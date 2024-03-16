Perfecto Pizza - Unit 1 3651 Sycamore School Rd ste 100
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh Dough, Pizza Sauce, Pasta Sauce made daily. We are famous for our Huge Housemade Meatballs, and we use fresh chicken breast and wings. Our Lasagna recipe dates back to 1939! Buon Cibo! Buon Umore! Mangiare!
3651 Sycamore School Rd ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76133
