Pips Meadery

1350 Tri-State Pkwy #124

Gurnee, IL 60031

Taps

Pips

Pips Meads are big, rich, typically sweet (yet striving for balance) and intensely flavored beverages.

Levitation

$6.00+

Blueberry Mead with Mint, aged on Vermouth Staves •Sweet •Viscous •Botanical

Black Currant Pancake

$8.00+

Raspberry Pancake

$8.50+

Fade

$8.00+

Mango

$5.00+

Tolentino

$6.50+

Blue

$6.00+

Cellar Reserve (#002)

$8.00+

Sips

Tango

$8.50

Cran/Cin Fizzle

$8.00

Dry Blueberry

$7.00

Chocolate Phosphate

$6.00

Black Tea & Lemon Fizzle

$7.00

Dragon Fruit Passion Fruit

$6.50

Pina Colada Swirl

$6.50

Beer

Mortalis - BA Olympidorous

$6.50

Civil Society - Hoop Dreams

$5.50+

Civil Society - Got 'em Greens

$5.50+

Double Mosaic Daydream - Other Half

$5.50+

Beer Tap 5

$1.00+

Bottles (On-Site)

(Bottles) Pips

Cellar Reserve

$65.00

Raspberry Maple Mac

$120.00

Blue Suede Shews

$110.00

Bottle 4

$1.00+

Bottle 5

$1.00+

Bottle 6

$1.00+

Bottle 7

$1.00+

Bottle 8

$1.00+

Bottle 9

$1.00+

Bottle 10

$1.00+

Bottle 11

$1.00+

Bottle 12

$1.00+

BT Sips

Bottle 13

$1.00+

Bottle 14

$1.00+

Bottle 15

$1.00+

Bottle 16

$1.00+

Bottle 17

$1.00+

(Bottles) Beer

Trumer

$5.50

Rothaus

$5.50

CN Sips

Can 1

$1.00

Can 2

$1.00

Can 3

$1.00

Can 4

$1.00

Can 5

$1.00

Can 6

$1.00

CN Beer

Can 7

$1.00

Can 8

$1.00

Can 9

$1.00

Can 10

$1.00

Can 11

$1.00

Wine

Riesling: Landhaus

$7.00

Sauv Blanc: Simi

$6.50

Cabernet: Tanunda

$7.00

Shiraz: Yalumba

$6.50

Spirits

Bourbon

Spirit 1

$10.00

Spirit 4

$1.00+

Spirit 5

$1.00+

Scotch

Spirit 2

$1.00+

Brandy

Spirit 3

$1.00+

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Mule

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

Vesper

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Craft Cocktails

Magic Dance

$15.00

Queen of Hearts

$15.00

The Gambler

$15.00

Poker Face

$15.00

Tumbling Dice

$15.00

Hard Luck Story

$15.00

Luck Be A Lady

$15.00

Season of the Witch

$15.00

Purple Haze

$15.00

Mead Cocktails

Magic Carpet Ride

$15.00

Perfect Illusion

$15.00

Mad World

$15.00

Good Times Roll

$15.00

Waking up in Vegas

$15.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

Disappear Tee

$25.00+

Bottle Tee - Dark Grey

$25.00+

Bottle Tee - Light Grey

$25.00+

Bottle Tee - Oatmeal

$25.00+

Bottle Tee - Blue

$25.00+

Splatter Spade - Black

$25.00+

Splatter Spade - Maroon

$25.00+

Splatter Spade - Pink

$25.00+

Splatter Spade - Orange

$25.00+

Splatter Spade - Multi

$25.00+

Pips Circle Logo

$20.00+

Glassware

9.5 oz Script Tulip

$15.00

Splatter Spade Set

$65.00

Hoodies/Zip-Ups

Disappear Zip Up

$35.00+

Bottle Zip Up

$35.00+

Tie Dye Hoodie - Blue

$40.00+

Tie Dye Hoodie - Black

$40.00+

Misc

Corkscrew

$9.00

Playing Cards

$13.00

Bottle Spade Magnet

$1.50

Black Circle Sticker

$1.00

Bottle Spade Sticker

$1.00

Hat

$28.00+

To-Go Bottles / Cans

(Bottles) Pips

The Turn (TGABASS)

$40.00

Raspberry Maple Mac

$120.00

Black Currant Pancake

$50.00

Plum

$29.00

Bottle 5

$10.00

Bottle 6

$10.00

Bottle 7

$10.00

Bottle 8

$10.00

Bottle 9

$10.00

Bottle 10

$10.00

BT Sips

Bottle 11

$5.00+

Bottle 12

$5.00+

Bottle 13

$5.00+

Bottle 14

$5.00+

CN Sips

Can 1

$3.00

Can 2

$3.00

Can 3

$3.00

Can 4

$3.00

Can 5

$3.00

Can 6

$3.00

Can 7

$3.00

Can 8

$3.00

Can 9

$3.00

Can 10

$3.00

Can 11

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

What started many years ago as an obsession to try every beer and mead in existence has now led to an opportunity to come to the table with our own interpretation of what a mead can be. Playing most frequently in the dessert category, we are willing to push the boundaries at times and stretch past balance to bring out intense flavors and unique combinations in our products. The name Pips is not only a nod to the seeds in fruits, but also to counting devices like the symbols on playing cards or the dots on a die. Though, most importantly, it is a nod to our son, Parker, who was born with special needs. Not knowing what his future holds, Pips will forever be a home to him as a family owned business. We simply make what we enjoy drinking, and are beyond humbled when we can put a smile on even one other face as a result. That said, we firmly believe in continuous improvement, and feedback is incredibly important to us. We thank you for your support and for joining us on this journey.

Location

1350 Tri-State Pkwy #124, Gurnee, IL 60031

Directions

