Piquant Hyde Park

Coffee
Buddy Brew's Colombian Papaya bean coffee
Iced Coffee
Buddy Brew's Colombian Papaya Bean coffee poured onto ice
Latte
Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and steamed milk
Iced Latte
Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and chilled milk poured over ice
Cappuccino
Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso, hot milk and steamed milk foam.
Americano
2 shots of Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and hot water
Macchiato
2 shots of Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and foamed milk
Espresso
Buddy Brew's Double Dog Espresso beans
Cafe Au Lait
2 shots of Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and hot milk
Chai Tea Latte
Tebella's chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla and milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate (Kids)
Specialty Latte
French Press
Cortado
Frozen Nutella Latte
Frozen Vanilla Bean
Frozen Carmel
Beverages
Perrier
Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Wate
Small Evian Water
Icelandic Glacier Water
Large Evian Water
Soda
Coca Cola, Diet Coca Cola, Coca Cola zero, Hi-C Flashin' Fruit Punch, Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite
Kids Soda
Iced Tea
Te Bella's Cranberry Peach tea
Hand-Crafted Lemonade
Piquant's own hand crafted lemonade
Apple Juice
Very Fine Brand Apple Juice
Orange Juice
CeeBee's farm fresh orange juice
Cranberry Juice
Cee Bee's Farm Fresh grapefruit juice
Milk
Dakin Farms fresh milk
Elderflower Lemonade
Elderflower Lemonade gently bubbling with real elderflowers
Elderflower And Rose Lemonade
Elderflower and rose lemonade gently bubbling with real elderflowers & rose extract
Ginger Beer
Tomato Juice
Voss Water
TeBella
Blueberry Pomegranate Green
TeBella's premium sencha green tea mixed with go jiberries, lemon grass, pomegranate seeds and cornflower blossoms. A distinctive green tea with robust flavor. Steeps for 2 min approx.
Earl Grey Lavender
A modern twist on a classic favorite. Traditional earl grey infused with lavender and jasmine. The subtle floral notes add a hint of sophistication, making this organic black tea truly unforgettable. Steeps for 2 mins approx.
Ceylon
Tebella's Ceylon tea is bright and lively, medium body and delightfully tangy. Fresh, citrusy aroma, sweet juicy notes. Refreshing texture and balanced astringency. The perfect afternoon tea. Steeps for 3 min approx.
Key Lime Ginger
Tebella's lively Rooibios blend with notes of key lime and crisp ginger. This fresh, bold infusion makes a delicious iced tea. Steeps for 5 min approx.
Kiwi Coconut Cherry
TeBella's intensely aromatic and flavorful blend that combines apple and kiwi pieces, sour cherries, cranberries and crisp coconut for a bold caffeine free infusion. Steeps for 2 mins approx
Chai
Tebella's organic classic chai is richly flavored using traditional Indian masala spices. Robust, full-bodied organic black tea blended with cardamon, ginger, cinnamon, clove and black pepper.
Cranberry Peach
Tebella's version of a southern classic. Fresh organic white tea leaves mixed with peppermint, rose petals and lavender. Steeps for 2 mins approx.
Mango Melange
Tebella's dazzling fruit blend featuring the natural sweetness of fresh, ripe mangos. Orange sliced, pineapple flakes and freeze-dried strawberries intensify the exotic fruit flavor. Caffeine-free. Steeps for 5 mins approx.
London Fog
Matcha Lemonade
Raspberry Noir
Matcha Latte
Rose Oolong
Tebella's premium Oolong tea is grown at high altitude on an artisan Taiwanese tea farm in Nantou County. It is infused with Yuzu (Chinese Grapefruit) and has an intense grapefruit fragrance with refreshing citrus flavor. Its smooth, elegant body is a good as it gets. Steeps for 3 min approx.
Black Currant
Croissants
Croissant
Rich, butter filled flaky pastry.
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant filled with chocolate and chocolate drizzle on top.
Almond Croissant
Croissant made with sweet almond cream filling and sliced almonds on top
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Chocolate croissant with sweet almond cream filling, sliced almonds and chocolate drizzle
Guava Cream Cheese
Rich, buttered flaky pastry, Guava paste, cream cheese icing, coated with apricot glaze and drizzled with liquid fondant
Nutella Croissant
Rich, buttered flaky pastry filled with Nutella and coated with powdered sugar.