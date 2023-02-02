  • Home
Philip Arthur's Cafe 108 W Chocolate Ave

Philip Arthur's Cafe 108 W Chocolate Ave

No reviews yet

108 W Chocolate Ave

Hershey, PA 17033

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Honest Tea

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Kid's Soda

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Tea

$2.25

Ice Cream

Single

$3.95

Double

$5.25

Specialty Sundaes

Banana Split

$6.95

Hershey Trojan Sundae

$6.95

LD Falcon Sundae

$6.95

Melissas Treat Sundae

$6.95

MHS Spartan Sundae

$6.95

Palmyra Cougar Sundae

$6.95

Penn Stater Sundae

$6.95

Phillip Arthur Sundae

$6.95

Smores Sundae

$5.95

Single Sunday

$4.99

Double Sunday

$5.99

Milk Shakes

Milk Shake

$4.95

Malted Shake

$5.95

Soda Float

$3.99

Pints/Quarts

Pint

$7.99

Quart

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

108 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033

