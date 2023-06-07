  • Home
A map showing the location of Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'fallon NEW 104 South Cherry Street

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'fallon NEW 104 South Cherry Street

No reviews yet

104 South Cherry Street

O'Fallon, IL 62269

FOOD MENU

32oz Soft Drinks To-Go

Have a refreshing drink with your order!
32oz Fountain Soda To-Go

32oz Fountain Soda To-Go

$1.50

Have a refreshing drink with your order!

^Shared Plates

As the name would suggest, they are perfect for sharing and a great way to start your meal at Peel.
Chicken Spiedini

Chicken Spiedini

$15.00

marinated chicken breast skewers with lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese breaded and grilled. served with garlic ciabatta and garlic chive butter

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta

$10.00

sliced ciabatta topped with garlic chive butter, mozzarella cheese and fresh oregano, then wood fired, served with marinara and parmesan cream

^Potato Wedges and Dip

^Potato Wedges and Dip

$9.00

hand cut crispy potato wedges, gremolata, spiced ketchup, aji verde, andalouse

^Pretzel Rolls

^Pretzel Rolls

$9.00

our house recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce

Prosciutto Involtini

Prosciutto Involtini

$16.00

our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil

^Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

wood fired artichokes, baby spinach, chive cream cheese, parmesan, topped with fontina cheese and served with house seasoned spiced chips

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

st. louis classic toasted beef ravioli, marinara, parmesan cheese

^Tacos

^Blackened Mahi Tacos

^Blackened Mahi Tacos

$16.00

grilled mahi, chile cumin grilled tortillas, old bay coleslaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli, cilantro, lime

^Fried Chicken Street Tacos

^Fried Chicken Street Tacos

$14.00

flour tortilla, buttermilk fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, house made pickles, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, aji verde

^Carne Asada Tacos

^Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

marinated skirt steak, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, avocado

^Salads

The perfect complement to our pizzas offered in 2 different sizes. Whether its for just you, or the whole family, they are sure to satisfy!
Side Apple Gorgonzola Salad

Side Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$8.00

baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, candied pecans, maple cider vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette

Side Italian Chopped Salad

Side Italian Chopped Salad

$8.00

romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

^Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

^Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

blackened salmon, romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing, lemon

Entree Apple Gorgonzola Salad

Entree Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette

Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing

Entree House Salad

Entree House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette

Entree Italian Chopped Salad

Entree Italian Chopped Salad

$13.00

romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad

Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$22.00

baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$20.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$20.00

mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette

Full Italian Chopped Salad

Full Italian Chopped Salad

$22.00

romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

^Soups

choose from our standards, smoked tomato bisque and wild mushroom or one of our seasonal offerings. a cup of our soup is a great pairing with a salad or sandwich.
^Cup Tomato Bisque

^Cup Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons

^Bowl Tomato Bisque

^Bowl Tomato Bisque

$12.00

our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons

^Cup Wild Mushroom Soup

^Cup Wild Mushroom Soup

$6.00

Creamy House made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme

^Bowl Wild Mushroom Soup

^Bowl Wild Mushroom Soup

$12.00

creamy house made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme

^Wings

our fresh jumbo wings are wood-fired at a blistering 800 degrees and made with our house dry-rub and a touch of extra virgin olive oil. while the wings are roasting by the open flames of our Mugnaini oven, brilliant flavors develop. the smoke and intense heat produces an addicting taste and texture that’s even better once tossed in one of our house-made signature sauces.
6 Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.

^12 Wings

^12 Wings

$24.00

Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.

^12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2

^12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2

$24.00

Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.

^Pizzas

poblano cream sauce, mozzarella, yellow onion, steak, cotija, pico de gallo
Bacon and Pickle Pizza

Bacon and Pickle Pizza

$17.00

house made pickles, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper, fresh dill

Bacon Potato Pizza

Bacon Potato Pizza

$18.00

bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream, finished with fresh chives and sour cream

Balsamic Chicken Pizza

Balsamic Chicken Pizza

$18.00

wood fired chicken, feta cheese,roasted red pepper, roasted garlic olive oil, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

peel bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, wood fired chicken, red onion, cilantro

Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$17.00

wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$14.00

Build a Calzone!

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Create your own!

Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$18.00

chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, polonaise bread crumbs

Coppa Pizza

Coppa Pizza

$16.00

coppa ham, mozzarella, tomato sauce, oregano

Formaggio Pizza

Formaggio Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano

Italian Sausage Pizza

Italian Sausage Pizza

$16.00

italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza

$19.00

maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil, fontina, parmesan, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary

Ricotta Pizza

Ricotta Pizza

$17.00

italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Trio Pizza

Trio Pizza

$18.00

coppa ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

cremini, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream

^Pastas

Not in the mood for pizza or still hungry? We've got you covered with one of our mouth watering Mac n' Cheese bowls.
Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$8.00

our house made macaroni gratin topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

Full Mac and Cheese

Full Mac and Cheese

$16.00

our house made macaroni gratin topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

Side Buffalo Mac and Cheese

Side Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$11.00

our classic mac and cheese with chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina,parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery

Full Buffalo Mac and Cheese

Full Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$22.00

our classic mac and cheese with chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina,parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery

Chicken Bacon Avacado Mac and Cheese

$18.00

house mac and cheese, chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, sriracha aioli

^Sandwiches

Italian Club

Italian Club

$16.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on rosemary focaccia.

Pub Burger and Wedges

Pub Burger and Wedges

$17.00

8 oz steak burger, irish white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche, served with hand cut crispy potato wedges

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

spicy breaded chicken breast, house made pickles, mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Honey Chipotle Wrap

$16.00

breaded chicken tenderloin, honey chipotle glaze, romaine, roma tomatoes, avacado, cheddar cheese, jalapeno wrap

Wood Fired Sub

Wood Fired Sub

$17.00

genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, arugula, pepperoncini peppers, roasted garlic aioli, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, house made ciabatta

^Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.00

a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

toasted white bread with american cheese

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

Kid's Spaghetti

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.00

pasta noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter

Kid's Turkey Sliders

Kid's Turkey Sliders

$6.00

two pretzel rolls with turkey, mayonnaise and american cheese

^Desserts

^Caramel Cookie Cheesecake

^Caramel Cookie Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic milk chocolate cheesecake and caramel on a vanilla cookie crust. Topped with dark chocolate ganache and finished with a rosette of milk chocolate ganache.

Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza

Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza

$6.00

7" pizza shell with chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers topped with confectioners sugar

Nutella S'Mores Pizza

Nutella S'Mores Pizza

$11.00

11" pizza shell with chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers topped with confectioners sugar

^Strawberry Shortcake

^Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

white chocolate shortbread, Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, finished with chocolate curls

^Bacon Salt Brownie

^Bacon Salt Brownie

$8.00

A rich dark chocolate brownie with bacon and caramel finished with vanilla ice cream

A La Cart Items

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Ciabatta

$4.00

Rosemary Foccacia

$4.00

Side Apples

$2.00

Side Fruit Cup

$2.00

Side of Sauce (To-Go)

$0.50

^Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

^Bulk Ranch

^Bulk Ranch

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

^Bulk Parmesan Cream

^Bulk Parmesan Cream

$7.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

^Bulk Tomato Bisque

^Bulk Tomato Bisque

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

^Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

^Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

^Bulk House Vinaigrette

$4.00+

BEER MENU

Peel Beer

Alterior Motive

Alterior Motive

ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 Style: Northern German Altbier Profile: a rich deep copper color with aromas of caramel and toffee. cool fermented and cold conditioned aids in a slightly dry smooth mouthfeel.

Belgian Strong Ale

Belgian Strong Ale

ABV: 9.1% IBU: 26 Style: Strong Ale Profile: an orchard aroma coupled with subtle hints of clove and orange. a high gravity ale with a dry finish.

Blood Orange Wheat

Blood Orange Wheat

ABV: 5.6% IBU: 12 Style: Fruit Wheat Beer Profile: a wheat beer brewed with blood orange peel and toasted coriander. a sweet finish with a hint of spice.

Brown Ale

Brown Ale

ABV: 5.4% IBU: 24 Style: American Brown Ale Profile: an approachable beer with bold flavors of roasted malts, hints of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla. finishes smooth and creamy.

Coffee Porter

Coffee Porter

ABV: 4.85% IBU: 22 Style: Coffee Porter Profile: this english style porter has a smooth roasted malt back-bone with mild hop notes. a generous amount of mina’s coffee that takes over the palate with flavors of chocolate and plum.

Fleur de Peel

ABV: 8.2% IBU: 31 Style: Biere de Garde A malt-forward French-style ale that has assertive floral and citrus aromas, a medium body and a dry finish. Hop characteristics are in the background but provide a subtle spicy note.

Macchiato Porter

Moonlight IPA

Moonlight IPA

ABV: 4.5% IBU: 58 Style: Session IPA Profile: its a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. malt that’s slight in bitterness that don’t bite. you’ll keep things loose, we’ll keep things light. everybody will be dancin’ in the moonlight.

Stay Puft

ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 Style: American Stout Profile: Stay Puft stomps in with massive aroma of marshmallow and roasted malts. Gozer may even be impressed with the amount of vanilla and lactose used in this brew. Though the flavor of sweet, sticky, toasted marshmallow reminds us of the name sake's fiery demise.

Tropical Dollop

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
