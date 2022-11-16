Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Pita Gourmet (Clarence Center)

2,444 Reviews

$

6031 Transit Road

East Amherst, NY 14051

Order Again

Popular Items

Souvlaki
Mini Open
Whole Open

Signature Pitas

(All pitas listed are available in The Pocket or The Wrap and are custom made to customers satisfaction, therefore the descriptions are our suggestions or “How we do it”. Only The Pocket is available in white or whole wheat). The Combo Meal Add 4.25 to any Signature Pita or Platter and choose a side item & a medium fountain drink!! (Add $.75 for Greek Fries or Tabuleh)

Authentic Gyro

$9.50

(Wrap)- Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, slow roasted, and steamed to perfection, topped with our famous Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion

Souvlaki

$9.50

(Pocket or Wrap)- Choice of marinated grilled chicken or beef,choice of tzatziki or dill sauce, choice of veggies, feta cheese and Greek dressing

Falafel

$9.50

(Pocket)- choice of veggies, hummus, tahini sauce (no meat or dairy)

Mediterranean

$9.50

(Pocket or Wrap) choice of meat, choice of veggies, hummus, tahini sauce

Garlic

$9.50

(Pocket or Wrap) choice of meat, fries (in the pita), garlic sauce, lettuce, onion, pickles.

Chicken Caesar

$9.50

(Pocket or Wrap) choice of veggies, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

(Pocket or Wrap) our grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, choice of veggies, and our spicy Buffalo Sauce

BBQ Chicken

$9.50

(Pocket or Wrap) our grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, choice of veggies, BBQ sauce and mayo

Fish Fillet

$9.50

(Wrap or Bun) 4oz fish patty served with yellow American cheese, choice of veggies, and tarter sauce.

Cheeseburger

$9.50

(Wrap or Bun) 1/3 lb. Angus beef. Choice of veggies, ketchup, mayo, and mustard

Veggie

$9.00

(Pocket or Wrap) choice of tzatziki or dill, choice of veggies, feta cheese, and Greek Dressing

Hummus

$9.00

(Pocket or Wrap) choice of spread, choice of veggies, tahini or Greek Dressing.

Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

Tuna

$9.00

Signature Platters

The Combo Meal Add 475 to any Signature Pita or Platter and choose a side item & a medium fountain drink!! (Add $.75 for Greek Fries or Tabuleh)

The Breads and Spreads

$14.50

Grilled pocket, grilled wrap, and our pita chips, served with Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tzatziki, and Dill sauce for dipping!! (Great to share!)

The Dinner

$15.50

Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/Falafel. Served with salad, rice, roasted potato. Served with grilled pita and dipping sauce. (Substitution may be extra)

The Falafel Platter

$14.50

Five Falafel patties served on a large Fatoush Salad, served with a grilled pita pocket and side of hummus and tahini. (no meat no dairy)

Mini Open

$11.50

Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita

Whole Open

$14.50

Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita

The Tour

$14.50

Tabuleh Salad, Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, and Grape Leaves all served with a grilled pita pocket and side of Tahini. Looks great and tastes better!! (no meat no dairy)

The Kids Box

$7.50

Signature Sides

(ALL SIDES $4.00)ADD $.75 FOR GREEK FRIES AND TABULEH

Baklava

$4.50

(Homemade)

Fries (nc)

$5.00

Greek Fries

$5.75

Originated by Pita Gourmet!! Fries topped with feta cheese and our homemade Greek dressing. To die for!! (ADD $0.75)

Pita Chips

$4.00

The Pocket cut up, fried and seasoned. Choice of tzatziki or hummus for dipping

Side Baba Ghanouj

$5.00

Side Falafel

$5.00

(4) with tahini

Side Grape Leaves

$5.00

(4) with tzatziki

Side Hummus

$5.00

Served with grilled pita (White or Wheat)

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Tabuleh Salad

$5.75

Issa's Family Bag

$5.00

Issa's Family Bag + 16oz sauce

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Salads

Available in Whole ($9.00) or Side ($4.50)

Greek Salad Whole

$10.00

Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad Whole

$10.00

Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Fatoush Salad

$10.00

Chef/Custom Salad Whole

$10.00

Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad Side

$5.00

Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Chef/Custom Salad Side

$5.00

Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Garden Salad Side

$5.00

Choice of Dressing

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

A La Carte

Large Beef

$6.00

Small Beef

$3.00

Burger Patty

$3.99

Large Chicken

$6.00

Small Chicken

$3.00

Falafel Patty (1)

$1.00

Fish Patty

$3.99

Grilled Pita

$1.00

Large Gyro

$6.00

Small Gyro

$3.00

Lg Dressing

$1.50

Lg Sauce

$1.50

Sm Dressing

$1.00

Sm Sauce

$1.00

CHIP AND DIP SPECIALS

1 BAG CHIP +1 16OZ

$10.00

2 BAG CHIP + 1/2 TRAY/SPREAD

$28.00

2 BAG CHIP + 1/2 TRAY RICE PUDDING

$33.00

4 BAG CHIP + FULL TRAY/SPREAD

$55.00

4 BAG CHIP + FULL TRAY RICE PUDDING

$64.00

Beverages

Fountain

$2.10+

Regular Bottle

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

2 Liter

$3.99

Life Water

$3.50

Desserts

Baklava

$4.50

(Homemade)

Rice Pudding

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6031 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051

Directions

