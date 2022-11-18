Pho Saigon 10190 W. Broad Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Founded in 2011, Pho Saigon continues to proudly serve Richmond authentic Vietnamese delicacies. Rich savory pho, delicious Banh Mi Cha Lua, Com (rice dishes), Bun (rice noodle bowls), curries, summer rolls, Banh Xeo, Bot Chien, bubble teas. All sauces are made in house. Select beer wine and alcohol choices are also provided. Come in and enjoy a great Vietnamese dining experience with great service and a friendly environment.
Location
10190 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3 Maria's Taqueria - 9503 B West Broad Street
No Reviews
9503 B West Broad Street Henrico, VA 23294
View restaurant
Kitchen+Bar - Richmond - Drury Plaza #189
No Reviews
11049 West Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23233
View restaurant