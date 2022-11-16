Mediterranean
Pita Gourmet (Clarence Center)
2,444 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Maple
No Reviews
8250 Transit Road Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Sheridan
No Reviews
5493 Sheridan Drive Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - University @ Buffalo
No Reviews
520 Lee Entrance Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurant
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Galleria
No Reviews
2130 Walden Ave Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurant