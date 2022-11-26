Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parish Publick House - Aptos

review star

No reviews yet

8017 Soquel Drive

Aptos, CA 95003

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Dave'O Chicken Sando
Out and In

Small Bites & Soup

Parish Taco

$5.00

Our house made Parish Pie ground beef on a tortilla with shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, mix cheese and house taco sauce.

Dave'O Wrap

$5.00

A Dave'O fried chicken strip with shredded carrots, ranch/teriyaki sauce and green onions in a Romain leaf.

Blackened Taco

$5.00

Blackened grilled salmon or chicken with house made salsa Fresca on a corn tortilla topped with house taco sauce.

Avo Toast

$5.00

1 slice sourdough toast topped with avo, green onions, Sriracha sesame seeds and side pickled onions.

Taquitos

$6.00Out of stock

Shredded beef, pico & taco sauce.

Blackened Shrimp Taco (Spicy)

$6.00Out of stock

Blackened sautéed shrimp, pico & avo cream sauce.

Apps

Beer Battered Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

Crispy artichoke hearts coated in our house made beer batter and deep fried. Served with ranch.

Celery Plate with Ranch

$4.00

Celery sticks with a side of ranch dressing.

Dixie Pickles

$10.00

Crispy dill pickles coated in our house made beer batter and deep fried. Served with ranch.

French Fries

$7.00

Hot and crispy fries.

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Hot and Crispy Fries topped with chopped garlic and parsley.

BBQ Chips

$6.00

House made sweet and spicy BBQ chips.

Maiden Wings

$13.00

Crispy fried wings, choice of sauce, Buffalo, Honey Stung, Tangy Garlic, Teriyaki, or BBQ with celery sticks and side blue cheese dressing. *Run to the Hills + $2 *Rocket to Uranus + $3

Onion Rings

$9.00

Crispy fried onion rings.

Parish Fries

$10.00

Hot and crispy fries topped with Jameson caramelized onions, American cheese and 1000 island dressing.

Smoked Gouda Mac Bites

$10.00

Fried nuggets of macaroni and smoked gouda cheese served with franch dressing.

Champion Fries

$11.00

Hot and crispy fries with jalapenos, bacon, shredded cheese and house franch dressing.

Salads

Small Green Salad

$8.00

Fresh greens with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Dinner Green Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. * Add Chicken - 5

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing and topped with our house made croutons and Parmesan cheese. * Add Chicken - 5

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing and topped with our house made croutons and Parmesan cheese. *Add Chicken - 5.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, onions, tomatoes, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, mixed cheese, avocado, sour cream, and cilantro lime vinaigrette on the side. * Add Chicken - 5

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and celery served over a bed of fresh greens served with blue cheese dressing and your choice of wing sauce on the side.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, onion, and a hard boiled egg served over a bed of fresh greens with your choice of dressing on the side.

Sandwiches

Almar Shuffle

$16.00

Avocado, turkey, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, tomato, mayo, and Gulden's mustard on grilled sourdough.

BLTA

$15.00

Crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Chopped Cheese

$17.00

Chop burger, diced onions, melted American, mayo, shredded lettuce & tomato in a grilled hoagie.

Dave'O Chicken Sando

$17.00

Fried Chicken served on a seeded bun with mayo, shredded romaine lettuce, and tomato, with pickles on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American cheese on grilled sourdough.

Ham and Cheddar

$15.00

Uncured all natural ham, aged Irish cheddar, tomatoes, and Gulden's mustard on grilled.

Hangover Helper

$16.00

Two fried eggs, avocado, bacon, American cheese, and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Irish Dip

$17.00

Thinly sliced roast beef smothered in aged Irish cheddar with Irish stout mayo on a grilled hoagie, served with a side of Jameson spiked Au Jus.

Irish Wolfhound

$16.00

Locally sourced El Salchichero Banger smothered in grilled onions and peppers. Topped with Gulden's Mustard and served on a grilled hoagie.

Maiden Club

$18.00

All natural oven roasted turkey, uncured all natural ham, bacon, aged Irish cheddar, tomato, mayo, Gulden's mustard, and lettuce on grilled sourdough.

Philly Cheese

$16.00

Thinly sliced roast beef seared with bell peppers and onions, topped with melted American cheese and served on a grilled hoagie.

Roast Beef and Brie

$17.00

Roast Beef, brie, tomatoes, Gulden's mustard, and horseradish mayo on grilled sourdough.

The Drowning Chicken

$17.00

Tender chicken breast , smothered in one of our house made sauces (buffalo, tangy garlic, honey stung, teriyaki or BBQ) and served on a seeded bun with fresh romaine, tomato, onion and pickles on the side. * Sub Fried -1

The Red Roof

$15.00

Aged Irish cheddar, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion, and a house aioli*** on grilled sourdough. Add Turkey or Ham $3*

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.00

Half pound all natural fresh Angus Chuck served on a seeded bun with fresh romaine, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.

Belushi

$19.00

Not approved by the AHA: A half pounder stuffed with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, aged Irish cheddar, and American cheese.Then we beer batter it, deep fry it, and wish you the best. No substitutions or temperature variations.

Filthy Freddy

$19.00

Cousin of the Belushi: A half pounder stuffed with jalapenos and cream cheese, then beer battered and deep fried. No substitutions or temperature variations.

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

The Classic covered in Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

Ooey Gooey

$19.00

The Classic topped with roasted garlic and brie.

Out and In

$18.00

Our version of the animal style: the Classic burger topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, shredded romaine lettuce, and our house made thousand island dressing.

Pfeiffer

$19.00

The Classic topped with American cheese, bacon, tangy BBQ sauce, and a beer battered onion ring.

Portobello Burger

$16.00

House balsamic marinated Portobello Mushroom grilled with caramelized onions, aged Irish cheddar, served on a seeded bun with fresh romaine, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.

The Huckleberry

$19.00

The Classic served with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough, drizzled with horseradish mayo, and named after the best damned chocolate Labrador retriever in the country. drizzled with horseradish mayo, and named after

The Penitent Pig

$19.00

The Classic covered in blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Traditional Favorites

Bangers Plate

$19.00

Locally sourced El Salchichero Bangers served with mashed potatoes, peas and carrots. With sides of Gulden's mustard and creamy horseradish.

Beer Battered Salmon (Fish & Chips)

$20.00

Two Salmon fillets coated with our house made beer batter, deep fried, served with tartar sauce and fries.

Dave'O Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Our classic fired chicken in 4 strips served with a side of Ranch dressing and our house BBQ.

Monterey Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes, baked over mashed potatoes and sweet corn drizzled with your choice of wing sauce. Grilled or Fried.

Parish Pie

$19.00

Our house made Parish Pie ground beef with peas & carrots, mashed potatoes and topped with melted cheese.

Dessert

Cup Ice Cream

$4.00

Marianne's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

House Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$9.00

House made bread pudding with chocolate chips and caramel sauce served with a scoop of Marianne's own vanilla ice cream.

Kid's Menu

Zach Snacks

$4.00

Small assortment of cheddar, croutons, celery, bacon bites, and cucumber.

Kids - I don’t know (Burger)

$7.00

1/4 lbs burger grilled with lettuce and pickles on a sesame seed bun, served with fries.

Kids - I don’t care (Ham & Cheese)

$8.00

Grilled ham with American cheese on a bun with fries.

Kids - I don’t want that (Grilled Cheese)

$6.00

Grilled cheese on hamburger bun served with fries.

Kids - I’m not eating that (Mac & Fries)

$9.00

1/2 Mac Bites 1/2 Fries side ranch.

Kids - I’m not hungry (Chicken Tenders)

$8.00

3 strips of our house fried chicken served with ranch dressing.

Kids - That's Just Right (Fries)

$4.00

Small fries for kids.

Doggie Menu

Buddy Bowl

$8.00

8oz chopped up grilled unseasoned beef patty served with peas/carrots and corn mixed up in a togo box.

Dog Bacon

$2.00

2 strips of bacon.

Scooby Patty

$6.00

8oz chopped up grilled unseasoned beef patty served in a togo box.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rotating draft list, fresh cocktails & locally sourced eats at this little pub in beautiful Aptos, CA. Daily 11-10. Come see us.

