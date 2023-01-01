Pips Meadery

Restaurant info

What started many years ago as an obsession to try every beer and mead in existence has now led to an opportunity to come to the table with our own interpretation of what a mead can be. Playing most frequently in the dessert category, we are willing to push the boundaries at times and stretch past balance to bring out intense flavors and unique combinations in our products. The name Pips is not only a nod to the seeds in fruits, but also to counting devices like the symbols on playing cards or the dots on a die. Though, most importantly, it is a nod to our son, Parker, who was born with special needs. Not knowing what his future holds, Pips will forever be a home to him as a family owned business. We simply make what we enjoy drinking, and are beyond humbled when we can put a smile on even one other face as a result. That said, we firmly believe in continuous improvement, and feedback is incredibly important to us. We thank you for your support and for joining us on this journey.