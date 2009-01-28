Piquant imageView gallery

Piquant Hyde Park

1633 West Snow Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Coffee

Buddy Brew's Colombian Papaya bean coffee poured over ice
$2.95+

Buddy Brew's Colombian Papaya bean coffee

$4.00

Buddy Brew's Colombian Papaya Bean coffee poured onto ice

$3.95

Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and steamed milk

$4.00

Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and chilled milk poured over ice

$3.50

Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso, hot milk and steamed milk foam.

$2.50

2 shots of Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and hot water

$3.50

2 shots of Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and foamed milk

$2.50

Buddy Brew's Double Dog Espresso beans

$3.95

2 shots of Buddy Brew's Double Dog espresso and hot milk

$5.00

Tebella's chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla and milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Chocolate (Kids)

$2.25

Specialty Latte

$5.00

French Press

$7.00

Cortado

$3.50

Frozen Nutella Latte

$5.95

Frozen Vanilla Bean

$5.95

Frozen Carmel

$5.95

Beverages

$3.25+

Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Wate

$3.25

Icelandic Glacier Water

$6.00

Icelandic Glacier Water

Soda

$3.25

Coca Cola, Diet Coca Cola, Coca Cola zero, Hi-C Flashin' Fruit Punch, Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite

Kids Soda

$2.25

Coca Cola, Diet Coca Cola, Coca Cola zero, Hi-C Flashin' Fruit Punch, Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite

$3.75+

Te Bella's Cranberry Peach tea

$3.75

Piquant's own hand crafted lemonade

$2.50+

Very Fine Brand Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50+

CeeBee's farm fresh orange juice

$3.50+

Cee Bee's Farm Fresh grapefruit juice

Milk

$2.50+

Dakin Farms fresh milk

$5.95

Elderflower Lemonade gently bubbling with real elderflowers

$5.95

Elderflower and rose lemonade gently bubbling with real elderflowers & rose extract

Ginger Beer

$5.95

Tomato Juice

$3.50+

Voss Water

$4.00

TeBella

$3.95

TeBella's premium sencha green tea mixed with go jiberries, lemon grass, pomegranate seeds and cornflower blossoms. A distinctive green tea with robust flavor. Steeps for 2 min approx.

$3.95

A modern twist on a classic favorite. Traditional earl grey infused with lavender and jasmine. The subtle floral notes add a hint of sophistication, making this organic black tea truly unforgettable. Steeps for 2 mins approx.

$3.25

Tebella's Ceylon tea is bright and lively, medium body and delightfully tangy. Fresh, citrusy aroma, sweet juicy notes. Refreshing texture and balanced astringency. The perfect afternoon tea. Steeps for 3 min approx.

$3.95

Tebella's lively Rooibios blend with notes of key lime and crisp ginger. This fresh, bold infusion makes a delicious iced tea. Steeps for 5 min approx.

$3.95

TeBella's intensely aromatic and flavorful blend that combines apple and kiwi pieces, sour cherries, cranberries and crisp coconut for a bold caffeine free infusion. Steeps for 2 mins approx

$3.95

Tebella's organic classic chai is richly flavored using traditional Indian masala spices. Robust, full-bodied organic black tea blended with cardamon, ginger, cinnamon, clove and black pepper.

$3.95

Tebella's version of a southern classic. Fresh organic white tea leaves mixed with peppermint, rose petals and lavender. Steeps for 2 mins approx.

$4.25

Tebella's dazzling fruit blend featuring the natural sweetness of fresh, ripe mangos. Orange sliced, pineapple flakes and freeze-dried strawberries intensify the exotic fruit flavor. Caffeine-free. Steeps for 5 mins approx.

London Fog

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.95

Raspberry Noir

$3.95

Matcha Latte

$6.95
$6.50

Tebella's premium Oolong tea is grown at high altitude on an artisan Taiwanese tea farm in Nantou County. It is infused with Yuzu (Chinese Grapefruit) and has an intense grapefruit fragrance with refreshing citrus flavor. Its smooth, elegant body is a good as it gets. Steeps for 3 min approx.

Black Currant

$3.95

Croissants

$3.50

Rich, butter filled flaky pastry.

$4.25

Croissant filled with chocolate and chocolate drizzle on top.

$4.50

Croissant made with sweet almond cream filling and sliced almonds on top

$4.50

Chocolate croissant with sweet almond cream filling, sliced almonds and chocolate drizzle

$4.50

Rich, buttered flaky pastry, Guava paste, cream cheese icing, coated with apricot glaze and drizzled with liquid fondant

$4.50

Rich, buttered flaky pastry filled with Nutella and coated with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Croissant

$4.50

Mini Scones

$1.25

Donuts

$3.95

Croissant dough punched and deep fried