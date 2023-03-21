Restaurant header imageView gallery

Penalties Sports Bar & Grill Covington

review star

No reviews yet

10205 Access Road, Suite A

Covington, GA 30014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.99

BW Pretzel

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips, Salsa, & Queso

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Mile High Nachos

$8.99

Mozz Sticks

$8.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Redneck Quesadilla

$10.49

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.99

Made in-house & served with cajun remolaude. Mexican Chicken,Black Beans,Rice,Corn,Jalapenos,Pico

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99
20 Wings

20 Wings

$27.99

6 Boneless

$8.99

10 Boneless

$12.99

20 Boneless

$23.99

6 Drum Special

$8.99

10 Drum Special

$13.99

20 Drum Special

$26.99

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Black & Bleu Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Fresh crisp greens topped with choice of meat, bacon bits, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, boiled egg, cucumbers, red onions, & green peppers Ham & Turkey or Chicken

Salmon Salad

$15.99
Chili

Chili

$4.99+
Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$4.99+

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Burgers & Bird

Bench Warmers Burger

Bench Warmers Burger

$10.99
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99
Hangover

Hangover

$12.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.99
Diablo

Diablo

$11.99
Flyin Hawaiian

Flyin Hawaiian

$11.99
Shroom & Swiss

Shroom & Swiss

$11.99
Smoke House

Smoke House

$11.99
Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$11.99
Belly Buster

Belly Buster

$16.99

Entrees & Specials

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.99
Chicken Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$13.99
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.99
Salmon

Salmon

$15.99
Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$11.99
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$13.99

Shrimp-N-Grits Dinner/Large

$16.00

Shrimp-N-Grits/Small

$9.99

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Chicken BBQ Plate

$12.00

Pork BBQ Plate

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo chicken & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato.Served with ranch dressing.

Club Wrap

$10.99
Jerk Chix Wrap

Jerk Chix Wrap

$12.99
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99
Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$14.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwhich

$6.99

Kids

Kids Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Sliders

$6.99

w/ PLAIN FRIES

w/TOTS

w/FRUIT CUP

w/MAC & CHEESE (KIDS)

w/Chips

w/Broccoli

Dessert

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Large Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Single Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Large Blondie Sundae

$10.00

Single Blondie Sundae

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Sides & Add Ons

Cajun Fries Basket

$5.99

Cajun Fries Side

$3.99

Cajun Tot Basket

$5.99
Cajun Tots Side

Cajun Tots Side

$3.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Collard Greens

$3.99
Cup - Chili

Cup - Chili

$4.99
Cup - Potato Soup

Cup - Potato Soup

$4.99

Cup - Soup Of Day

$4.99

Fried Onions

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$3.99
Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$3.99

Plain Fries Basket

$5.99

Plain Fries Side

$3.99
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Side 1 Chicken Tender Piece

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side BBQ Pork

$4.00

Side Celery

$0.75

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Fish (Cod)

$6.50

Side Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Side Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Mashed Taters

$3.99

Side of Pasta

$3.00

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp 6

$6.00

Side Tomatos

$0.75

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.50
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99

Tater Tot Basket

$5.99

Tater Tots Side

$3.99

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Onion Rings Side

$5.00

Cajun RIngs Basket

$8.00

Cajun Rings Side

$5.00

Dressings & Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Basalmic Vinagrette

$0.75

House Vinagrette

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Fat Free Ranch

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Cajun Remoulade

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

TMI

$0.75

Carolina Reaper

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Lemon Pepper Sprinkles

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Salsa (Small)

$0.75

Salsa (Large)

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Queso

$2.50

Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Buff Mac Sauce

$2.50

Mornay Sauce

$2.00

Gravy

$1.50

Marinara

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Smoked Onion Dip

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Siracha Ketchup

$0.50

Cajun Seasoning

$0.50

Hot Bacon Dressing

$1.00

TO GO

DOOR DASH

TO GO ORDER

EMPLOYEE MEAL

EMPLOYEE MEAL

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Water

Tea

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull SF

$4.50

RETAIL & MISC

Merchandise

BW Logo Cup

$3.00

BW Shirt

$18.00

Mask

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10205 Access Road, Suite A, Covington, GA 30014

Directions

