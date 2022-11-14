Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Southern

Marti’s at Midday

320 Reviews

$$

1280 Prince Ave

ATHENS, GA 30606

Popular Items

MARTHAS SALAD
SCOOP AND PITA
MARY FRANCES

SOUPS

SMALL GUMBO

SMALL GUMBO

$4.50

Homemade Gumbo that'll warm your heart. (Chicken, sausage, okra, tomatoes, celery, onion, green bell pepper & some other secrets spices. *Contains Flour* Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.

SMALL SOUP

SMALL SOUP

$4.50

Soup of the Day Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.

LARGE GUMBO

LARGE GUMBO

$6.00

Homemade Gumbo that'll warm your heart. (Chicken, sausage, okra, tomatoes, celery, onion, green bell pepper & some other secrets spices. *Contains Flour* Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.

LARGE SOUP

LARGE SOUP

$6.00

Soup of the Day Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.

QT GUMBO

QT GUMBO

$12.00

Homemade Gumbo that'll warm your heart. (Chicken, sausage, okra, tomatoes, celery, onion, green bell pepper & some other secrets spices. *Contains Flour* Served with 2 slices of homemade honey wheat.

QT SOUP

QT SOUP

$12.00

Soup of the Day Served with 2 slices of homemade honey wheat.

NIBBLES

Served with fresh fruit, green celery & pita chips.
NIBBLE CHICKEN SALAD

NIBBLE CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

Scoop of tarragon chicken salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE PIMENTO CHEESE

NIBBLE PIMENTO CHEESE

$8.99

Scoop of pimento cheese with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE CURRY SALAD

NIBBLE CURRY SALAD

$8.99

Scoop of curry chicken salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

NIBBLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

Scoop of buffalo chicken salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE HUMMUS

NIBBLE HUMMUS

$8.99

Scoop of hummus with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE EGG SALAD

NIBBLE EGG SALAD

$8.99

Scoop of egg salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE TUNA SALAD

NIBBLE TUNA SALAD

$8.99

Scoop of tuna salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE BOURSIN CHEESE

NIBBLE BOURSIN CHEESE

$8.99

Scoop of Boursin cheese (herb cream cheese) with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.

NIBBLE HAM

NIBBLE HAM

$8.99

Sliced ham served with fresh fruit, celery, lettuce and pita chips. Great for kids!

SANDWICHES

MARY FRANCES

MARY FRANCES

$9.99

Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

AMY

AMY

$9.99

Curry chicken salad on house made honey wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, and lettuce.

MATTHEW'S FAVORITE

MATTHEW'S FAVORITE

$9.99

Smoked turkey on homemade honey wheat with roasted garlic aioli. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

JAY'S FAVORITE (BUFFALO)

JAY'S FAVORITE (BUFFALO)

$9.99

Buffalo chicken salad sandwich served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

PAIGE

PAIGE

$9.99

A glorious tuna melt. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

RHETT

RHETT

$9.99

Smoked Turkey with cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

JAMES

JAMES

$9.99

Ham and cheese with French Dijon mustard. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

TAMI

TAMI

$9.99

Smoked turkey on pita bread with apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

MERCER

MERCER

$9.99

Delicious egg salad with lettuce and tomato. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

RINNE

RINNE

$9.99

Our classic pimento cheese sandwich. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

MARTIS FAVORITE

MARTIS FAVORITE

$9.99

Toasted sharp cheddar with crisp apple slices. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

MAGGIE

MAGGIE

$9.99

Herb cream cheese with cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach & sprouts. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

SCOTT

SCOTT

$9.99

Ham and cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

ANDREA

ANDREA

$9.99

Boursin cheese, portobellos, sprouts, roasted red pepper & spinach. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

VEGAN MAGGIE

VEGAN MAGGIE

$9.99

Hummus * Contain's Peanut Butter *, Cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach & sprouts. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

PB J

PB J

$7.50
1/2 MARY FRANCES

1/2 MARY FRANCES

$7.99

Our famous tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 AMY

1/2 AMY

$7.99

Curry chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

1/2 MATTHEW

1/2 MATTHEW

$7.99

Smoked turkey on homemade honey wheat with roasted garlic aioli. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 JAY (BUFFALO)

1/2 JAY (BUFFALO)

$7.99

1/2 Buffalo chicken salad sandwich. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

1/2 PAIGE

1/2 PAIGE

$7.99

A glorious tuna melt. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 JAMES

1/2 JAMES

$7.99

Ham and cheese with French Dijon mustard. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 MERCER

1/2 MERCER

$7.99

Delicious egg salad with lettuce and tomato. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 RINNE

1/2 RINNE

$7.99

Our classic pimento cheese sandwich. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

1/2 MARTIS

1/2 MARTIS

$7.99

Toasted sharp cheddar with crisp apple slices. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

1/2 MAGGIE

1/2 MAGGIE

$7.99

Herb cream cheese cream cheese with cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach & sprouts. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.

1/2 GRILLED CHEESE
$7.99

$7.99

1/2 SANDWICH AND SIDE
$11.99

$11.99

SALADS

MARTHAS SALAD

MARTHAS SALAD

$9.99

Our famous chicken salad & pimento cheese on mixed greens with celery sticks, fruit, and a deviled egg.

BIG SALAD

BIG SALAD

$9.99

Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with smoked turkey, eggs, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, sprouts, olives marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, feta cheese & pita.

SPINACH APPLE SALAD

SPINACH APPLE SALAD

$9.99

Spinach, turkey bacon, tart apples, blue cheese with walnuts, and roasted onion dressing.

ANNIE SALAD

ANNIE SALAD

$9.99

Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with chopped ham, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, scallions, sprouts, olives, marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, blue cheese crumbles, a deviled egg & pita.

BOOTCAMP SALAD

BOOTCAMP SALAD

$9.99

Spinach, smoked turkey, sunflower seeds, sprouts, Marinated Mix (cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, grated carrots with a lemon & olive oil drizzle) & pita.

NICOISE SALAD

NICOISE SALAD

$9.99

Mixed greens with tuna salad, eggs, fresh tomato slices, olives, provencal potato, green beans & pita.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

Mixed greens with feta, tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, olives, pepperoncinis and pita.

PETITE SIDE SALAD

PETITE SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Italian seasoning & pita.

1/2 MARTHAS SALAD

1/2 MARTHAS SALAD

$8.50

Our famous chicken salad & pimiento cheese on mixed greens with celery sticks, fruit, and a deviled egg.

1/2 BIG SALAD

1/2 BIG SALAD

$8.50

Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with smoked turkey, eggs, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, sprouts, olives marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, and feta cheese.

1/2 ANNIE SALAD

1/2 ANNIE SALAD

$8.50

Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with chopped ham, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, scallions, sprouts, olives, marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, blue cheese crumbles, and a deviled egg.

1/2 BOOTCAMP SALAD

1/2 BOOTCAMP SALAD

$8.50

Spinach, smoked turkey, sunflower seeds, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, grated carrots with a lemon, olive oil drizzle, and three pita chips.

1/2 NICOISE SALAD

1/2 NICOISE SALAD

$8.50

Mixed greens with tuna salad, eggs, fresh tomato slices, olives, provencal potato, and green beans.

1/2 GREEK SALAD

1/2 GREEK SALAD

$8.50

Mixed greens with feta, tomato marinated cucumbers, red onion, olives, and pepperoncinis.

1/2 SPINACH SALAD

1/2 SPINACH SALAD

$8.50

Spinach, turkey bacon, tart apples, blue cheese with walnuts, and roasted onion dressing.

FAMILY SALAD

FAMILY SALAD

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Olives, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese. Perfect to pair with one of our Frozen Entrees. Serves 4

SALADS BY POUND

1/2 LB CHICKEN SALAD

1/2 LB CHICKEN SALAD

$6.99

Our classic tarragon chicken salad.

1/2 LB PIMENTO CHEESE

1/2 LB PIMENTO CHEESE

$6.00

Our classic pimento cheese. Some say its the best around

1/2 LB CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

1/2 LB CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

$6.50

Our sweet, fruity & delicious curry chicken salad.

1/2 LB BUFFALO CHICKEN

1/2 LB BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.50

Full of flavor and just the right amount of kick

1/2 LB TUNA SALAD
$6.99

1/2 LB TUNA SALAD

$6.99
1/2 LB EGG SALAD
$6.00

1/2 LB EGG SALAD

$6.00
1/2 LB HUMMUS

1/2 LB HUMMUS

$5.00

Our house made hummus packed full of flavor. *Contains Peanut Butter*

1/2 LB BOURSIN CHEESE

1/2 LB BOURSIN CHEESE

$5.00

Herb cream cheese spread.

1/2 LB LUX (Balsamic Based)

1/2 LB LUX (Balsamic Based)

$3.99

Our famous Luxembourg (balsamic based) dressing. So good you might want to order two!

LB CHICKEN SALAD

LB CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Our classic tarragon chicken salad

LB CURRY SALAD

LB CURRY SALAD

$12.75

Our sweet, fruity & delicious curry chicken salad.

LB PIMENTO CHEESE

LB PIMENTO CHEESE

$11.75

Our classic pimento cheese. Some say its the best around

LB BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

LB BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.75

Full of flavor and just the right amount of kick

LB TUNA SALAD

LB TUNA SALAD

$12.99
LB EGG SALAD

LB EGG SALAD

$11.75
LB HUMMUS

LB HUMMUS

$10.00

Our house made hummus packed full of flavor. *Contains Peanut Butter*

LB BOURSIN CHEESE

LB BOURSIN CHEESE

$10.00

Herb cream cheese spread.

LB LUX (Balsamic Based)

LB LUX (Balsamic Based)

$6.00

Our famous Luxembourg (balsamic based) dressing. So good you might want to order two!

PITA BAGS

SM PITA BAG

SM PITA BAG

$3.99

Our famous seasoned pita chips - serves 2 - 3 people.

MED PITA BAG

MED PITA BAG

$7.99

Our famous seasoned pita chips - serves 3-6 people.

LG PITA BAG

LG PITA BAG

$10.99

Our famous seasoned pita chips - serves 10 - 15 people.

PARTY PITA BAG

PARTY PITA BAG

$16.99

Our famous seasoned pita chips - serves 20-25 people.

SCOOPS

SCOOP AND PITA

SCOOP AND PITA

$5.99

EXTRA ADD ONS

EXTRA PITA

EXTRA PITA

$0.99
EXTRA FRUIT

EXTRA FRUIT

$1.29

EXTRA CELERY

$0.80

EXTRA TOMATO

$0.29

EXTRA CUCUMBERS

$0.59
SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD

SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD

$4.00
SCOOP PIMENTO

SCOOP PIMENTO

$4.00
SCOOP CURRY SALAD

SCOOP CURRY SALAD

$4.00
SCOOP BUFFALO CHICKEN

SCOOP BUFFALO CHICKEN

$4.00

Full of flavor and just the right amount of kick

SCOOP TUNA SALAD

SCOOP TUNA SALAD

$4.00
SCOOP EGG SALAD

SCOOP EGG SALAD

$4.00
SCOOP HUMMUS

SCOOP HUMMUS

$4.00

Midday's house made Hummus. * Contains Peanut Butter*

SCOOP BOURSIN

SCOOP BOURSIN

$4.00

Herb cream cheese spread.

EXTRA APRICOT MAYO

EXTRA APRICOT MAYO

$0.80
EXTRA LUXEMBURG

EXTRA LUXEMBURG

$0.80
EXTRA GARLIC AIOLI

EXTRA GARLIC AIOLI

$0.80
EXTRA ROASTED ONION

EXTRA ROASTED ONION

$0.80
EXTRA BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

EXTRA BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.80

EXTRA DEVILED EGG

$0.80

EXTRA LETTUCE

$0.80
BREAD LOAF

BREAD LOAF

$7.99

Our Homemade Honey Wheat Bread - Made fresh every morning

1/2 LB Apricot Mayo

$4.99

DRINKS

MINT SWEET TEA (22oz)

$2.00

Our Signature Mint Tea - Sweetened (22oz)

MINT UNSWEET TEA (22oz)

$2.00

Our Signature Mint Tea - Unsweet (22oz)

HALF AND HALF TEA (22oz)

$2.00

Our Signature Mint Tea - Half & Half (22oz)

ARNOLD PALMER SWEET

$2.00

A mix of our signature mint sweet tea with lemonade (22oz)

ARNOLD PALMER UNSWEET

$2.00

A mix of our signature unsweet mint tea and lemonade (22oz)

LEMONADE

$2.00
COKE

COKE

$2.00
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

SPRITE

$2.00
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.00
FANTA ORANGE

FANTA ORANGE

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00
GALLON MINT TEA

GALLON MINT TEA

$11.00

Our Signature Mint Tea - You can choose Sweet, Unsweet or Half & Half

GALLON LEMONADE

GALLON LEMONADE

$11.00

JUICE BOX

$0.69

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00
CINNAMON PEANUT BUTTER

CINNAMON PEANUT BUTTER

$3.00
ORANGE POPPY SEED

ORANGE POPPY SEED

$3.00Out of stock
OATMEAL CRANBERRY

OATMEAL CRANBERRY

$3.00
CHOCOLATE BUTERSCOTCH

CHOCOLATE BUTERSCOTCH

$3.00
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$3.00
DOZ CHEDDAR BISCUITS

DOZ CHEDDAR BISCUITS

$6.99Out of stock
CECILIAS CAKE

CECILIAS CAKE

$4.50

Rotating Cecilia's Cake: Raspberry, Red Velvet, Caramel, Tres Leches

FROZEN ENTREES

CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$24.00

Serves 4 - Ingredients: Chicken, artichokes, wild rice, cheese, cream of chicken, mayo, curry powder, salt & pepper.

OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN

OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN

$24.00

Serves 4 - Chopped poached chicken breasts, slow cooked white rice, carrots, celery, onion, cheese, salt, pepper & sherry cream.

BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

$24.00

Serves 4 - Ground sausage, white bread, eggs, half & half, cheddar cheese, salt & pepper.

CHICKEN TETTRAZINI

CHICKEN TETTRAZINI

$24.00

Serves 4 - Chopped poached chicken breasts, house-made béchamel sauce, cheddar cheese, sauté of mushrooms, shallots, garlic, thyme, spaghetti noodles, flour, salt & pepper and a splash of sherry.

SAVANNAH SHRIMP

SAVANNAH SHRIMP

$24.00

Serves 4 - Shrimp, wild rice, cheese, cream of chicken, mayo, curry powder, salt & pepper.

CHICKEN AND ORZO

CHICKEN AND ORZO

$24.00Out of stock

Serves 4 - Chopped poached chicken breasts, house-made béchamel sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, sauté of sun dried tomatoes and spinach, orzo pasta, shallots, garlic and a splash of sherry.

BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS

BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS

$24.00

Serves 4 - Black beans seasoned with cumin and cilantro, layers of fresh enchilada sauce, corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, salt & pepper.

SPINACH AND GOAT CHEESE LASAGNA

SPINACH AND GOAT CHEESE LASAGNA

$24.00

Serves 4 - Lasagna sheets, tomato, marinara, spinach, goat cheese, salt & pepper.

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$28.00

Serves 4 - Shrimp, Grits, Pimento Cheese, White Cheddar, Butter, Salt & Pepper. Mmmmmmm....

SPECIAL

MERCH

Midday Candle (Lavender & Pine)

$12.00

We Love You Marti Stickers

$1.50
MARTHA SALAD STICKER

MARTHA SALAD STICKER

$2.00
SMALL (Heather Blue)

SMALL (Heather Blue)

$17.99
MEDIUM (Heather Blue)

MEDIUM (Heather Blue)

$17.99
LARGE (Heather Blue)

LARGE (Heather Blue)

$17.99
XL (Heather Blue)

XL (Heather Blue)

$17.99
SMALL (Heather Navy)

SMALL (Heather Navy)

$17.99
MEDIUM (Heather Navy)

MEDIUM (Heather Navy)

$17.99
LARGE (Heather Navy)

LARGE (Heather Navy)

$17.99
XL (Heather Navy)

XL (Heather Navy)

$17.99

XXL (Heather Navy)

$17.99

Marti's Baby Bib (Blue)

$14.99

Marti's Baby Bib (Pink)

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Marti's at Midday is a locally owned gourmet cafe serving up delicious sandwiches & salads. We're open from 8am to 3:30pm Monday - Friday and offer a separate catering menu for events, parties, weddings, tailgates and more.

Website

Location

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS, GA 30606

Directions

