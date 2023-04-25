Main picView gallery

Gigi's Place Soul Foods

3265 Salem Road

Covington, GA 30016

ENTREES

Baked Chicken Dish

$8.99

This dish consists of a succulent, seasoned leg quarter smothered in gravy. It is served with a bed of warm rice.

Baked Chicken Deluxe

$14.99

This dish consists of a succulent, seasoned chicken leg, smothered in gravy. It is served with a bed of warm rice, with ANY TWO SIDES of your choice, and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

Bourbon Chicken Deluxe

$16.99

This dish consists of juicy Bourbon chicken cooked to perfection. It is served with a bed of warm rice, with ANY TWO SIDES of your choice, and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

Fried Chicken Dish

(Sunday ONLY) The dish consists of freshly prepared crispy fried chicken with YOUR CHOICE of THREE wings, OR a breast & wing, OR a leg & thigh.

Fried Chicken Deluxe

$14.99

(SUNDAY ONLY) This dish consists of freshly prepared crispy fried chicken. It is served alongside ANY TWO SIDES of your choice and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

Classic Chicken Sandwhich

$12.99

Served on a warm bun with YOUR CHOICE of toppings, this dish includes a juicy chicken breast cooked to your choice of FRIED OR GRILLED. It is served with ONE SIDE of your choice.

Turkey Wing Dish

$8.99

This dish consists of a fall-of-the-bone turkey wing smothered in gravy. It is served with a bed of warm rice.

Turkey Wing Deluxe

$16.99

This dish consists of a fall-of-the-bone turkey wing smothered in gravy. It is served with a bed of warm rice, with ANY TWO SIDES of your choice, and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

Fried Pork Chop Dish

$8.99

Fried to perfection, a crispy, tender CENTER CUT pork chop.

Fried Pork Chop Deluxe

$15.99

This dish consists of a crispy, tender fried pork chop. It is served alongside ANY TWO SIDES of your choice, and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

Smothered Pork Chop Dish

$9.99

This dish consists of a moist, and tender pork chop smothered in hot gravy. It is served with a bed of warm rice.

Smothered Pork Chop Deluxe

$16.99

This dish consists of a moist, and tender pork chop smothered in hot gravy. It is served alongside ANY TWO SIDES of your choice, and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

Gigi's Oxtail Dish (SUNDAY'S ONLY)

$14.99

This dish consists of rich and flavorful beef oxtails, hot out the warmer. They are served with a bed of warm rice.

Gigi's Oxtail Deluxe (SUNDAY'S ONLY)

$24.99

This dish consists of rich and flavorful beef oxtails, hot out the warmer. They are served with a bed of warm rice, alongside ANY TWO SIDES of your choice, and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

Cube Steak Dish

$10.99

This dish consists of two tender pieces of beef smothered in hot gravy. It is served with a bed of warm rice.

Cube Steak Deluxe

$16.99

This dish consists of two tender pieces of beef smothered in hot gravy. It is served with a bed of warm rice, alongside ANY TWO SIDES of your choice, and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal.

GiGi's Beef Burger

$11.99

Juicy 100% Angus beef burger cooked to your personal preference, rare, medium, etc. It is served on a warm bun with YOUR CHOICE of toppings.

GiGi's Beef Burger Deluxe

$14.99

Juicy 100% Angus beef burger cooked to your personal preference, rare, medium, etc. It is served on a warm bun with YOUR CHOICE of toppings, and a side of crispy french fries.

Catfish Dish

$9.99

This dish consists of two moist and flaky fish fillets cooked to YOUR PREFERENCE of FRIED or GRILLED. (Note: Grilled also comes with rice.)

Catfish Deluxe

$16.99

This dish consists of two moist and flaky fish fillets cooked to YOUR CHOICE of FRIED or GRILLED. It is served alongside ANY TWO SIDES of your choice and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal. (Note: Grilled also comes with rice.)

Salmon Dish

$12.99

This dish consists of a delicious buttery salmon cooked to your preference of FRIED or GRILLED. (Note: Grilled also comes with rice.)

Salmon Deluxe

$17.99

This dish consists of a delicious buttery salmon cooked to your preference of FRIED or GRILLED. It is served alongside ANY TWO SIDES of your choice and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal. (Note: Grilled also comes with rice.)

Classic Catfish Sandwhich

$14.99

Served on a warm and toasty bun with YOUR CHOICE of toppings, this dish includes moist and flaky fried catfish. It is served with ONE SIDE of your choice.

Small Veggie Plate

$9.99

Not a big meat eater? Completely understandable. Our SMALL veggie plate consists of your choice of ANY THREE of our MEAT-LESS side dishes and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal. (Note: Our greens are not cooked in meat either.)

Large Veggie Plate

$10.99

Our LARGE veggie plate consists of your choice of ANY FOUR of our MEAT-LESS side dishes and a cornbread muffin to complete your meal. (Note: Our greens are not cooked in meat either.)

Garden Salad

$9.99

Our freshly prepared garden salad is made with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, and cheese. It has the option to be served with a juicy grilled chicken breast or grilled salmon as well.

SIDES

Green Beans

DRINKS

Homemade Arnold Palmer

$2.99
Homemade Mango Lemonade

$2.99
Homemade Peach Punch

$2.99
Homemade Sweet Tea

$2.99
Bottle Water (Aquafina)

$2.50
Coca Cola

$2.50
Cup of Water

Dr. pepper

$2.50
Orange Soda

$2.50
Pepsi

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50

DESSERTS

Gigi's Classic Apple Cobbler

$5.99
Gigi's Classic Banana Pudding

$5.99
Gigi's Classic Peach Cobbler

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Order online @ gigisplacesoulfoods.com

