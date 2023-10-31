Philanthropy Fresh Loganville Crossing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4743 Atlanta Hwy. Ste 120, Loganville, GA 30052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Foggy Bottom BBQ - Loganville - 85 Ray Road
No Reviews
85 Ray Road Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurant
J's Catering Services - 780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200
No Reviews
780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200 Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurant
Pamendis Italian - 4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220
No Reviews
4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220 Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurant
More near Loganville