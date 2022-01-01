Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen imageView gallery

Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen





570 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215

SHAREABLES

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.00

Parlay Pretzel

$15.00

Wagyu Chili Nachos

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Wings

$16.00

Popcorn Chicken

$15.00

Wagyu Pigs In A Blanket

$16.00

Dips & Veggies

$16.00

3-Day Fries

$9.00

Extra Naan

$2.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Asian Salad

$15.00

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$8.00

MUSSELS

SM Curry Mussels

$19.00

LG Curry Mussels

$29.00

SM Mexican Mussels

$20.00

LG Mexican Mussels

$33.00

Extra Roll

$2.00

FLATBREADS

Apple Goat Flatbread

$15.00

Old Pub-Style Pepperoni

$16.00

Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Southwest Flatbread

$19.00

Brisket Flatbread

$20.00

HANDHELDS

Parlay Burger

$17.00

BBQ Burger

$32.00

Truffle Burger

$36.00

Double Bacon Peanut Burger

$21.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Real Philly

$19.00

Pickle

$1.00

MAINS

Steak Frites

$32.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Salmon

$22.00

Seared Cauliflower Steak

$22.00

Farfalle Pasta

$17.00

Strip Steak

$38.00

Twin Medallions

$39.00

Blackened Snapper

$29.00

Smothered Chicken

$24.00

Dessert

Apple Turnover

$12.00

NY Cheescake

$9.00

Birthday Cake

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Buttered Pasta

$12.00

Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Brunch

Blueberry Big Stack

$14.00

Sausage Cheese Scramble

$15.00

Shrimp Poblano Scramble

$16.00

Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Steak N Eggs

$31.00Out of stock

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Parlay Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Late Night

Parlay Pretzel LN

$15.00

Wagyu Chili Nachos LN

$17.00

Popcorn Chicken LN

$15.00

Wings LN

$16.00

3 Day Fries LN

$9.00

Wagyu Pigs In A Blanket LN

$16.00

Caesar Salad LN

$12.00

Parlay Burger LN

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap LN

$15.00

The Real Philly LN

$19.00

BBQ Burger LN

$32.00

Truffle Burger LN

$36.00

Men's

Men's Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Men's Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Men's Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Men's XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Men's Small Baseball Tee

$25.00

Men's Medium Baseball Tee

$25.00

Men's Large Baseball Tee

$25.00

Men's XL Baseball Tee

$25.00

Men's Small Hoodie

$45.00

Men's Medium Hoodie

$45.00

Men's Large Hoodie

$45.00

Men's XL Hoodie

$45.00

Men's Hat

$25.00

Women's

Women's Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Women's Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Women's Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Womens XS Baseball Tee

$25.00

Women's Small Baseball Tee

$25.00

Women's Medium Baseball Tee

$25.00

Women's Large Baseball Tee

$25.00

Women's Small Hoodie

$45.00

Women's Medium Hoodie

$45.00

Women's Large Hoodie

$45.00

Women's Hat

$25.00

Employee

Employee Baseball Tee

$15.00

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

VALET

VALET $10

$10.00

Cover

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$10

$10.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.00Out of stock

MICH ULTRA

$4.00Out of stock

SELTZER

HIGH NOON

$3.00

MAMITAS

$3.00

BOTTLE PACKAGES

PARLAY MVP

$180.00

PARLAY IX ONE FOUR

$300.00

PARLAY 5TH LINE

$725.00

PARLAY ROOKIE

$550.00

PARLAY ALL-STAR

$700.00

PARLAY HALL OF FAME

$1,400.00

BUCKETS

BUCKET RED BULL

$25.00

BUCKET FIJI WATER

$25.00

PEDIALYTE

$25.00

GAMEDAY JELLO SHOOTER

$8.00Out of stock

FOOD

STARTING LINEUP

$200.00

SECOND STRING

$155.00

FLATBREAD SAMPLER

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Parlay Sporting Club & Kitchen – a polished sports bar and restaurant located on The Cap in the Short North near downtown Columbus, Ohio. Conveniently located next to Greater Columbus Convention Center and walking distance to Nationwide Arena, Major Hotels, and local shopping. Featuring elevated American fare with an intricately curated speciality drink, spirits, & local craft beer selection. The Sporting Club will be the Short North’s superior hosts for enjoying the biggest sporting events happening around the World. Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen will providing an UNMATCHED setting: 100+ HDTV’s with Premium Sound System 4 Private Rooms with their own video boards Expanded bar with 50+ seats Elevated Man Cave and Sky Loge Seating designed for groups 60+ outdoor seats equipped with necessary Heating/Cooling controls Several tables/booths, usually reserved for six or more - will have the capability to control assigned TV’s within direct view.

Location

570 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions



