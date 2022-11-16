Main picView gallery

Pho Vietnam

1284 Buck Jones Road

Raleigh, NC 27606

Pho Ga (Chicken Noodle Soup)
Tofu Noodle Pho
Bami BBQ Pork

Appetizers

Cream Cheese Roll(6)

Cream Cheese Roll(6)

$4.50

served with sweet sauce

Eggrolls Cha Gio(2)

Eggrolls Cha Gio(2)

$4.50

Deep fried filled with ground pork, dried mushroom, glass noodle, carrot wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.

Shrimp Spring Roll Goi Cuon(2)

Shrimp Spring Roll Goi Cuon(2)

$5.85

Shrimp, Vermicelli, lettuce, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.

BBQ Pork Roll Nem Cuon(2)

BBQ Pork Roll Nem Cuon(2)

$5.85

BBQ Pork, lettuce, fried onion, cucumber, basil wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.

Sauce

$0.50

Pho

Pho Dac Beit

Pho Dac Beit

$13.95

Beef Noodle Soup served with eye round steak, brisket, tendon, beef balls.

Pho Bo-Beef Noodle Soup (Up to 3 Options)

Pho Bo-Beef Noodle Soup (Up to 3 Options)

$12.95
Pho Ga (Chicken Noodle Soup)

Pho Ga (Chicken Noodle Soup)

$12.95

Organic chicken breast noodle soup

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$13.99

Beef broth, lemon grass, chili flavor, round thick noodles with chin, gau, and Vietnamese ham

Seafood Noodle Pho

Seafood Noodle Pho

$14.95

Seafood broth, squid, jumbo shrimp, roast pork ham

Shrimp Noodle Pho

Shrimp Noodle Pho

$14.99

Seafood broth, 7 jumbo sized shrimp

Pho Tai (Rare Steak)

$12.95

Pho Gau (Brisket)

$12.95

Pho Tendon

$13.95

Pho Bo Vien (Beef Balls)

$12.95

Chicken Broth

$3.00

Beef Broth

$4.00

Seafood Broth

$4.00

Veggie Broth

$4.00

Kids Pho

$6.99

Spicy Broth

$4.00

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Vermicelli Bowl

Bun BBQ Shrimp Combo

Bun BBQ Shrimp Combo

$14.95

BBQ Pork, Shrimp, Fried Egg

Bun BBQ Pork Cha Gio

Bun BBQ Pork Cha Gio

$12.95
Bun BBQ Chicken Cha Gio

Bun BBQ Chicken Cha Gio

$12.95
Egg Roll Salad

Egg Roll Salad

$11.95

Rice Plate

Com BBQ Pork

$12.95

Served w/ pickled carrots, cucumber, and cilantro

Com BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Served w/ pickled carrots, cucumber, and cilantro

Com Spicy Beef Xa Ot

$13.95

Served w/ pickled carrots, cucumber, and cilantro

Com Spicy Chicken Xa Ot

$13.95

Served w/ pickled carrots, cucumber, and cilantro

Com Chien

Com Chien

$9.99

Regular fried rice with egg, bean sprouts and green onions

Com Chien Chicken

Com Chien Chicken

$13.98

Chicken Fried Rice

Com Chien Beef

$15.98

Beef fried rice

Com Chien Tofu

$13.98

Tofu fried rice

Com Chien Shrimp

Com Chien Shrimp

$15.98

Shrimp fried rice

Com Chien BBQ Pork

$15.98

Vietnamese Sandwich

Bami Combo

Bami Combo

$6.75

Vietnamese cold cut Ham, Roast Pork, Mayo, Pate

Bami Pate Cha

Bami Pate Cha

$6.75
Bami Roast Pork & Pate

Bami Roast Pork & Pate

$6.75
Bami BBQ Pork

Bami BBQ Pork

$6.75

Bami BBQ Chicken

$6.75

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothie

$5.00

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Soursop Smoothie

$5.00

Jackfruit Smoothie

$5.00

Lychee Smothie

$5.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.00

Vegetarian Options

Tofu Noodle Pho

Tofu Noodle Pho

$12.95

Vegetable broth, fried tofu, carrots, Bok Choy

Bun Spicy Tofu

Bun Spicy Tofu

$11.95

Deep fried tofu in lemon grass sauce served with carrots, cucumbers, and cilantro

Bami Spicy Tofu

Bami Spicy Tofu

$6.75

Spicy lemon grass sauce on deep fried tofu sandwich

Tofu Spring Roll(2)

Tofu Spring Roll(2)

$5.65

Fried tofu, lettuce, fried onion, cucumber, basil, cilantro wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.

Com Spicy Tofu Xa Ot

$13.95

Takeout

$0.85

Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Thai Tea

$4.75

Cafe Su Da

$4.75

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Lemonade

$4.75

Water Bottle

$1.99

Take out

Takeout

$0.85
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Noodle Soup, Banh mi sandwiches & other Vietnamese staples served in a small, low-key space with outdoor seating.

Location

1284 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

