacement Green protein shake. Green Juice + Frozen Banana + Organic Vegan gluten free Plant based protein.

Red Blast

$11.49

Meal replacement Red protein shake. Beet, carrot, Apple Juice + Frozen Banana + Organic Vegan gluten free Plant based protein.

Orange Blast

$11.49

Meal replacement Orange protein shake. Carrot, Orange Juice + Frozen Banana + Organic Vegan gluten free Plant based protein.

Flavor Protein Shake

Taz

$10.69

Peanut butter, Cacao, Banana, Strawberry, cold pressed Apple Juice, and organic, gluten free vegan plant based protein. 17 to 25 gms of protein.

RoadRunner

RoadRunner

$10.69

Site made raw Almond milk, Cacao, frozen Banana, organic vegan gluten free plant based protein with 20 to 25 gms of protein.

Sprinter

$10.69

Site made Raw Almond milk, Cold press Carrot, CACAO, Frozen Banana, Almond Butter, Ginger. @10 to 20 gms protein. Liquid carrot cake seriously.

Wave Rider

$10.69

Site made almond milk, Blue Algae (B12+Energy), Mango, Pineapple, frozen Banana, organic gluten free vegan plant based protein.

Root Buds

Root Buds

$10.69

Most Popular. Cold pressed juices of Carrots, Beetroot, Orange, Apple, Ginger blended with Banana, organic gluten free vegan plant based protein (17gm).

Garden Shake

$10.69

Cold pressed juices of Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Cilantro, Apple, ginger, lemon blended with Frozen Pears, Protein (17gm).

Java Shake

Java Shake

$10.69

Coffee, Almond milk, Cacao, Protein, Oats, Banana 17 to 23 gm of protein

Super Fruit shakes

Acai Hiker

Acai Hiker

$10.99

Acai, mixed Berries, Almond milk, Banana, cold pressed Apple, Ginger.

Acai Rower

Acai Rower

$10.99

Acai, Cacao, Almond milk, Almond butter, Ginger, Banana, Orange J.

Tropical Dragon

Tropical Dragon

$10.99

Dragon Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Banana, Ginger.

Tangy Dragon

$10.99

Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Orange J, Almond Milk, ,Turmeric, Lemon.

Flavor Fruit Smoothie

NanaBerry

NanaBerry

$6.49

Mainly kids and everyone's Favorite! Strawberry, Banana. and apple

Tropics

Tropics

$6.99

Pineapple, banana and Mango.

BerryGood

BerryGood

$6.99

Heart healthy! Strawberries, blue berries, raspberries, blackberries, orange and banana.

MelonFresh

$6.99+

Lose weight with this one. Orange j, honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes.

Green Smoothie

Banana, Spinach, Kale, Almond Milk, Orange j, Strawberries.

Spinachmade

$8.99

A simple green. Banana, Spinach, Strawberry, Orange.

Deby

$9.25

Kale, Spinach, Mango, pineapple, cold pressed Apple, ginger and Lemon.

Dennismade

$9.25

Banana, Spinach, Kale, Almond Milk, Orange j, Strawberries.

Flavor Solo juices

Apple J

$6.99

Just Apple

Orange J

Orange J

$6.99

Fresh pressed oranges.

PIneapple J

PIneapple J

$6.99

Fresh cold pressed pineapples.

Carrot

Carrot

$7.49

Cold Press Carrot

Celery

$7.99

Power Shots

Ginger Lemon

Ginger Lemon

$2.09

Cleanse, detoxify and boost metabolism. Aids in digestion, helps with nausea, sinus cleaner.

Turmeric Lemon

Turmeric Lemon

$2.62

Ancient Ayurvedic ingredient anti Cancer, anti-inflammatory, for RA

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera

$2.62

A healer desert plant.

WheatGrass

WheatGrass

$3.14

Complete nutrition. Chlorophyll, Amino acids, minerals and vitamins A, C, B12.

Bitter Melon

Bitter Melon

$3.14

Ancient Ayurvedic thought to control diabetes and boost metabolism (liver) Limited availability, will replace with other shot if out.

GUT CHECK

GUT CHECK

$14.70

Combination shots. 2 oz shots of Wheat Grass, Ginger lemon, Turmeric lemon and Aloe vera.

Ginger Bottle

Ginger Bottle

$29.56

17 oz bottle of Ginger and lemon.

Wellness elixir

$34.08

17 oz. Ginger, Turmeric, honey, lemon bottle. Directions: 1 to 2 oz. every 2 to 4 hours, or make it a hot tea.

Essential oil

Clarity - A refresher

$4.19

served with pineapple juice. Lemon, Lavender, Peppermint.

ProArmor - Immune booster

$4.19

served with pineapple juice. OnGuard, Lemon, Melaleuca.

Resist - Get well soon

$4.19

served with pineapple juice. Wild Orange, OnGuard, Turmeric

Tummy Tamer

$4.19

Served with pineapple juice. DigestZen, Peppermint, Ginger

Juice Cleansfast

Fresh Begining

$59.87

Most popular cleanse. Total 6 Regular size of Flavorade, Trubliss, Beetit, Fennelcare, Vimzcarrot, and Almond milk. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.

Juice Till Dinner

$49.37

Most popular cleanse. Total 5, Regular size of Flavorade, Trubliss, Beetit, Dad's Caddy and Almond milk. shot of Ginger. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.

Easy One

$34.66

Keep systems in check with this easy one. Total 3, regular size of Flavorade, Trubliss, Beetit. Shot of Ginger. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.

The Pusher

$59.87

More greener cleanse. Total 6 Regular size of Flavorade, 2 X Trubliss, Beetit, Gusto, and Fennelcare. Served in BPA free plastic bottles.

MISC

Water

$1.35

water

Granola Container (POS)

$13.25
1 lb organic wheatgrass bag

1 lb organic wheatgrass bag

$21.00

Organic wheatgrass clippings for juicing at home convenience. You can blend the wheatgrass into smoothies if don't have juicer.

Almond Milk

$9.44

Protein Container

$29.40

Cilantro Chutney container

$6.55

Hummus Container

$6.55

Gourmet Bowls

Java bowl

Java bowl

$11.49

Coffee lovers choice, nutrient power house made with Organic Acai Berries, site made Columbian coffee, Bananas, Organic CACAO, topped with Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, shavings of antioxidant rich dark Chocolate, Coconut flakes. It is bitter sweet and trained coffee pallets will love it. Get your coffee kick with added nutrition.

Berry ACAI

Berry ACAI

$11.49

Acai, Mixed Berries (Blue berries, blackberries, raspberries), Strawberries, Banana, Apple topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.

Surfer

Surfer

$12.53

Acai berry, Organic CACAO, Organic Peanut butter, Mixed Berries (Blue berries, blackberries, raspberries), Apple, Strawberries, Banana, topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.

Acai Runner

Acai Runner

$12.53

Nutrient power house made with Organic Acai Berries, site made Almond milk, Bananas, Organic CACAO, Peanut Butter, topped with Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, shavings of antioxidant rich dark Chocolate, Coconut flakes

Ocean Bowl

Ocean Bowl

$12.01

Get a good anti inflammatory response and good dose of B12 coming from the blue green algae along with Pineapple, Mango, Banana topped with Banana, Coconut, Blueberries, Strawberries, Granola.

Cardio Acai

$12.45

Heart healthy combination of Acai, Beet juice, Avocado, Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Lemon topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, and Coconut flakes.

Tropical Acai

Tropical Acai

$11.49

Acai berry, Mango, Pineapple, Banana topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.

Tropical Pitaya

Tropical Pitaya

$11.49

Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple, Banana topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.

Orange Glow

Orange Glow

$12.53

A nutrient packed bowl with Banana, Pineapple, Carrots, almond milk, real Turmeric, Organic Protein with Orange, Granola, Banana, Coconut flakes.

Valentine Bowl

Valentine Bowl

$11.49

A love in the air combination of Banana, Strawberries, Apple, Almond Milk, Chia seed, topped with Banana, Granola, Strawberries, coconut flakes.

Mermaid

$12.01

Scoop, Top & Eat at home

Berri Acai Base (Quat)

Berri Acai Base (Quat)

$26.13

Enjoy same high quality Acai bowl right at home with your favorite toppings. One base can make 4 bowls. Just thaw the base, scoop it out, top it with your choice of toppings and eat. OR you can make a super-fruit smoothie with your choice of liquid. Super value with ZERO WASTE. *Store in freezer.

Ocean bowl Base (Quat)

Ocean bowl Base (Quat)

$26.13

Enjoy same high quality Acai bowl right at home with your favorite toppings. One base can make 4 bowls. Just thaw the base, scoop it out, top it with your choice of toppings and eat. OR you can make a super-fruit smoothie with your choice of liquid. Super value with ZERO WASTE. *Store in freezer.

Acai Runner Base (Quat)

Acai Runner Base (Quat)

$26.13

Enjoy same high quality Acai bowl right at home with your favorite toppings. One base can make 4 bowls. Just thaw the base, scoop it out, top it with your choice of toppings and eat. OR you can make a super-fruit smoothie with your choice of liquid. Super value with ZERO WASTE. *Store in freezer.

Overnight Oats

Protein Oats

$5.99

The hardy breakfast option with Organic oats, site made raw Almond milk, Plant based protein, Maple syrup topped with Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Almonds, Pumpkin seeds

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.29

Avocado-Lemon

Hummus Toast

$3.14

Cilantro Toast

$3.14
Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$4.19

Peanut butter, banana on Multigrain toast.

Sandwich

Southern Delight SW

Southern Delight SW

$10.49

Inspired by southern taste a vegan veggie patty with black beans, corn, potatoes, carrots, garlic, cayenne pepper, cumin served with cilantro chutney spread, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and mix greens on a multigrain bread.

Bombay SW

Bombay SW

$10.49

Prepared with house made Cilantro Chutney, Spiced potatoes, Cucumber, Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Mozzarella on a multigrain bread.

Mediterranian SW

$10.49

Prepared with house made Hummus, Mix Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Mozzarella on a multigrain bread.

Cilantro Chutney container

$6.55

Wraps

Southern Delight Wrap

$10.49

Inspired by southern taste a vegan veggie patty with black beans, corn, potatoes, carrots, garlic, cayenne pepper, cumin served with cilantro chutney spread, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and mix greens on a spinach wrap.

Mediterranian Wrap

Mediterranian Wrap

$10.49

Prepared with house made Hummus, Mix Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Mozzarella on a spinach wrap.

Bombay Wrap

Bombay Wrap

$10.49

Prepared with house made Cilantro Chutney, Spiced potatoes, Cucumber,Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Mozzarella on a spinach wrap.

Salads

Mediterranian Salad

$10.49

Prepared with house made Hummus dressing, Mix Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Mozzarella.

Bombay Salad

$10.49

Prepared with house made Spiced potatoes, Cucumber, Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Mozzarella with cilantro dressing.

Veggie Box

$7.87

Veggie Soup

$6.49

Mix vegetable soup with various spices to keep you warm. The soup is not bland and has touch of spicy kick.

Bars and Bites

Fig Bar

$1.78

Fig

Cliff Bar

$2.40

All bites

$6.29

Protein Container

$29.40
Grain free Granola bar

Grain free Granola bar

$3.85

Almonds, Pecans, Maple Syrup, Honey, Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Cinnamon, Sea salt, Vanilla

KIRKLAND Brownie protein

$3.52

KIRKLAND Chocolate chip protein

$3.52

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

For the sweet tooth and set the mood! We only do milk chocolate based here.
Chocolate covered strawberries

Chocolate covered strawberries

$7.49+

Specials

Tropics Regular

Tropics Regular

$5.37

Pineapple, banana and Mango.

MelonFresh Regular

$5.37

Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Orange, lemon, Pineapples and Strawberries.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Location

4620 Kimball Bridge Rd, 2, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

