Kitchen+Bar - Richmond Drury Plaza #189
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.
Location
11049 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dover Hall Experiences - 4035 Whittall Way
No Reviews
4035 Whittall Way GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060
View restaurant