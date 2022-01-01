Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen+Bar - Richmond Drury Plaza #189

review star

No reviews yet

11049 West Broad Street

Glen Allen, VA 23233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenders+Tots
Chips and Queso
Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.75

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.50

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$9.75

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.75

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders

Classic Burger

$13.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.50

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Cocktails RICHVA

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Fresh Lemon, Mint, Simple Syrup

Boulevardier

$14.00

Rye, Campari, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

The Bee's Knees

$13.00

The Commonwealth

$12.00

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

Isley Cosmic Cowboy IPA

$6.00

Legend Brown Ale

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00

Legend Z Dam Golden Ale

$6.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$6.00

Beach Me Up

$6.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Hardywood Great Return IPA

$7.00

Hardywood Pilsner

$7.00

Foley Rhizone Sun

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

Liquor

Expedition

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Ragged Branch

$11.00

St Augustine

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Virago

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Wine RICHVA

Must be 21+ (ID required)

J Lohr Cabernet

$10.00+

Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$10.00+

14 Hands Merlot

$10.00+

Predator Six Spot Red Blend

$10.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$11.00+

Davinci Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

7 Daughters Moscato

$9.00+

Barboursville Rosato

$7.00+

Ruffino Prosecco

$10.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.

Location

11049 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dover Hall Experiences - 4035 Whittall Way
orange starNo Reviews
4035 Whittall Way GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Burgerworks
orange star4.4 • 1,247
10321 W Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,436
4028 Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Pho Saigon - 10190 W. Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
10190 W. Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Allen

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,354
2097 New Market Rd Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Allen
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston