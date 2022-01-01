Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

The Place Athens

1,446 Reviews

$$

229 E Broad St

Athens, GA 30601

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Meat & 2 Sides
Waldorf Salad

Dessert

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Hazelnut Cheesecake

$6.50

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Marble Cheesecake

$6.50

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.00

Milk & Cookies

$5.00

Snacks

Southern Bruschetta

$7.00

Toast points, with pimento cheese spread, chopped bacon & tomatoes, and topped with scallions.

Southern Fried Veggies

$7.00

Breaded and fried pickles, whole okra and green tomato slices. With a side of Ranch dressing.

Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

$6.00

Soup

$3.00+

Onion Ring Bowl

$6.00

Cornbread Muffins (6)

$3.00

Salads

Nana's Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, with bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sliced hard boiled egg, Andouille sausage, and topped with a fried onion ring.

Half Nana's Salad

$5.50

Waldorf Salad

$9.00

Arcadian Spring Greens, chopped celery, red grapes, diced Granny Smith Apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles

Half Waldorf Salad

$5.00

Slaw Bowl

$8.00

Shredded cabbage, crunchy noodles, toasted almonds, toasted sesame seeds, grated parmesan, and scallions, with our special vinaigrette.

Half Slaw Bowl

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken breast marinated in spiced buttermilk on a Kasier Roll with lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions

Burger

$13.00

Our house-made patty seasoned with Worcestershire Sauce, soy sauce, Panko bread crumbs, egg, salt & pepper - topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions on a Kaiser Roll.

Shrimp Burger

$13.00

Whole Fried Shrimp tossed in cocktail sauce covered with slaw on a Kaiser Roll

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Homemade Tuna Salad topped with provolone cheese & tomato on toasted multigrain bread

BLT

$11.00

Applewood-smoked Bacon, lettuce, Fried Green Tomato & avocado on toasted multigrain bread

Meat & Two/Three

Choice of Chicken Breast, Pork Chop, Salmon Or Fried Catfish. Served with Two OR Three Sides

Meat & 2 Sides

$12.50

Meat & 3 Sides

$14.50

Entrees

Bourbon Salmon

$18.00

7oz Salmon, grilled & basted, served over one grit cake & collard greens. Finished with a bourbon glaze.

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

TIger Shrimp (5) sauteed with Andouille Sausage & Creole Corn. Served over Gouda Grits with a red creole sauce.

Veggie Plate

Side Veggies

Veggie Plate 2

Veggie Plate 3

Veggie Plate 4

Bulk Collard Greens

$5.00+

Bulk Black-Eyed Peas

$5.00+

Bulk Gouda Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Bulk Gouda Grits

$5.00+

Bulk Creole Corn

$5.00+

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Beer

Creature Comforts Tropicália IPA

$2.50

Creature Comforts Bibo Pilsner

$2.50

Stella Artois

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon (16oz)

$2.00

Blue Moon Wheat Ale

$2.25

Guinness Stout (14.9oz)

$2.50

Terrapin Los Bravos Mexican Lager (16oz)

$2.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$2.50

White/Rosé/Sparkling Wine Bottles

Riesling, Saint M

$15.00

Brut Rosé, Los Monteros

$15.00

Brut, Platino

$10.00

Red Wine Bottles

Pinot Noir, Christopher Michael

$15.00

Red Blend, Tattoo Girl

$15.00

Shirts

Place Braves Shirt

$18.00

Place UGA Shirt

$18.00

Employee Shirt

$12.00

Hats

Place Hat

$20.00

Smith Prints

Smith Prints

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Place! We are a relaxed Southern eatery serving refined comfort cuisine to the Classic City. The Place’s menu is built upon a collection of family recipes, many of which have been passed down over the years and reworked to have a modern twist. Named after our grandfather’s car dealership where we spent much of our time growing up and lovingly dubbed “The Place,” we hope that this restaurant serves as a relaxed gathering place for students, their families, university faculty and locals alike. Both graduates of The University of Georgia, we are thrilled to be back in Athens contributing to this town’s great culinary landscape.

Website

Location

229 E Broad St, Athens, GA 30601

Directions

The Place image
The Place image
The Place image

