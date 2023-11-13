Pho Mai - Chandler 393 W Warner Rd, Ste 103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
393 W Warner Rd, Ste 103, Chandler, AZ 85225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bella Gusto Urban Pizzeria - 1964 N Alma School Rd ste-1
No Reviews
1964 N Alma School Rd ste-1 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chandler
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurant
Sophia's Kitchen - Scottsdale
4.7 • 3,411
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Scottsdale, AZ 85225
View restaurant