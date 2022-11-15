  • Home
A map showing the location of Paradise Sushi - Railroad Square - Santa Rosa 119 4th Street

Paradise Sushi - Railroad Square - Santa Rosa 119 4th Street

119 4th Street

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Sushi Pack

GIFT CARD BLACK FRIDAY

BLACK FRIDAY-GIFT CARD

$100.00

Family Sushi Pack

Family Sushi Pack

$45.95

Sides

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Unagi Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Mango Sauce

$0.75

Chili Mayo

$0.75

Wasabi

$0.50

Shriracha

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$0.75

Katsu Mayo

$0.75

1 Piece Shrimp

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side of Cucumber

$1.00

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$8.50

Crab Salad Bowl 8oz

$8.95

Steam Vegetables

$3.95

Ceviche Onion

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.50

Serranos

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Tobiko

$0.50

Soy Paper

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$5.00

Crunchi Flakes

$1.00

Deep Fried

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

119 4th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Directions

