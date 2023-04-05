Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pig Out

55 Crowell Rd N

Covington, GA 30014

Main Menu

Pig Out Ribs

1/4 Slab of Ribs

1/4 Slab of Ribs

$12.99

Signature or original style ribs with Memphis dry rub and sauce on the side.

1/2 Slab of Ribs

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$20.99

Signature or original style ribs

Whole Slab of Ribs

Whole Slab of Ribs

$30.99

Signature or original style ribs

Pig Out Sides

Pig Out Baked Beans
$3.99

$3.99

Pig Out Coleslaw
$3.99

$3.99

Walker Homes Mac & Cheese
$4.99

$4.99

So Memphis Potato Salad
$4.99

$4.99

Collard Greens
$4.99

$4.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Pig Out Classics

King of Memphis

King of Memphis

$12.99

Rib sandwich with coleslaw and BBQ sauce on side

Memphis Showboat

Memphis Showboat

$12.99

BBQ hamburger and smoked bratwurst with coleslaw

Big Memphis

Big Memphis

$9.99

Pulled pork sandwich with slaw and BBQ sauce on side

Chic'n Chic'n

Chic'n Chic'n

$10.99

Smoked chicken sandwich with slaw and BBQ sauce on side

Tipsy Rib Tips

Tipsy Rib Tips

$12.99

Smoked rib tips

Pig Out Features

Pig Out Sampler

$35.99

Choice of pulled pork or chicken sandwich, 1/4 slab of ribs, 6 wings with 2 classic sides and drink

BBQ Baked Potato

$13.99

Choice of pulled pork or chicken with butter, cheese, BBQ sauce, and dry rub

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$14.99

Choice of pulled pork or chicken with cheese, BBQ sauce and dry rub

Meats by the Pound

Pound of Pulled Pork
$16.99

Pound of Pulled Pork

$16.99
Pound of Chicken
$17.99

Pound of Chicken

$17.99
Pound of Rib Tips
$20.99

Pound of Rib Tips

$20.99
Pound of Brisket
$25.99

Pound of Brisket

$25.99

Pig Out Chick'n Wings

6pc Wings

6pc Wings

$9.99
10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$13.99
15pc Wings

15pc Wings

$17.99
20pc Wings

20pc Wings

$23.99
30pc Wings

30pc Wings

$33.99
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Leg quarter with classic side & drink

BBQ Hamburger
$4.99

BBQ Hamburger

$4.99
Smoked Bratwurst
$4.99

Smoked Bratwurst

$4.99

Toppings

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Slaw

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Add On's

Bun

$0.35

Drinks

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.59
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.59
Sprite

Sprite

$1.59
Strawberry Fanta
$1.59

Strawberry Fanta

$1.59
Orange Fanta
$1.59

Orange Fanta

$1.59
Grape Fanta

Grape Fanta

$1.59

Up2Par-Teas

BBQ Tea

BBQ Tea

$2.99

BBQ Lemonade
$2.99

$2.99

Mango Tea

$2.99

Mango Lemonade
$2.99

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Peach Lemonade
$2.99

$2.99

Watermelon Tea
$2.99

$2.99

Watermelon Lemonade
$2.99

$2.99
Sweet Kool-Aid
$2.99

Sweet Kool-Aid

$2.99
Sweetness Tea
$2.99

Sweetness Tea

$2.99
Tyga Woods

Tyga Woods

$2.99

Newton County School Menu

Chic'n Chic'n (NCSM Combo)
$10.00

$10.00

The Big Memphis (NCSM Combo)
$10.00

$10.00

Rib Tip (NCSM Combo)
$10.00

$10.00

BBQ Chicken (NCSM Combo)
$10.00

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

AUTHENTIC MEMPHIS BBQ

Website

Location

55 Crowell Rd N, Covington, GA 30014

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

