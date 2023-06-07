Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'fallon NEW 104 South Cherry Street
FOOD MENU
32oz Soft Drinks To-Go
^Shared Plates
Chicken Spiedini
marinated chicken breast skewers with lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese breaded and grilled. served with garlic ciabatta and garlic chive butter
Garlic Cheese Ciabatta
sliced ciabatta topped with garlic chive butter, mozzarella cheese and fresh oregano, then wood fired, served with marinara and parmesan cream
^Potato Wedges and Dip
hand cut crispy potato wedges, gremolata, spiced ketchup, aji verde, andalouse
^Pretzel Rolls
our house recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce
Prosciutto Involtini
our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil
^Spinach & Artichoke Dip
wood fired artichokes, baby spinach, chive cream cheese, parmesan, topped with fontina cheese and served with house seasoned spiced chips
Toasted Ravioli
st. louis classic toasted beef ravioli, marinara, parmesan cheese
^Tacos
^Blackened Mahi Tacos
grilled mahi, chile cumin grilled tortillas, old bay coleslaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli, cilantro, lime
^Fried Chicken Street Tacos
flour tortilla, buttermilk fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, house made pickles, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, aji verde
^Carne Asada Tacos
marinated skirt steak, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, avocado
^Salads
Side Apple Gorgonzola Salad
baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, candied pecans, maple cider vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing
Side House Salad
mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette
Side Italian Chopped Salad
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
^Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
blackened salmon, romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing, lemon
Entree Apple Gorgonzola Salad
baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette
Entree Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing
Entree House Salad
mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette
Entree Italian Chopped Salad
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad
baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette
Full Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing
Full House Salad
mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette
Full Italian Chopped Salad
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
^Soups
^Cup Tomato Bisque
Our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons
^Bowl Tomato Bisque
our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons
^Cup Wild Mushroom Soup
Creamy House made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme
^Bowl Wild Mushroom Soup
creamy house made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme
^Wings
^Pizzas
Bacon and Pickle Pizza
house made pickles, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper, fresh dill
Bacon Potato Pizza
bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream, finished with fresh chives and sour cream
Balsamic Chicken Pizza
wood fired chicken, feta cheese,roasted red pepper, roasted garlic olive oil, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
BBQ Chicken Pizza
peel bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, wood fired chicken, red onion, cilantro
Buffalo Pizza
wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery
Build Your Own Calzone
Build a Calzone!
Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own!
Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper Pizza
chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, polonaise bread crumbs
Coppa Pizza
coppa ham, mozzarella, tomato sauce, oregano
Formaggio Pizza
mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano
Italian Sausage Pizza
italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza
maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze
Margherita Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Prosciutto Pizza
prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil, fontina, parmesan, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary
Ricotta Pizza
italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Trio Pizza
coppa ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Wild Mushroom Pizza
cremini, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
^Pastas
Side Mac and Cheese
our house made macaroni gratin topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Full Mac and Cheese
our house made macaroni gratin topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Side Buffalo Mac and Cheese
our classic mac and cheese with chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina,parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery
Full Buffalo Mac and Cheese
our classic mac and cheese with chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina,parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery
Chicken Bacon Avacado Mac and Cheese
house mac and cheese, chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, sriracha aioli
^Sandwiches
Italian Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on rosemary focaccia.
Pub Burger and Wedges
8 oz steak burger, irish white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche, served with hand cut crispy potato wedges
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
spicy breaded chicken breast, house made pickles, mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Honey Chipotle Wrap
breaded chicken tenderloin, honey chipotle glaze, romaine, roma tomatoes, avacado, cheddar cheese, jalapeno wrap
Wood Fired Sub
genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, arugula, pepperoncini peppers, roasted garlic aioli, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, house made ciabatta
^Kids Menu
Kid's Cheese Pizza
a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese
toasted white bread with american cheese
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Kid's Spaghetti
pasta noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter
Kid's Turkey Sliders
two pretzel rolls with turkey, mayonnaise and american cheese
^Desserts
^Caramel Cookie Cheesecake
Classic milk chocolate cheesecake and caramel on a vanilla cookie crust. Topped with dark chocolate ganache and finished with a rosette of milk chocolate ganache.
Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza
7" pizza shell with chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers topped with confectioners sugar
Nutella S'Mores Pizza
11" pizza shell with chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers topped with confectioners sugar
^Strawberry Shortcake
white chocolate shortbread, Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, finished with chocolate curls
^Bacon Salt Brownie
A rich dark chocolate brownie with bacon and caramel finished with vanilla ice cream
A La Cart Items
^Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings
BEER MENU
Peel Beer
Alterior Motive
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 Style: Northern German Altbier Profile: a rich deep copper color with aromas of caramel and toffee. cool fermented and cold conditioned aids in a slightly dry smooth mouthfeel.
Belgian Strong Ale
ABV: 9.1% IBU: 26 Style: Strong Ale Profile: an orchard aroma coupled with subtle hints of clove and orange. a high gravity ale with a dry finish.
Blood Orange Wheat
ABV: 5.6% IBU: 12 Style: Fruit Wheat Beer Profile: a wheat beer brewed with blood orange peel and toasted coriander. a sweet finish with a hint of spice.
Brown Ale
ABV: 5.4% IBU: 24 Style: American Brown Ale Profile: an approachable beer with bold flavors of roasted malts, hints of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla. finishes smooth and creamy.
Coffee Porter
ABV: 4.85% IBU: 22 Style: Coffee Porter Profile: this english style porter has a smooth roasted malt back-bone with mild hop notes. a generous amount of mina’s coffee that takes over the palate with flavors of chocolate and plum.
Fleur de Peel
ABV: 8.2% IBU: 31 Style: Biere de Garde A malt-forward French-style ale that has assertive floral and citrus aromas, a medium body and a dry finish. Hop characteristics are in the background but provide a subtle spicy note.
Macchiato Porter
Moonlight IPA
ABV: 4.5% IBU: 58 Style: Session IPA Profile: its a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. malt that’s slight in bitterness that don’t bite. you’ll keep things loose, we’ll keep things light. everybody will be dancin’ in the moonlight.
Stay Puft
ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 Style: American Stout Profile: Stay Puft stomps in with massive aroma of marshmallow and roasted malts. Gozer may even be impressed with the amount of vanilla and lactose used in this brew. Though the flavor of sweet, sticky, toasted marshmallow reminds us of the name sake's fiery demise.
Tropical Dollop
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269
