Pho Viet @ Atlee Station
9531 Kings Charter Drive
Ashland, VA 23005
Pho Viet Menu
Khai Vi -Appetizers
- #1 Chả Giò - Crispy Roll$5.00
Crispy rolls in the quantity of 2 and served with our chief special dipping sauce
- #2 Gỏi Cuốn - Summer Roll$5.00
Summer roll in the quantity of 2, served with peanut sauce
- #3 Tôm Chiên Giòn - Fried Coconut Shrimp$8.00
Coconut shrimps served with our chief special dipping sauce
- #4 Bánh Dumplings$7.00
Offer options for Fried/steamed pork or Vegetable dumplings served with our chief special dipping sauce.
- #5 Wonton Soúp (small cup)$6.50
Small Cup of Wonton soup
- #6 Bánh Hỏi Heo Quay - Lemongrass pork belly
Angel hair vermicelli noodles and roasted lemongrass pork belly wrapped in lettuce, and basil leaves and served with fish sauce dipping.
Phở
- #7 Phở Đuôi Bò - Oxtail Beef Phở*$17.00
Oxtail Pho comprises oxtail, eye of round, and brisket, topped with green onions, white onion, and, basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, jalapenos.
- #8 Phở tái lăn Hà Nội- Wok-sear EOR Ginger Pho$14.00
Ginger garlic steak pho with EOR cooked served and topped with green onions, white onion, and, basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, jalapenos.
- #9 Phở sườn bò - Short Rib EOR Brisket Pho$22.00
ShortRib Pho comprises beef rib, eye of round, and brisket, topped with green onions, white onion, and, basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, jalapenos.
- #10 Phở Tái Chín Bò Viên* Eye of round, brisket & meatballs Pho$14.00
Pho comprises eye of round, meatballs and brisket, topped with green onions, white onion, and, basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, jalapenos.
- #11 Phở Tái Chín Gân Sách Bò Viên* - Viet's Combination Pho$16.00
Viet combination pho comprises eye of round, brisket, tendon, omasa & meatballs topped with green onions, white onion, cilantro and, basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, jalapenos.
- #12 Phở Tái Chín Gân Bò Viên * Eye of round, Brisket, tendon & meatballs Pho$16.00
Pho comprises eye of round, brisket, tendon & meatballs topped with green onions, white onion, cilantro and, basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, jalapenos.
- #13 Phở Chay- Veggie Pho with Mushrooms, tofu, broccoli, carrots & onions$14.00
Vegetarian Pho w/ mushrooms, tofu, broccoli, carrots & onions. topped with green onions, and white onion, and served with basil, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, and jalapenos.
- #14 Phở Đồ Biển - Seafood Pho with shrimp, scallops$15.00
Seafood Pho comprises shrimps and scallops topped with green onions, and white onion, and, sided with basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, and jalapenos.
- #15 Phở Tôm – Shrimp Pho with chicken/Beef broth$15.00
Shrimp Pho topped with green onions, and white onion, and, sided with basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, and jalapenos.
- #16 Phở Gà - Chicken Pho$14.00
Chicken Pho with either chicken broth or beef broth topped with green onions, and white onion, and, sided with basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, and jalapenos.
- #17 Phở Tái*- Eye of round Pho$14.00
Eye of Round Pho topped with green onions, white onion, and cilantro, sided with basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, and jalapenos.
- #18 Phở Tái Chín*- Eye of round & brisket Pho$14.00
Eye of Round & Brisket Pho topped with green onions, white onion, and cilantro, sided with basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, and jalapenos.
- #19 Phở Tái Bò Viên *- Eye of round & meatballs Pho$14.00
Eye of Round and Meatballs Pho topped with green onions, white onion, and cilantro, sided with basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes, and jalapenos.
- #20 Mì Hoành Thánh - Wonton Noodle Bowl$16.00
Wonton noodle soup- comprises Egg noodles, pork, shrimp, wontons, chives, fried onions
- #21 Phở Bò Kho - Beef Stew$16.00
Flavorful beef stew in low-cook brisket with herbs, minced ginger, lemongrass, and carrots.
- Large Beef Broth$7.00
- Large Chicken Broth$7.00
- Large Vegetarian Broth$6.00
Bún
- #24 Bún Chả Giò Chay - Vegetarian-tofu$14.00
Grilled tofu vermicelli noodles served with a vegetarian crispy roll.
- #25 Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò - Grilled pork$14.50
Grilled pork vermicelli noodles served with a pork crispy roll.
- #26 Bún Bò Nướng Chả Giò- Grilled beef$14.50
Grilled beef vermicelli noodles served with a pork crispy roll.
- #27 Bún Gà Chả Giò - Grilled chicken$14.50
Grilled chicken vermicelli noodles served with a pork crispy roll.
- #28 Bún Tôm Chả Giò - Grilled Shrimp$15.00
Grilled shrimp vermicelli noodles served with a pork crispy roll.
- #29 Bún Tôm Thit Chả Giò- Grilled shrimp & pork$15.00
Grilled pork grilled shrimp vermicelli noodles served with a pork crispy roll.
Cơm
Wok
- #32 Cơm chiên tỏi (Garlic Fried Rice, pork, chick, Veggie)$17.00
Garlic Fried Rice with pork, chicken, and mixed vegetables.
- #33 Mì xào mềm hải sản - Egg noodles seafood w/ stir fry mixed Vegetables$21.00
Soft egg noodles with stir-fried vegetables, and seafood.
- #34 Mì xào giòn hải sản - Crispy Fried Egg Noodles seafood$22.00
Fried egg noodles with stir-fried vegetable, and seafood
Bánh Mì
- #35 Bánh Mì Heo - Pork Bánh Mì$13.00
Vietnamese pork sandwich with carrot & daikon pickle, Jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, and special sauce.
- #36 Bánh Mì Gà - Chicken Bánh Mì$13.00
Vietnamese chicken sandwich with carrot & daikon pickle, Jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, and special sauce.
- #37 Bánh Mì Bò - Beef Bánh Mì$13.00
Vietnamese beef sandwich with carrot & daikon pickle, Jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, and special sauce.
- #38 Bánh Mì Chay - Tofu Bánh Mì$13.00
Vietnamese Tofu/veggie sandwich with carrot & daikon pickle, Jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, and special sauce.
- #39 Bánh Mì Heo Quay - Porkbelly Bánh Mì$15.00
Vietnamese pork belly sandwich with carrot & daikon pickle, Jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, and special sauce.
Children
- 40. Bún Gà trẻ em - Grilled chicken & noodle$8.00
Rice vermicelli noodles with grilled chicken
- 41. Bún Tôm trẻ em – Grilled shrimp & noodle$9.00
Vermicelli noodles with grilled shrimp
- 42. Cơm Gà trẻ em– Grilled chicken & rice$8.00
Jasmine rice with grilled chiken
- 43. Phở Tái* trẻ em – Beef Pho$9.00
Eye of round and rice pho noodles with beef broth, no vegetables.
- Phở gà trẻ em$9.00
Additional Side Orders
Beverages - Giải Khát
Boba Drinks
Togo Menu
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
We specialize in Southern Vietnamese cuisine.
9531 Kings Charter Drive, Ashland, VA 23005