Pat's Home Cook Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches( Only choose Biscuit or Toast)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

2 strips of bacon, 1 egg, 1 slice of american cheese

Bologna, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

1 slice of thick bologna, 1 egg, 1 slice of american cheese

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

2 eggs, 1 slice of american cheese

Smoke sausage, egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

1 cut smoke sausage, 1 egg, 1 slice of american cheese

BLT Sandwich

$5.00

Mayo, 4 strips of bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Pan Sausage, egg & cheese

$5.00

Sausage Biscuit

$2.00

Breakfast add ons

Breakfast 3 wings only

$6.50

3 breaded original whole wings

Side of Grits

$3.50

8oz bowl of grits

Side of Large Grits

$4.50

Pint of grits

Order of Pancakes or Waffles

$5.00

2 pancakes or waffles with syrup and butter

Plain Biscuit

$1.00

1 buttery biscuit

Side of oatmeal

$3.50

8oz bowl of oatmeal serve with brown sugar

Side of eggs

$3.50

2 scramble eggs

Cheese

$0.50

1 slice of American Cheese

Toast

$1.00

1 slice of buttery toasted bread cut in half

Side of rice

$3.50

8oz bowl of rice

Side of large rice

$4.50

pint of rice

Add sausage

$1.00

Add smoke sausage

$3.50

Bacon

$1.50

Bologna

$1.50

Breakfast Combos (only choose Biscuit or Toast)

SEC Combo

$7.50

Sausage egg cheese sandwich, small tatar tots, and choice of drink

BEC Combo

$7.50

Bacon, egg, cheese sandwich, small tartar tots, choice of drink

EC Combo

$7.50

Egg and cheese sandwich, small tatar tots, choice of drink

Bologna, Egg & Cheese Combo

$8.50

Bologna, egg,cheese sandwich, small tartar tots and choice of drink

Smoke sausage, Egg & Cheese Combo

$8.50

Breakfast Platters

Pat's Breakfast Special (Only choose waffle or pancakes)

$11.00

Choice of pancake or waffle, 1 choice of breakfast meat, 1 scramble egg, 1 slice of toast, bowl of grits or rice, choice of drink

Pat's Chicken and Waffles or Pancakes (Only choose waffle or pancakes)

$13.00

3 original breaded wings, 2 waffles or pancakes served plain or available fruit, choice of drink

Breakfast Bowls with Sausage or Bacon

$10.00

Rice or Grits, Eggs, Cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon

Fish and Grits (2 talipia)

$13.00

Pat's Lunchbreak & Dinner Menu

Platters

Pat's BBQ Ribs

Pat's BBQ Ribs

$15.00

3 homemade BBQ glazed rib bones, 2 choices of reg sides, soda

Polish Sausage

$10.00

1 beef polish sausage top with mustard, Pat's BBQ sauce, sauerkraut; 2 sides; soda

Polish Sausage with fixings

Polish Sausage with fixings

$12.00

1 beef polish sausage top with Pat's BBQ sauce, fajita mixed with grilled onions, chopped ground beef; 2 sides; soda

Grilled Hot dogs

$12.00

2 hot dogs top with kitchup, mustard, sauerkraut; 2 sides; soda

Grilled Pork chop

Grilled Pork chop

$13.00

2 seasoned grilled pork chops, glazed in Pat's BBQ sauce; 2 sides; soda

Fried Pork chop

$13.00

2 hand breaded fried pork chops; 2 sides; soda

BBQ whole wings

BBQ whole wings

$13.00

4 seasoned grilled whole wings glazed in Pat's BBQ sauce, 2 sides; soda

Fried whole wings

$13.00

4 hand breaded whole wings top with your choice of extra flavor; 2 sides; soda

Fried tilapia

$12.00

2 deep fried tilapia; 2 sides; soda

Fried whiting fish

$12.00

1 deep fried whiting; 2 sides; soda

Fried Catfish Nuggets

$15.00

Order of fried catfish nuggets; 2 sides; soda

Cookout Special

$20.00

1 Deluxe Cheeseburger, 1 Reg Hotdog, 1 Rib bone; 2 sides; soda

Sunday Best

$15.00

Other meats available on Sunday only (Call store first)

First Sunday Platter

$23.00

Other meats available on Sunday only (Call store first)

Grilled BBQ Quarter legs

$13.00

Baskets

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Mayo, 2 slices of thick bologna, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Toast served with fries; soda

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$10.00

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese on bun served with fries; soda

Chopped BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chopped Chicken, Pat's BBQ sauce, pickle on bun served with fries

Chopped BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Pork, Pat's BBQ sauce, pickle on bun served with fries

3 whole wing

$10.00

3 hand breaded whole wings top with your extra flavor served with fries; soda

3 chicken tenders

$10.00

Sandwiches Only

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$5.00

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$7.00

Chopped BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chopped BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ Rib Sandwich

$10.00

Pork chop Sandwich

$8.00

Catfish nuggets only

$9.00

Whitefish Sandwich (1)

$6.00

Tilapia Sandwich (2)

$6.00

Whitefish Sandwich (2)

$9.00

Hot Dog

$2.50

Polish Sausage sandwich

$3.50

Polish sausage with fixings sandwich

$6.00

BLT (only)

$5.00

Potbelly Potatoes

Not So Plain

$9.00

1 Large Potato with butter, sour cream, salt, pepper, cheese, real bacon bits, chives; soda

Cluckin

$11.00

Not So Plain with Chicken, Pat's BBQ sauce; soda

Porky

$11.00

Not So Plain with Pork, Pat's BBQ sauce; soda

Salads

Large Salad

$6.00

Salad Blend, cheese, salt, pepper, eggs, real bacon bits, croutons, Cucumber, Tomatoes salad seasoning; choice of dressing; bottle water

Large Chicken Salad

$9.00

Large Salad served with grilled chicken; bottle water

side salad

$3.00

Salad Blend, cheese, salt, pepper, tomatoes, cucumbers

Vegetables

Fries

$3.00

Okra

$3.50

reg. bake potato

$3.50

Tatar tots

$3.00

Sweet candied yam

$3.50

Cabbages with Beef sausages

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Bake Beans

$3.50

Corn nuggets

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Potato salad

$3.50

Rice

$3.00

Double the same veggie

Black eye peas

$3.50

Collards

$3.50

Kid Meals

Grilled Hot dogs

$5.50

1 Hotdog (Ketchup & Mustard) served 1 side; soda

Jr. Hamburger

$6.00

1 Hamburger (Ketchup & Mustard) served with 1 side; soda

Jr. Cheeseburger

$6.50

1 Hamburger (Ketchup, Cheese, & Ketchup); 1 side; soda

Jr. Whole Wing

$6.50

2 Whole original wings; 1 side; soda

Jr. Bologna Sandwich

$5.50

1 thick Bologna, Mayo, Cheese on toast; 1 side; soda

Chicken tender (2)

$6.50

Meat add ons

Deluxe patty

$3.00

Jr. Patty

$2.00

Chicken tender

$2.00

Whole wing (1)

$1.50

Quarter Leg

$2.50

Whitefish

$4.00

Talipia

$2.75

Rib bone (1)

$2.75

Del's Variety of Desserts & Appetizers

Dessert

slice of sweet potato pie

$3.00

1 slice of warm sweet potato pie

slice of pecan pie

$3.00

1 slice of warm pecan pie

fried oreos (4)

$3.50

deep fried batter dipped oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar with chocolate drizzle

banana pudding

$4.50

homemade whipped pudding, cookies, and bananas

strawberry/banana pudding

$5.00

homemade whipped pudding, cookies, and bananas/strawberries with glaze

donut(1)

$1.99

deep fried donuts top with cinimon serve with cream cheese

Variety of cakes

$3.50

available cakes

Strawberry shortcake

$3.50

Molten chocolate Bundt cake

$3.50

Appetizer

cheese sticks (6)

$3.99

deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks

fried green tomatoes (5)

$3.99

seasoned fried green tomatoes served with Pat's dipping sauce

Upgrade Sodas

Pepsi products

Bottle Pepsi

$1.50

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Bottle Mt. Dew

$1.50

Bottle Pure Leaf sweet tea

$3.00

Iced Bottle Starbucks coffee

$4.00

Bottle Fruit Punch Juice

$3.00

Sodas add on

Pepsi products 2

Can pepsi

$1.00

Can Mt Dew

$1.00

Can Strary

$1.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Can Cherry Pepsi

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Iced Starbucks coffee

$4.50

Bottle pepsi

$2.00

Bottle Mt. dew

$2.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Pure Leaf sweet tea

$3.50

Bottle lrg Fruit Punch Juice

$3.50

Small orange juice

$1.50

Small apple juice

$1.50