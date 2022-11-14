Marti’s at Midday

- Home
1280 Prince Ave
ATHENS, GA 30606
SOUPS
SMALL GUMBO
Homemade Gumbo that'll warm your heart. (Chicken, sausage, okra, tomatoes, celery, onion, green bell pepper & some other secrets spices. *Contains Flour* Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.
SMALL SOUP
Soup of the Day Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.
LARGE GUMBO
Homemade Gumbo that'll warm your heart. (Chicken, sausage, okra, tomatoes, celery, onion, green bell pepper & some other secrets spices. *Contains Flour* Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.
LARGE SOUP
Soup of the Day Served with 1 slice of homemade honey wheat.
QT GUMBO
Homemade Gumbo that'll warm your heart. (Chicken, sausage, okra, tomatoes, celery, onion, green bell pepper & some other secrets spices. *Contains Flour* Served with 2 slices of homemade honey wheat.
QT SOUP
Soup of the Day Served with 2 slices of homemade honey wheat.
NIBBLES
NIBBLE CHICKEN SALAD
Scoop of tarragon chicken salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE PIMENTO CHEESE
Scoop of pimento cheese with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE CURRY SALAD
Scoop of curry chicken salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Scoop of buffalo chicken salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE HUMMUS
Scoop of hummus with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE EGG SALAD
Scoop of egg salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE TUNA SALAD
Scoop of tuna salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE BOURSIN CHEESE
Scoop of Boursin cheese (herb cream cheese) with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
NIBBLE HAM
Sliced ham served with fresh fruit, celery, lettuce and pita chips. Great for kids!
SANDWICHES
MARY FRANCES
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
AMY
Curry chicken salad on house made honey wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, and lettuce.
MATTHEW'S FAVORITE
Smoked turkey on homemade honey wheat with roasted garlic aioli. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
JAY'S FAVORITE (BUFFALO)
Buffalo chicken salad sandwich served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
PAIGE
A glorious tuna melt. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
RHETT
Smoked Turkey with cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
JAMES
Ham and cheese with French Dijon mustard. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
TAMI
Smoked turkey on pita bread with apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
MERCER
Delicious egg salad with lettuce and tomato. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
RINNE
Our classic pimento cheese sandwich. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
MARTIS FAVORITE
Toasted sharp cheddar with crisp apple slices. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
MAGGIE
Herb cream cheese with cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach & sprouts. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
SCOTT
Ham and cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
ANDREA
Boursin cheese, portobellos, sprouts, roasted red pepper & spinach. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
VEGAN MAGGIE
Hummus * Contain's Peanut Butter *, Cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach & sprouts. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
GRILLED CHEESE
Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
PB J
1/2 MARY FRANCES
Our famous tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
1/2 AMY
Curry chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
1/2 MATTHEW
Smoked turkey on homemade honey wheat with roasted garlic aioli. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
1/2 JAY (BUFFALO)
1/2 Buffalo chicken salad sandwich. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
1/2 PAIGE
A glorious tuna melt. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
1/2 JAMES
Ham and cheese with French Dijon mustard. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
1/2 MERCER
Delicious egg salad with lettuce and tomato. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
1/2 RINNE
Our classic pimento cheese sandwich. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
1/2 MARTIS
Toasted sharp cheddar with crisp apple slices. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
1/2 MAGGIE
Herb cream cheese cream cheese with cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach & sprouts. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips and lettuce.
1/2 GRILLED CHEESE
1/2 SANDWICH AND SIDE
SALADS
MARTHAS SALAD
Our famous chicken salad & pimento cheese on mixed greens with celery sticks, fruit, and a deviled egg.
BIG SALAD
Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with smoked turkey, eggs, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, sprouts, olives marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, feta cheese & pita.
SPINACH APPLE SALAD
Spinach, turkey bacon, tart apples, blue cheese with walnuts, and roasted onion dressing.
ANNIE SALAD
Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with chopped ham, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, scallions, sprouts, olives, marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, blue cheese crumbles, a deviled egg & pita.
BOOTCAMP SALAD
Spinach, smoked turkey, sunflower seeds, sprouts, Marinated Mix (cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, grated carrots with a lemon & olive oil drizzle) & pita.
NICOISE SALAD
Mixed greens with tuna salad, eggs, fresh tomato slices, olives, provencal potato, green beans & pita.
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens with feta, tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, olives, pepperoncinis and pita.
PETITE SIDE SALAD
Lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Italian seasoning & pita.
1/2 MARTHAS SALAD
Our famous chicken salad & pimiento cheese on mixed greens with celery sticks, fruit, and a deviled egg.
1/2 BIG SALAD
Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with smoked turkey, eggs, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, sprouts, olives marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, and feta cheese.
1/2 ANNIE SALAD
Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with chopped ham, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, scallions, sprouts, olives, marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, blue cheese crumbles, and a deviled egg.
1/2 BOOTCAMP SALAD
Spinach, smoked turkey, sunflower seeds, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, grated carrots with a lemon, olive oil drizzle, and three pita chips.
1/2 NICOISE SALAD
Mixed greens with tuna salad, eggs, fresh tomato slices, olives, provencal potato, and green beans.
1/2 GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens with feta, tomato marinated cucumbers, red onion, olives, and pepperoncinis.
1/2 SPINACH SALAD
Spinach, turkey bacon, tart apples, blue cheese with walnuts, and roasted onion dressing.
FAMILY SALAD
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Olives, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese. Perfect to pair with one of our Frozen Entrees. Serves 4
SALADS BY POUND
1/2 LB CHICKEN SALAD
Our classic tarragon chicken salad.
1/2 LB PIMENTO CHEESE
Our classic pimento cheese. Some say its the best around
1/2 LB CURRY CHICKEN SALAD
Our sweet, fruity & delicious curry chicken salad.
1/2 LB BUFFALO CHICKEN
Full of flavor and just the right amount of kick
1/2 LB TUNA SALAD
1/2 LB EGG SALAD
1/2 LB HUMMUS
Our house made hummus packed full of flavor. *Contains Peanut Butter*
1/2 LB BOURSIN CHEESE
Herb cream cheese spread.
1/2 LB LUX (Balsamic Based)
Our famous Luxembourg (balsamic based) dressing. So good you might want to order two!
LB CHICKEN SALAD
Our classic tarragon chicken salad
LB CURRY SALAD
Our sweet, fruity & delicious curry chicken salad.
LB PIMENTO CHEESE
Our classic pimento cheese. Some say its the best around
LB BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Full of flavor and just the right amount of kick
LB TUNA SALAD
LB EGG SALAD
LB HUMMUS
Our house made hummus packed full of flavor. *Contains Peanut Butter*
LB BOURSIN CHEESE
Herb cream cheese spread.
LB LUX (Balsamic Based)
Our famous Luxembourg (balsamic based) dressing. So good you might want to order two!
PITA BAGS
SCOOPS
EXTRA ADD ONS
EXTRA PITA
EXTRA FRUIT
EXTRA CELERY
EXTRA TOMATO
EXTRA CUCUMBERS
SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD
SCOOP PIMENTO
SCOOP CURRY SALAD
SCOOP BUFFALO CHICKEN
Full of flavor and just the right amount of kick
SCOOP TUNA SALAD
SCOOP EGG SALAD
SCOOP HUMMUS
Midday's house made Hummus. * Contains Peanut Butter*
SCOOP BOURSIN
Herb cream cheese spread.
EXTRA APRICOT MAYO
EXTRA LUXEMBURG
EXTRA GARLIC AIOLI
EXTRA ROASTED ONION
EXTRA BLEU CHEESE DRESSING
EXTRA DEVILED EGG
EXTRA LETTUCE
BREAD LOAF
Our Homemade Honey Wheat Bread - Made fresh every morning
1/2 LB Apricot Mayo
DRINKS
MINT SWEET TEA (22oz)
Our Signature Mint Tea - Sweetened (22oz)
MINT UNSWEET TEA (22oz)
Our Signature Mint Tea - Unsweet (22oz)
HALF AND HALF TEA (22oz)
Our Signature Mint Tea - Half & Half (22oz)
ARNOLD PALMER SWEET
A mix of our signature mint sweet tea with lemonade (22oz)
ARNOLD PALMER UNSWEET
A mix of our signature unsweet mint tea and lemonade (22oz)
LEMONADE
COKE
COKE ZERO
DIET COKE
BOTTLED WATER
SPRITE
GINGER ALE
FANTA ORANGE
COFFEE
GALLON MINT TEA
Our Signature Mint Tea - You can choose Sweet, Unsweet or Half & Half
GALLON LEMONADE
JUICE BOX
DESSERTS
FROZEN ENTREES
CHICKEN ARTICHOKE
Serves 4 - Ingredients: Chicken, artichokes, wild rice, cheese, cream of chicken, mayo, curry powder, salt & pepper.
OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN
Serves 4 - Chopped poached chicken breasts, slow cooked white rice, carrots, celery, onion, cheese, salt, pepper & sherry cream.
BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
Serves 4 - Ground sausage, white bread, eggs, half & half, cheddar cheese, salt & pepper.
CHICKEN TETTRAZINI
Serves 4 - Chopped poached chicken breasts, house-made béchamel sauce, cheddar cheese, sauté of mushrooms, shallots, garlic, thyme, spaghetti noodles, flour, salt & pepper and a splash of sherry.
SAVANNAH SHRIMP
Serves 4 - Shrimp, wild rice, cheese, cream of chicken, mayo, curry powder, salt & pepper.
CHICKEN AND ORZO
Serves 4 - Chopped poached chicken breasts, house-made béchamel sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, sauté of sun dried tomatoes and spinach, orzo pasta, shallots, garlic and a splash of sherry.
BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS
Serves 4 - Black beans seasoned with cumin and cilantro, layers of fresh enchilada sauce, corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, salt & pepper.
SPINACH AND GOAT CHEESE LASAGNA
Serves 4 - Lasagna sheets, tomato, marinara, spinach, goat cheese, salt & pepper.
SHRIMP & GRITS
Serves 4 - Shrimp, Grits, Pimento Cheese, White Cheddar, Butter, Salt & Pepper. Mmmmmmm....
SPECIAL
MERCH
Midday Candle (Lavender & Pine)
We Love You Marti Stickers
MARTHA SALAD STICKER
SMALL (Heather Blue)
MEDIUM (Heather Blue)
LARGE (Heather Blue)
XL (Heather Blue)
SMALL (Heather Navy)
MEDIUM (Heather Navy)
LARGE (Heather Navy)
XL (Heather Navy)
XXL (Heather Navy)
Marti's Baby Bib (Blue)
Marti's Baby Bib (Pink)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Marti's at Midday is a locally owned gourmet cafe serving up delicious sandwiches & salads. We're open from 8am to 3:30pm Monday - Friday and offer a separate catering menu for events, parties, weddings, tailgates and more.
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS, GA 30606