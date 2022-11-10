Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pena's Donuts & Diner - Houston

review star

No reviews yet

10555 Pearland Parkway

Suite 1A

Houston, TX 77089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Bacon Egg & Cheese

Donuts

Glazed DOZEN

$9.00

Mixed DOZEN

$12.00

Choose 12 of our iced, filled, glazed or cake donuts.

Small Donut Holes (12)

Small Donut Holes (12)

$1.95

Perfect bite-sized donut holes

Glazed Donut

Glazed Donut

$1.00
Sugar Donut

Sugar Donut

$1.00
Cinnamon Sugar Donut

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$1.00

Astros Donut

Out of stock
Choc Iced

Choc Iced

$1.25
Choc Sprinkle

Choc Sprinkle

$1.25
Choc Nut

Choc Nut

$1.50
Choc White Strip

Choc White Strip

$1.25

Maple Iced

$1.25
Maple Nut

Maple Nut

$1.25
White Iced

White Iced

$1.50
White Sprinkle

White Sprinkle

$1.25
Pink Iced

Pink Iced

$1.25

Pink Sprinkle

$1.25
Red Iced

Red Iced

$1.25
Red Sprinkle

Red Sprinkle

$1.25

Cherry Icing with sprinkles

Blue Iced

Blue Iced

$1.25
Blue Sprinkle

Blue Sprinkle

$1.25

Blueberry Icing with sprinkles

Coconut Iced

Coconut Iced

$1.25

French Toast

$1.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$1.95
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$1.95
Old Fashion Cinnamon Roll

Old Fashion Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Old fashion cinnamon roll with walnuts inside of it and icing on top.

Maple Nut

$2.25

Strawberry Coconut

$1.95Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Tiger Tail

$2.25Out of stock
Fruit Loop Donut

Fruit Loop Donut

$1.75
Cocoa Pebbles

Cocoa Pebbles

$1.75
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$1.75
Maple Bacon Donut

Maple Bacon Donut

$2.60

Maple iced donut with pieces of bacon on top.

Pecan Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Keto Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

S'mores Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Kolaches

Sausage Kolache

$2.50

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$2.60
Sausage Cheese Jalapeño Kolache

Sausage Cheese Jalapeño Kolache

$2.60Out of stock

Ham Cheese

$2.60
Boudin Kolache

Boudin Kolache

$2.90
Chorizo Egg Cheese Kolache

Chorizo Egg Cheese Kolache

$2.90

Kolache Dozen

$26.00

Breakfast Tacos

Taco

Taco

$2.99

Our breakfast tacos come on flour tortillas. Barbacoa, Brisket and Carnitas come on corn tortillas.

Burrito

$4.95
Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$3.50

Smoked BBQ brisket, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and BBQ sauce on a corn tortilla.

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

House made barbacoa with onions, cilantro and queso fresco served on a corn tortilla.

Keto Burrito

$5.50

eggs with 2 other ingredients in a low carb (3 net carbs) tortilla

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.00

Beans & Cheese in a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.95
Meaty Trio Sandwich

Meaty Trio Sandwich

$7.95

Sausage, bacon, ham, a fried egg and cheese on a toasted buttery croissant.

Donut Breakfast Sandwich

Donut Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Egg, sausage patty and a slice of American cheese on a Peña's glazed donut.

Chicken BISCUIT

Chicken BISCUIT

$5.75

Huge chicken breast on your choice of a biscuit or donut. Honey butter available.

Ultimate Southern Chicken Biscuit

Ultimate Southern Chicken Biscuit

$8.95

Golden fried chicken breast topped with an egg, bacon, cheese and gravy on a biscuit.

Texas Twist Sandwich

Texas Twist Sandwich

$7.25

Chorizo & eggs scrambled with melted cheese and sliced avocados, served on a croissant with green salsa on the side.

Cordon Bleu Chicken Biscuit

Cordon Bleu Chicken Biscuit

$8.75

Crispy chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, two slices of ham, with honey butter on a biscuit.

Sausage Biscuit

$3.50

Chicken DONUT

$5.75

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Breakfast Plates

Sunrise

$7.50

2 eggs your way, your choice of a meat and toast.

Farmers Breakfast

Farmers Breakfast

$9.50

2 eggs your way, choice of meat, hash browns and toast.

Penas Classic

$13.50

Our best selling plate. Two eggs cooked your way, choice of meat, crispy golden hash browns, toast and two fluffy pancakes.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.50

An open-faced southern biscuit topped with creamy country gravy and sausage.

Migas

Migas

$11.75

2 eggs scrambled with crispy tortillas strips, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese, served with refried beans and potatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

2 over-medium eggs, smothered in house-made Ranchero sauce served with seasoned potatoes, refried beans.

Florentine Omelet

Florentine Omelet

$11.00

3 eggs, spinach, caramelized onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with toast and hash browns.

Denver Omelet

$12.00

3 eggs, ham, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and American cheese, served with toast and hash browns.

KETO Barbacoa Scramble

KETO Barbacoa Scramble

$11.00

Two eggs made your way, served with home-made Barbacoa, sliced avocado and mixed berries.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Toasted sourdough bread topped with avocado and an egg. Served with a side of fruit.

Build your OMELET

$11.50

3 eggs mixed with 2 of your favorite ingredients, served with toast and hash browns.

Pancakes & Waffles

1 Pancake

$3.00

2 Stack Pancake

$5.25
3 Stack Pancake

3 Stack Pancake

$6.95

Three warm fluffy pancakes made to order. Customize them by adding fruit or pecans.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$12.95

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast sandwiched between golden Belgium waffle triangles served with maple syrup and whipped butter.

Belgian Waffle

$5.50

Breakfast Bowls

Build A Bowl

Build A Bowl

$6.25

Customize a breakfast bowl your way with as many ingredients as you like. Make it healthy or make it sinful, it your choice.

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$2.50

Bacon

$2.95

Pork Sausage

$2.75

Turkey Sausage

$2.95

Ham

$2.75

Toast

$1.95

Biscuit

$2.50

Croissant

$2.50

English Muffin

$1.95
Cup of Fruit

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$3.75

Country Potatoes

$3.50

Hashbrown PATTY

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Avocado

$3.45

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Keto Tortilla

$1.25

Small Refried Beans

$1.50

Burgers

Daily Cheeseburger Special

Daily Cheeseburger Special

$12.00

Half-pound Cheeseburger with lettuce, pickle, tomatoes, onions, mustard and mayo on our house baked buns. Served with seasoned french fries and a fountain drink.

Donut BURGER

Donut BURGER

$10.00

Half-pound patty with melted American cheese served on a Peña's glazed donut.

Cheeseburger

$10.75

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Our huge marinated chicken breast, hand battered and fried to a golden crisp. Served on our homemade bun with pickles and a side of seasoned fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeños and chipotle mayo on our house baked buns.

Texas Club

Texas Club

$10.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with seasoned fries.

BLT

$9.75

Sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Grilled CHEESE

$6.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.75

Crispy chicken breast over a bed of Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, and house made croutons topped with Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00

Plates

Chicken Tender Combo

Chicken Tender Combo

$9.75

4 chicken tenders served with seasoned fries, toast, country gravy and a drink.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Fried Chicken with 2 sides and toast

Sides

Fries

$2.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.25
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.60+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Milk

$1.95+

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.50

Mexican Sodas

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

Double Espresso

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Espresso shot topped with equal parts frothed milk and milk foam.

Americano

$2.60+

Espresso shot mixed with hot water. This creates a freshly ground coffee similar but STRONGER than drip coffee.

Lattes

An espresso shot with 3/4 STEAMED MILK and topped with milk froth. Many flavors available.

Latte

Frappes

Our frappes are made with real coffee.

Vanilla Frappe

$4.25+

Hazelnut Frappe

$4.25+

Mocha Frappe

$4.25+

White Mocha Frappe

$4.25+

Caramel Frappe

$4.25+

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$4.25+

Iced Lattes

Iced Lattes

$4.00+

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Choc 12 oz

$2.75

Hot Choc 16 oz

$3.25

Hot Choc 20 oz

$3.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peña's offers the best donuts, kolaches, coffee, breakfast and brunch in the Houston and Pearland area.

Website

Location

10555 Pearland Parkway, Suite 1A, Houston, TX 77089

Directions

Gallery
Pena's Donuts & Diner image
Pena's Donuts & Diner image
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
1853 Pearland Parkway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen's Steakhouse Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
--6425 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Rey del Pollo - Almeda
orange star4.5 • 314
10092 Kleckley Dr Houston, TX 77075
View restaurantnext
Killen's Barbecue Pearland - 3613 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen’s Burgers Pearland - 2804 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2804 S Main St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Hangar Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 81
8800 Telephone Rd Houston, TX 77061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston