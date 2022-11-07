  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Paraiso Miami - 3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216
Main picView gallery

Paraiso Miami 3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216

review star

No reviews yet

3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216

Doral, FL 33178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PARAISSO FOOD

Alaska Roll

$15.99

California Roll

$8.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$18.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.99

Jb Roll Tempura

$18.99

Tiger Roll Tempura

$18.99

Platano Roll

$20.99

Fuji Roll

$20.99

Dragon Tempura Roll

$21.99

Sushi Sampler 8 ppl

$220.00

Sushi Sampler 2 ppl

$75.00

Dinatima Roll

$17.99

Sushi Sampler 10 Ppl

$200.00

Tuna Roll

$16.00

Sushi Sampler 4ppl

$120.00

Fried Edamame

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet And Spicy Edamame

$11.99Out of stock

Tequenos 4pcs

$10.00

French Fries

$6.00

Pork Gyozas

$9.99

Empanadas

$10.00

chicken Wings 4 Pcs

$12.00Out of stock

Side White Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Truffle Gnocchi

$18.99Out of stock

Garlic Grill Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Lobster Rabioli

$18.99Out of stock

Paraisso Burger

$19.99Out of stock

My Steak And Fries

$25.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Grill Salmon

$22.99Out of stock

Seafood Octopus

$26.99Out of stock

Our Branzino

$34.99Out of stock

Croqueta

$10.00

Salmon Coquitos

$18.99Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$18.99

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Crab Salad

$14.99

Nigiri Sampler

$18.99Out of stock

Citrus Salmon Tiradito

$16.00Out of stock

Truffle Beef Carpaccio

$17.00Out of stock

White Fish Ceviche

$14.00

Paraisso Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Cesar Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Grill Salmon Salad

$34.99

Nigriri Sampler

$18.99

Sashimi Platter

$23.00

PARAISSO DRINKS

Grey Goose

$16.00

Titos

$15.00

Patron

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00Out of stock

Don Julio 70

$24.00

Clase Azul

$42.00

Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

Patrón Reposado

$20.00

Eight Reserve

$40.00

Bacardi White

$14.00

Santa Teresa

$16.00

Zacapa 23

$18.00

Buchanans

$16.00

Glenfidich 12 Yrs

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Yrs

$18.00

Jameson

$14.00

Black Label

$14.00

Macallan

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Blue Label

$49.00

Buch 18

$20.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Bombay dry

$12.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$16.00

Bombay saphire

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Woodf

$17.00

Hennessy VS

$22.00

Mezcal

$16.00

Cachaca

$14.00

Corona

$8.00

Stella

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Glass Prosecco

$12.00

Grey Goose

$350.00

Titos

$300.00

Bacardi Btl

$280.00

Rum Zacapa 23 Anos Btl

$330.00

Santa Tereza Btl

$300.00

Don Julio Anejo Btl

$340.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado Btl

$350.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco Btl

$310.00Out of stock

Patron Silver Btl

$300.00

Casamigos Btl

$310.00

Casamigos Reposado Btl

$350.00

Don Julio 1942

$550.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$350.00

Clase Azul

$560.00

Don Julio 70

$370.00

Tanqueray

$290.00

Hendricks

$310.00

Bombay Saphire

$280.00

Jameson Btl.

$280.00

Jack Daniel's Btl

$280.00

Maker's Mark

$250.00

Crown Royal Btl.

$300.00Out of stock

Buchannan Btl

$350.00

Johnny Walker Black Btl

$330.00

Glenlivet 12 Anos Btl

$330.00

Glenfiddich

$330.00

Macallan 12yrs Btl.

$410.00

Bucannas 18yrs

$410.00

Johnny Walker Blue Btl

$580.00

Bulleit

$300.00

Woodford

$320.00

Hennessy

$340.00

Hennesy VSOP

$380.00

Moet Imperial Brut

$280.00

Prosecco Bottle Guida

$40.00

Prosecco Cortesia

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Small Fiji (Still)

$5.00

Large Fiji (Still)

$11.00

Sparkling W

$12.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Virgin Drink

$7.00

Lemonade

$6.50

staff water

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$6.00

Refill

$11.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

San Pellegrino

$12.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$17.00

Paraisso Blue Hawaiian

$17.00

Pina Coco Loco

$17.00

Bailey

$15.00

Kalua

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00Out of stock

Jagermaster

$12.00Out of stock

Licor 43

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

fireball

$12.00

Aperol

$14.00

St.germain

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Green Tea

$14.00

Margarita

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Long Island

$16.00

Blue Long Island

$16.00

Caipirinha

$16.00

Kaipiroska

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Martini

$16.00

Sex on the Beach

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Drink Ticket

Cerveza

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Merkado 31 Doral - 7902 NW 36th St # 7
orange starNo Reviews
7902 NW 36th St # 7 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Coppola's Doral
orange starNo Reviews
3470 NW 82nd Ave Unit 105 Doral, FL 33122
View restaurantnext
Kuba Cabana
orange starNo Reviews
3450 NW 83rd ave #140 Miami, FL 33122
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Doral)
orange star3.0 • 2
8300 NW 36th St Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
orange star4.4 • 850
3450 NW 83rd Ave #145 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Mondongo's
orange starNo Reviews
3500 NW 87th Ave Miami, FL 33172
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Doral

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doral
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston