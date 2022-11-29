Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picante Cocina Mexicana

48 West Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

Popular Items

Burrito
Picante Bowl
Empanadas

APPETIZERS

Empanadas

$12.00

Homemade corn masa stuffed with a Oaxaca cheese blend and either chicken tinga or poblano chili rajas, drizzled with chipotle aioli.

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Traditional Mexican-style queso. Melted Oaxacan cheese blend served in a cast iron skillet.

Nachos

$13.00

Crispy corn tortillas topped with Oaxaca cheese blend, chicken tinga, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, crema, guacamole.

Esquites

$11.00

Corn off the cob, chipotle aioli, lime, queso fresco, street corn spice.

Mini Sopes

$10.00

3 corn masa sopes, refried beans, queso fresco, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli.

Molletes

$9.00

Toasted bolillo bread, refried beans, melted queso Oaxaca, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle aioli.

Chips - Tres Moles

$12.00

Chips served with our 3 mole sauces - rojo, negro, and verde.

Chips - Salsa

$3.00

Chips - Guacamole

$15.00

Chips - Guacamole AND CRICKETS

$18.00

SOUP & SALAD

Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Celery, onion, bell pepper, roasted corn, pico de gallo.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Roasted tomato broth, chicken, jalapeños, onion, avocado, queso fresco, crispy tortilla.

Mexican Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, smoky tortilla strips, Mexican Caesar dressing.

Mexican Chopped Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, fire-roasted corn, bell pepper, black beans, avocado.

TACOS

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

3 homemade corn tortilla tacos with pork, pineapple, onion, and cilantro.

Pescado Tacos

$15.00

3 homemade corn tortilla tacos with adobo-seared mahi, slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli.

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

3 homemade corn tortilla tacos with carnitas, pico de gallo, queso fresco.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.00

3 homemade corn tortilla tacos with chicken tinga, pickled red onion, queso fresco.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 homemade corn tortilla tacos with blackened shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli.

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00

3 homemade corn tortilla tacos with carne asada, onion, cilantro.

CLASSICS

Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli. Choice of chicken or carne asada.

Enchiladas

$15.00

Choice of chicken or vegetables, choice of rojas or verde, with rice and beans.

Picante Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, avocado, fire-roasted corn, peppers, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch.

Taquitos

$13.00

Four crispy tortillas, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, crema. Choice of chicken tinga or potato.

Tostadas

$14.00

Crispy tortillas, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, crema, queso fresco. Choice of chicken tinga or steak.

Huaraches

$14.00

Large tortilla, refried beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, lettuce, avocado. Choice of chicken tinga, carne asada, al pastor or fajita vegetables.

Fajitas

$13.00

Grilled vegetables, rice and beans, homemade corn tortillas.

Torta Oaxaquena

$15.00

Choice of chicken tinga or carne asada, refried beans, queso Oaxaca, avocado, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled jalapenos, and chipotle aioli. Served on telera roll.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese, chipotle aioli, crema, avocado sauce.

SPECIALITIES

Picante Salmon

$20.00

Pan-seared salmon, mole verde, cilantro lime rice, fajita vegetables, homemade corn tortillas.

Tlayudas

$20.00

Thin crispy tortilla, refried beans, queso Oaxaca, cabbage, tomato, onion, radish, avocado. Your choice of chicken tinga, carne asada, or tofu.

Carne Asada

$20.00

Pan-seared carne asada, caramelized onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, chile de arbol salsa, homemade corn tortillas.

Camarones a la diabla

$20.00

Spicy shrimp, onion, tomato and adobo chipotle sauce, cilantro lime rice, black beans, homemade corn tortillas.

MOLE

Tacos de Mole

$15.00

3 homemade corn tortillas with choice of chicken or tofu, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro.

Enchilada de Mole

$18.00

Choice of chicken or poblano rajas, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro.

Mole Oaxaqueno

$20.00

Chicken breast, mole sauce, sesame seeds, rice, beans.

SIDES

Beans

$4.00

Pickeled Jalapenos

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Fresh Avocado

$3.00

Queso Fresco

$3.00

Fresh Jalepeno

$2.00

Chicken

$4.00

Steak

$6.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Tofu

$14.00

Flour Tortillas

$4.00

Mole

$4.00

DESSERT

Tres Leche Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mocha Cake

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mexican Cola

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Athletic Brewing Co. - Run Wild IPA

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$9.00

Laguniatas Brewing Co. - IPNA

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

HOPLARK - Craft Brewed HopTea

$7.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos - Sangria

$3.50

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.50

Jarritos - Lime

$3.50

Jarritos - Strawberries

$3.50

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.50

Kid's Menu

Kids - Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids - Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids - Nachos

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are an authentic Mexican Cocina bringing the flavors of Oaxaca, Mexico to Annapolis. We have a dedicated staff of professionals excited to provide you with homemade corn tortillas, carefully crafted Margaritas, and fresh ingredients which will make you question if you’ve ever actually had real Mexican food before your visit. Thanks for choosing Picante. If you have concerns about allergies, please feel free to call and speak with our staff to place your order over the phone.

48 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

