Pho Saigon 10190 W. Broad Street

10190 W. Broad Street

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Popular Items

#1 goi cuon
#2 cha gio
#10 pho tai chin (eye of round & brisket)

Appetizers

#1 goi cuon

#1 goi cuon

$5.00

rice paper spring rolls

#2 cha gio

#2 cha gio

$5.50

crispy spring rolls

#3 wonton soup (cup)

#3 wonton soup (cup)

$5.50

dumplings, pho broth

#4 Dumplings

#4 Dumplings

$6.50

5 steamed dumplings, sauce

Bot Chien

Bot Chien

$13.00

fried taro cakes, egg, daikon, carrots

Banh Xeo

Banh Xeo

$12.00

rice crepe with pork shrimp thai basil bean sprouts

Banh Hoi Heo Quay (pork belly)

Banh Hoi Heo Quay (pork belly)

Banh Bao (steamed puffy dumplings)

Banh Bao (steamed puffy dumplings)

$6.50
Crispy Coconut Shrimp

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Calamari

$13.00

Pho

#7 pho ga (chicken)

$11.00

pho

#8 pho tai

$12.00

pho

#9 pho tai bo vien (eye round & meatballs)

$12.50

pho

#10 pho tai chin (eye of round & brisket)

$12.50

pho

#11 pho tai chin bo vien (eye round, brisket, meatballs)

$13.00

pho

#12 pho tai lan (shaking beef)

$16.00

pho

#13 pho tai chin gan sach bo vien

$13.50

pho

#14 pho chin gan bo vien

$13.00

pho

#15 pho chay (vegetarian)

$12.00

pho

#16 Pho Bo Hanoi (Flank Steak)

$16.00

#17 pho do bien (seafood pho) shrimp, calamari, scallops

$14.00

pho

#18 Bun Bo Hue

$13.50

pho

#19 Mi Hoanh Thanh (Wonton Noodle Soup)

$15.50

pho

#20 oxtail pho

$15.00

pho

#21 pho bo kho

$15.00

pho

Pho Suon Bo (bone in short rib and eye of round)

$20.00

Large Beef Broth

$6.00

Large Chicken Broth

$6.00

Large Vegetarian Broth

$6.00

Bun

#22 Bun cha gio chay (vegetarian)

$12.50

Rice Noodle Bowl

#23 Bun Thit Cha Gio (grilled pork rice noodle bowl)

$13.50

Rice Noodle Bowl

#24 Bun Bo Nuong Cha Gio (grilled beef rice noodle bowl)

$14.00

Rice Noodle Bowl

#25 Bun ga cha gio (chicken rice noodle bowl)

$13.50

Rice Noodle Bowl

#26 Bun tom cha gio (shrimp rice noodle bowl)

$14.00

Rice Noodle Bowl

#27 Bun Tom Thit Cha Gio (grilled pork and shrimp rice noodle bowl)

$14.50

Rice Noodle Bowl

Com

#28 Com Thit Nuong

$14.00

Rice platter

#28 Com Thit Nuon with fried egg

$15.50

Rice platter

#29 Com Tam Suron

$14.00

Rice platter

#30 Cari Tom

$18.00

curry shrimp

#31 Com curry dau hu

$13.00

curry tofu

#32 Ga cari

$14.50

curry chicken

Wok

#33 Com Chien

$13.00

fried rice

#35 Ga xao sa ot

$14.50

Lemongrass chicken

#36 Ga xao gung

$14.50

Ginger chicken

#41 Pho Xao (pad thai)

$14.00

pad thai

Shaking Beef

$16.00

Mi Xao (Stir Fry egg noodles with seafood)

$20.00

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$12.00

Sandwich

Salad

Viet Chicken Salad

$14.00

chicken salad

Papaya Salad

$14.00

papaya salad

Children

42. Childs Chicken and Noodles

$7.00

grilled chicken rice noodles

43. Childs Chicken and Rice

$7.00

Grilled chicken and rice

44. Childs Shrimp and Noodles

$8.00

Grilled shrimp and rice noodles

45. Childs Chicken Pho

$8.00

46. Childs Beef Pho

$9.00

Dessert

Coconut Pie

$6.00

Side Orders

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Broth

$3.00

Liquor

Ketel One

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Cocktails

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Beer

Saigon 33

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Sapporo Bottle

$6.00

Sapporo Can (22 oz)

$8.00

Draft Beer

$6.00

Left Hand

$6.00

Left Hand HH

$4.00

Allagash

$6.00

Allagash HH

$4.00

Terrapin

$6.00

Terrapin HH

$4.00

Basic City

$6.00

Basic City HH

$4.00

Mountain Candy

$6.00

Mountain Candy HH

$4.00

Brooklyn

$6.00

Brooklyn HH

$4.00

Mind Haze

$6.00

Mind Haze HH

$4.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Tiger

$5.00

Sanghi

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Wine

GL Masciarelli Montepulciano

$8.00

BTL Masciarelli Montepulciano

$32.00

Masciarelli TUESDAY

$16.00

GL Elouan

$8.00

BTL Elouan

$32.00

Elouan TUESDAY

$16.00

GL Angeline Reserve

$9.00

BTL Angeline Reserve

$36.00

Angeline Reserve TUESDAY

$18.00

Masciarelli Montepulciano Glass HH

$6.00

Elouan HH

$6.00

Angeline Reserve HH

$6.00

GL Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

BTL Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Spy Valley TUESDAY

$18.00

GL Tiefenbrunner

$9.00

BTL Tiefenbrunner

$36.00

Tiefenbrunner TUESDAY

$18.00

GL Angeline Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Angeline Chardonnay

$36.00

Angeline Chardonnay TUESDAY

$18.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Tiefenbrunner HH

$6.00

Spy Valley HH

$6.00

Angeline Chardonnay HH

$6.00

GL Sho Chiku Bai

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.00

ice coffee

Hot Tea

$1.50

Ice Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Limeade

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Bubble Tea

Mango

$5.50

Fresh Taro

$5.50

Coconut

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Chocolate

$5.50

Ca phe da (Vietnamese iced coffee bubble tea)

$5.50

Cherry

$5.50

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 2011, Pho Saigon continues to proudly serve Richmond authentic Vietnamese delicacies. Rich savory pho, delicious Banh Mi Cha Lua, Com (rice dishes), Bun (rice noodle bowls), curries, summer rolls, Banh Xeo, Bot Chien, bubble teas. All sauces are made in house. Select beer wine and alcohol choices are also provided. Come in and enjoy a great Vietnamese dining experience with great service and a friendly environment.

Location

10190 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Directions

